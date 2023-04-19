Can You Guess? Professor Asks Students What Group is Known for “Violence, Deceit, Irresponsibility, and a Lack of Remorse”

“However, if we must go there, which sociodemographic group is most likely to repeatedly violate the rights of others in a pattern of behavior that includes violence, deceit, irresponsibility, and a lack of remorse?”
Bradbury then added an addendum stating “Hint: They also happen to hold the most social power and because of that they can get away with the most wrongdoing.”
She gave four choices with three obviously absurd choices of middle class Latino families, female dentists and Asian men of all economic groups. The correct answer was, of course, wealthy white men.
Like many, Bradbury felt that she had license to engage in such racial stereotyping and disparagement. It reflects a culture today at universities that not only tolerates but fosters such proselytizing and intolerance.
We have seen attacks based both on race and ideology from professors over the years without any repercussions or even criticism from universities in many cases. We have previously discussed faculty who called for “detonating white people,” abolishing white people, denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other outrageous statements. I also defended the free speech rights of University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. (Loomis was later made Director of Graduate Studies of History at Rhode Island).
At the University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.
On every level of our educational systems, it has become acceptable to demonize conservatives and oppose their teaching students. One school board member recently called for conservatives to be “culled” from faculties by “taking them to the slaughterhouse.” Many faculties have indeed “culled” their ranks of conservatives. A new survey of 65 departments in various states found that 33 do not have a single registered Republican.
The survey conducted by The Harvard Crimson revealed that 82.46% of faculty surveyed identify as “liberal” or “very liberal.” Only 16.08% self-identified as “moderate” and a mere 1.46% identified as “conservative.” Not a single faculty member identified as “very conservative,” but the number of faculty identified as “very liberal” increased by another 8% in just one year. Yet editors at the newspaper assured students that eliminating Republicans or conservatives from the faculty was nothing to fear or regret.
Likewise, in an editorial column, the editors of the legal site Above the Law mocked those of us who objected to the virtual absence of conservative or libertarian faculty members at law schools. Senior editor Joe Patrice defended “predominantly liberal faculties” based on the fact that liberal views reflect real law as opposed to junk law. (Patrice regularly calls those with opposing views “racists,” including Chief Justice John Roberts because of his objection to race-based criteria in admissions as racial discrimination). He explained that hiring a conservative academic was akin to allowing a believer in geocentrism (or that the sun orbits the earth) to teach at a university.
It is that easy. You simply declare that conservative views shared by a majority of the Supreme Court and by roughly half of the population are invalid to be taught.
It is not limited to faculty. Polls now show that 60 percent of students fear sharing their views in class, including some polls showing an even higher level of fear. There is a growing orthodoxy taking hold on our campuses with rising intolerance for dissenting faculty and students alike.
When this controversy arose, Bradbury simply offered a mild “my bad” and pulled the quiz. It was not because she issued an insulting and unsupported racial attack. She simply told students that “given the current rate of sociocultural and scientific change,” the quiz had “grown too stale to use.” No real apology and no action from the university. Just a shrug.
Imagine if a professor described black men in such disparaging terms. Would the University of Texas at Austin or its faculty remain silent?
When conservatives have uttered controversial statements, the response is quite different. The recent suspension of Ilya Shapiro is a good example. Other faculty have had to go to court to defend their free speech rights. One professor was suspended for being seen at a controversial protest. Conservatives and libertarians understand that they have no cushion or protection in any controversy, even if it involves a single, later deleted tweet. At the University of North Carolina (Wilmington) one such campaign led to a professor killing himself a few days before his final day as a professor.
Students often face such choices of losing points on exams or just mouthing the political bias of their professors. We previously discussed how historian Jon Meachum asked students in a quiz at Vanderbilt University “Was the Constitution designed to perpetuate white supremacy and protect the institution of slavery?” When a student answered “false,” the answer was marked wrong.
Bradbury’s question and later shrugging off of the controversy reflects the intolerance and sense of impunity in higher education. She clearly has little fear that attacking white males would have any repercussions and felt little need to apologize for the attack. The response of the University of Texas reinforces the sense of license.
Professor Turley,
You continue to post about the disparity of ideological diversity among professors in higher education without acknowledging that the pool of potential professors is overwhelmingly liberal. Back in 2016 (pre-TRUMP), only 27% of Americans with graduate degrees identified as conservative. I haven’t found a post-Trump study, or one that narrows the graduate-level data to those with PhDs, but I would imagine that the % of PhDs in 2023 to be significantly lower than 27% (perhaps less than half that). https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2016/04/27/study-finds-those-graduate-education-are-far-more-liberal-peers
On the first part, Trump has openly appealed to voters with less education. That is not an opinion — it is simply a fact. See, for example, Trump in 2016: “I love the Poorly Educated” The trend has been for Democrats to consolidate support among those with college degrees, and for Trump and MAGA Republicans to make gains with undereducated voters.
On the second part, I would suspect there is some self-selecting based on projected compensation outcomes (law school is likely more lucrative than a PhD in the social sciences, for example). This is reflected in the D:R ratios of those in various departments at universities. As this data set shows, while the overall ratio of Democrats to Republicans is about 10.4 to 1, there are some fields that are much closer to 1:1 (such as engineering). https://www.nas.org/academic-questions/31/2/homogenous_the_political_affiliations_of_elite_liberal_arts_college_faculty
Finally, that same dataset shows that conservative professors self-select to a small handful of institutions, such as military service academies like Westpoint, where there is close to a 1:1 ratio.
So, please control for the labor supply when you try to make this claim next time, and extend your review to all institutions, not just Harvard.
It is likely simply basic supply and demand (which seems appropriate because economics has one of the highest percentages of conservative professors).
“…TO OURSELVES AND OUR POSTERITY,…”
“…FREE WHITE PERSON,…”
“It’s 90 Seconds to Midnight.”
– Doomsday Clock
Do you know where your country is?
Preamble
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
Naturalization Acts of 1790, 1795, 1798 and 1802 (four confirming iterations)
United States Congress, “An act to establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization,” March 26, 1790
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America, in Congress assembled, That any Alien being a free white person, who shall have resided within the limits and under the jurisdiction of the United States for the term of two years, may be admitted to become a citizen thereof…
Repatriation is Reparation.
Let me get this straight. A foreign country or a large corporation has so much cash they simply give it to lucky people and expect nothing in return? What a wonderful thing!! Show me where to line up for free cash!!
In the real world influence peddling and giving money to a public official is called bribery and is illegal. However it seems the golden rule is the law of the land. “He who has the gold makes the rules.”
18 U.S. Code § 201 – Bribery of public officials and witnesses.
OT, but it does tie into the irresponsible part of todays article.
Biden to hike payments for good-credit homebuyers to subsidize high-risk mortgages
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/apr/18/joe-biden-hike-payments-good-credit-homebuyers-sub/
That is right.
Save your money. Be financially responsible. And get punished by the Biden admin.
No savings. Financially irresponsible. And get rewarded by the Biden admin.
Ham sandwich! 2024!
“One lawyer (politician) with a briefcase can steal more than a hundred men with guns …” Mario Puzo (Author of the Godfather)
I inserted “politician” to the quote.
Joe Biden calks Republicans Semi-Fascist. What party is calling for more censorship not less? What party considers Jane Fonda to be one of their darlings as she calls for the murder of conservatives? What party is telling us that riots should continue? What party is telling us that the shouting down of those you do not agree with is an acceptable tactic? What party is trying to control what you are allowed to read on social media? It should be noted that such a political party would be properly described as a fascist party. What party displays all the earmarks of a fascist party?
TiT,
Well said.
It is their words and actions which they openly display that earns them the title as the “fascist party.”
We and the good professor are just pointing them out.
This was a curious day to post your comment, given the State of Florida’s decision to extend its LGBTQ content ban to all grade levels.
The FL GOP also recently proposed a requirement that all journalists reporting on DeSantis must register with the State!
Finally, FL is taking over a public institution (the New College) and installing conservatives on its Board to inculcate its students with a pro-GOP message rather than staying out of its politics. (If trying to create a “DeSantis Youth” program with public funds is not proto-fascist, I am not sure what is.)
Censorship is being advocated by both parties. Free speech is dead. Authoritarianism is on the rise.
New College was thriving until the left got a hold of it. Now people are appointed to make sure the curriculum is to teach not indoctrinate. ATS objects to the lack of indoctrination. Authoritarianism is declining under new guidance, but to ATS that means a loss of power so he shifts blames to those who believe in free speech.
:When this controversy arose, Bradbury simply offered a mild “my bad” and pulled the quiz. It was not because she issued an insulting and unsupported racial attack. She simply told students that “given the current rate of sociocultural and scientific change,” the quiz had “grown too stale to use.” No real apology and no action from the university. Just a shrug”
One real issue–let’s say a white male taking the test stands up and calls the professor a vile name. He should be able to without any discipline from the university. Teachers don’t get to do this stuff and expect civility in return.
SPO,
Of course she would not issue a actual apology.
She feels no remorse for her actions or will she really take responsibility.
“Hint: They also happen to hold the most social power and because of that they can get away with the most wrongdoing.”
She has a point. New Orleans, Washington DC, Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Atlanta, all run by blacks who can get away with the most wrongdoing.
More black on black crime. You know the perps are black when they fail to mention their race.
https://www.al.com/news/2023/04/dadeville-birthday-party-shooting-watch-live-press-conference-about-the-investigation.html
Dadeville birthday party shooting: 2 teen brothers arrested for reckless murder
Two teenage brothers have been charged with four counts of reckless murder in the Saturday night shooting at a Dadeville birthday party that killed four young people and injured 32 others. Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee, have each been charged as adults with four counts of reckless murder.
They call themselves progressives. What are they giving to the progression of civilization when they repeat the atrocities of the past? All that needs to be done to understand the true intent of the question is to replace the phrase rich White man with the phrase rich Jew to understand a proper parallel in history. Now progressive professors call for the murdering of White men just like Nazi professors called for the murdering of Jews. The correct definition of these professors should be regressive rather than progressive. Yet somehow they can tell you that they’re trying to build a better world with a straight face while at the same time they are calling for a resurrection of the German gallows. Progressive is a candy word that they created to to hid their true intent. How are they any different from the Ku Klux Klan when they are more than happy to call for murder of white men to further their progressive cause. One coin with the same face on both sides.
Since when does the US enter Chinese-style “Cultural Revolution” ? This is the typical Marxist indoctrination that UT professor teaches. (I immigrated to the US in 1980’s as VNese refugee. I had seen this Marxist indoctrination when I started my primary school before I left VN).
Neyugn Retep,
More than a few of us have noted the similarities or parallels of woke leftists and Mao’s Cultural Revolution.
Thank you for adding your voice and experience to the conversation.
Hey Lady Professor, read Heather MacDonald and the FBI’s own statistics to see where the crime is coming from and you can be sure that the people committing the crimes almost by definition have no remorse.
I would like to see the phony professor decide to walk alone down the street in the part of town where she claims she would be less likely to be harmed. Come on professor, go downtown after 11:00 PM, have a late bite to eat and then walk slowly back to your car.
I am guessing that this professor never actually lived where her favored people are the majority and in fact she most likely lives among the evil white people.
HullBobby,
Think she might reconsider if she was in the middle of the recent Chicago riots?
@hullbobby
Being a good s@@tlib doesn’t require getting one’s hands dirty, it only requires having the right signs in one’s yard and virtue signaling.
S@@tlibs are phony hypocrites and I truly and fully despise them. Feel no empathy when their precious pets maul them.
https://vdare.com/articles/it-s-official-leftists-are-hypocrites-who-prefer-living-in-whiter-areas
antonio
“What Racial Group is Known for Violence, Deceit, Irresponsibility and a Lack of Remorse”
That’s an easy one. Have a look at government crime statistics compiled by the New Century Foundation.
https://www.amren.com/the-color-of-crime/
And a warnings to s@@tlibs, calling me a slur is not a reply.
antonio
… “However, if we must go there, which sociodemographic group is most likely to …”
The Correct answer is:
White Euro Anglo Hispanic African Asian Latino Judaeo Christian Zionist Buddhist Hindu Muslims, All Satan Worshipers and Others .
Since when has the left Not behaved just this way?
Bias, surveillance, oppression, violence, enslavement, have Always been the mandates of all of the many iterations of the collective.
An Update on America’s Homicide Surge
“Another aspect of our brief that gained attention involved politics: Are homicide rates, as well as the recent increase in them, primarily a Republican or a Democratic problem? Some have tried to push the narrative of a “red-state” murder wave, noting that many of the highest state-level murder rates are found in the GOP South. But as my colleague Rafael Mangual recently explained, states are a poor focus for this kind of analysis. Policing and prosecution mostly occur at the local level, and crime problems in red states are often concentrated in their blue cities.”
https://www.city-journal.org/article/an-update-on-americas-homicide-surge
“…which sociodemographic group is most likely to repeatedly violate the rights of others in a pattern of behavior that includes violence, deceit, irresponsibility, and a lack of remorse?”
Everyone here over the age of about 16 knows what group that best describes, but we can’t say it.
“the incident reflects both the orthodoxy and hostility that now characterizes higher education.” Seems as though we need a Martin Luther moment here where the complete corruption of the orthodoxy must be exposed and expunged. The world of academia is beginning to resemble the Vatican of the 16th century and its corrupt and ensconced legions of priests who would rather burn anyone at the stake rather than have their little empire destroyed. They teach poisonous rhetoric and live off of the backs of the taxpayer for whom they have no respect.
Did she crib that question from a school textbook written in late 1930’s Germany?
White people. Why? Because they’re the smartest and built the society that we live in and everyone wants to move to. Look at the borders of Western Civilization. Is there a flow of white people from USA/Europe to Africa nd Asia? Other groups didn’t do it to white people because they lacked the intellectual the ability to do it (great criminals are smart), not the willingness to behave the same way because they do it to each other. After 4 degrees I maintain that most of academia is composed of imbecilic intellectuals. Cheers!
Why have so many people become unreasonable?
It’s like some kind of hysteria.
Prairie Rose,
Unreasonable and hysteria.
Those are two perfect words to describe leftists.
Thank you.