Federal Judge Enjoins Tennessee Law Limiting Drag Shows

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Tennessee law limiting drag shows on constitutional grounds. Like many, I have been appalled by some images of very young children watching highly sexualized routines in schools or businesses. However, many of these events are held off school grounds and with the support of their parents. As a parent of four, I cannot imagine taking my kids to some of these shows, but we all raise our kids according to our own values. Putting that concern aside, I have serious free speech concerns over the reach of these laws. Federal district judge Thomas Parker granted an injunction on the ground that the Tennessee law is vague and overly broad. I think that Judge Parker is right.
A Shelby County-Memphis based LGBTQ theatre company, Friends of George’s, had sued the state of Tennessee over the law.
“Drag” is not defined in the law. Instead drafters modified the definition of adult cabaret in Tennessee to mean “adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors.” Treating all “male or female impersonators” as the same as strippers and exotic dancers sweeps across artistic, social, and even political lines. The challengers noted that the same outfit prohibited for drag performers under the law would be entirely legal for cheerleaders or other women in public events.
The vagueness problems could be reduced by limiting the scope to adult entertainment settings. However, Parker noted that scope of the prohibition is unclear and could include a private home. Section 2 of the Statute makes it “an offense for a person to perform adult cabaret entertainment,” either “(A) On public property; or (B) in a location where the adult cabaret entertainment could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”
These laws have obvious implications for free expression. Judge Parker was correct to enjoin the law pending further review. It is likely that the law will be declared unconstitutional unless the legislature seeks amend the law and declare the litigation moot.
Here is the order: 03-31-2023-Order-Granting-TRO
13 thoughts on “Federal Judge Enjoins Tennessee Law Limiting Drag Shows”
A minority believe that human life evolves from the time of convenience. It’s an emotional and capital burden to teach otherwise.
Last days of the Roman Empire
I appreciate your concern here but routinely in gambling casinos across the nation and especially in Los Vegas, children are prohibited from the gambling floor or only allowed to pass through quickly and not linger. I would contest this ruling but I would agree that your could make a better law by improving it’s definition of said behavior and specificity.
I have never seen a drag show and never would and none of my children, while under my care, did either. I also would never take my grand daughter to one.
This desire of people to put these shows on in schools and elsewhere is a deliberate push to expand the roles of behavior that serves no useful purpose in society. Seems to me that the best option is to put these arenas in a specific entertainment center in specific areas and limit them to adults and specify the ages admitted to these centers. Sort of like a permanent adult zoo or carnival. If children can be excluded from certain films then they should be also excluded from these venues.
The right wing faction that is doing this will not be mollified until they force every women to wear a burka. What is wrong with people. Can’t you just leave people that are different than you alone? A LGBTQ+ person is not a threat to you so that you can go to your church and celebrate a man that had his neighbor killed so he could have his wife. Celebrate the girls that got their father drunk so they could have sex with him to have his children. You you can do that, why is it so bad for a man to sleep with a man or a woman with a woman. Or dare I say, a man dress up as a woman with fake breasts. Take the log out of your own eye before you take the speck out of your neighbors.
Bob, you righteous fool, what does an LGBTQ person have to do with a man twerking in front of a 5 year old child? There are millions of gay men and women that are appalled by the need for the left to push this absurdity on our kids. Just last week there was a picture of a grown man dressed as a woman of the street on the lap of a 14 year old child while rubbing against her. What in heaven’s name does this have to do with say a couple like Mayor Pete and his husband? NOTHING. STOP ATTACKING THE KIDS.
When you let kids buy cigarettes or guns then they can go to sexual shows. You are so open minded that your brain fell out. Righteous idiot.
If it’s permissible for our rated movies, to prohibit children, from entering, drag shows are inappropriate for children, and should have the same art label associated with them. Such a labeling should make these laws permissible under our constitution.
My comment should’ve read as follows:
If it’s permissible for R rated movies, to prohibit children, from entering, drag shows are inappropriate for children, and should have the same R label associated with them. Such a labeling should make these laws permissible under our constitution.
I agree with Professor Turley and with the ruling. People have a right of Assembly and Free Speech. Local government has the right to decide zoning which can apply, but not outright ban.
I agree that the language of the statute can be tightened, but does a couple have the right to have their kids watch them have sex with a prostitute in their own house? Where does child neglect and endangerment come into play? Can a guy allow his kid to work at the age of 6 in the corner market if both sides are in agreement? We have laws to protect children for a reason.
In the empty bubble of ideal legal terms, you are correct. What I am asking is there a reason to be concerned for the mental health of these developing children. After all, we have specified warnings on movies etc. because we worried about their impact on the psyche of a child. Are we to overlook that impact just because the prog/left has latched on to these quizlings for the greater purpose of advancing their greater agenda of destroying western civilization?
What about the mental health of kids that are lied to by their parents about a fat man in a red suit climbing breaking into their house to leave presents? Should that be illegal?
That happens in sanctuary States under equity legislation. You may also legally abort, cannibalize, sequester something you deem a “burden”. It’s open season to exercise liberal license to indulge diversity (e.g. racism, sexism, ageism, class-based bigotry).
Bill, in order to attempt to make a lame point compares letting kids enjoy Santa with have a grown wierdo twerk on the lap of a 5 year old.
This is why the left will eschew debates, they cannot win over the hearts and minds of normal people. They can’t debate the border, they can’t debate the crime and bail laws, they can’t debate affirmative action, they can’t debate reparations, they can’t debate giving illegals medicare, they can’t debate trans reading hour for kids, they can’t debate gay books in kindergarten, they can’t debate unlimited money to Ukraine and they can’t debate banning guns.