Canadian Student Suspended After Speaking Against Transgender Status and Rights

A Canadian high school student, Josh Alexander, 16, is at the center of a free speech fight in Ontario after he was arrested and criminally charged for attempting to attend class in violation of an exclusion order. Alexander was suspended from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario after expressing his religious views on transgender status and rights.
Alexander is a born-again Christian who has been active in politics, including supporting last year’s trucker protests. He was suspended in November after organizing protests at his school against biological males in girls’ bathrooms and arguing in class that God created only two unchangeable genders. He insists that his “offense is obviously defined by the offended.”
He is quoted as further saying that “I expressed my religious beliefs in class and it spiraled out of control…That doesn’t make me a bully. It doesn’t mean I’m harassing anybody. They express their beliefs and I express mine. Mine obviously don’t fit the narrative.”
Alexander was reportedly told by his principal that he could return to school only if he stopped using the “dead name,” or given name, of transgender students and agreed to drop classes with two transgender students who objected to his religious views about gender.
I disagree with people who refuse to use the chosen name of transgender people. However, if transgender issues are discussed in class (particularly at a religious school), the school should expect a diversity of opinions. There is also a right to protest so long as it is not disruptive of classes or school functions.
Alexander is suspended or “excluded” for the rest of the school year and is challenging the action in court. At issue will likely be what constitutes “bullying” in such contexts. My concern is that the school may have included his statements outside of school on social media and in class as part of relevant discussions.
I agree with the school that the transgender students face great prejudice and hatred. Suicide rates and suicidal ideation are much higher for such students. It is important to monitor and maintain a supportive environment for these students.
However, it is also important to maintain the free speech rights of the student body as a whole. This should be possible by employing rules of decorum and decency in how students treat one another without preventing discussion of these underlying political, legal, and social issues.
High school students are close to emerging into society as adults where this debate is raging. They should be prepared to voice their views on both sides. Conversely, we should not be raising a generation of young censors who believe that free speech is inherently harmful or must be sharply controlled for the safety of others.
These are difficult cases for educators, but free speech rights are often jettisoned as a first response to such conflicts. Anderson and his classmates should be able to protest and speak freely. Transgender students and their classmates should have the same rights. Neither side has a right to bully or badger those with opposing views. There are legitimate questions about whether the school swept too broadly in curtailing the expression of opposing views and values, particularly in speech made outside of school.
14 thoughts on “Canadian Student Suspended After Speaking Against Transgender Status and Rights”
Now the woke have a comfortable destination. Bailing out to Canada to dodge being drafted into the next armed conflict.
I have no problems addressing a transgender person by their new name. I would do so gleefully, maybe even make up some “nicknames”. Mainly because it would be courteous to do so. Us southerners are all about courtesy until you really get under our skin. However, gender dysphoria disorder consistently ran at a very low percentage in this country. There was a high suicide rate but interestingly enough, in well documented and well written studies, the suicide rate remains equally high even after surgery and conversion. Without surgery 80% of females and 95% of males will successfully grow out of it.. There is a major component of depression in this disorder and depression, whatever the cause, has a high mortality rate and children have had a high mortality rate long before this transgender craze came along because of depression. The question often is what came first depression or gender dysphoria. As most of you know there is now a whole industry being built to push this disorder on impressionable children by the medical profession (big money maker), and ill trained teachers who can’t teach, but certainly can push all sorts of doctrine’s not related to teaching, and adherents in psychology and psychiatry who are ready to “affirm” the need to transform at the drop of a hat. A great deal of this craze is opportunism by those who should know better.
Lastly Canada is not the US and their laws mirror Europe and the lack of a true commitment to free speech. They have a constitution but no where near the protections for speech that we have.
Lastly my experience tells me and many others that if you suspend payment for the surgery and prevent boys from playing girls sports, the craze will nearly disappear and near sanity will return, except in California.
I agree with the school that the transgender students face great prejudice and hatred. Suicide rates and suicidal ideation are much higher for such students.
Even granting, for argument’s sake, that such suicide rates are higher, I would think the reason is self evident, and it is not due to others refusing to use their chosen pronouns or new names.
Suppose I have a messianic complex and I actually believe I’m Jesus Christ (it happens). Is it more kind and loving for others to refer to me by my new name and pretend I’m the savior of the world – in other words, go along with my mental disorder – or to get me treatment so I’m no longer out of touch with reality?
in other words, go along with my mental disorder – or to get me treatment so I’m no longer out of touch with reality?
Good question.
This is exactly correct old man form Kansas. An NIH study done in 2010 under the Obama administration found 0.03 percent of the population identified as transgender. We are now see some surveys of prepubescent children where the rate is in the low single digits. Societal pressure is destroying the lives of untold thousands of children. Many will be permanently mutilated. The west is committing suicide by destroying our economies, our culture and now our children. Very sick indeed,
Was his objection really just a matter of not wanting to refer to transgender people using the pronouns they prefer? I thought I heard there are girls at the school who have problems with biological males using their restrooms. Or am I wrong about that?
Damn professor, you are all over the place. There’s this:
I disagree with people who
refuse to useexercise their free speech rights regarding the chosen name of transgender people.
And then there’s this:
These are difficult cases for educators, but often free speech rights are jettisoned as a first response to such conflicts.
Sure. It’s also a great way to avoid the woke mob; especially if they can’t pin you down on the wrong side of the fence.
Alexander was reportedly told by his principal that he could return to school only if he . . . agreed to drop classes with two transgender students who objected to his religious views . . .
Who is being the “Taliban” here. On another thread an anonymous commenter said the federal judge who was prevented from speaking at Stanford got what he deserved because he was the equivalent of the Taliban. Why? Because he believed in religious liberty.
Cant practive your Catholic Faith in a Catholic School. Come on MAN
It is clear ‘transgender’ is a social contagion. Until the woke mob gives up on this, the mental illness only spreads.
Why is this 16 year old forced to affirm and support others weird sexual fetiish?
So I guess now exclusion is what we do to people we don’t want to include. The insanity continues.
As someone raised in Catholic schools, I never thought I’d see the day where expressing religious beliefs in line with Catholic doctrine would be an offense. But then again, I don’t know what has become of Catholic doctrine in the woke world of today. Skipped out on the Catholics about the time Francis came to power in the Vatican.
On the bright side, apparently the only HS kids on the planet being called names are trans kids, meaning derogatory name calling in HS must be down nearly 99.9%.
Love your “glass is half full” observation. Excellent point. Meanwhile in South America and the South China Sea…more important issues than pronouns, like survival and starvation, will be facing this generation like no generation since the 1860s has faced on North American soil.
Most of the bullying is done by the institutions, and the representatives of the state.
Progressive clowns are not funny.