San Francisco State University Investigates Professor for Showing Image of the Prophet Muhammad in a Class on Islamic History

San Francisco State University this week is much in the news over free speech and academic freedom — for all the wrong reasons. We just discussed how former swimmer Riley Gaines was allegedly assaulted and had to be locked away in a room for her own protection after trying to speak on transgender issues at the school. Now, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has issued a letter to San Francisco State University on a new and troubling controversy over academic freedom. The university opened an investigation into Maziar Behrooz, an associate professor of history, reportedly due to his showing a drawing of the Prophet Muhammad.
The image was displayed once in a class on the history of the Islamic world between 500 and 1700. After a Muslim student complained, the school put Behrooz under investigation. The controversy is closely analogous to the situation discussed earlier at Hamline University where a professor was denied the renewal of his contract after showing a painting of Muhammad in an arts class.
When Behrooz disagreed, the student went to the department chair. The professor explained that the student’s view on the prohibition of any image of Muhammad was not uniformly accepted by Muslims and that many Shiite Muslims have such drawings on walls in their homes. He also correctly noted that he has the academic freedom to make such choices for his class.
Nevertheless, the university launched an investigation. Why? The facts appear established. The only question is whether Behrooz has a right to make such decisions in his course. He clearly does.
I was struck by the anemic expression of academic freedom in the faculty manual of the university. This is the only reference to the core right:
“Academic freedom for all members of the academic community demands that channels of administrative communication be open in both directions, and that they be used regularly and effectively. In 1969-70, the Academic Senate created a Committee on Academic Freedom, elected by the faculty.”
Not exactly a roaring endorsement. However, as a state school, SFSU must comply with the First Amendment and academic freedom has long been extended protections by the courts.
As correctly noted by FIRE, the courts have repeatedly warned against state schools denying the First Amendment protections afforded to academic freedom. Indeed, the words of the Supreme Court in Keyishian v. Bd. of Regents, 385 U.S. 589, 603 (1967), are particularly apt in this case in warning officials not to “cast a pall of orthodoxy over the classroom.”
14 thoughts on “San Francisco State University Investigates Professor for Showing Image of the Prophet Muhammad in a Class on Islamic History”
A dissent. If images of the Prophet offends Sunni Muslims or some other large group of Muslims, I would have to ask why teachers cannot avoid showing images. Even the right of free speech does mean that we abandon respect for the sensitivities of others when rooted in centuries-old religions.
Islam-good, Christianity-evil. Jews-evil, Palestinians-good. Israel-evil, Iran-good. USA and the west-evil-any nation made up of people of color-good. Shakespeare-evil, Ibrahm Kendi-literary genius. MTG-evil, AOC-smart!!!
Dear Prof Turley,
I’m not sure there was ‘Islamic’ history in 500 A.D.. Most accounts have the birth of the Prophet around 570 A.D..
*Also, I think a distinction should be drawn between historic ‘images, drawings, art’ and todays craven photo-selfies-pics.
Professor Turley: “The professor explained that the student’s view on the prohibition of any image of Muhammad was not uniformly accepted by Muslims and that many Shiite Muslims have such drawings on walls in their homes.”
The Professor is correct. If the student is still mad about it, he can move to Waziristan.
I posted too quickly. Please, let me restate.
The student is entitled to his outrage, but his sense of outrage is nobody’s absolute authority. If he doesn’t understand that, he’s the problem. Understanding that is growing up. Anything else is Jihadism.
The probable reason for the “anemic expression of academic freedom in the faculty manual,” likely written years ago, is that academic freedom used to be the bedrock of academia. Since the fascist woke mob took over academia, it’s just a distant memory. Americans have not been educated about political movements, and the myth is that all things left are “for the people, and therefore good,” while the right has been historically associated with fascism. But that is a simplistic view of politics, and if we dispense with the “left-right” obfuscation, we are left with broader terms like totalitarianism — which can come from any direction. Today it’s coming mainly from the Democratic party and the Republican Rinos — who are dutifully following the dictates of the arch-totalitarians: the uber-rich Davos crowd.
Add SFSU to the list of places I won’t help pay my grandkids to attend
List is getting rather long
Whig,
You bring up a great point that seems to be absent in all of the controversies taking place in our colleges and universities. We see parents rising up against the Woke ideology in Pre-K through high school. But where are the parents and like you, grandparents, when these children move into post-secondary education? The silence is deafening.
Torquemado couldn’t do a better job at suppressing heresies. Yes, we have reached that point in cult behavior. When are the rack and iron maiden, and ultimately, the guillotine going to be brought into service? When will we all become Marranos? I am certain that there are a great many among us who are in such a state of false conversion for fear of losing life and property. If we do not fight back we are cowards to our beliefs and should just STFU and bend over.
Picture of Muhammad
Piss Christ.
Iowan, short, on point, apt, excellent and a perfect example of the hypocrisy of the liberals. Not only was Piss Christ allowed, it was paid for by tax payers dollars. The left went nuts when people had the audacity to complain about Christ being in a jar of urine being an issue for Christians and yet now they demand that a professor be fired for showing a piece of art, historic art no less, of Mohammed.
These are the same hypocrites that want to ban travel to North Carolina for having an issue with boys in the girls bathrooms and yet defend Iran when they toss gays off of rooftops.
Watch the video of the lefty loons screaming at some of these trans rallies…they are lunatics. Nobody is taking away tarns rights, the bills being proffered deny the right of CHILDREN to have life altering surgery before they are old enough to know that they don’t want to be a dinosaur.
PS. The state won’t let kids buy cigarettes…AND THEY WON’T LET PARENTS LET KIDS SMOKE EITHER. So don’t tell us that it is the parents right to cur of an 8 year old boy’s penis, because it isn’t.
When you have to become all things to all people, then you have no ethics, principals, guidance and you become nothing but a huge blob of moral equivalency. If you have no point of view or guiding principals then you are no better than a broken piece of debris on a limitless ocean with no past, future, reason or purpose. Having a point of view and principals does not mean rigidity and unreasoning lockstep but still gives you the capacity to experience, examine, reach conclusions and either cast aside what you are examining or add it to your experience and mind set in order to improve yourself or your understanding of life and the world around you. That’s called thinking and intelligence. That is not ChatGpt.
I do not understand how these kids militantly defend Muslim values but when it comes to Christianity the gloves come off. Why can’t all religion be respected? Some are saying it is because this new gender ideology is supplanting Christianity. It is a tragedy of epic proportions because we need god. I hope more people come to understand what is taking place day by day in this country.
Woke, misguided as it is, has become the new religion (small “r”).