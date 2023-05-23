Michigan State University Professor Allegedly Required Students to Contribute to Her Advocacy Group

Michigan State University (MSU) students are suing a professor who allegedly forced them and other students to pay $99 each to her personal political advocacy organization. An estimated $60,000 was raised for The Rebellion Community, which funds Planned Parenthood and other liberal causes. MSU has offered to repay the money but Amy Wisner, professor of marketing at the MSU College of Business (who has reportedly been let go by the university) has not been required to return any of the money. The students allege that Wisner linked to a Facebook page associated with “The Rebellion Community” and noted “The Rebellion community is a safe place to coordinate our efforts to burn everything to the f***ing ground.” (One has to appreciate the fact that, even in a rebellion to “burn everything to ground,” Wisner offered a safe space for the self-described arsonists).
Wisner may have succeeded in teaching a lasting lesson on marketing in generating tens of thousands of dollars from her own students.
The complaint alleges that, while Wisner told the students that she would not benefit from the mandatory contributions, she did indeed personally benefit. Furthermore, they allege that she may have used some of the money to buy an RV. The complaint below states:
“On August 16, 2022, Defendant Wisner set up a “GoFundMe” campaign to raise money for ‘an RV roadtrip [sic] around the United States to cocreate communities of rebels committed to doing the work’ and ‘igniting action at the local level.'”
The requirement clearly violated the free speech rights of the students who opposed the group’s work or did not want to be forced to support a group as a condition for taking a MSU class.
Notably, the lawsuit also names Thomas Jeitschko, interim provost and head of academic affairs at the university. The Complaint on page 4 states that “Jeitschko personally approved the policy on the donation of proceeds received from assigned course materials at issue in this lawsuit.”
Judith Whipple, interim dean at the business school, is also named in the lawsuit in her official capacity.
The university has stated that Wisner is no longer an adjunct professor with the school. Yet, there is no apparent action from the university against those who supervised Wisner and allowed her to use a class allegedly for partisan, self-dealing purposes. The required donations shows a sense of license to convert university courses into direct advocacy workshops. Where do you think that sense of impunity comes from?
The suggestion is that Wisner appeared and acted spontaneously and unilaterally. That is obviously not the case. Someone hired this person, supervised this professor, and signed off on this class.
27 thoughts on "Michigan State University Professor Allegedly Required Students to Contribute to Her Advocacy Group"
Ohhh No … Not Michigan State too!
The ‘Last One Outta Michigan Turned Off The Lights’,
She must of got left in the dark.
Oh well, there’s always One in the bunch – GO SPARTANS GO!
Where are the “Watchmen’ at the gates of academia? Who are the incompetent, brainwashed fools who hire such delusional fanatics? Sure, take legal action against the prof, but, more importantly, withhold any further endowments to institutions until their governing boards are disinfected of radical progressives and saner, more reality based people regain control of our education industry.
Will the DA charge her? Will Hunter College fire her? If a white man did this to a black kid….oh wait
Im not a cop but it seems to me, brandishing a machete to a reporter’s neck after a door knock, and then chasing somebody down the sidewalk with a machete, is pretty darned serious.
“Burn everything to the f***ing ground” sounds kind of, well, insurrectionist to me. Shouldn’t those charges be upgraded?
“The Rebellion community is a safe place to coordinate our efforts to burn everything to the f***ing ground.”
Yeah, lets see them follow through with that.
Shouldn’t that professor be brought up on theft charges?
Shouldn’t that organization be charged with receiving stolen money?
“The Rebellion community is a safe place to coordinate our efforts to burn everything…”
~+~
Hahahhaha, what a pathetic bunch of candy-assed pussies. Safe place? Yeah right. We’ll be sure to keep ourselves armed with a feather pillow or two if they decide to emerge from behind Mommy’s apron.
Darren,
Right!
When I was in college, I smirked when I realized the book required for my chemistry class was written by the professor. I thought that was a bit shady. Fast forward to 2023. How can a professor make donating to their project mandatory? If donating is truly required then the school should have spelled it out as lab fees or the such and explain why it’s needed.
I hope those students duped into paying sue her for damages.
if the instructor teaching a course in a specific field like biochemistry, physiology, etc, is well known in their field, the student is better off using a text authored by that instructor if one exists. I took such a course. Today’s science courses sadly have assigned textbook$ where the publisher provide$ the instructor the course powerpoint lecture $lides, lecture outlines, question banks and multiple choice exams. The faculty becomes incidental in the course since any clown can read aloud slides, outlines, and assign exams where questions are provided by the textbook publisher, graded by software. Instructors like these are hacks.
Education is a money driven scam with textbook publishers and universities benefiting financially, and students learn only if they self-teach
I hope people can tell the difference between Science & the largest War of Genocide ever in human history.
Of course, Amy Wisner can keep the $60,000. Michigan State University can’t be expected to actually sanction one of their own communists. Let’s get serious here !
HullBobby,
Clearly she is a graduate of the Biden University of peddling influence, money laundering and theft!
Wow, we’ve come a long way toward the destruction of our culture. When I was a graduate student at Rutgers some time ago, on the first day of class, my professor of research methods took out an envelope, walked around the classroom and gave every student about $1.45. He said that this was how much he was getting from the sale of a book that he wrote that was required reading for the course. He explained that for him to pocket the publisher’s allotment to him of what students had to pay for the book would be a conflict of interest and so he wanted to get that issue out of the way immediately. What is needed for fired educators like the MSU prof is a system like they have for rogue physicians and cops. A national registry ensures that they do not show up somewhere else and get re-employed so they can spread their poisonous views. Incidentally, those national registries for rogue cops and docs didn’t come about on their own but grew out of large judgments and settlements occasioned by misfits being re-employed by employers who didn’t do their due diligence on backgrounding the weirdos before hiring them. The same should attach to employers of misfit educators who use their access to students to enrich themselves and to spread their countercultural beliefs.
Being a lifelong resident of Michigan its my observation that our state is run by a coven of witches.
The Dems of Detroit & Ann Arbor, small Pockets of Concentrated Blue have been the kill-joy of the State for Decades.
Same goes for Illinois, where the Chicago Metroplex of Blue has ruled the rest of the State and driven it into a financial sinkhole.
Politically Unbalanced
Michigan
https://www.bridgemi.com/michigan-government/michigans-political-geography-shifting-these-interactive-maps-show-how
Illinois
https://news.siu.edu/_assets/images/2022/06/SR62-maps-for-SIU-Comms.png
Had the opposite happen when I got an outside grant for a class once, providing free books and a free class trip. Some students didn’t want to accept the books and free trip because the grant was from the Charles Koch foundation. I said fine, buy the books and pay your own way on the trip. All the protesting students promptly accepted the books and free trip.
“. . . safe place . . . to burn everything . . .”
Finally, someone admits the real purpose of a “safe place.”
Geezus. This line summed up so much of what I consider to be the extremist Leftist attitude: “The Rebellion community is a safe place to coordinate our efforts to burn everything to the f***ing ground.” These zealots are deadly serious and I’m certain that they don’t have any ideas that have been developed to pick-up the pieces of the wasteland they intend to create.