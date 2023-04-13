Global Disinformation Index Withholds Information on its Own Operations

Gabe Kaminsky at the Washington Examiner is reporting that two U.S. nonprofit groups tied to the Global Disinformation Index are withholding information on their operations to protect staff and donors. The redactions of names from 2021 IRS tax returns is being justified on the basis that the GDI is being harassed by critics. It is an ironic move since, as discussed in earlier columns, the GDI targeted and blacklisted conservative groups to drain them of revenue and support.
As discussed earlier, the British group ranked sites to warn people about high-risk disinformation sites. The ten most dangerous disinformation sites turned out to be conservative publications or Internet sites like Reason. Conversely, HuffPost made the top list of the most trustworthy for potential advertisers.
The GDI is designed to steer advertisers and subscribers away from certain sites, working with “advertisers and the ad tech industry in assessing the reputational and brand risk when advertising with online media outlets and to help them avoid financially supporting disinformation online.” The State Department partially funded the effort. The Biden Administration gave $330 million to The National Endowment for Democracy, which partially supports the GDI’s budget.
So the GDI actively sought to target other sites to organize opposition among advertisers, but now is withholding information to prevent a similar backlash against its own operations.
The private AN Foundation, also known as the Disinformation Index Foundation, and its affiliated public charity, Disinformation Index Inc., redacted copies of their 2021 IRS tax returns. A lawyer cited a coordinated “harassment campaign” to justify the redactions.
Some of the information was known from prior disclosures. For example, GDI CEO Clare Melford and its executive director, Daniel Rogers, are listed interchangeably in Delaware corporate records and other forms list Jo Jenks as treasurer. Other records reportedly list Melford as secretary, and Rogers as president.
Other information was removed, including the redaction of who gave a $115,000 donation for this work.
GDI also removed the list of its advisory panel members from its site. Again, these individuals were perfectly willing to participate in the blacklisting of conservative groups but appear to insist on anonymity for themselves. The panel reportedly included Finn Heinrich, a division director at the George Soros-funded Open Society Foundations grant-making network, according to his LinkedIn account.
As the recipient of federal funds, the lack of transparency is troubling and is likely to be the focus of inquiries from House committees.
71 thoughts on “Global Disinformation Index Withholds Information on its Own Operations”
The GDI is not dissimilar to the United Nations; it is a phantom which is entirely bereft of validity or legitimacy in any national fundamental law.
The GDI is a perpetrator of the PSYOPS of global communism, China, Russia et al.
The GDI perpetrates the criminal denial of the freedoms of thought, opinion, speech, press et al.
The GDI must be prosecuted criminally for denying constitutional rights and freedoms.
The GDI must be sued civilly for defamation.
What the leftist on this blog leave out is the use of government funds for the distribution of leftist propaganda. The explore every nook and cranny of an argument accept the one that is most important. The use of government funds against those of one political persuasion doesn’t seem to be of importance when it is the most important thing that we should be concerned about. I guess Big Brother can do what ever it wants to with it’s money to bring the first amendment to its final resting place if it gets in the way of defeating its mortal enemy otherwise known as freedom. Our leftist bloggers are willing to pave the Machiavellian road in order to come to a the final solution.
Professor Turley,
The timing of this article is curious, considering your network, Fox News, was just slapped with sanctions for failing to disclose evidence showing that its hosts and executives knew there was no support for baseless claims made about Dominion’s voting equipment and software and the 2020 presidential election.
I understand that you are likely muzzled by Fox from discussing its defamation case (one of your favorite topics!), but perhaps this was an inopportune time to critique an organization tracking disinformation.
The truth is that no network should be “trusted” for impartiality. That is why it is imperative that readers use multiple news organizations, with different slants, to get the clearest picture of a topic. Aggregators, like http://www.memeorandum.com are the only solution from bias on the left and the right.
“The private AN Foundation, also known as the Disinformation Index Foundation, and its affiliated public charity, Disinformation Index Inc., redacted copies of their 2021 IRS tax returns. A lawyer cited a coordinated “harassment campaign” to justify the redactions.”
Turley is not telling it’s readers one important fact. These PRIVATE non-profits are not required to disclose who their donors are or how much they are getting from who. Conservative and libertarian non-profits do this all the time and they cite free speech and the right to anonymity. So why would these non-profits be any different if they chose to remove their donor’s names and contributions? They have a right to not be subjected to MAGA nutties harassment tactics and targeted for death threats and such.
“Elon Musk, self-described ‘free speech absolutist,’ limits free speech since taking over Twitter
Critics spoke with Fox News Digital about Musk’s spotted record upholding First Amendment principles”
https://www.foxnews.com/media/elon-musk-self-described-free-speech-absolutist-limits-free-speech-since-taking-over-twitter
“Hang on a second,” Musk pushed. “You’ve said you’ve seen more hateful content, but you can’t name a single example, not even one.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/elon-musk-james-clayton-bbc-hateful-content
No one lives up to absolutest free speech. It is impossible, but that is what ATS hangs his hat on. Twitter is closer to free speech than any leftist organization. Twitter will protect itself and rightfully so.
ATS uses a link because he can’t defend the positions since there is no absolute answer to anything raised. ATS is not up to the challenge of others with critical thinking skills. He has none.
“So the GDI actively sought to target other sites to organize opposition among advertisers, but now is withholding information to prevent a similar backlash against its own operations.”
That’s a false claim. The GDI is not actively targeting anyone. It’s an index, a list compiled based on criteria they deem credible as sources of disinformation and the primary disseminators. Advertisers are free to make up their own minds on whether they wish to advertise using the index or not.
The other indexes have a right to withhold donor information based on the fact that MAGA nutties and Trump enablers actively attack and harass people who are critical of their “values” as MAGA nutties and such. As non-profits, just like the conservative ones are not required to disclose their donors. It’s part of that free speech thing they love to trot out when they are questioned about keeping their donors secret.
Isn’t all of THIS.
I mean All THIS,
In preparation for a WAR
(World War III)
The Censoring,
The Gun Control,
The Disinformation,
The Filtering-Out of Politicians,
The Tracking,
The Media Frame Alignment,
The Harnessing of Social Networks,
The Economic Controls,
… … …
[?]
Disinformation based on ideology not facts. Not up to government nor organizations to decide. We the people need free exchange and make up our own minds. Restricting information is disinformation.
This is how Leftist operate, freedom for me, chains for the.
This is just another whine by Turley. It is all they have now.
If anyone is whining, it is you.
The good professor is just pointing out the hypocrisy of leftists.
“As discussed earlier, the British group ranked sites to warn people about high-risk disinformation sites. The ten most dangerous disinformation sites turned out to be conservative publications or Internet sites like Reason. Conversely, HuffPost made the top list of the most trustworthy for potential advertisers.”
Turley is sure trying hard to avoid the elephant in the room. The GDI is not wrong. All it is is a list of organizations with well known reputations for spewing misinformation and disinformation. The fact that the majority happen to be conservative organizations should not be surprising. Fox News which is the biggest and best example is set to go on trial precisely because they deliberately engaged in disinformation and misinformation willingly. It’s the biggest defamation case in years and Turley is dead silent on it which is telling.
Fox News is already being sanctioned by the judge even before the trial because Fox News withheld evidence and only disclosed it at the last minute. The GDI puts Fox News among the top organizations that deal with misinformation and given their current situation GDI is certainly not wrong.
Turley engages in misinformation himself when he falsely accuses the GDI of “forcing advertisers to avoid conservative organizations” (paraphrasing), a claim that is certainly not true. All the index does is inform those who are choosing to advertise with those organizations to have a better understanding of who they are advertising with. That just gives them the ability to make informed decisions about whether to continue to advertise or not. The index is no different than any of indexes that conservative non-profits provide for others to use exactly line GDI’s index.
The real question is when is Turley going to dive into the Fox News Dominion trial? Will he be criticizing his own employer? Will he admit he has been enabling Fox News with it’s misinformation regard the 2020 election fraud claims? Turley can’t keep ignoring it forever. I bet he’s really wanting to talk about it, but that would involve the risk of upsetting his employer and his readers.
Svelaz – how easily you ignore history. The biggest political hoax in recent years, and indeed in the history of the country, was the Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax, dreamt up by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and pushed by your employer, the DNC, then accepted and pushed for months and months by the Democratic-allied MSM. Did Fox push this hoax? Not only was the main thesis a hoax, so where subsidiary parts, e.g.: Michael Cohen in Prague; Carter Page being an agent of Moscow, the Alfa Bank connection. All of the subsidiary hoaxes were eventually exposed. Fox was not to blame for any of them. And then there were the COVID hoaxes: natural origin of the disease; closing schools was good for kids; kids were at risk of COVID; masks work; 6 feet of separation works; closing businesses was necessary; natural immunity was inferior to vaccines; the vaccines would prevent infection; the vaccines were safe. All of the COVID hoaxes were pushed by your friends in the MSM and furthered by a massive censorship effort involving the federal government and social media companies. But did FOX push any of the COVID hoaxes? No. In the past 10 years, FOX has been far and away the most reliable source of news, because at least they are trying.
edwardmahl,
Thank you for bringing facts to the table.
Edward, Fox News has been lying to you for years. This trial is what will ultimately expose Fox News for what it is. A propaganda machine for the Republican Party.
The “hoaxes” you claim were never proven to be hoaxes. The “Russia hoax” deflection doesn’t change the fact that Trump and Fox News has been lying to your face for years. Once the trial gets underway fox news hosts and the CEO himself will be forced to admit that they have been lying to your face and keeping you stupid because you are their cash cow. It’s pretty sad actually. It’s also a reason why Fox News is among the top 10 disinformation sites according to the GDI. That’s why Turley won’t dare talk about the trial. Because it would confirm the fact that the GDI is not wrong.
Edward: There wasn’t any “Russia hoax”, and the Steele Dossier, taken over by the Clinton campaign after it was started by a Republican opponent of Trump, was NOT the impetus for the investigation into the ties between Russian hackers and the Trump campaign. How many times do you members of Cult 45 have to have the proven facts explained to you? Both the Mueller investigation and a Republican Senate Committee investigated the ties, and concluded that the Trump campaign fed sensitive insider polling information to Russian hackers who used the information to spread lies about HIllary Clinton in key districts in swing states-all to evade the will of the American people because Trump and his campaign knew he would lose the popular vote. The plot was conceived as a way to leverage the Electoral College vote, and it worked. These facts were confirmed by Dan Coats, lifelong Republican, whom Trump appointed to be the head of all US intelligence agencies. Fox hosts can lie about this all they want and call it a “hoax”, but that won’t change the truth. Despite cheating to get into office, he never captured even 50% approval rating, which is a record in the history of presidential polling. He tried to cheat his way into office a seond time, and the members of Cult 45 who believed his lies are paying dearly, too–with criminal records and jail time for following his admonition to “fight like hell or you’re not going to have a country any more”. Talk about pushing hoaxes!
Likewise true is the FACT that the origin of COVID has not been scientifically confirmed–reliable scientists from all over the world still have not arrived at a consensus. Regardless of the origin of the infection, it is a FACT that the US fared far wose in handling COVID than other advanced countries–much of which is due to Trump lying about the seriousness and dangers of the infection–all because he thought it made him look bad. He admitted lying and downplaying the risk to Bob Woodward in a taped interview. An estimated 130,000 Americans died unnecessarily as a direct result of Trump and his lies, which include pushing fake cures like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin. Cult 45 members still defend these medications as COVID cures, despite multiple scientific studies proving they are ineffective. No scientist said that vaccines would completely prevent people from getting COVID–they said it would lessen the risk of hospitalization and death–and that remains true. If people didn’t get conflicting information on COVID and complied with reasonable public health control measures, like social distancing, wearing masks and handwashing, COVID could have been brought under control much sooner, and it would not have been necessary for the US to mostly close down for about 2 years. Trump is responsible for that, and he was aided and abetted by Fox spreading lies, just like it spread the lies about Dominion voting machines, for which it will pay dearly.
If one is of the behavior of a Svelaz their purpose here is to simply and incessantly troll Turley and consequently anyone else who appreciates Turley’s astute and judicious reporting on matters of interest to diverse numbers of people. The unhinged animosity for Turley is obviously personal, but becomes anti-social when it turns toward disparaging and defaming others. Svelaz well knows that with Turley as one who is employed by FOX News it would not be appropriate nor should it be expected of him to comment on the Dominion lawsuit so long as it is in litigation. But for being blinded by a grudge and malevolence for all things Turley, Svelaz by now would have graciously cut him some slack on that one. The fact that has not happened tells Turley’s followers much about what afflicts Svelaz.
No news organization is impartial. That is why readers cannot rely on left-wing or right-wing organizations for their news. Always click on the hyperlinks to verify what is reported (even on this site). Anyone who trust a news organization at present without verifying is willfully ignorant.
Svelaz…”Turley engages in misinformation himself when he falsely accuses the GDI of “forcing advertisers to avoid conservative organizations” (paraphrasing), a claim that is certainly not true.”
You are a fraud and a purveyor of disinformation. You “paraphrase” by inventing “forcing” instead of Turley’s own “steering”. You then go on to describe how the GDI is steering the subject organizations just as Turley described himself. You are creating a controversy out of whole cloth of your own invention and then labeling Turley as dishonest for saying what he never said.
Nothing can be more dishonest on your part or more transparently misleading or more indicative or your own agenda.
you want lies? Trump has over 30,000.
And Biden has a few million.
30,000. That’s the number of emails Hillary illegally erased, attempting to pervert the course of justice, That’s why she is in jail. (What? You say she isn’t?)
Nathan, “steering” and “forcing” are synonymous in the context which Turley is implying to his readers.
The GDI is not steering anyone. All it is is an index anyone can use to decide for themselves with who they want to advertise with.
Turley IS being dishonest because he ignores the fact that conservative non-profits also have indexes that serve a similar purpose. You know, like “freedom indexes,” business friendly indexes, etc. they also “steer” organizations according to the rankings of THEIR indexes.
Are we, any of us, surprised at the hypocrisy at this point? I doubt that the prog/left even considers it hypocrisy in their fanatic and oblivious race to their utopia by any means (even if it requires the elimination of those not cooperating). Time for talking with or about this situation is over and action needs to be contemplated in order to stop this before it reaches a tipping point,
Whimsical – not surprised. They know they’re at war with the unwashed masses (and with reality itself) as I mentioned yesterday, and all’s fair in war.
And speaking of evil left-wing organizations: Dylan Mulvaney is the equivalent of the snake oil salesmen of old. He is making a small fortune selling a phony product and leaving everyone else worse off.
Naturally the Biden admin has chosen him as its poster boy.
oldmanfromkansas,
Well, he might be doing okay, AB stock is down 4.7%, and has lost nearly 5 billion.
Other reports of sales of Bud Light have been down as much as 80%.
The local beer shop I stopped at the other day, he said sales of Bud Light were down. A number of his customers have commented they will not buy Bud Light anytime soon.
Some are saying this boycott has legs.
More definite information should be coming out later in the week.
My BFF has been a loyal Budweiser drinker for 50 years, and has switched over this. Her daughter, a Bud Light afficionada for at least 2 decades, has also switched. I know they aren’t alone.
Womanhood is NOT a performative matter – it’s living with the chemistry, the menstruation, the reality of being threatenable by males. When this ill individual can truthfully claim he’s had his God-given vagina penetrated against his will by a penis, he can get back to me.
Well stated Ellen. And it must irk you that he’s also being used to promote tampons of all things.
You must be kidding. Right?
Thanks – and, thank the Good Lord, the tampon thing was apparently not accurate. But, as a double-D-cup, I consider it equally idiotic and offensive that he’s been chosen to promote sports bras.
This is hysterical: New ‘Ultra Right’ beer takes bat to ‘woke’ Bud Light
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/washington-secrets/new-ultra-right-beer-takes-bat-to-woke-bud-light
$19.99 for a sixer is on the high side, but I will buy at least one out of principle.
Just more conservative hate manifested in destructive action.
What destructive action would that be?
That would be anything NOT promoting the elimination of the species as we know it. Think about it – for decades, the left has been on board with any cause which does not promote the flourishing of humanity.
1. Abortion – ’nuff said.
2. Homosexuality – while I have no animus for gays, and indeed have dear ones who qualify, such relationships are by nature sterile, as they cannot by themselves produce offspring.
3. The war on energy affordable to the many – this really does kill actual people, who die of cold, or lack of medication which they forego to keep warm.
4. President Obama signing into law the rescinsion of the blanket prohibition against the U.S. government propagandizing its citizens.
4. The “trans” movement – this is actual cancellation of women as such – now, sterile caricatures of my sex are held as “better” than real women.
5. COVID and the jabs which are not vaccines – the latter we know interfere with womens’ fertility – and the former was weaponized against the world by the Chinese. if not by deliberate design initially, then by cynical deliberate spreading of the virus to the world.
6. The current efforts to incorporate mRNA into our food supply via Monsato seeds and foreign meat, which latter can now (again, Obama signed this into law) be labeled a “US Product” if it receives minimal processing in the US.
The US is set against humanity, and particularly against its own citizens. Has any nation with that focus ever flourished? Or have we demonstrated sufficient corruption as to have no doubt that such corruption is an absolute sign of death?
I attended a college known for music, art and theatre in upstate NY. I had a very dear friend who dressed as “Tiffany” on occassion. He was quite gay but he NEVER believed he was a woman when he dressed in drag. This current class of trannies are not the same as what we think of as drag queens. These poor fools have been told and convinced by some agenda that they can actually “transform” themselves into the opposite sex by manipulating their exterior meat sack and deluding themselves into thinking that this will make them women. These are mentally sick people and the most dispicable of all are the enablers who tell them they are fine in what they are doing and then make a business deal to surgically alter them. It is really quite criminal what these enablers do.
Yes Turley, organizations that call out mis and disinformation are clearly a threat to you guys back at mothership Fox. But why don’t you comment on the weaponization of Congress and Jordan’s freak show moving into NY? I mean, it’s clearly laudable that Bragg put some paper up Jimmy Diddler’s magat b hole, however it’s probably going to take a visit from the DOJ to Jordan’s office to get a paper trail of the interests having hooks into the head of the Judiciary Committee…
Sidebar: great day at the Dominion proceedings yesterday, ay? Are you a consultant behind the scenes for Fox? How did the sanctioning for withholding discovery information play out? Apparently, the judge has already had it with the Fox lawyers and they’re having to really step lightly to not get cited for contempt. As someone familiar with legal proceedings, is the true weight of Fox’s situation setting in amongst the employees? Are you guys expecting sharp cut backs after the judgement? Is it true that Rupe’s getting called as early as Monday?
Bring it, Turls. This may just be the opportunity you need to get clear.
501(C)(3) Non-Profits are extremely well-connected in Congress and are a politician’s dream. I wish it were different Jonathan, but they will survive any and all efforts to force them to unmask their donors.
Irony is right.
When conservatives do it, it is bad.
When leftists do, it is good.
Tax reform could illuminate all of this. Surely some states could move to make this information required or not allowed to operate in a state. I hope Texas, Florida are listening
Nothing says solid information like a multi billion dollar judgement against you for lying. Refresh my memory, why should Alex Jones be taken seriously in the least bit? Clearly Paul is meeting with RFK jr to hash out running as trojan horse candidate and trying to cut into the democrats voting base. Sort of like Kanye was in ’20.
“Refresh my memory, why should Alex Jones be taken seriously in the least bit? “
Though I don’t care for Alex Jones, he has been more accurate than the MSM and probably anything you rely on. That is a pretty good reason to watch him if you are a fan of Rachel Madow or any of the left-wing talking heads. Better yet turn off the MSM and Alex Jones. There is a lot of other stuff out there that has proven to be relatively accurate.
In the realm of demographic prediction, well, let’s just say you should keep your day job.
ATS your quip demonstrates a significant lack of intelligence. You are unable to state why you disagree and defend your position. Now you can go into meltdown mode with your pretend friends and deletions.
“I wonder what happened to Anonymous (ATS).”
Just don’t say that 3 times. Beetlejuice!
Isn’t it ironic that people providing lists of conservative groups to be blacklisted, such “conservative” publications as REALCLEARPOLITICS and REASON, are hiding their own names from the public. In other words they want to remain ANONYMOUS!!!! Anyone reading this will note the irony of a fascist demanding fealty while wanting to be ANONYMOUS. What’s next, a group known as Svelaz claiming the right to tell everyone what to think?
Just a little inside baseball humor for the good people that partake in the comments section of the great site created by Professor Turley.
Svelaz is a troll.
Ever wonder what type of person compulsively returns to a site dozens of times a day to look for arguments?
I wonder what happened to Anonymous (ATS).
ATS is likely still here but using one of many sock puppets, not that I read their comments. Ive been commenting on this forum for 4+ years, and one particular writing voice has been fairly consistent in multiple “authors” (aka sock puppets). Svelaz is the same whiny, sophomoric, monosyllabic writing voice as a host of many other sock puppets I have seen over the past few years. These are the usual suspects who attack Professor Turley and use the same talking points day after day. It’s instructive that forums that were meant to foster dialogue, encourage debate, sometimes vigorously, with people for the purpose to change minds or broker a middle ground, has metastasized into few people changing positions. I have learned a lot on this forum from the attorneys and some other folk who cite sources and argue from them. Otherwise, I generally scroll past the trolls because all they really seek is discord.
Estovir,
Well said.
I have commented before, I get a tone of voice reading regulars here on the good professor’s blog.
We also seem to have more of a personal connection, like in our exchanges I imagine we could be sitting in a coffee shop having discussion.
Heck, Lin commented she thought about me one morning when it was cold or snowing.
As for the trolls, I too generally scroll past.
Although they do give insight into their . . . thinking, as disturbing as it may be.
Estovir – same.
^^ Sock puppet king^^
Estovir, you’re multiple handles on this blog. Hullbobby, and Thinkitthrough, are the others.
The whiny tone gives you away. Can you say hypocrite?
Dumb.
Monumentcolorado, there are a bunch of regulars here who comment every day. John B, Say, George, S, Meyer aka, anonymous. TtT, Hullbobby. They all return to this site to complain and whine about leftists, Marxists, socialists, Stalinists, statists, communists, ANTIFA, the deep state, etc, etc, etc, etc,. They all come here to troll, whine, complain, and “stick it to the libs” because they want to.
The whole purpose of this site is to engage in discussions, but most of the time it’s no different than being on Parler, or Gab or any of the other conservative social media platforms. It seems most of the whining about my posting or Anonymous, and even Enigma’s centers on the fact that there is an alternative point of view or a contradictory argument. If it weren’t for those differences this would just be another boring conservative echo chamber.
“…regulars here who comment every day. John B, Say, George, S, Meyer aka, anonymous. TtT, Hullbobby. They all return to this site to complain…
“stick it to the libs”…
No one is sticking it to the libs. Most are sticking it to dishonest people. You are one of those people. You are dishonest and ignorant.
By the way, I hope you realize the evolution of names and how the left uses them to deceive. I think you have heard of Marx, but doubt you know much about him. His writings were somewhat screwy, and his predictions were wrong.
The far left has been involved in much of that thinking and dragged many people into that train of thought. But like the stink of a rose, the left changes the meaning of words.
Liberal is not what you think it is. The word was more palatable to many people, so the left used it. It comes from the term classical liberal. Professor Turley is a classical liberal. Alan Dershowitz is a classical liberal.
You are a fruitcake and not even a leftist. You don’t know enough to be one. You do have the knowledge or lack thereof to be a fool.
S. Meyer,
I agree.
No one is sticking it to the libs.
I am on the same side as our host the good professor, Bill Maher, Elon Musk: They did not leave the Democrat party. The party left them.
They are sane, traditional liberals.
What has happened is the woke leftists mob has taken over.
People like the good professor and Bill Maher are just pointing it out.
The “it left me” is a tired whine. The leavers are usually chronic malcontents.
Bill Maher is a chronic malcontent?
Congratulations, you win the dumbest comment of the day award.
Hullbobby, the only reason why they are choosing to become anonymous is because conservatives, especially MAGA nutties, have become more aggressive and violent towards critics of their leader Trumpy bear. It’s not just the GDI organization. It’s also judges keeping juries anonymous because it’s a fact that Trump supporters and like minded adherents have been issuing death threats, doxing, and harassing on social media. They have good reason to go anonymous and that is directly due to Trump insinuating quietly prodding his supporters to intimidate his critics. Remember it’s trump supporters who have been sending threats to judges and their families.
Turley should know better than to go off on another conspiracy laden semi-accusation ridden column about these “shady organizations”. He’s feeding the rage he loves to criticize.
Conservatives have violence in their blood.
They are always talking about WWIII, civil war, war on same sex marriage, war on the poor, war on LGBTQ, war on anything they don’t like. Obviously they love the idea of war and violence. That’s why they love guns so much.
Another ATS talking point that he thinks is a good substitution for critical thinking skills.
Take one, WW3. Are you too stupid to recognize that the Ukraine war could lead to WW3 and an exchange of nuclear weapons? How about Taiwan, another hotspot, or Iran where the Democrat leader has made it almost certain that Iran will develop nukes and the ability to use them? One should expect that development to lead to a major crisis in the Middle East that could also cause WW3.
ATS lacks critical thinking skills. He is unable to think.
It was Trump who refused to honor the agreement, which enraged Iran and had them start up their nuclear program and refine Uranium to 80%.
Really?
Was that trans woman who shot her way into a school, shot and killed three 9 year olds and three adults a conservative?
How about the 2020 summer of fiery but mostly peaceful love?
The recent TN insurrection?
All those deep Blue cities with strict gun control laws, but lax crime laws losing millions in population as those citizens flee for safer Red States and cities?
So many people moved here from Red states my house built in 1956 and sold for $12,000 is now worth one hundred times that, at over a million dollars. YOU folk did it, pricing my grandchildren out of the housing market, forcing them to more to less desirable states.
You are not making any sense.
George,It was a good investment, but nothing fantastic. If $12,000 were in a tax free vehicle at 7% compounded you would have had around $1.3Million in the bank. Subtract carrying costs, taxes, and realtor fees and you have a lot less.
Inflation has mostly been caused by the left and they are the ones taking the bread out of your children’s mouths.
They may have come from Red States, but they were liberals.
So, no, my folk did not do it.
And Red States are more desirable than Blue states. They have better neighborhoods, lower crime, lower taxes, lower cost of living.
CA and NY have lost so many they actually lost congressional seats. Meanwhile, Red states like TX and FL are gaining.
These would be facts.