The Return of Michael Cohen: A Disbarred Attorney Takes Center Stage in a Dubious Prosecution

Below is my column in USA Today on the expected indictment of former President Donald Trump and the prospect of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg putting Michael Cohen on the stand as his star witness. Yesterday, I wrote about the early skirmish between Cohen and his former counsel. That is only a taste of what is to come in the target rich environment of a Cohen cross examination.
If former President Donald Trump is indicted, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would be prosecuting a case that has been widely criticized as long on politics and short on the law.
The courts would have to address a controversial case in which a city prosecutor attempts to prove a federal crime long ago declined by the U.S. Department of Justice. They also would have to deal with a charge brought seven years after the alleged offense, despite a two-year statute of limitations for the underlying misdemeanors (or a five-year period for a felony).
And Bragg would have an even more unpalatable prospect in putting two key witnesses on the stand embodying a case that borders on the legally indecent: a former porn star and a disbarred lawyer.
Michael Cohen worked for Trump
The star witness is one of the most repellent figures in New York. It is only the latest reinvention of Michael Cohen – this time from legal heavy to redemptive sinner. Cohen spent much of his time when he worked for Trump threatening critics, journalists and even students.
In 2015, students writing for The Harvard Lampoon played a harmless prank on Trump by having him sit in the stolen “president’s chair” from the Harvard Crimson for a photo. In response, Cohen used his signature bludgeoning style against the students. He was quoted by a student on the Lampoon staff as saying: “I’m gonna come up to Harvard. You’re all gonna get expelled. If this photo gets out, you’ll be outta that school faster than you know it. I can be up there tomorrow.”
On another occasion, when a journalist pursued a story he did not like, Cohen told the reporter that he should “tread very f—ing lightly because what I’m going to do to you is going to be f—ing disgusting. Do you understand me?”
After he was arrested and Trump refused to pardon him, Cohen proved that when you scratch a lawyer, you can find a foe.
Cohen may be joined on the stand by Stormy Daniels, who agreed to a $130,000 payment to hush up an alleged affair with then businessman Trump. Bragg would have to show that Trump made the payment only with the election in mind, which would have made the money an undeclared campaign donation to himself. But there are a host of other reasons why a married celebrity would want to hush up a one-night stand with a porn star.
Case is similar to failed prosecution of John Edwards
In John Edwards’ prosecution in 2012, the Justice Department used the same theory to charge the former Democratic presidential candidate after a disclosure that he not only had an affair with filmmaker Rielle Hunter but also sired a child with her. Edwards denied the affair, and it was later revealed that Fred Baron, Edwards’ campaign finance chairman, gave money to Hunter. Andrew Young, an Edwards campaign aide, also obtained funds from heiress Rachel “Bunny” Mellon to pay to Hunter.
The Justice Department spent a king’s ransom on the case to show that the third-party payments were a circumvention of campaign finance laws, because the payments were designed to bury an election scandal. Edwards was ultimately found not guilty on one count while the jury deadlocked on the other five.
The jury clearly believed there were ample reasons to hush up the affair beyond the election itself.
Despite legal flaws in the case, Bragg is counting on favorable judges and jurors in New York City. Win or lose, he would reap a huge political reward in being the first to charge Trump.
Ironically, Trump also could come out ahead politically. Of all the possible charges he could face, this is the one he would likely invite. Bragg would give Trump strong evidence that Democrats have politically weaponized the criminal justice system against him.
However, it’s Cohen who might profit the most. He already has tried to cash in on the burgeoning market of liberals obsessed with Trump, even hawking a T-shirt with the image of a jailed Trump as a way to “celebrate the fall of the Mango Mussolini.”
Cohen’s cross examination will be the most target rich environment since the Battle of Thermopylae. Of course, prosecutors often put dubious figures on the stand, but Cohen is someone who has shredded legal ethics and the criminal code in pursuit of his own interests.
Cohen’s primary talent has been an impressive moral and ethical flexibility. He gladly did the dirty work for Trump until it became more beneficial to turn against him.
One could say that Trump and Cohen deserve each other, but the legal system does not deserve what may soon unfold in a New York courtroom.
Jonathan Turley, a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors, is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley
So many columns about a possible indictment, the details of which JT is guessing about. All because he’s too impatient to just wait to see whether Trump is indicted and if so, what the charges are and what the evidence is for them.
He complains about “the age of rage” but likes to feed it.
Seems a reasonable time to demand a change of venue like somewhere in upstate New York, not named Albany.
In an Axios story, Michael Cohen, the lawyer said Trump didn’t know anything about the payments, and he (Cohen) paid out of his own money. If he backtracks now he’ll look like a consummate serial liar. https://www.axios.com/2018/04/05/trump-stormy-daniels-payment
Adam Sparks,
Another news outlet reporting the same: https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/wcohen-wanted-trump-pay-legal-bills-had-no-incriminating-evidence
Wasn’t the lawyer who negotiated the deal on behalf of the hooker Michael Avagnetti (sp?), the now imprisoned former lawyer? If he makes an appearance for the prosecution, this side show is going to be hilarious!
Last night I witnessed how Trump Derangement Syndrome– that mindless hatred that skewers all– has extended to Elon Musk. I listened as long-standing Democrats used the same condemnation language on him as they have used on Trump. He’s evil, he only cares about himself, etc., etc. Ironically, these same Democrats have not a word of praise for the remarkable things Musk has done, nor a word of condemnation for Biden or his son and family and their self-dealing, and not a word of condemnation for those who are doing so much to run our country into the ground such as imposing transgender propaganda on our children and using it to destroy women’s sports, among many other things. Democrats of old fought viciously for segregation and used the KKK and Jim Crow laws to instill fear in those who opposed them. Democrats today viciously are fighting for power and control and are using BLM, Antifa and the cancel culture to instill fear in those who oppose them and support people like Musk and Trump. It really is the same song, just another verse.
Why do I feel like this is going to be like watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, where the prosecutions “star” witness is more helpful to the defense?
According to the good professor, and other lawyers on this blog whom have chimed in (h/t Maj229), Bragg may be in a heck of a time to prove his case.
Upstate Farmer: Excellent analogy and right on point!
I’m of the opinion that there’s a good possibility that this case never gets filed in the first place. All of Bragg’s “trial balloons” have been shot down before they even got off the ground. He may be evil but he’s not stupid. He knows, for example, that, should he bring charges, Trump’s legal team will file scores of pre-trial motions seeking to get the case dismissed for various well-grounded reasons, e.g., lack of jurisdiction, tolling of the relevant statutes, absence of law violation, etc. Either a trial judge or an appellate judge very well and likely could issue an Order to dismiss on any one of these as well as on other grounds. Such an Order would include detailed reasoning and likely conform to the Trump’s team’s legal premise that Bragg’s action to begin with was arbitrary and capricious and intended not to enforce the law but, instead, to selectively prosecute a political foe. Portions of such a ruling could be used in future similar vindictive prosecutions to bolster the claim of improper motive. Bragg would become an instant pariah in the legal field for bringing a meritless case and that, coupled with a well-prepared Order dismissing the action would act as an official sanction and accrue to the benefit of Trump and his future prospects. Just as Bragg up to now has followed the bad advice of George Soros, his patron and supporter, Bragg now may be forced to reverse field in accordance with the sudden realization by Soros and others who see this gambit boomeranging. They probably convinced themselves that they would start a fire – and they did – but it was not against Trump – but in favor of Trump who in beginning to look like a sympathetic victim of their legal chicanery and misuse of authority.
Always attack the messenger.
If Turley is stooping that low then he knows there is at least a very good chance that Trump will certainly be indicted. He’s not focusing on the crime. He’s focusing on the witness in a case that has not presented charges yet which is odd because Costello doesn’t have a lot of credibility either.
Svelaz: What are your grounds for saying “Costello doesn’t have a lot of credibility”? Bob Costello was a seasoned assistant United States attorney in the SDNY for a number of years and rose to become deputy chief of the criminal division. Today, he is a partner in a prestigious law firm and he personally has been rated one of America’s “Super Lawyers” several years in a row (2020-2022). It is worth noting that on Monday, when Costello testified before Bragg’s grand jury in New York, the speeding train barreling forward toward an indictment seemed to get derailed and we missed the Tuesday date when some, including Trump, believed an indictment was forthcoming and today we are discussing not when, but if, an indictment will be handed down. I think Costello’s testimony against his old client, Michael Cohen, may have fried Cohen and his usefulness as Bragg’s star witness against Trump.
Professor Turley: “After he was arrested and Trump refused to pardon him, Cohen proved that when you scratch a lawyer, you can find a foe.”
I wonder if it isn’t more convoluted than that. Faced with the dilemma of betraying the most famous legal client in America or seeing his own wife prosecuted, Cohen decided to cooperate with authorities in return for their not prosecuting his wife.
But maybe Cohen squared the circle by impeaching himself as a witness with his over-the-top testimony and behavior. Of course, I’m speculating, but it might also be true that if anybody can beat the system as state’s evidence, a lawyer can.
As for Stormy, she took money for an NDA and proceeded to troll Trump by violating the NDA anyway. If I were a prosecutor, I would expect every woman in the jury box to utterly despise that trainwreck of a witness.
Case closed. Can the Democrats actually serve the public for a change?
Can the Republicans? Oh forgive me I realize we are all spending too much time trying to decide which of our private planes we will use today.
Justice Holmes is outraged. My work is done here 😀
It’s 4th and long……. DA Alvin Bragg would put the Devil on the stand if it got a conviction. Anyone. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Turley is sure exploiting the case to discredit Cohen and Bragg. So much hyperbole and speculation. This case is not similar to the Edwards case. There’s one particular distinction that separates it from the Edwards case. This involves falsification of documents and create it shell companies to hide the source of the money used to pay off a porn star.
Making Cohen look as bad as possible neglects the fact that Cohen is just a reflection of Trump’s own behavior. Furthermore this case is small potatoes compared to what is coming down the pipeline. The documents case is has had a very serious revelation that required a 3 judge panel to issue a midnight deadline for Trump lawyers to file a response.. These usually take months. The fact that they are requiring a response within hours is unheard of. Reports say that the DOJ presented very compelling evidence that Trump committed a crime and used his lawyer for it.
“A Circuit Court of Appeals in D.C. set Trump’s lawyers a midnight deadline on Tuesday to provide information and arguments related to the case, with the Department of Justice also given a 6 a.m. Wednesday deadline—a particularly rapid turnaround request for legal filings.
The move came after a judge ruled that one of Trump’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran, could be forced to testify in the classified documents investigation by voiding the usually absolute attorney-client privilege over claims the former president used his services to commit a crime.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-lawyers-given-midnight-deadline-over-bombshell-evidence/ar-AA18W6rE?cvid=ba6ae01be2334f2096b2a3746d0770ce&ei=19
It’s serious enough that it compelled three judges to issue the order. Trump’s lawyer will have to turn in confidential communications between Corcoran and Trump. This is much more serious than the New York case and Turley seems to be really wanting to draw attention to the NY case because the other ones are more likely to produce evidence of a crime.
This involves falsification of documents and create it shell companies to hide the source of the money used to pay off a porn star.
None of that is true. No evidence exists to make the claim
Iowan2, it’s literally what Cohen told Trump. We know because there is a recording of them discussing how to handle the money. It’s part of the evidence in the case.
A Democrat operative would say.
I followed the msn link. It is as devoid of facts, and full of raw speculation and qualifying language, it is totally meaningless. My guess, this is something akin to legal housekeeping and happens all the time. Its a ‘t’ crossing exercise, common to legal filings.
A device msn used to pack full of propaganda. Propaganda for its mindless followers.
Iowan2, you’re missing the point. The appeals court issued an order that is unheard of. The judges ordered Trump lawyers to present their agument by midnight and the DOJ by 6am. These filings usually take months. They were requiring an answer for both parties within hours of being presented evidence by the DOJ. It means something really serious must have been found in order for those judges to require arguments within hours.
if the court agrees with the DOJ Trump’s lawyer will not have attorney client privilege protections regarding certain communications. That is not good news for Trump at all.
There’s nothing common about an appeals court requiring filings within hours. The evidence they were presented with must have been overwhelming enough to require an answer from both parties in less than a day.
Attorney, Michael Cohen, excuse me he’s no longer an attorney, has already told the media quite clearly that Trump knew nothing about the payments, and that Cohen paid the monies out of his own pocket. This is the DA*witness!😂😂😂 https://www.axios.com/2018/04/05/trump-stormy-daniels-payment
John Edwards paid off his mistress with three-quarters of a million dollars in campaign funds, and the federal government failed to convict him of violating any law.
Words are wasted on this man and my time is more valuable. Enough said!