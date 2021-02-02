“More Of This Please”: Professor Calls For The Death of Trump Supporters

An Australian professor of “moral psychology” used Twitter to call for the death of Trump supporters. Neither Twitter nor his colleagues objected to Macquarie University Associate Professor Mark Alfano calling for “more of this please” after reading that a Trump supporter died in the recent Capitol Hill riot. He also called such deaths “comedy.” He is not the first academic to call for such violence or defend killings. We previously discussed Rhode Island Professor Erik Loomis who writes for the site Lawyers, Guns, and Money and declared that he saw “nothing wrong” with the killing of a conservative protester. (A view defended by other academics). Other professors have simply called for all “Republicans to suffer.” What is striking is that such views are neither barred by Twitter nor, according to a conservative site that broke this story, denounced at his university. For my part, I have always maintained an Internet originalist position on free speech opposing censorship, so I would prefer that these academics not be banned. However, there is a stark contrast in how such views are treated by both social media companies and universities. Likewise, there is legitimate condemnation of the social media statements of figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and many QAnon figures, but virtually nothing on figures voicing extremist views on the left in the mainstream media or academia.
Alfano was mocking the death of Rosanne Boyland, 34, who was crushed to death in the riot. He appeared to relish the news of the death of a Trump supporter and tweeted “More of this please.” He then lashed out at those on Twitter objecting to his hateful statement by calling one a “dumb***k.” He added “Tragedy is when I cut my finger. Comedy is when a MAGA chud gets crushed by fellow rioters and dies.” “CHUD” is an acronym from the 1984 horror movie C.H.U.D. for “Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dweller.”
Alfano previously taught at the University of Oregon. His curriculum vitae lists work on morality and psychology and lists such grants as “Social virtue epistemology: What does it take to be an intellectually humble Socratic gadfly?” and “Challenging the use of masculinity as a recruit mechanism in extremist narratives.” There is also “Scaffolding the media for intellectually humble discourse.” It is hard to see any humility or morality in Alfano’s commentary.
Again, I view this is protected speech and would argue against efforts to ban Alfano from Twitter or punish him at this university. While these extremist figures rarely show the same support for the right of others to speak, they are the test of our principles of free speech and academic freedom.
Unfortunately, Professor Turley’s view on freedom of speech, which I share, is a guarantee of ratcheting towards more restrictions on speech: I say you are free to speak your mind, and you respond by shutting me down.
Something you don’t acknowledge. Academics are commonly other-directed, craven, cruel-to-the-kind and kind-to-the-cruel. He wouldn’t be saying these things unless (1) the academics in his milieu were content with the content or (2) the academics in his milieu were content with him. If they conceived of him as a problem, a sequence of events would be set in motion to make his life difficult. It would conclude with him shutting his pie hole or getting the sack. He’s without doubt an awful character, but not in ways that actually irritate his ‘colleagues’.
She wasn’t ‘trampled to death’. She fell,, someone fell on her and someone stepped on her, but that’s not going to kill you. Capitol Police were giving her CPR before the ambulance arrived. If you see photographs of her, you can tell she had a weight problem and accounts of her life indicate a history with street drugs. .
Really? Republicans don't believe in the rule of law. They don't believe in personal responsibility either unless they are blaming Democrats, the poor, workers or anyone else who isn't them!
From the Report:
From the Report:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5b6df958f8370af3217d4178/t/60187b5f45762e708708c8e9/1612217185240/NYU+False+Accusation_2.pdf
I take issue with Alfano’s commentary with the use of the moniker CHUD. The proper term should’ve been CHAD since one of the lasting achievements of trump’s term was creating space for these people *above* ground. The MAGA mutants felt emboldened and entitled enough to form a very public lynch mob and invade the Capitol.
Elvis Bug
585 million guns. Might be a bad idea. Marxists have never tried this crap in a country with well armed citizens.
Maybe the stupid, unthought out words of this man (I can’t call him a professor, he is more a submoronic twit) and others will come back to bite them in a few years like stupid comments (from high school and young adult years) have come back to bite others. Some stupid comments are just stupid and some stupid comments come from pure hate, which are the saddest comments of all.
An analogy might be protesters burning an American Flag…..they do so to provoke a reaction from onlookers.
What happens when they provoke a reaction that results in their noses getting broken or their teeth knocked out?
The Philippines has a lovely law known as “Unjust Vexation”…..which covers such a situation.
The beauty of that Law is it protects the vexed party and places the liability upon the vexer.
I firmly believe we should adopt that into our own legal code.
Were we to do this….I see Free Speech being protected as those who go across the line with their comments would pay a quick and distinct penalty for that excess.
Just saying!
To have such lunatics in a university department means the department should be shuttered and not reopened. That particular professor is a moral failure.
Well stated and a profoundly refreshing departure from the contrived narratives of the main stream media.
It is no small wonder that all these so called journalists in the MSM have become irrelevant to all but the most feeble of mind…
Maybe there should be an acronym with one additional letter before and after… MMSMM
Mindless main stream media midgets 😉
MMSMM, Nice touch.
He may fit the definition of a spider of hell
This is just horrific. Everyday I wake up and feel that I am living in Russia not the US when I look at the news or social media. But then I go out and live my life and realize the majority of Americans are continuing to live as Americans and the media mirage is a mirage that only we can prevent from continuing to become a reality.
Saruman in his ivory tower.
Touché
“… but virtually nothing on figures voicing extremist views on the left in the mainstream media or academia.” If there’s no condemnation from the mainstream of “leftists” thought, then can these views by academics really be considered “extremist views” or rather merely voicing the thoughts most refrain from saying out loud?
