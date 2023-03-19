“That’s Not True”: President Biden Moves Toward the Evil Twin Family Defense

President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied that his family received money from China. He has also denied any knowledge of his son’s foreign dealings despite direct evidence to the contrary, including a recorded message from the President to Hunter referencing the deals. The White House has simply refused to address the recording or photographs contradicting the President. Now, there is confirmation that millions were sent from China and then money from a third-party account was distributed to at least three, and possibly four, Biden family members. However, when confronted with the evidence on the way to Marine One, the President again declared “that’s not true.” Given that these are suspicious activity reports (SARs) from Biden’s own Treasury Department, it is unclear now what the President is suggesting beyond the possibility of an evil twin Biden family that is besmirching his good name.
After the GOP takeover of the House, the Oversight Committee demanded information long blocked by the Democratic leadership on the SARs related to the Biden family. The first such disclosure involved a Robinson Walker, LLC account that received $3 million from the State Energy HK Limited. Money was later distributed in incremental payments over three months to Hallie Biden and companies associated with Hunter Biden and James Biden. There was also an unknown bank account identified as “Biden.”
The House Oversight Committee is demanding to hear from the recipient of the transfer from China. Chairman Comer wrote John Walker that the panel “is investigating President Biden’s involvement in his family’s business practices” and “has identified you as a critical witness in this matter and has reviewed evidence showing you received millions of dollars originating from a Chinese energy company and elsewhere.” Walker can explain any connection between the Chinese transfer and the later distributions.
What is clear is that money has been received by Biden family members from China and other foreign interests. However, the White House has continued to refuse to answer questions on these details.
Even the highly deferential White House press corps erupted when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that they would have the opportunity to ask President Biden questions at an upcoming meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. The President rarely answers questions at such photo ops.
It is now clear that the President has continued to lie about his lack of prior knowledge of Hunter’s foreign dealings. It is also clear that the family has received money from deals in China and other foreign countries. That leaves the President with only categorical denials in the face of growing evidence to the contrary.
What is also clear is that the Bidens ran one of the most lucrative and blatant influence peddling operations in history. Influence peddling is the favorite form of corruption in Washington, but the Biden family is truly in a class to itself . . . unless there is that evil twin Biden family that continues to undermine the First Family.
52 thoughts on ““That’s Not True”: President Biden Moves Toward the Evil Twin Family Defense”
LMAO. Stormy Daniels has to pay Trump 300,000 big bucks. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/stormy-daniels-must-pay-300k-donald-trump-losing-defamation-case-appea-rcna21002. It will be interesting to see how this new information is going to play in a Trump trial on New York. She says she will go to jail before she pays a dime. What will she do when a judge garnishees every dollar bill stuffed in her g-string. There’s a pretty good chance that her financial hoes have just began. Pretty expensive price to pay for ten minutes of fame.
What is taking so long to get this nasty nitwit in jail, where he belongs?
BIDEN FAMILY corruption/influence peddling/Energy Guru’s that everybody wants to hire??? Remember, its ALL Trumps Fault?, /its not Biden Fault? Never take credit or responsibility for a bad idea? Never except its a Failure? He is being told by a group of Historians he is Churchill, FDR and etc. The Washington Elite, corrupt, The corrupt radical left Democratic Party, Woke crowd are leading this Nation to disaster, along with a corrupt Justice system 2 tier.
Dennis McIntyre informs us once again that he is in favor of child porn in schools. Once again he tells us about books being banned in Florida but he never tells us what books are in question. Dennis, are you ashamed to tell us what books you are concerned about. My bad, no shame exists.
When you think you have 81 million votes, “it’s not true” is all you have to say.
Right, 81 million votes (how many actual voters cast those votes?)….
Plus when you have the fake news media in your corner, protecting you…along with Wall St, big tech, big pharma, big corporations, academia, Hollywood….etc. No one is above the law! Except Democrat politicians….