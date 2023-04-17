Floral Free Speech: Liberals in Tennessee are Making the Case for Conservative Justices

Below is my column in The Hill on the recent controversy of a Tennessee Florist shop refusing to serve Republicans and encouraging others to do the same. It is a timing boycott as we await the decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis.
Here is the column:
Alex Vaughan and Quinn Kiesow are florists on a mission. In establishing the FLWR Shop in Belle Meade, Tenn., they announced that they intended to be “the very best flower shop, not just in Nashville, but well, ever!” It appears, however, that that their “passion for unique and elegant flowers” does not extend to Republicans.
The owners are at the center of a national controversy after refusing to provide decorations for a GOP event featuring former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Michael Pence, and other Republicans. They further urged other businesses to deny future services to the Republican Party over gun control.
Some liberals are ecstatic and heaped praise on the shop.
For many, however, this is a rather incongruous arrangement. Many liberal pundits oppose religious businesses like bakeries in refusing to serve same-sex weddings and oppose the Supreme Court’s recognition of free speech rights for businesses generally. Indeed, if liberals now favor such denials of service for political or religious reasons, they are going to love what is coming in a case called 303 Creative v. Elenis.
Vaughan and Kiesow “immediately declined” service for the upcoming Republican National Committee (RNC). While they said that they “respect” the views of their conservative and Republican customers, they insisted that supplying flowers for the GOP event was “beyond our comfort level,” particularly after the recent shooting at the Christian Covenant School.
I entirely support them both — not because I agree with their view of conservatives or Republicans; rather, I have long maintained that there is a free speech right for businesses to decline to create expressive products for some customers based on political or religious objections.
For years, the courts have struggled with this issue with bakers, photographers, and other businesses refusing to create products for same-sex weddings. Five years ago, in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, a baker was found to be in violation of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple due to his religious objections.
The court largely punted the case on narrow grounds.
For years, I have argued that these prior cases wrongly sought to resolve the conflict under the religious clause. In my view, these really are free speech cases.
You can call 303 Creative the unfinished Masterpiece: Lori Smith, a graphic artist declined to provide website design services to couples celebrating same-sex marriages on religious grounds. After she lost before Tenth Circuit, she brought a challenge to the Supreme Court under both the religious and free speech clauses. However, the court accepted the case only to argue the free speech grounds — raising the likelihood of a major free speech case in the making.
Businesses can be sanctioned for refusing to sell pre-made or non-expressive products to customers based on their race or status. However, these cases deal with the refusal to create expressive products to support ceremonies or events that violate a person’s religious or political views.
In my view, a Jewish baker should have a right to refuse to make a Mein Kampf cake, and an Black baker should be able to decline a KKK cake. They are all exercising their free speech rights. While they cannot refuse to sell pre-made products, these businesses cannot be compelled to speak in ways that violate their beliefs.
That is why I support this flower shop.
However, the test of free speech principles is their application to those with views that you oppose. That is one test that these supporters appear unwilling to meet. Indeed, many on the left have long denounced the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United v. FEC where the Court recognized that businesses have free speech rights to contribute to elections.
Notably, in the appellate court ruling in 303 Creative, the Tenth Circuit adopted a monopoly theory for speech compulsion. The Tenth Circuit faulted Smith for withholding her unique abilities as a type of speech monopolist. Thus, those refusing to speak in violation of their values were treated bizarrely like little Andrew Carnegies limiting speech by not speaking.
As for her own views, the Tenth Circuit effectively shrugged and held that “[e]liminating … ideas is [the law’s] very purpose.” The court held that it was constitutional to “eliminate” Smith’s religious views against same sex marriage in her own business.
Of course, the GOP could insist that Vaughan and Kiesow are acting as monopolists in withholding the skills of “the very best flower shop, not just in Nashville, but well, ever!”
The alternative is to leave such matters to the market. It is doubtful that many conservatives or Republicans will relish buying flowers from the FLWR Shop. In the same way, many will not likely seek websites from Smith due to her religious beliefs. Both businesses will have to pay the price for their respective views.
Rank and file liberal responses for the FLWR Shop have been a steady stream of “bravo” and “brilliant” accolades. With an opinion expected in a matter of weeks in 303 Creative, we will see if the same accolades are forthcoming if the court (as some of us hope) reaffirms the free speech rights of florists, bakers, photographers, web designers and others.
In the end, the GOP can probably do without the displays from “the best flower shop” more easily than the flower shop can do without free speech. The question is whether recognizing the free speech rights of Christian businesses will prove “outside the comfort zone” for those currently cheering the FLWR Shop.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
34 thoughts on “Floral Free Speech: Liberals in Tennessee are Making the Case for Conservative Justices”
Political affiliation is not a protected class under federal law in the United States, so a business would not be engaging in discrimination based on political affiliation by declining such a request..
FLOWER POWER !
Yep, we knew it would happen sooner or later. A business would refuse to provide services to Republicans and the same people who told us that it was terrible when a cake shop would not provide a cake are now supporting the right to not serve Republicans. I say that if they don’t want to serve Republicans it is their right to do so. No such charity was afforded the cake shop by our leftist posters on this blog. Instead they demanded retribution and the forced closing of the cake shop. Yet somehow they speak of hypocrisy.
I wonder if this s@@tlib, virtue signaling florist would support my right not to bake the cake for a gay “wedding” or not serve blacks?
The leftist sees their position as commendable and righteous. But I’m seen as a horrible bigot.
I need one of our morally superior leftists to explain the difference since I’m a deplorable. Please help!
antonio
As has been explained to you before, you’re not deplorable but rather just a bit obtuse.
Turley: i take it to mean Thomas should resign ASAP?
In the end, the GOP can probably do without the displays from “the best flower shop” more easily than the flower shop can do without free speech.
True, but beside the point. The more central consideration is that there’s no constitutional right to buy flowers; there is a constitutional right to free speech, which includes the right not to speak, i.e., not to be forced by the state to say things you don’t want to say.
Cases involving cake-making, photography, and web site design seem more clearly to involve speech than flower arrangement. But the First Amendment should be interpreted broadly and so I hope these florists win – not because I agree with their view of Republicans, but because (as the professor alludes to) protecting the rights of people you disagree with is a good policy for securing those rights for everyone.
Hullbobby, that’s a thought. I mean for Trumps next innaugural
There is a distinction that Turley left out. Political affiliation if not a protected class. Is being gay or lesbian or trans a protected class? Any private company can fire you if they don’t like the fact that you are Republican or Democrat. Just as conservative judges can refuse to hire clerks from Yale. Refusing to hire a clerk because they are homosexual is different.
You can change your party affiliation or you can keep your party affiliation to yourself, but you can’t change being gay, lesbian, or transgender as easily as changing party affiliation. Clearly the issue is much more complicated than Turley makes it out of be. Free speech does not have a clear bright line, it never has. As a free speech absolutist Turley should know that.
“There is a distinction that Turley left out. Political affiliation if not a protected class. “
I thought we wanted to get rid of discrimination and go by the rule all men are created equal.
Oh, my, you take me back. Waaaayyy back. Such a quaint notion, equality – like the proposal that we only judge people by the content of their character – i.e., how they behave. Wasn’t there someone fairly famous who said we should do that? Waayy back some 50+ years ago? As I recall, that person may have even been a minority himself.
/sarc
Nowadays, quoting Dr. King is considered racism, since it isn’t racist at all, and anything but extreme leftwing bigotry is racism, or anti-trans, or whatever.
Ellen, quoting Dr. King out of context is racist as it ignores the overall message he was conveying. Focusing on that lone phrase distorts the whole point of the speech where it comes from. Those using that phrase and abusing its by robbing it of it’s context are using the phrase to make excuses for racists and bigots who refuse to acknowledge the real problem.
@Anon,
But some are more equal than others….
Aint that right pig?
-G
To a constitutionally textualist that would mean only men. Not everyone. Constitutional originalists would argue that all Men are created equal would only apply to what people believed to be men. Slaves were not granted that distinction. They were seen more like cattle than men. Women weren’t seen as equal either. That’s why they didn’t have the right to vote or any of the same rights as men did during that time.
Refusing to serve based on party affiliation is a lot different than refusing to serve based on sexual identity. Ultimately it’s not about free speech. It’s about religious discrimination using free speech as a pretext to discriminate. Turley is arguing that you can discriminate based on religion by invoking free speech rather than personal beliefs. A secular baker could refuse a Christian a wedding cake based on free speech rather than opposition to the religion.
Again it’s not about protected classes. It’s about free speech
No, it’s about using free speech as pretext to discriminate because of religious beliefs. It’s the same arguments racists used when they were defending the right to own slaves. Many argued it was their god given right to own slaves. Even they used property rights in lieu of religious beliefs when their religious beliefs were challenged. Same thing happened when miscegenation laws were enacted. Certain rights were used a pretext or in lieu of religious reasons.
Svelaz – this is a case about free speech. The First Amendment guarantees free speech, which includes the freedom not to say things you don’t want to say. Even if the reason a person doesn’t want to say certain things is based on that person’s religious faith, the First Amendment still applies.
Such protections would not apply to a hardware store that refuses to sell an item to a customer based on the customer’s sexual orientation. The reason it applies here is that certain trades such as photography, designing a cake with a message on it – and now, floral arrangements – involve expressive elements.
A person’s reasons for wanting to speak or remain silent are irrelevant to the scope of First Amendment protections that person enjoys. Analogizing to owning slaves is inapt because owning slaves is not speech.
There is a distinction that Turley left out. Political affiliation if not a protected class.
That’s not a distinction that has any relevance to this case. The Constitutional right to freedom of speech applies more broadly than employment law. The Constitution doesn’t say: people have freedom of speech except where it offends a “protected class.” But employment law does create reasons a person cannot be fired.
Employment law is based on anti-discrimination laws which are derived form the interpretation of the 14th amendment. The whole point of refusal to sell something or make something based on what one believes or opposes is directly tied to the reason why the 14th amendment was ratified. The phrase equal protection under the law means everyone is equally protected under the law. If you can’t discriminate against a person because of religious beliefs you can’t discriminate a person because of their personal beliefs. You can’t discriminate a person because a they are religious just as you can’t discriminate a person because they are homosexual.
Religion is not exempt from the law simply because they believe they are more special than others. They don’t want to be treated equally. They want to be the exception.
They choose to operate in a secular business world regulated by secular rules. Nobody forces them to operate a business. They willingly chose to and that brings with them their responsibility accept the limitations of their chosen religion. That doesn’t mean that others are required to help them observe their chosen religious beliefs. If they have difficulties serving those in public because of their religious beliefs then they should consider whether it’s a good idea to open a business that would put them in conflict with their beliefs. They have the burden of adhering to the limitations of their chosen beliefs. Not the general public.
Svelaz – the Fourteenth Amendment restricts state action, it does not limit private action. Read the text of Section 1: No state shall . . ., nor shall any State deprive any person . . .
There are state laws that limit private action in the marketplace. These include anti-discrimination laws. But once those laws start infringing on a private person’s constitutional rights, those laws must give way. That’s how the constitution works, because statutory laws are subordinate to the Constitution. Thus, as mentioned above, a hardware store selling a hammer to a customer carries no First Amendment protections; it is not an expressive activity. But for example a film maker cannot be forced to make a film that endorses message the film maker disagrees with. For the state to force her to do so just because a certain prospective customer wanted her to make such a film would violate her First Amendment rights. And it doesn’t matter what her reason for not wanting to endorse that message is – whether based on politics, religion, or anything else. Thus, if a same-sex couple wanted her to produce an advertisement promoting same-sex marriage, and she had a religious reason for not wanting to produce that advertisement, she is protected by the First Amendment against being prosecuted for discrimination.
These cases involve activities that are not as obviously expressive as film production, but still involve expressive elements. If your argument is “no they don’t involve expressive elements”, fine, we can debate that question, and it would be an interesting debate.
But if your argument is, “I admit they involve expressive elements but the First Amendment doesn’t apply because the motivation is to discriminate,” that’s a losing argument because that’s not the way constitutional rights work.
“Political affiliation if [sic] not a protected class.”
It is not government’s function to create and protect special “rights,” i.e., “rights” for some, but not for others.
It is government’s purpose to protect individual rights — for *all*, equally.
“ It is government’s purpose to protect individual rights — for *all*, equally.”
If that’s the case, why do conservatives give special deference to religious individuals? They seem to want to be exempt from being related equally because if what you say is true then Christian bakers would HAVE to bake a cake for people whose views they don’t agree with. Right? That would mean they are treated just like everyone else. They are no more special than everyone else. But, as we all know they WANT to be treated differently because they are…religious. What makes that distinction more special than the rest?
Gun owners are a protected class. It actually says so in the Bill of Rights.
That doesn’t stop Democrats from attacking lawful gun owners for what Democrats do in inner cities.
@Diogenes…
C’mon if you’re going to bait and feed Svelaz, at least have a proper argument.
Yes citizens have their 2A rights.
But your argument (hopefully you meant it as a bit of tongue-n-cheek.) falls flat.
The GOP members’ 2A rights were not in question.
(Sorry 2A rights is a very sore subject right now. Living in Chicago where one needs a gun and El Fatzo signing that clearly illegal AWB law…)
-G
Aw Svelaz, you miss the mark again.
Yes, gays, lesbians and whatever are members of a protected class.
For that matter, members of the gay republicans are a member of the same protected class. Albeit a subset of the RNC but still an ‘injured party’ here.
But I digress.
The issue in earlier cases, the baker raised objections on religious grounds which is protected. He went to court saying he didn’t sell anything that would violate his religious principles. Period. He won.
The web site created is going in front of SCOTUS over free speech.
That’s the argument Turley is making and saying that SCOTUS should hear and she’ll win that case.
He’s also in support of the Floral shop due to 1st Amendment rights.
(Compelled speech isn’t free speech)
While you focus on the obvious noise. e.g. protected classes… you miss the larger picture.
If you want to focus on the clash of protected rights… look at transgender men in women’s sports. Two protected classes. Knock yourself out.
-G
Wonderful facts and compelling argument G. Our leftist brethren are myopic when it comes to the interpretation of the law.
Free speech is not about protected classes or any other poppycock. It is the natural and constitutionally recognized right to express or not express yourself as you see fit.
It is only when the exercise of those rights affect the rights of others that this even becomes an issue.
Nobody has the right to the creative expression of another.
The florists and the bakers should prevail.
I could hardly care if some business doesn’t want to have republicans as customers. Don’t care if they don’t want discriminate against anybody. I ran a retale business for over 25 years. My customers were my customers. Didn’t matter. The object was running a successful business. If you are dumb enough to discriminate against anyone in this day and age, you don’t deserve to be successful.
I remember when Democrats refused to serve blacks. Just seems they can’t help themselves…with their HATRED
I’m with you on this one Jonathan. Who cares if FLWR Shop sells flowers to Republicans ? I certainly don’t. Isn’t it interesting however that Courts usually “struggle” with the complex issues of free speech when the issue at hand is pro-life or conservative, but have no problem breezing through a case where the issue is trans rights, gay rights, Black rights, or ANTIFA ?
It’s mind-boggling to me how often courts can be so wrong. “ the Tenth Circuit effectively shrugged and held that “[e]liminating … ideas is [the law’s] very purpose.” The court held that it was constitutional to “eliminate” Smith’s religious views against same sex marriage in her own business.”.
This is an absurdity wrapped within an absurdity.
Maybe they need a bouquet of abatina, acanthus, begonias, and geraniums. Or, perhaps a posey of bluebells is needed to soothe their spirits.
Speaking out of both sides of their mouth at the same time is not a problem for “liberals”.
As with the Masterpiece Cake case it has always been my opinion that you cannot force Barbra Streisand to sing at a Trump inaugural party. The left demanding that the cake maker make certain cakes flies against this common sense issue. You cannot force specific performance on an unwilling performer.