Turley Speaks at UChicago on Free Speech and Academic Freedom

Today I have the pleasure of speaking on (and moderating) a panel discussing free speech and academic freedom at my alma mater, The University of Chicago. I will also be speaking tomorrow at a separate event on law and politics. The panel on “The Path Toward Safeguarding Academic Freedom” will be held at 3 pm at the Rubenstein Forum: Peter May Boardroom.

I have long taken great pride in the position of UChicago on free speech. I have previously written on how the school has led the fight for free speech in higher education. It is also ranked as the number one free speech school in the country.

The panel will include Ilya Shapiro (Manhattan Institute), Carlos Carvalho (the La Quinta Centennial Professor of Business at the University of Texas at Austin), and Todd Zywicki (George Mason University Foundation Professor of Law at George Mason University).

I look forward to visiting my home city and particularly my soon-to-be 96-year-old mother. While the Cubs continue to toy with our emotions and the city is facing serious challenges due to poor leadership, I still love Chicago.

