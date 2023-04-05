Yielding to Temptation: Why The Trump Case is a Test for Not Just for the President but the Legal System

Below is my column in Fox.com on the indictment of former President Donald Trump and how this case is a test not just for Trump but the New York legal system.
Here is the column:
Oscar Wilde once said “The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it. Resist it, and your soul grows sick with longing for the things it has forbidden to itself.”
With the release of the indictment of former President Donald Trump, Manhattan District Alvin Bragg has revealed himself as a follower of the Wilde school of legal thought. Bragg knew that he had no criminal case against Trump. However, after running on bagging Trump for some crime (any crime), Bragg knew that many would not care if he had a basis for a criminal charge. He would be lionized to be the first person to ever indict a former president in the blind rage against Trump.
After charging Trump with 34 counts, Bragg insisted that he will convict Trump of the “crime to promote a [political] candidacy through unlawful means.” He insists that he will prove “attempts to violate state and federal election laws.”
For months, many have raised objections to the effort of Manhattan District Attorney to use a flawed legal theory to essentially litigate a federal election violation that the Justice Department opted not to charge. This bootstrap theory has been widely criticized, but many in the media sought to cut off that debate by suggesting that Bragg might be basing his prosecution on some unknown crime. Last week, Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis went as far to “warn all the pundits and everyone speculating…that there are lots of facts, lots of documents, lots of evidence of multiple crimes.”
We now have the indictment, and it is basically what many of us anticipated. It is a series of stacked counts of falsifying business records for the purpose of influencing the election. The indictment seems to address the lack of legal precedent with a lack of specificity on the underlying “secondary” felony. Bragg has done nothing more than replicated the same flawed theory dozens of times. This is where math and legal meet. If you multiply any number by zero, it is still zero.
If the New York bench retains any integrity, this case will be thrown out as legally improper with an admonition to Bragg and his office for politicizing the criminal justice process. That, however, may be asking a lot of state judges who are elected on both the trial and appellate levels. They too may prove lawyers on the Wilde side.
The cost, however, to the legal system will be immense. In a single indictment, Alvin Bragg bulldozed any high ground that the Democrats had after January 6th. He has fulfilled the narrative of the Trump by supplying a raw and undeniable example of the politicization of the legal system. What is most shocking is that this attack on the rule of law was met with the rapturous applause of many, including lawyers and legal pundits. They not only will ignore the affront to the integrity of our legal system, but celebrate its demise.
Bragg himself threw a flag on effort to indict Trump being pushed by a lawyer brought in as a special assistant district attorney for that purpose. Mark F. Pomerantz and his colleague Carey R. Dunne resigned — and their resignation letter was then leaked to an eager media. Pomerantz then took a step that floored many of us: he wrote a tell-all book based on the still ongoing investigation.However, Pomerantz admits that career prosecutors balked at his radical proposals to find a crime — any crime — to nail Trump. That included an entirely bonkers money laundering charge against Trump where he would be the victim of an extortion effort. In his book, Pomerantz admits that “many of the lawyers were relentlessly negative.” Some prosecutors were clearly so upset by his efforts that they “defected” from the team. He also admitted that Bragg told him “that the consensus among the group of prosecutors with whom he had been speaking was not to go forward.”
Despite objections from his colleagues who said he was undermining their efforts, Pomerantz published a book making the case against an individual who was not charged, let alone convicted. It was a grossly unprofessional and improper act. It also worked. Bragg caved to the overwhelming pressure that followed. If figures like Pomerantz was going to yield to temptation, why shouldn’t he? After all, no one wants to be the last ethical lawyer when even one else is cashing in.
I remain hopeful that there remains a modicum of judicial integrity in New York to stand against this effort. However, this is a defining moment for many who have rationalized this abuse of the criminal justice system. For those attorneys, they have reached the point described by Robert Oppenheimer after the development of the atomic bomb. He stated “In some sort of crude sense which no vulgarity, no humour, no overstatement can quite extinguish, the physicists have known sin; and this is a knowledge which they cannot lose.”
The same is true for many in our profession. While some of us have warned that Mar-a-Lago could present a serious threat to Trump, we have warned that the Bragg prosecution is the denial of the core legal principle of blind justice. This expensive, drawn out effort would not have occurred for anyone other than Donald Trump. It is not just selective prosecution, it is exclusive prosecution for Trump and Trump alone.
There is a good-faith debate over whether the President should be charged over conduct related to Mar-a-Lago and possible obstruction of justice. This is not that case. For those lawyers applauding this ignoble moment, this is our sin as a profession, and it is “knowledge which they cannot lose” in the years to come.
6 thoughts on “Yielding to Temptation: Why The Trump Case is a Test for Not Just for the President but the Legal System”
I’m watching all of this from Australia, in shock but not surprise. The same race to jettison long established principles is occurring throughout the west. It is almost a willing destruction of the future, as these norms enable social functioning at the most crude, mechanistic level. They were created to enable different folks to get along in spite of our many differences and sometimes fraught relations. The people doing this must know the result of their current actions, so one might conclude destruction of the system is the desired goal, for whatever reason–my hunch is nefarious; bring the current system into such crisis that the general public would be grateful to accept any restriction to freedom in leu of protection against a perceived (created) threat. But that’s only because I have an over active imagination.
Thank you for the clarity of your analysis over the years sir. Your voice, and the few precious others who offer some allegiance to reason and sanity in the public sphere, give me some hope that I haven’t slipped into a, dystopian, alternate reality.
Bragg is a shrewd lawyer and Turley knows it. It’s notable that Bragg’s indictment is bare bones and is devoid of any exacting details which is why Turley isn’t able to analyze the case against a Trump. It keeps Trump’s lawyers and Turley guessing as what is Bragg’s real legal strategy.
Presenting such a bare-bones indictment makes it very hard to determine how strong a case Bragg plans to mount, including what evidence investigators might use to support turning the charges into felonies.
Turley says, “The indictment seems to address the lack of legal precedent with a lack of specificity on the underlying “secondary” felony. Bragg has done nothing more than replicated the same flawed theory dozens of times.”. This may just be a legal “distraction” to keep Trump’s lawyers and others off balance and may be hiding a much stronger case than Turley thinks it is.
We will find out a stone goes by more details that can change the current course of the case to something more concrete.
It’s telling that Turley really isn’t able to make a cogent analysis because there are no details and he’s left rambling on about Bragg’s ‘bootstrapping’ strategy, a strategy that may not be the one Turley thinks is being employed.
“Give me a man and I will find the crime” Andrew Vyshinsky
Don’t voluntarily surrender your guns you’re going to need them.
What conduct over Mar-a-largo was an obstruction of justice? How is Trump having documents there under guard of the secret service any different from Biden moving thousands of documents from place to place and no one seems to want to take any action against that terribly corrupt crime family. Nor does anyone care that Obama has been reported to have stashed millions of pages of documents in a Chicago warehouse. Or what about tapes in Clinton’s underwear drawer? (How appropriate for Bill). And can you imagine if it was Trump who deleted 30,000 emails, destroyed the laptop, and allowed American citizens to die in Benghazi when there was plenty of warning to keep them safe? Or if he actually paid millions to come up with a complete lie about his opponent, conducted a 2 and a half year case against them, and found out the FBI knew all along it was all made up? There is No justice in America at all any more.
The secret service is not there to guard documents. It’s job is to protect the president. Trump had illegal possession of presidential documents and was actively hiding government documents from the national archives and the FBI. That’s obstruction of Justice. Especially when he was subpoenaed for the documents. It’s a crime of theft and obstruction.
Then why not the same treatment for Biden, Clinton, Obama etc?