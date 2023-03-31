The Trump Indictment: Making History in the Worst Possible Way

Below is my column in Fox.com on the Trump indictment. There is a report of 34 counts against former President Donald Trump, which may be count stacking based on individual payments or documents. We will have to wait to see. In the meantime, the prosecution came about in the most overtly political way from Bragg campaigning on charging Trump to a public pressure campaign to indict from his former lead prosecutor.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has finally made history. He has indicted former President Donald Trump as part of an investigation, possibly for hush money payments. We are all waiting to see the text of the indictment to confirm the basis for this unprecedented act. But history in this case — and in this country — is not on Bragg’s side.
The only crime that has been discussed in this case is an unprecedented attempt to revive a misdemeanor for falsifying business documents that expired years ago. If that is still the basis of Thursday’s indictment, Bragg could not have raised a weaker basis to prosecute a former president. If reports are accurate, he may attempt to “bootstrap” the misdemeanor into a felony (and longer statute of limitations) by alleging an effort to evade federal election charges.
While Trump will be the first former president indicted, he will not be the last if that is the standard for prosecution.
It is still hard to believe that Bragg would primarily proceed on such a basis. There have been no other crimes discussed over months, but we will have to wait to read the indictment to confirm the grounds.
What we do know is the checkered history leading to this moment.
The Justice Department itself declined to prosecute the federal election claim against Trump. There was ample reason to decline.
The Justice Department went down this road before and it did not go well. They tried to prosecute former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards on stronger grounds (which I also criticized) and failed. In that case, campaign officials and donors were directly involved in covering up an affair that produced a child.
At the time, Edwards’ wife was suffering from cancer. The prosecution still collapsed. The reason is that you need to show the sole purpose for paying hush money in such a scandal. For any married man, let alone a celebrity, there are various reasons to want to bury a sexual scandal.
For Trump, there was an upcoming election but he was also a married man allegedly involved in an affair with a porn star. He was also a television celebrity who is subject to the standard “morals clause” that’s triggered by criminal conduct or conduct that brings “public disrepute, scandal, or embarrassment.” These clauses are written broadly to protect the news organizations and their “brand.”
Various presidents from Warren Harding to Bill Clinton have been involved in efforts to hush up affairs. They also had different reasons for burying such scandals, including politics. However, scandals are messy matters with a complex set of motivations. Showing that Trump only acted with the future election in mind — rather than his current marriage or television contracts — is implausible. That was likely the same calculus made by the Justice Department.
That is also why the use of the “bootstrapping” theory as the primary charge would be an indictment of the prosecution and its own conduct. The office has already been tarnished by the conduct of the prosecutors who pushed this theory.
When Bragg initially balked at this theory and stopped the investigation, two prosecutors, Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz, then resigned from the Manhattan DA’s office. Pomerantz then did something that some of us view as a highly unprofessional and improper act. He published a book on the case against Trump — a person who was still under investigation and not charged, let alone convicted, of any crime.
It worked. Bragg ran on his pledge to bag Trump and Pomerantz ramped up the political base to demand an indictment for a crime. It really did not matter what that crime might be.
While other crimes have not been discussed in leaks or coverage for months, it is always possible that Bragg charged Trump on something other than the state/federal hybrid issue in his indictment. There could be other business or tax record charges linked to banks or taxes. Ironically, the bank and tax fraud issues were also a focus of the Justice Department, which again did not charge on those theories. Moreover, Bragg could face the same statute of limitation concerns on some of the issues previously investigated by the Justice Department.
Finally, Bragg could stack multiple falsification claims to ramp up the indictment. There are reports of 34 counts of business record falsification. But multiplying a flawed theory 34 times does not make it 34 times stronger. Serial repetition is no substitute for viable criminal charges.
Bragg could have something more than the anemic bootstrapping theory — and it would be more defensible. Conversely, if Bragg moves primarily on that theory, the Democrats are inviting a race to the bottom in political prosecutions. That is something that we have been able to largely avoid in this country.
Bragg had a choice to make. He cannot be the defender of rule of law if he is using the legal process for political purposes. That is what would be involved in a formal accusation based largely on the bootstrap theory. The underlying misdemeanor could pale in comparison to the means being used to prosecute it.
We have already watched the unseemly display of Bragg’s former lead prosecutor in publishing a book and publicly calling for charges during an ongoing investigation. Proceeding solely on the bootstrap theory would be a singularly ignoble moment for the Manhattan District Attorney.
What is clear is that whatever comes out of that gate next week, it will not just be Trump who will face the judgment of history.
“…the Democrats are inviting a race to the bottom in political prosecutions. That is something that we have been able to largely avoid in this country.”
Prosecutions or persecutions?
And yes, we have been able to largely avoid it, until now. And the consequences will be? I’m no Trump fan, but this Pandora’s Box as the WSJ termed it does not bode well for the future of the country when mixed in with all the other bizarre things happening.
What happens if the State of Florida refuses to assist in the Extradition of Trump?
That cannot be held against Trump unless he was directly involved in negotiating that with the Florida Governor.
If I were Trump I would politely nod my head ad say I was waiting for the State AG’s and Governors to sort out the Extradtion matter.
God Bless DeSantis for standing up against the New York Partisan Politicians who are abusing the Criminal Justice system yet again in their effort to subvert the Rule of Law in this Country.
The indictment hasn’t been unsealed, so you are writing about something you admit you haven’t read. Why not wait until you can read the actual charges and address it based on facts instead of guesses?
“Bragg ran on his pledge to bag Trump . . .”
As it has been since 2016, the Left’s motivation is obvious: Criminalize Trump. Prevent Americans from voting for Trump. Interfere with elections. Stay in power, by any means necessary — including by destroying America’s system of justice, and Americans’ confidence in that system.
True story:
A delusional, schizophrenic man felt that: “People are out to kill him. They’re chasing him. … He believes it.” Driven by those hallucinations, he burned his own house down.
DeSantis just fell into Bragg’s trap. He just announced that FL would not extradite Trump.
The statute of limitations on NY tolls for the days Trump was not living in NY. The rationale is the difficulty of reaching the defendant out of state.
DeSantis just made the prosecution’s case for tolling the SOL.
The statute of limitations on NY tolls for the days Trump was not living in NY.
Not to exceed 5 years.
Amused by the backdoor escape hatches you’ve built into your article, Turley. Clearly Bragg has corroborating witnesses here, and we just don’t know what the charges are yet. Good on you for acknowledging there are a rumored 34 counts to it. You’ve tossed out the standard basic defense against multiple count indictments by saying a crime multiplied by multiple counts doesn’t speak to the quality of the individual counts. But it underlines that you’re unsure of what the actual indictment holds.
Eb
Agreed with your take that history will look closely at how individuals behaved in relation to Trump. This has to be making you quake in your boots, Turley. Your defenses of Trump have been seemingly built on the presupposition that the office of the presidency/ex presidency are untouchable. We as a nation have clearly crossed beyond that now by the actions of a now ex president who was literally a character the Constitution was designed to protect against. You who carried water for him have your own concerns with history’s lens.
Your defenses of Trump have been seemingly built on the presupposition that the office of the presidency
Turley does not defend the target of the indictment. He defends the law.
You on the other hand ignore the law, and only seek punish those that oppose your politics.
I’m sorry but when you willfully close your eyes to a stolen election, this is what you get. These are not the good guys and this is far from the beginning of the illegal acts against Trump. What about Peter Strzok’s “insurance policy?” That was never adequately addressed. The Russia Russia Russia hoax, after it came out that it was a hoax, was treated as an amusing foible. Jake Lang has been sitting in prison for 800 days without trial for a so-called “insurrection” on January 6, 2021. The real insurrection was and is the attempt by the Deep State to subvert democracy and take down a sitting president. Until you are ready to talk about these facts, Professor Turley, your words are empty. There is a Portuguese saying, “A bad road can never lead to a good destination.” The left has been on this road for a long, long time.
This is good news. The Dems are making the case for secession. It’s best that our evil enemies be so upfront about what they’re doing.
“by alleging an effort to evade federal election charges.”
How does a *local* DA prosecute a *federal* “crime?”
Or is jurisdiction now out the window, too?
You don’t know what the charges are, nor do I, nor does JT. You quoted a sentence that starts with IF but omit it yourself.
In 1884, when Grover Cleveland was running for POTUS, his critics claimed that he had fathered an illegitimate child out of wedlock. Cartoons appeared with a woman holding a baby screaming, “Ma, Ma, where’s my pa?” After Cleveland won the election, his friends ran the same cartoon but added, “He’s in the White House, Ha, Ha, Ha!”
History has a way of repeating itself!
Bragg’s indictment of Trump illustrates a basic tenant of Marxism which holds that the ends justify the means, notwithstanding the lack of morals or scruples evoked by the, “means.”
Professor Turley has heretofore noted the adage that a prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. Given that this is unfolding in New York City, Bragg could probably have had Trump indicted for the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, kidnapping the Lindberg baby, and conspiring with the Rosenbergs.
1. That the alleged payments would be a misdemeanor under New York state law and under that same law misdemeanors must be prosecuted within two years whereas the alleged offense occurred in 2016,7 years ago.
2. That the alleged offense is a felony under Federal law but the NYC DA cannot prosecute for Federal crimes
3. That the Federal DOJ has already looked at this question and declined to prosecute.
Mark My Words
