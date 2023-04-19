Fox Reportedly Agrees to $787 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Lawsuit

Fox News has reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for a reported $787 million. That was roughly half of the $1.6 billion originally sought in the defamation case, but represents a massive payout to the company which claimed to have been defamed by the network.
As a legal analyst on Fox News, I have largely refrained from writing about the case. Many of us who teach in the areas of tort and constitutional law were uneasy over the impact of a verdict in light of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in New York Times v. Sullivan in the 1960s. It has little to do with Dominion or Fox. It has a great deal to do with the rights of free speech and the free press.
Dominion brought a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News and parent company Fox Corporation in March 2021 based on interviews and commentary on claims by President Donald Trump and his associates that Dominion’s voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election.
Fox was recently hit by damaging rulings by Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis in clearing the path for the lawsuit.
While all of the details are not known, the settlement will avoid any trial and any precedent over key legal questions including (1) the line between opinion and fact in the media and (2) the application of the “actual malice” standard to these statements.
Some on this blog previously noted that my circumspection in commenting on the case was likely an effort to avoid any appearance of bias or a possible conflict of interest. I not only work for Fox as a legal analyst, but I came up in the discovery, albeit tangentially, in the litigation. One of the emails produced in discovery from Rupert Murdoch showed him favorably raising my analysis while warning hosts not to echo “sore loser” claims. Murdoch was encouraging balanced coverage. The email concerned my analysis that there was no real evidence of voter fraud that would change the outcome and that we would have to wait to see if such evidence was submitted in court filings. On Fox, I criticized the Trump legal team for failing to do so at their long-awaited press conference and instead offerring unsupported conspiracy theories.
The settlement avoids what would have been a lengthy trial and likely years of appeals. In the Nick Sandmann controversy, settlements were reached where media made express false statements of fact. In that case, a videotape clearly refuted what was being reported as an attack by the then high school student against an elderly Native American activist.
This case was a bit different in the inclusion of more vicarious liability for the statements made by high-ranking Trump associates in interviews. (Fox itself recently reached a settlement with an individual who claimed specific false allegations against him in the voting controversy).
The case was likely to address the obligation of media not only to report but to retort or rebut viewpoints. That created concerns even among Fox critics over its impact on journalism. The settlement means that this will not be a case for the law books, but it will obviously be debated for years to come.
These views expressed here are my own and not those of any of my associated media organizations.
Now when does the NYT, AP, WaPo,CNN, MSNBC, etc make their payouts to Justice Kavanaugh, Justice Coney Barrett, Gen Flynn, Donald Trump, The Great Barrington docs, Rudy Guiliani, etc. Fox should not have paid until these other media outlets did the same.
That’s not the way lawsuits work.
If Kavanaugh, etc., believe that they were defamed, they need to file suit.
OT:
SCOTUS has extended their emergency administrative stay on the Mifepristone case until Friday.
FOXNEWS proved money is speech, to further their political ideological agenda knowing that their viewers will still tune in to their alternative reality and proven lies, money is no object.
What lies?
He is referencing the lies Washington Post, NBC, and CNN leveled against Nicholas Sandmann / Covington Catholic teenage boy, whereby they settled out of court after he filed lawsuits against them for $250 Million each. He is also referencing the lies by the liberal news media in their Russia hoax agitprop so that Biden could steal the election, as documented by the Columbia Journalism investigation. Fishy has many other cases by the MSM that he was contemplating particularly the embarrassment the Twitter Files revealed by a liberal Democrat journalist, Mark Taibbi. However, like a fish that loses it buoyancy, he feared going belly up.
Our current US Democracy is broken and unworkable because of the lying of the news media outlets
Looking back on the coverage of Trump, 4 parts
Editor’s Note:
No narrative did more to shape Trump’s relations with the press than Russiagate. The story, which included the Steele dossier and the Mueller report among other totemic moments, resulted in Pulitzer Prizes as well as embarrassing retractions and damaged careers…..
https://www.cjr.org/special_report/trumped-up-press-versus-president-ed-note.php
Part 4
One frequent and vague catchphrase—“people (or person) familiar with”—is widely used by many journalists: the Times used it over a thousand times in stories involving Trump and Russia between October 2016 and the end of his presidency, according to a Nexis search. The last executive editor I worked for, Bill Keller, frowned on its use. He told the staff repeatedly the phrase was “so vague it could even mean the reporter.” The Times, in a statement to CJR, said, “We have strong rules in place governing the use of anonymous sources.” Other outlets mentioned in this piece declined to discuss their anonymous-sourcing practices.
Another anonymous-sourcing convention that was turbocharged in the Trump era was the use of more neutral descriptors like “government official” or “intelligence official” or “American official” to mask congressional leakers. A few reporters admitted that to me, but, of course, only anonymously. Here’s how it works. First, a federal agency like the CIA or FBI secretly briefs Congress. Then Democrats or Republicans selectively leak snippets. Finally, the story comes out, using vague attribution. “It was a problem for us,” Mike Kortan, the former FBI spokesman until 2018, told me. Kortan, who also worked in Congress, added: “We would brief Congress, try and give them a full picture with the negative stuff, and then a member of Congress can cherry-pick the information and the reporter doesn’t know they’ve been cherry-picked.” The typical reader or viewer is clueless.
Walter Lippmann wrote about these dangers in his 1920 book Liberty and the News. Lippmann worried then that when journalists “arrogate to themselves the right to determine by their own consciences what shall be reported and for what purpose, democracy is unworkable.”
https://www.cjr.org/special_report/trumped-up-press-versus-president-part-4.php
Jonathan: My take away from the Fox/Dominion settlement is that it was a big win for Rupert Murdock. Sure, $787.5 million is a lot of money but it won’t affect Murdock’s bottom line. Over the years Fox has paid over $600 million in various settlements. So Murdock considers the Dominion settlement just the cost of doing business. Without a trial Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity will escape having to testify in open court about all the intentional lies they told on air about Trump’s false claims about the election. So there will be no accountability. Murdock got practically everything he wanted. No admission of responsibility. Just this official statement: “This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards”.
In this column you attempt to distance yourself from your all the toxic lies your employer was putting out every night about the 2020 election. Your silence about the Dominion defamation case is hard to reconcile with your claim Fox was just exercising its “right of free speech and the free press”. This case was not about “free speech”. It was about Fox intentionally spreading lies in support of Donald Trump. That was clear from a number of Judge Davis’ rulings–especially the finding that Fox’s claims were false. The only Q for the jury would be a finding of “actual malice”. And I think Dominion could have proved that. So your continued assertion this case was about “free speech” is absurd.
Your claim that Murdock was “encouraging balanced coverage” of the Dominion controversy. is laughable. Murdock’s only concern was keeping Fox viewers from defecting if they were told the truth. That was the driving force behind Fox’s continued pushing of the false narrative about Dominion’s voting machines.
Notwithstanding your disclaimer, everything in your column is a defense of Fox and their position in the Dominion defamation lawsuit. The fact that Murdock was so favorably impressed by one of your columns shows he pays close attention to what you write. It’s clear you know your role as a paid Fox employee–to provide an echo chamber for Murdock’s talking point of the day.
The basic problem with the Fox/Dominion settlement is it does not provide accountability for Fox’s lies. Without that Fox will continue to spew out conspiracy theories that you will echo with your columns. That will make a mockery of Fox’s assertion is adhering to the “highest journalistic standards”. A young woman on Twitter put the settlement in generational terms: “I lost my parents to Fox years ago. This settlement is not going to help me get my parents back! “.
In my county in NY, you mark your ballot and then feed it to a scanner that gives you no confidence that what you put down was scanned accurately. I don’t know why after it scans it just doesn’t put an image of what was scanned so you can then look it over and then push accept.
Aslo, I don’t understand why the ballots can’t have two barcodes, one that stays with the ballot and one you tear off as a receipt. You should then be able to look up your ballet using your barcode and see your ballot and where it currently is located.
I’m sure liberal idiots would probably say this is racist somehow.
Where I live, you go to a computer and make your choices. When you are finished, you press a button and a paper is printed out that shows your choices. You review it for accuracy and then feed it into a ballot tabulator that records your choices. You then personally feed your paper ballot into a locked box. If a recount is requested, they pull the papers, which have no personal identification information, and run them through a tabulating machine. If there were to be any question about the machines, there are the hard-copy ballots there that could be manually checked. All of this is overseen by both Republican and Democratic poll workers, who check your ID and tell you which computer to go to.
Although some of the on-air personalities for Fox News like Trump, the people who run Fox News do not. More importantly, they know that, in New York, it is not good for business to give the impression that you agree with Trump on anything. Hatred for Trump permeates New York politics, law, finance, journalism, academia, sports, and the arts. Settling with Dominion was always going happen.
The trial was in DE, not NY.