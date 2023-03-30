I have often discussed in columns what I call our “age of rage.” There may be no more defining moment of that age than what unfolded today in the Capitol as Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., screamed about gun control. Various Democratic members, including former House Majority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md, tried to calm Bowman. However, after Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky, asked him to stop yelling, Bowman shouted “I was screaming before you interrupted me,” which could now go down as the epitaph for our age.
As members filed out of the House floor, Bowman was yelling about Republicans killing children and not caring about the carnage in our schools: “What are they doing about it? Nothing. They don’t have the courage. They’re cowards,” Bowman can be heard shouting as the video begins. “Three 9-year-olds. Are they going to those funerals? No!”
Massie stopped to address the attacks and noted “You know there’s never been a shooting at a school that allows teachers to carry?”
Bowman responded “More guns? More guns leads to more death” and continued to scream: “Republicans won’t do S— when it comes to gun violence.” He then continued on Twitter.
Massie responded:
“He wanted to discuss solutions to school shootings, but when I offered a solution he began shouting. When he asked for data, I gave him data, but then he just shouted more. Bring facts. There’s never been a school shooting in the hundreds of schools that allow staff to carry.”
The point is not the merits. This is an important national debate and the underlying facts continue to be debated, including statements from President Joe Biden that some of us have challenged.
However, this scene captured how rage has replaced reason in our public discourse.
54 thoughts on ““I Was Screaming Before You Interrupted Me”: Rep. Bowman Raves in Capitol on Gun Control”
We are supposed to believe that gun laws deter shootings, but gun laws have no effect if not enforced. Do any Democrats insist that existing gun licensing laws be enforced against Hunter Biden?
43,000 DEAD – BAN ASSAULT CARS
______________________________
43,000 traffic deaths from motor vehicle crashes in 2021.
– Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
_______________________________________________________________
Go “scream” out on the freeway you dishonest, disingenuous, caterwauling, communist (liberal, progressive, socialist, democrat, RINO, AINO) propagandist.
Go to the resulting 43,000 funerals.
Democrats won’t do —- about highway deaths.
_____________________________________
609,360 DEAD – BAN ASSAULT CANCER
__________________________________
609,360 deaths from cancer in 2021.
– America Cancer Society
ENOUGH!
Protect the target.
When hijackers threatened passenger planes, airports were hardened.
Schools must implement invulnerable security measures.
Start with 2 security guards at every potential point of vulnerability and progress to tech security.
You’ll do that when you really believe school shootings are serious.
No parent should allow their child into a school that is not fully secure and invulnerable.
“You know there’s never been a shooting at a school that allows teachers to carry?”
Reminds me of Ted’s logic from HIMYM:
Lily: Oh no, not the driving gloves.
Ted: In 99.9% of highway accidents, the driver was not wearing gloves.
Lily: Because they’re stupid, they don’t help you drive better, that’s why no one wears them.
Ted: Then why is it called.. the glove compartment?