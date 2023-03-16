Davis Chancellor Under Fire for Attack on Charlie Kirk Before Riot

The chancellor of University of California (Davis), Gary May, is under fire for comments that he made before the recent riot at the school by Antifa and other protesters. May uses a video to attack conservative Charlie Kirk and to emphasize that “counsel” told him that the school’s hands are tied in trying to stop the event. Conservative sites like The College Fix have accused May of spreading the very “misinformation” and hate that he accuses Kirk of spreading through his speeches. There are serious questions raised by May’s inflammatory and inaccurate rhetoric before the violence at the University Credit Union Center.
At the event, police and students attending the event were assaulted, leaving at least one officer injured. The protesters smashed windows, hurled eggs, and used pepper spray to attack the event.
Just before this violence, May decided to issue a statement condemning Kirk and accusing him of being someone who has “advocated for violence against transgender individuals” and spread “misinformation.”
In the video message below, May states:
“Thank you for sharing your distress at a student group hosting a speaker who is a well-documented proponent of misinformation and hate, and who has advocated for violence against transgender individuals. as a campus that is committed to our principles of community. UC Davis stands with our transgender and non-binary Aggies in opposition to this hateful and divisive messaging. UC Davis did not invite this individual and is not sponsoring this event.”
There are elements of the videotape that I appreciate. I think it is appropriate to acknowledge how difficult such speeches and viewpoints can be for members of the community. It is also reasonable to note that some may feel that such views are devaluing or isolating, but that the university remains committed to protecting the rights of all of its members from the left to the right of the political spectrum. However, May’s remarks are very odd (and at points ominous) in a number of respects.
First, and foremost, May accused Kirk of calling for violence against transgender individuals — a very serious and potentially defamatory statement. May gives no evidence that Kirk has ever advocated violence of any kind against transgender people. The remark may be based on a recent article (picked up by many in the media and social media) that said that Kirk called for the “lynching” of transgender individuals. The Sacramento Bee yesterday apologized for that claim.
Bee opinion writer Hannah Holzer (a Davis alumni) wrote the piece titled “Another fascist is coming to UC Davis. How should the community respond?” and described Kirk as a “vocal transphobe and Donald Trump fanatic” and added that, “among his most atrocious comments, Kirk suggested transgender people, who he has referred to as ‘garbage,’ ought to be lynched.’” The Bee later doubled down on the claim on social media, tweeting, “Charlie Kirk has called for the lynching of trans people, a comment that should warrant the cancellation of his speaking engagement at UC Davis.”
It was untrue and Kirk legitimately threatened to sue. The comment was actually made in a response to a statement from female college swimmer Riley Gaines about how trans swimmer Lia Thomas had exposed male genitalia in front of women in the locker room. Kirk responded that “someone should have took care of it the way we used to take care of things in the 1950s and 60s.” He said that he was referring to such exposure leading to arrest by police in prior years. One can reach one’s own interpretation of these remarks, but Kirk did not in fact refer to lynching or expressly endorse violence. The counsel for the Sacramento Bee clearly made that evident to their client and the newspaper publicly retraced the false claim.
May’s statement was also troubling in his effort to signal the displeasure of the university and its reluctance in allowing such a speech. While noting that the University is “committed to the First Amendment,” he added that it is “required to uphold it.” That is certainly true as a state school. However, at various points, May indicates that he sought legal advice on whether they had to allow the speech and that he was told that they must do so “even if the speaker’s intended speech is loathsome and hurtful to me and to others in our campus community.” He repeat emphasizes that “counsel” has told him that there is a “heavy burden” that they must shoulder to shutdown the speech and that they cannot satisfy that burden.
A few hours later, the violent protest unfolded.
May’s conflicted and concerning comments is reminiscent of the response of another chancellor in a free speech controversy. In 2014, pro-life advocates Thrin Short, 16, and her sister Joan, 21, were manning a table with literature opposing abortion on the campus of the University of California at Santa Barbara. Suddenly, Feminist Studies Associate Professor Mireille Miller-Young appeared with her students and attacked them and destroyed their display. Miller-Young would later plead guilty over the criminal assault. Nevertheless, faculty and students supported her actions, even supporting the claim that the pro-life advocates are akin to “terrorists.”
Even without the criminality, Miller-Young engaged in an act that should be anathema for any academic or academic institution: she was trying to silence others on campus. Miller-Young has acted in a way that is anathema to all intellectuals. The Shorts videotaped her after she appeared to organize students in yelling “take down the sign.” They say that she grabbed the sign and walked off–ignoring the protests of the teenagers. Campus police were called and Short says that she was pushed by Miller-Young three times — leaving bruises on her wrists — at an elevator confrontation. On the video below, Miller-Young is seen taking the sign with graphic images and saying “I may be a thief but you are a terrorist.” At the elevator, she can be seen shoving the teenagers and blocking them.
That is when Michael D. Young, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs issued a statement that appeared to condemn the pro-life advocates over the incident while feigning support for free speech. The problem it would seem is not Miller-Young as much as these troublesome “outsiders” and “evangelical types” who come to “create discord” and “promote personal causes and agendas.” They are told to “ignore” the “provocative and offensive” speech of such people and not engage in name-calling and more direct actions. Thus, the community is asked to show restraint when people come to campus to speak in “offensive, hateful, vile, hurtful, provocative, and perhaps even evil” ways. In the end, you are not sure if Miller-Young was the culprit or a victim in these alleged criminal acts.
It is common for administrators to give a nob to free speech before eviscerating the principles of free speech. We saw that recently in the comments of DEI Dean Tirien Steinbach, who prefaced her condemnation of a conservative federal judge speaking at Stanford by noting her support for free speech.
The May statement has many of the same signaling and mixed messaging. Not only does he repeat a false allegation against the speaker, but makes clear that Kirk (and by extension the faculty and students attending the event) are hateful and unwelcomed. The video is clearly designed for the university to take a side rather than calling for the community to support the diversity of opinions and free speech on campus. What is notable is that May is not speaking as an individual in this capacity. He has a right to express his personal opinion. Instead, he is speaking as the representative for the university at large to condemn the underlying views of Kirk and his supporters.
I am not here to defend Kirk. He does not need my defense and, more importantly, the test of free speech is to defend the right despite objections to the content of the speech.
As a free speech advocate, I often defend those with whom I disagree, including comment on the left on “detonating white people,” denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other outrageous statements. I also supported the free speech rights of University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. Yet, those extreme statements from the left are rarely subject to cancel campaigns or university actions. There remains a sharp difference in the response to controversial conservative figures on campuses.
May’s comments are likely to be celebrated rather than condemned at Davis. However, they reinforce the viewpoint intolerance at many schools. The First Amendment may have forced this state school to respect free speech, but there is little evidence of support for its underlying principles and purpose in May’s comments. It is tolerance for free speech “on advice of counsel” only. That is hardly a resounding defense of the principles of free speech in higher education.
28 thoughts on “Davis Chancellor Under Fire for Attack on Charlie Kirk Before Riot”
I see May’s background is in actual reality. Electrical Engineer. Albeit tempered, because it seems almost all of his work was at academic instututions. Real work, none the less. He has only recently joined the mire of academic administration. Looks like he wasn’t agile enough to send his DEI administrator as a shield to his office.
Chancellor May is another “diversity” hire and victims have to stick together, so defending the trans cult is part of the victim solidarity package. I have wondered why the Democrats chose the trans hill to die on, but this case makes it clear: support the trans cult and you’ve got the votes of millions of deluded students.
“I think it is appropriate to acknowledge how difficult such speeches and viewpoints can be for members of the community”
I appreciate the Professor’s rigorous defense of free speech but I don’t understand the above statement. Who is to determine what type of speech is “difficult for the community”? The most pathetic sensitive snowflake in the crowd or some Maoist thug? Charlie Kirk is no extremist and is not even what I would call a provacateer. These despicable pseudo revolutionary thugs need to be punished including expulsion and the Chancellor immediately removed and possibly prosecuted for instigating a riot. Turley in his acquiescence to the sensitivity of these so-called communities is going down a slippery slope. As Pompeo wrote “Never give an Inch” to these Maoist thugs.
Our universities have become cesspools. They no longer serve their purpose and need to be weaned from the taxpayer teet.
This is frankly an outrageous act and speech. In any sane world this individual would have been fired. One begins to see even more why people are fleeing California. If I was an inhabitant of California and I had children of college age I would seriously be in trouble because I simply could not condone sending any of my children to a state supported school run by these individuals. Not in good conscience and so I would have to send them to private schools or out of state (and pay private school costs). Yeah I would leave the state. Seems Charlie Kirk is one of those people that the DOJ is so worried about causing right wing terrorism. And I suppose the black shirted and masked Antifa protesters are protecters of our freedom.
I always found it interesting that the DOJ can seem to penetrate every right wing conspiracy in the USA such as the threat against the Michigan Governor and the Proud Boys on J6 but they just seem to have so little luck penetrating Antifa. Oh I think those guys were busy battling misinformation on twitter, meta and such. Not enough time to fight the real terrorists.
I mean with their previous arrests and unmasking and identifications there should be a database of these individuals and all their common acquaintances and they also have a great way to track financing also. Yet no announcements of major arrests all around the country of Antifa Cells. Truly strange. Almost like there is a Antifa Liaison in the DOJ.
GEB – Merrick Garland explained why the DOJ can’t counter the Left’s violence: they commit such violence in the dark. Garland explained that the FBI has a so-called “sundown rule” – they are unable to investigate any crime committed after sundown. Why? He explained that it’s harder to see the perpetrators in the dark than during the daytime. I never realized that.
GEB wrote, “I always found it interesting that the DOJ [and the FBI] can seem to penetrate every right wing conspiracy in the USA such as the threat against the Michigan Governor and the Proud Boys on J6 but they just seem to have so little luck penetrating Antifa.”
I agree completely and I think it’s signature significant.
Signature Significance: Signature significance posits that a single act can be so remarkable that it has predictive and analytical value, and should not be dismissed as statistically insignificant.
I would like to know why someone like Charlie Kirk doesn’t actually sue the Sacramento Bee for saying he called for the lynching of trans people? I know the NY Times v Sullivan case creates a high bar, but this seems to be pretty egregious and I think it should be pursued. It seems to be to be “actual malice” as stipulated in the case.
He should sue both the Bee and this left-wing twit – and UC Davis. Conservatives should wage all-out lawfare in scorched-earth fashion until left-wingers are deterred from shutting down free speech in the public square. Ideally, a public-interest law firm or three should spring up to handle such cases for free.
If you want proof that this guy is part of the grift just ask how much he earns as salary for being a cog in the racial machinery that is today’s universities. I am guessing that he “earns” in the neighborhood of $200,000-$300,000 with benefits that regular people could not even understand. HE probably is already a little lefty fascist but when you add in the financial benefits to be accrued you get a lying video complete with claims that actually helped to cause violence.
IT’S ALL A GRIFT. Anytime you see accusations of racism just think of and follow the money. The rich women on the View, grift. Robin DeAngelo and Ibram Kendi, grift, Joy Reid, grift, Al Sharpton, grift, BLM, grift, Joe Biden, grift, DEI departments, grifts and the reparations “movement”, grift. All of these people and groups are MAKING MONEY. It is a scam and the little girls and soy boys of the left are feeding this ruinous monster.
I’m really curious how the political partisans on both sides of the political aisle that comment on this blog will react to this speech by the chancellor of University of California Davis Chancellor Gary May, will they condone it or will they condemn it.
This video speech reminds me a lot of the speech that President Trump delivered on January 6, 2021 where he too made what are smeared as false claims and encouraging others to protest peacefully against that which they believed to be wrong and what happened, this protest also turned into a violent riot.
I’m going to pay really close attention to what is written in this thread on both sides of the political aisle. Remember, bias makes can make you stupid and sometimes it makes you appear to be box-o-ricks stupid, so look in the mirror before you post comments that reveal your hypocrisy.
https://stevewitherspoonhome.files.wordpress.com/2022/04/hypocrisy.jpg
And what do you see? Even your brief statement revealed your bias.
pudnhead wrote, “Even your brief statement revealed your bias.”
You just made a claim and I expect you to support it with an explanation. How does my comment reveal my bias as you claim?
Your parallel makes sense in that Trump was, in your mind, representing the protestors on the Capitol and may is representing the protestors here at Davis. Beyond that, whataboutism.
Neil Bobacon wrote, “Beyond that, whataboutism.”
You’re certainly welcome to that opinion if you like but to not pay attention to the partisan double standards and hypocrisy regarding freedom of speech in two very similar speeches would be ethically and morally wrong. By the way, I didn’t bring this up as a deflection or to discuss it, I brought it up to let people know that I will be looking for partisan double standards and hypocrisy.
My opinion; I think what both President Trump did and what Chancellor May did was ethically wrong and socially condemnable, but both speeches fall fully within the confines of freedom of speech and have been shown by legal experts in case after case that it’s not illegal speech inciting violence.
One could reasonably argue that May’s handwringing about being constrained from acting in his official capacity was a form of incitement: to wit, “y’all are going to have to handle this yourselves.”
Sound familiar? People who actually have some knowledge of history in the 1930s might recognize this sort of intimidation and violence as being a tool to suppress the opposition. They are the fascists, not Charlie Kirk.
https://www.jurist.org/commentary/2020/09/david-crane-brownshirts-nazi-american-elections/
This year marks 90 years since the National Socialists came to power in Germany. The cascade of atrocities that occurred in those first months quickly proved that though they came to power legally, they would disregard the rule of law to maintain power and quash the opposition. On the 24th is the 90th anniversary of the Enabling Act. Monday is the 90th anniversary of the opening of Dachau concentration camp, first used for critics of the regime and political prisoners. Obviously, memory ceases long before 90-year anniversaries arrive.
This month is also the 95th anniversary of the founding of the muslim brotherhood. Many similarities between it and the lqbtruxvbv+ movement in particular and the overall anti-racist charade installed since that most racist of racists, obamma rose to power.
Replace the word “community” with “cult” and this is not far from Jim Jones and the People’s Temple in the manner of human behavior.
It should be a matter of fact that speakers and groups who come to the university to speak are not necessarily endorsed by the school. But officially inciting the students is?
Since the House of Representatives controls the purse strings and is now in MAGA-dominant Republican hands, public funding for academia (and media like NPR) should be withheld until robust equal-access free speech policies with meaningful enforcement mechanisms are enacted by the recipient entities. Enough of leftist fascism at taxpayer expense!
Scott Lively,
Good news!
NPR has seen such a drastic down turn in revenue (corporate donations) they had to cut 10% of their staff!
It is okay. They can just learn to code!
Go woke, go broke!
Slimy, toxic, black activists like May are the poster children for the Ku Klux Klan.
And the left in general is becoming just a bunch of political jihadis–just as intolerant and increasingly as violent. People aren’t leaving California–they’re fleeing.
Swing voters need to figure it out fast. Biden won’t protect them. He’ll pander to whichever side looks to be winning. There’s no conscience there. There’s barely any sentience.
And here’s a video the Democrats didn’t want swing voters to see. Some insurrection, huh?
Do you swing voters understand now? When they do it, it’s “mostly peaceful protests.” When anybody else opposes them, it’s a “VIOLENT INSURRECTION!!” It’s “RACISM!!” Etc. etc. etc.
I know people did bad things on Jan 6, and they will be rightly punished, but Jan 6 has been wildly exaggerated for political reasons.
Gary May is a good little obedient pawn spewing the new woke agenda. Simply redefine any conservative view as “misinformation” or “inciting violence” and you are free to censor anyone with whom you disagree and throw as many temper tantrums as needed. He wouldn’t have been appointed Chancellor if the University had any doubts about his true ideological persuasion. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Attacking the right to free speech with lies is abominable. Our liberal press encourages the lies by ignoring or supporting the propaganda. Thank you for publishing the truth.
Medea Banjamin’s book tour stop in Seattle cancelled by Univ. of Washington bookstore: https://www.codepink.org/medea_benjamin_censored_and_canceled_in_seattle
The ‘politically correct’ individual for the position of Chancellor has obviously been appointed in this case. He appears to have satisfied all the proper Biden talking points.