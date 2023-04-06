Turley to Speak on Supreme Court at Brazosport College

Today I will be speaking at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson, Texas. I have previously spoken at the college which was selected as one of the top ten community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute. The Clute and Lake Jackson areas is also the location of the Ron Paul Institute. I will be speaking on “The Supreme Court and Society: A review of current and upcoming Supreme Court cases.”

It is a great pleasure to return to Brazosport, which I have watched grow through the years in both its campus and academic programs. This presentation is part of the College’s long association with the Women’s Lecture Luncheon Series.

Lake Jackson is a beautiful area and the over 150 acres of campus is lovely. This is a working class town that long held Dow Chemical workers and their families. Two years ago, Brazosport College received a $3 million gift from MacKenzie Scott in recognition to their service to minority communities.

The lecture will explore the Court’s current docket, which promises some very significant opinions in the areas of free speech, free exercise, election laws, and a host of other areas.

