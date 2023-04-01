Pittsburgh Law and Anthropology Professor Causes Uproar in Denying Ability to Tell Gender from Human Bones

There is an interesting controversy that has erupted at the University of Pittsburgh after Dr. Gabby Yearwood, who teaches in both the anthropology and law schools, was asked by swimmer Riley Gaines if he could tell the gender of persons from skeletal remains. He denied that that was possible despite the widely accepted ability to do so in his field. The answer may reflect the ongoing push in anthropology, discussed in an earlier blog column, to put an end to gender identifications. Some insist that anthropologists need to know how an ancient human may have chosen to identify themselves.
Yearwood reportedly was asked the question by Gaines, who achieved national notoriety in opposing the inclusion of transgender athletes like the University of Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas in women competitions. Like J.K. Rowling who has raised concerns over the threat to feminist gains from some transgender policies, Gaines is now ostracized and often prevented from speaking at events.
To its credit, Pittsburgh refused to yield to demands to bar Gaines and others from speaking on campus. This controversy appears to have resulted during the event that many sought cancel.
Gaines asked Yearwood, “If you were to dig up two humans one hundred years from now, both man and woman, could you tell the difference, strictly off of bones?”
According to Fox, Yearwood answered “No!” and then took umbrage after the room erupted in laughter. He reportedly reminded them that he was “the expert in the room” and asked “Have any of you been to anthropological sites? Have any of you studied biological anthropology? I’m just saying, I’ve got over 150 years of data, I’m just curious as to why I’m being laughed at. I have a PhD!” The videos posted on Twitter only show the first part of that exchange.
Gaines reportedly responded that “Every single rational person knows the answer: men have narrower hips, their skulls are different, they have an extra rib, their femurs are longer, their jaws are different.”
One expert is quoted by the College Fix as disagreeing with Yearwood though offering a correction also to one of Gaines’ statements.
San José State University archaeology Professor Elizabeth Weiss said determining the sex of skeletal remains “is a critical skill in forensics and any diminishing of this skill will negatively impact criminal investigations, denying the victims and their families justice.” She added that “Riley Gaines is correct on many traits, but males do not have an extra rib. This myth comes from the Adam and Eve story.”
Schools like Boston University note that
“Sex is typically determined by the morphology (shape) of the pelvis or skull and long bone measurements. ‘However, many of the areas on the skeleton that are used for sex estimation may be missing or damaged due to trauma, poor preservation, animal scavenging and nature of the incident (explosive). Therefore, it is important to examine other areas of the skeleton that preserve well and are potentially sexually dimorphic (show differences between females and males),’ explained corresponding author Sean Tallman, PhD, RPA, assistant professor of anatomy and neurobiology.”
In fairness to Yearwood, experts have said that determining gender occurs along a spectrum of analysis because some women may easily be mistaken for men. Indeed, there was research showing an overcounting of male skeletons in research by famed anthropologist Aleš Hrdlička, who helped found the modern study of human bones and served as the first curator of physical anthropology at the U.S. National Museum.
This controversy is part of a wider debate unfolding on our campuses.
University of Kansas Associate Professor Jennifer Raff argued in a paper, “Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas,” that there are “no neat divisions between physically or genetically ‘male’ or ‘female’ individuals.” Her best selling book has been featured on various news outlets like MSNBC.
Raff is not alone. Graduate students like Emma Palladino have objected that “the archaeologists who find your bones one day will assign you the same gender as you had at birth, so regardless of whether you transition, you can’t escape your assigned sex.”
Professors Elizabeth DiGangi of Binghamton University and Jonathan Bethard of the University of South Florida have also challenged the use of racial classifications in a study, objecting that “[a]ncestry estimation contributes to white supremacy.” The authors write that “we use critical race theory to interrogate the approaches utilized to estimate ancestry to include a critique of the continued use of morphoscopic traits, and we assert that the practice of ancestry estimation contributes to white supremacy.”
It is not clear if this movement influenced Yearwood’s answer. He has been a leader in calling for “critical engagement” and “activist research” to change the field of anthropology.
Dr. Yearwood’s bio shows that he is widely published and known in his field.
“Gabby M.H. Yearwood is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Anthropology and Managing Faculty Director for the Center for Civil Rights and Racial Justice in the Law School at the University Pittsburgh. He is a socio-cultural anthropologist earning his Ph.D from the University of Texas at Austin in Anthropology focusing in Black Diaspora Studies and Masculinity. His research interests include the social constructions of race and racism, masculinity, gender, sex, Black Feminist and Black Queer theory, anthropology of sport and Black Diaspora. Dr. Yearwood holds a secondary appointment with the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies Program at Pitt. Dr. Yearwood is also a teaching member of the Pitt Prison Education Project.”
Among his courses is “Activist Anthropology” the description of which reads:
“[T]his course will teach students that ‘critical engagement brought about by activist research is both necessary and productive. Such research can contribute to transforming the discipline by addressing knowledge production and working to decolonize our research process. Rather than seeking to avoid or resolve the tensions inherent in anthropological research on human rights, activist research draws them to the fore, making them a productive part of the process. Finally, activist research allows us to merge cultural critique with political action to produce knowledge that is empirically grounded, theoretically valuable, and ethically viable.’ (Speed 2006). This course will teach students both the importance and value of conducting research that moves outside of the “ivory tower” of academia. “[A]ctivist scholars work in dialogue, collaboration, alliance with people who are struggling to better their lives; activist scholarship embodies a responsibility for results that these “allies” can recognize as their own, value in their own terms, and use as they see fit.” (Hale 2008) This course will explore major conceptual work on the role and ethical responsibility of anthropological research and social justice issues.”
Ancient man had two categories to be concerned about: alive or dead
The gender virus afflicts government, institutions and virtue-signaling businesses. It confuses the young and corrupts everything it touches including media that are always happy to promote shiny new things, however specious. It emboldens enemies of America who see it as evidence of the decadence and moral depravity of the country and its intellectual elites. They especially like how genderism distracts, divides and weakens the military making it less able to defend against thug regimes in Moscow, Beijing and Tehran.
This terrible harm come from a well-funded, well-organized campaign by leftists and their media enablers to normalize the fetishes of 0.01% of the population. Countries that don’t wake up and resist insidious gender programing are doomed. This means YOU, America and Canada. Too many useful idiots like Gabby Yearwood are busy trying to subvert everything you believe about science, biology and our binary species.
When will someone in authority say the emperor of genderism has no clothes? When will news media find the courage to tell the truth about it?
“[E]xperts have said that determining gender occurs along a spectrum of analysis because some women may easily be mistaken for men.” The key word in that sentence is “some”. We’re always going to find anecdotal examples that defy general truths, but do we change our fields of science to account for them? A high-minded liberal once dropped the “there are no absolutes” bromide on me. My response, “Just because a truth might not be 100% true, does not mean we shouldn’t operate on it as a truth.” Their argument appears to be if a truth can be found to be untrue .0001% of the time, then that truth is not true. If it’s true that “Men have narrower hips, their skulls are different, their femurs are longer, and their jaws are different” 99.9% of the time, I say we approach that as a truth. If a fact is only true 50.0001% of the time, there is some room for debate, of course, but we should still approach that fact as “generally true” or a generality. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with challenging the science on any matter, or a “generally accepted” truth, but the skeptic is going to have to seriously knock the percentages down before I take them serious. What is the goal of those who say that if something is ONLY true 99.9% of the time, then it’s not true? Is it chaos? What are the goals of the .0001 activists? If they cannot state this clearly, they deserved to be laughed out of the town square.
There is biological sex, which is in the vast majority of situations binary, excepting only rare mutations. You don’t need a PhD to understand this, or perhaps you need a PhD to not understand this.
Then their are gender roles which are societal constructs assigning traits to individuals based usually on their biological sex. Those gender roles are not immutable and could be a spectrum or even fluid, yada, yada, yada. However, traditional gender roles are based on how our society through trial and error over the millennia decided to assign roles — pink for girls, baby blue for boys, coal miners for men, secretaries for women, etc. Conservatives endeavor to preserve these traditional roles, thinking the millions of people over the millennia must have had their reasons. Progressives are like YOLO, like always. Nevertheless, they are right that gender is merely a social construct.
What boggles my mind is that the majority of activists “rebelling against the social construct” are not trying to dissolve the traditional gender roles, but rather seem obsessed with those traditional roles and are trying to arrogate for themselves the right to choose the wrong social construct. Dudes want to assume the silliest traditional traits of gals, wear make-up, dresses and high heel. Chicks want to burp, chug beer and shoot up schools. And of course these men want to compete against girls in athletic competitions.
If they wanted everyone to assume the same gray sexless gender norms, that would be one thing. It would be horrible but it would makes some sense. But they want to maintain our traditional gender norms, but just mix up the sexes so that we cannot be quite certain what might be lurking under that skirt. For that reason, it does not seem progressive as such, but rather confused and narcissistic.
It is amazing that laypeople across America have become more accurate sources of scientific information than college professors on a whole range of topics.
And now we can see that . . . trans ideology and human civilization are incompatible. This is truly an existential threat.
Trans ideology and women’s rights are incompatible.
Trans ideology and science are incompatible.
So I guess “Lucy”, the ancient remains found in Africa might actually be “Lloyd”??
Tell you what liberal ladies, after NPR states that there is no proof that men have an advantage over women in sports, you all nod in agreement with the usual NPR garbage, you fight to eliminate gay men and women (since a gay man should be a woman and vice versa), let’s end woman’s sports now. Why have the WNBA, the LPGA, woman’s soccer. Let the woman compete with the men once and for all and let the best person win.