Former Swimmer Riley Gaines Allegedly Assaulted During Event at San Francisco State University

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was reportedly assaulted during an attempt to speak at San Francisco State University. The attack followed another successful effort to shout down a speaker with opposing views on a campus. Gaines was rushed from the event and kept in a secure room for nearly three hours, according to her account on Twitter.
The former University of Kentucky (and All-American) swimmer was at the university to discuss her views on why women sports should be reserved to those who are biologically women. She believes that the effort to allow transgender athletes to compete is destroying the progress made in female sports since the start of Title IX. Like the author J.K. Rowling, Gaines has found herself under constant threat and attacked as a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF).
On Twitter, Gaines objected that “[t]he prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.”
She videotaped herself being rushed by police officers to a safe location. Her husband, Louis Barker, is quoted as saying:
“She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it. She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress.”
The incident is all too familiar today. These activists have every right to protest. These are issues that go to the core identity of people on both sides. However, protesters do not have a right to disrupt a class or speech.
What is notable about this incident is that it appears that the shout down occurred just outside of the room. We have seen this tactic before. Indeed, at George Washington, I once debated law professor John Yoo, who is one of the authors of the controversial “torture memos” during the Bush Administration. We had disrupters opposed to Yoo in the debate who were removed. However, we had a large number of protesters who shouted down Yoo from just outside of the room and made it difficult for many to hear him. To its credit, the law school went outside and asked the protesters to move away from the windows and give some distance from the event. It was done without incident and the event continued.
That was clearly not done here. The university has to guarantee the safety of speakers as well as their ability to be heard. The protesters should not have been allowed to shout down the speaker from the hallway outside of the room in my view.
The Golden Gate Xpress, the school’s student-run newspaper, showed videotapes of how the protest grew in size and eventually became so large that the police removed Gaines for her own protection. A speaker should never have to fear for her physical safety in discussing contemporary issues on a campus.
There is no indication of an arrest in the case, which is also curious. If Gaines was struck, it occurred while she was being escorted by officers.
As for the successful canceling of the event, there remains the question of how the university will respond and whether it will hold any groups or individuals responsible for the disruption of this event. Equally important is the university addressing questions over its own actions before the cancelling of this event.
8 thoughts on “Former Swimmer Riley Gaines Allegedly Assaulted During Event at San Francisco State University”
Gaines should press charges and not let this go.
Anyone assaulted in these protests happening around the country needs to press charges and aggressively pursue every legal pathway available.
Do not let these militants get away with their violence.
You touch me, I’m pressing charges. No exceptions.
Watch as Svelaz and “Anonymous” come on here to tell us that Turley is either wrong about this issue, shouldn’t discuss this issue or that Trump and Fox News are bad.
Come on lefties, discuss this issue. Come on lefties, discuss the fact that another trans person was planning on shooting up a school. Come on lefties, discuss the fact that the WH through KJP just yesterday, two weeks after a trans school shooting and the day after a prevented school shooting, stated that trans kids need to fight back.
The left thinks that the trans issue is a good wedge issue for them….it isn’t. Even the gay community disagrees with the “tarns kids” canard. Kids want to be dinosaurs when they are 7 and yet these lunatics are saying that they need to be able to have life altering health care because of what they think at 7.
PS. The other day in MN the far left AG, Keith Ellison, had to reprimand a local DA for offering a plea deal to a old home invader and murderer who was 15 at the time of the murder, that would have given the shooter TWO YEARS. The local lunatic Soros backed DA said that the MURDERER was 15 and at 15 the person’s frontal lobes aren’t mature and they can’t make good decisions AND YET I AM 100% SURE THAT THIS SAME LUNATIC SUPPORTS SURGERY FOR MINORS IN ORDER TO ” CHANGE” THEIR GENDER.
So now….the sexually confused are actually engaging in violence and we are not seeing them charged with Hate Crimes?
What if the “roles” were reversed…..oh pardon me….that would be a Hate Crime wouldn’t it?
Sounds like the Racism scam doesn’t it?
How many arrests and prosecutions are going to be the result of this violence….care to make a wager there is none at all?
Once again, women are being maligned and belittled by men. No self respecting male would compete in a female sport. They can slap on makeup, wear a dress and put their hair in piggy tails, but they still have a male body in strength and structure.
A person dares to call a spade a spade and they are attacked, shouted down and gaslighted.
It would be fitting if all the female athletes and spectators would simply walk out when a man walks on the field to compete in a female sport. The world has managed for thousands and thousands of years. It has only been in the last ten or less years that this has become an issue.If they are a male who identifies as a woman then they can identify to their heart’s desire, but they must still compete as a male.
Regarding the violent activists, their demonstrated behavior is on level with the Nazi prison guards and Brownshirts.
This is unacceptable behavior. The person who hit the speakers needs to be identified and appropriate action taken.
Perhaps you can start explaining what actions can be taken to stop this revolution in our culture and public square. It is not enough anymore to just point out injustices and radical behavior. What exactly can be done?
it is WHAT Fascists DO…look up Brown shirts Germany, Italy Blackshirts, etc
Exactly.