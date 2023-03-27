“Something Existential is at Stake”: Professor Defends Silencing of Federal Judge at Stanford Law School

Professor Ruth’s support for silencing opposing viewpoints is part of a long-standing anti-free speech position. It is an extension of her book It’s Not Free Speech: Race, Democracy, and the Future of Academic Freedom (with Penn State Music Professor Michael Bérubé) declaring certain views as advancing “theories of white supremacy” and thus having “no intellectual legitimacy whatsoever.” Once declared as harmful, it is no longer free speech and therefore worthy of censorship or cancellation. It is that easy. Of course, Ruth ignores that some of us view her anti-free speech views as an “existential threat” to higher education. However, we would be the first to protect Professor Ruth from being cancelled on campus. Of course, that will never be necessary. Ruth is celebrated in her views and does not have to fear any retaliation or cancellation for her view that others should be silenced.
On this occasion, Ruth defended her call for cancelling Duncan by citing the Kalven Report. In 1967, the University of Chicago assembled a committee to study academic freedom and free speech that would become one of the most important projects in modern higher education. It became known as the “Kalven Committee” after its chair, the great law scholar Harry Kalven, Jr. The report contained an eloquent and profound defense of diversity of thought and expression that seems utterly abandoned by many today. It was cited by the Stanford Law Dean in her letter to the law students and stated in part:
“From time to time instances will arise in which the society, or segments of it, threaten the very mission of the university and its values of free inquiry. In such a crisis, it becomes the obligation of the university as an institution to oppose such measures and actively to defend its interests and its values.”
In the Chronicle of Higher Education, Ruth uses a report heralding the “values of free inquiry” to justify censorship of conservative viewpoints. She simply declared Judge Duncan’s views to be a threat to democracy and thus inimical to the educational mission. She says that free speech advocates miss that there is “something existential is at stake” in allowing such views to be heard. Specifically, “for some — people in the LGBTQ community who wish to marry whom they love and who seek judges with the minimum of respect for their personhood — the threat of a judge like Duncan is, very obviously, existential.”
Of course, Professor Ruth will determine what views are too harmful to be heard on campus with the rest of the self-appointed speech monitors. This ease with speech controls is due in large part to her view that “the First Amendment has no bearing on academic freedom, because the First Amendment has no relation to scholarly expertise.” Thus, as academics, we will judge what views are helpful or inimical to the academic mission. That will leave Judge Duncan silent while it would presumably leave liberal judges free to speak at Stanford.
19 thoughts on ““Something Existential is at Stake”: Professor Defends Silencing of Federal Judge at Stanford Law School”
What is more essential free speech in order to to discuss opposing views or going, la, la, la, I don’t want to hear you?
A failure to listen to opposing ideas is an admission that you do not have a valid argument. It’s similar to a defense attorney saying “no questions for this witness” and not putting a forth a rebuttal defense.
I have never heard such a poor defense of censorship in my life as was given by that “professor” of film studies, nonetheless.
Professor Svelaz compares removing vulgarities from a private site to a professor banning INVITED conservative speakers. Svelaz compares a Federal Appellate Judge speaking to a law school to some guy called Anonymous swearing in a comments section.
Raise your hand if you are sick of Svelaz’s comments. His 200 comments for every column.
Please note, or NB, I am not calling for Svelaz to be banned, but I am saying that we should all shun this Democrat operative. I admit to frustratingly reading his garbage, but I will cease doing so going forward.
See lefties, if you don’t want to hear the federal judge just don’t go to the speech just as I say shun Svelaz. Don’t go there and screech like the children you are in order to prevent others from hearing him.
Conservatives live by a novel and creative doctrine, something scientists call CHANGE THE CHANNEL.
“[Ruth] simply declared Judge Duncan’s views to be a threat to democracy and thus inimical to the educational mission.” (JT)
Liberal academics became pro-censorship, fascist academics some 30 years ago. Ruth, among countless others, is a progeny of the execrable Stanley Fish (long a professor at Duke University).
It was Fish’s book, _There’s No Such Thing as Free Speech: And It’s a Good Thing, Too_, that provided the intellectual foundation for today’s pipsqueak tyrants.
The real threat to democracy is people like professor Ruth.
Why? She is no different than Turley. Turley will delete openly racist comments which are certainly a different point of view. Still he has stated he will delete such comments. That’’s censorship. He claims in his civility rule that he doesn’t censor based on different points of view, misinformation, or disinformation. But he does censor based on openly racist comments. He believes such comments are not worthy of being protected speech on his blog. Keep in mind that Turley is also a professor who claims to be a free speech absolutist. A free speech absolutist would not be deleting openly racist comments. They may be offensive and disgusting but they are still protected speech. That’s why Turley’s position is highly hypocritical. He chastises other professors for doing what he does in his own blog.
Two otherwise unemployable individuals, one an employee of ‘The Sanctuary City for Paedophiles’ the other a Loony Tunes historian, both overpaid and sheltered from life, speaking on any substantive issue?
“Diversity” is racism.
“Equity” is discrimination.
“Inclusion” is religious persecution.
Marxists always redefine words, and they did with DEI too. DEI is poison.
@liz_wheeler
“It is an extension of her book It’s Not Free Speech: Race, Democracy, and the Future of Academic Freedom (with Penn State Music Professor Michael Bérubé) declaring certain views as advancing “theories of white supremacy” and thus lacking any “colonialism and theories of white supremacy” must be re-evaluated as those topics have “no intellectual legitimacy whatsoever.” Once declared as harmful, it is no longer free speech and worthy of censorship or cancellation.”
Here’s the problem with Turley’s criticism of these so called anti-free speech advocates. Turley exercises the very thing he is criticizing. The biggest and most ironic example is his clear and unapologetic policy of censoring openly racist comments on his blog. It’s all there in his civility policy. He will delete such comments and has shown that he has no tolerance for openly racist comments on the blog. He’s essentially declaring that such speech is worthy or censorship despite the fact that it’s a different point of view and yes, very offensive, but it’s still protected speech. This hypocrisy clearly denudes Turley’s credibility as an advocate of free speech and his claim of being a free speech absolutist. If he were truly what he claims to be he wouldn’t have such a policy of censoring openly racist comments no matter how offensive they are. Because they are still a different point of view. It’s a point of view that advances racial supremacy over another and clearly he chooses to censor it.
Those shouting down Judge Duncan are exercising their free speech rights as well. Turley has this very narrow and quaint idea that free speech is only worthy when it’s civil. It’s not. Nothing says free speech must be exercised in a civil or orderly manner in order to be worthy of protecting. It wasn’t too long ago when parent’s at school board meetings were being defended because they were shouting down school board officials and other speakers in public meetings. They were certainly exercising their free speech rights. They were opposed to someone else’s point of view. It is no different than what these students did and Turley at the time never once criticized those parents as being anti-free speech. He didn’t because it didn’t’ involve conservative speakers being shouted down , but government officials. Judge Duncan is a government official.
Collin Kaepernick, was “shouted down” when he peacefully knelt down as a form of protest against police brutality. Turley didn’t seem to defend his free speech rights. Instead he criticized the manner and place where he chose to do it. Conservatives love free speech as long as they get to dictate how everyone else should be able to exercise it while complaining that those who choose to exercise it as they see fit are “anti-free speech” because they are not comporting to their chosen manner and place.
A Democrat operative would say.
Hullbobby, I’m not a democrat, I’m registered as a republican. Went to CPAC this year. Unfortunately it was very underwhelming to say the least.
So you have this same opinion regaerding shouting down same-sex weddings?
has no relation to scholarly expertise.
What is “it” that makes something a product of scholarly expertise?
To me it is arriving at a conclusion after successfully defending a scholarly position in the public arena of ideas. You would think a person an expert in “film studies” would understand.
The Woke mindset in action: “Someone holds a different opinion from mine – I’m going to die!”
You gave this nutcase professor, a larger platform than she deserves
It is important to remember that throughout human history, most people with authority have not supported or allowed free speech. America has been exceptional for our freedom of speech, upholding this right is an extraordinarily enlightened position. Prof Ruth is just your normal unenlightened petty tyrant.
From Ruth’s bio: Jennifer Ruth teaches core courses in film history, theory and interpretation as well as topics courses on sinophone cinema, global art film, and the cinemas of China, Eastern Europe, and Russia.
Apparently, her views on the ‘silencing of opposing views’ has a basis in her areas of ‘expertise’; China, Eastern Europe and Rsussia.
Film studies at Portland State. Ok.
Progressive clowns are entertainers, they are not smart.