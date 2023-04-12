Wake Forest Psychology Professor Under Fire for Describing Conservatives as “Guilty, Anxious, and Unable to Handle Stress Well as Children”

The student-run independent The Wake Report has published a story that has gone national about a psychology professor who taught her students that conservatives are “guilty, anxious, and unable to handle stress well as children.” Conversely, liberals are generally “resourceful, independent, self-reliant, and confident as children.” Assistant professor S. Mason Garrison expressed surprise that students “interpreted” the description as “negative” and caused “discomfort.” Apparently, many would take being called “guilty” and “unable to handle stress” as comforting and positive.
What is most striking about the controversy is the astonishment that Professor Garrison expresses about the reaction of conservatives to her online Personality course description as “guilty, anxious, and unable to handle stress well as children.” After changing the language, Garrison told the student reporters:
“I apologize if my statements were interpreted as negatively characterizing conservative students. I was unaware that my comments had caused any feelings of marginalization, and I sincerely regret any harm or discomfort they may have caused.”
It strains credulity to suggest that the disparaging terms were just a matter of interpretation as “negatively characterizing conservative students.”
The response of Department of Psychology Chair Christy Buchanan to The Report was little better. Buchanan stated
“[s]ometimes misunderstandings occur in the course of human interactions, including those that occur in the classroom. I trust that both the department’s and Dr. Garrison’s responsiveness to the concerns brought forth in the current situation demonstrates the department values of and commitment to creating a safe and inclusive experience for all students.”
Buchanan also ignores the obvious bias, and false characterization of conservatives, including many students at Wake Forest. Rather than deal with such political prejudice, Buchanan adopts the same implausible suggestion that this was a “misunderstanding” and matter of interpretation.
It is a common pattern. When faculty on the left say controversial statements they tend to be ignored or rationalized. When conservative faculty make such statements, there is often a very different response from investigations to suspensions to even terminations.
I do not believe that Garrison should be terminated or sanctioned. However, it would be helpful if she or someone at the school would acknowledge the obvious rather than insult not just the sensibilities but the intelligence of conservative students and faculty.
It is also worth noting that the student reporters identified the source that Garrison cited for this clearly dubious claim as an article in the American Journal of Political Science titled Correlation not causation: the relationship between personality traits and political ideologies. However, the study appears to refute the very point made by Professor Garrison. The authors find that “personality traits do not cause people to develop political attitudes.” Indeed, the summary of their paper states:
“These findings cast doubt on the assumed causal relationship between personality and politics. Here we test the causal relationship between personality traits and political attitudes using a direction of causation structural model on a genetically informative sample. The results suggest that personality traits do not cause people to develop political attitudes; rather, the correlation between the two is a function of an innate common underlying genetic factor.”
Thus, not only does Garrison show obvious prejudice in describing conservatives on her slides, but she appeared to distort the actual findings of the report due to a possible confirmation bias confirming her own preconceptions.
Well, just to clear about the study: What they’re saying is that an underlying genetic factor is causing the political traits and the political views. They still maintain a relationship between two. Just not a causal one. And I don’t see that Garrison spoke in terms of causation.
That’s not to say that they used the same words Garrison did, or that these kinds of “scientific experiments” are within the bounds of psychology. I see that the authors of the study didn’t identify the “underlying genetic factor.” So, it’s a bit much.
You’re never going enough controls in place for these kinds of things in my view. A scientist in a chemistry lab
“Thus, not only does Garrison show obvious prejudice in describing conservatives on her slides, but she appeared to distort the actual findings of the report due to a possible confirmation bias confirming her own preconceptions.”
Professor! Say it is not so!
I am shocked a leftist professor like Garrison would distort actual findings confirming her own preconceptions!
And guilty? Of what?
Anxious? Of what?
Unable to handle stress well as children? Anyone want to point out to her it is the leftists who cannot handle stress as young adults let alone as children? Just look at their demands for “safe spaces,” or even allowing a different view point be debated. Oh! No! They cannot have that! The leftists are the ones who have meltdowns, require counseling if someone who has conservative point of view, or defends women’s rights.
Woke Forest
PSYCHOLOGY never was a science and neither was sociology. Obviously they have trouble reading as well as interpreting studies. Having read a lot of psychology and sociology in college and during my years in practice, I can say there are psychologists who are quite straight shooters (pardon the bad pun), results oriented, great psychological history takers, and show good results with their troubled patients and then there are the rest who are agenda driven, get lousy histories and make diagnoses based on their agendas and not to the benefit of the patient. This professor’s interpretation are as useful as trying to gauge your politics and / or anxiety due to whether you like cats or dogs.
This individual obviously needs remedial training on reading, interpreting statistics, and also determining the validity of the studies they choose to read. There is a lot of crap in medical and Psychological / Psychiatric literature today (not new but certainly more pervasive). The scientific scrutiny is just not very rigorous any more and agendas are the order of the day. Maybe this professor used Chat Gpt to do the literature research.
Damn it Turley, you are right. She should not be terminated for her opinions. Terminations for opinion is what they do on the left. Her means of providing for her family should not be interrupted. Interrupting a professors means of providing for his family because of his opinion is what they do on the left. However, I do believe that when reading the description of this Professors class future students should be made aware that she teaches that conservatives are psychologically inferior. A full disclosure should be required. At one time in America some people said that one group of people were psychologically inferior. The group that they were talking about were black.
“Professors class future students should be made aware that she teaches that conservatives are psychologically inferior.”
Well the professor isn’t wrong. Hullbobby keeps proving her point. The whining is pure unadulterated proof. What more would you need?