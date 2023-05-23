Cat 5 Politics: NC Gov. Cooper Declares “State of Emergency” Over Approaching Democratic System

North Carolina is now officially in a “state of emergency.” After the announcement by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D), citizens may be justifiably confused on whether they should move inland. The cause is not a developing storm over the Atlantic, but an approaching democratic vote in Raleigh. Legislators are preparing to override his veto to allow greater school choice under the state voucher system, so Cooper declared that override to be akin to a Cat 5 hurricane. Cooper wants citizens to move politically, not physically.
Seven in ten North Carolina voters favor greater school choice. Nationally, the figures are the same with 72% favoring greater choice with huge majorities among both Republicans and Democrats. So the emergency is the combination of the voters and democratic change.
Cooper declared “It’s time to declare a State of Emergency for public education in North Carolina. There’s no Executive Order like with a hurricane or the pandemic, but it’s no less important.”
I do not question the significance of this democratic vote, just the invocation of emergency power to stop it.
I recently wrote about how public schools and boards are making the case for school choice advocates with failing scores and rising controversies. Despite massive school budgets, public school systems continue to fail their students, including Baltimore where 23 schools in Baltimore City had zero students who tested proficient in math. Those schools include 10 high schools, eight elementary schools, three Middle/High schools and two Elementary/Middle schools. The state found that 2,000 students who took the state test could not do math at grade level.
We also discussed how a high school student almost graduated near the top half of his class after failing every class but three in four years. He had a 0.13 GPA. His mother objected and went public.
Faced with school boards and teacher unions resisting parental objections to school policies over curriculum and social issues, states are on the brink of a transformative change. For years, boards and teacher unions have treated parents as unwelcome interlopers in their children’s education.
That view was captured in the comment of Iowa school board member Rachel Wall, who said: “The purpose of a public ed is to not teach kids what the parents want. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client is not the parent, but the community.”
State Rep. Lee Snodgrass (D-Wis.) tweeted: “If parents want to ‘have a say’ in their child’s education, they should home school or pay for private school tuition out of their family budget.”
As public schools continue to produce abysmal scores, particularly for minority students, board and union officials have called for lowering or suspending proficiency standards or declared meritocracy to be a form of “white supremacy.” Gifted and talented programs are being eliminated in the name of “equity.”
Once parents have a choice, these teachers lose a virtual monopoly over many families, and these districts could lose billions in states like Florida and North Carolina.
Gov. Cooper is accurate that this is a whirlwind of change for schools, but it has been developing on their radar for decades. Rather than address the parental concerns, teachers and unions struck out at the parents, shifted focus to social agendas, and lowered standards.
To use Cooper’s analogy, they sat on the coast watching as this growing democratic system approached without taking any real measures to safeguard their schools by making meaningful changes.
Cooper declared that “the Republican legislature is aiming to choke the life out of public education. I’m declaring this state of emergency because you need to know what’s happening.” It was an ironic statement since these districts and teacher unions have been choking the life out of our public schools for decades while dismissing the concerns of parents.
North Carolina has been ranked 16th on school quality under one study and 29th in another depending on measuring testing scores as opposed to broader criteria. Florida is ranked number one overall, but just implemented greater school choice options.
As I have previously written, this trend has been particularly hard for many of us who are ardent supporters of public education. Growing up in Chicago during the massive flight of white families from the public school system, I remained in public schools for much of my early education. My parents organized a group to convince affluent families to remain in the system. They feared that, once such families left, the public schools would not only lose diversity but political clout and support. They also wanted their kids to benefit from such diversity. My wife and I also believe in that cause and we have kept our four kids in public schools through college. We believe public education plays a key role in our national identity and civics. It shapes our next generation of citizens. My children have benefitted greatly from public schools and the many caring and gifted teachers who have taught them through the years.
I have no doubt that Cooper’s alarm will be shared by many in the media who will send reporters to the eye of the democratic hurricane to be shown on live national television being buffeted by the high political winds and threatened by the voting surge.
However, Cooper’s invocation of emergency powers leaves voters with a chilling message: they are the threat. The developing storm is the hazard of democracy. Just as many Democrats now claim that free speech is harmful and needs to be curtailed, it appears that democracy itself is an emergency that requires immediate state action.
Cooper is detecting a sharp drop in political atmospheric pressures just before an election season. For a politician, that is nothing short of an emergency.
58 thoughts on “Cat 5 Politics: NC Gov. Cooper Declares “State of Emergency” Over Approaching Democratic System”
Gov. Roy Cooper, State Rep. Lee Snodgrass, Iowa school board member Rachel Wall, public school unions and public school boards have accomplished that which exceeds all differences in race, ethnicity, sex/gender and religious membership and preference: they have FAILED in the education of children, the most vulnerable of citizens. This accomplishment is nothing less than child abuse that will adversely impact those citizens for their entire life.
Turley’s use of the Florida ranking is disingenuous, as usual. The No. 1 ranking is due to higher education not K-12 education which is what school choice is aimed at. DeSantis leaves out the fact that Florida schools are vastly underperforming compared to the rest of the nation.
“A few years ago, just before COVID hit, a Stanford University study of state-level standardized tests showed that Florida’s “learning rate” was the worst in the country — by a wide margin. Florida students learned 12 percent less each year from third to eighth grade than the national average from 2009 to 2018. The next worst state was Alabama, according to The Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford University. Florida’s political and education leaders completely ignored that finding. Contrast that deafening silence with the hype and misinterpretation that comes with the release of the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), “the Nation’s Report Card.” When those results came out last fall, Gov. Ron DeSantis crowed on Twitter that, “We kept schools open in 2020, and today’s NAEP results once again prove that we made the right decision. In Florida, adjusted for demographics, fourth grade students are #1 in both reading and math.”
Tellingly, DeSantis ignored the eighth grade results, which came out far worse than fourth grade — just as they have in every NAEP cycle since 2003.
…Florida kids regress dramatically as they age in the system. Since 2003, Florida’s eighth grade rank as a state has never come close to its fourth grade rank on any NAEP test in any subject.
· The size of Florida’s regression is dramatic and growing, especially in math. Florida’s overall average NAEP state rank regression between fourth and eighth grade since 2003 is 17 spots (math) and 18 spots (reading). But since 2015, the averages are 27 spots (math) and 19 spots (reading).
No other state comes close to Florida’s level of consistent fourth to eighth grade performance collapse. In the last three NAEP cycles — 2017, 2019 and COVID-delayed 2022 — Florida ranked sixth, fourth and third among states in fourth grade math. In those same years, Florida ranked 33th, 34th and tied for 31st in eighth grade.
· For comparison, Massachusetts typically ranks at or near #1 among states on both the fourth grade and eighth grade NAEP for math and reading. Its eighth grade rank has never been more than one spot lower than fourth.“
https://www.tampabay.com/opinion/2023/01/05/floridas-education-system-is-vastly-underperforming-column/
Florida’s education system is not as successful as they portray it. They love to brag about it. Until you dive into the details where it falls apart.
I can think of at least two or twelve regular posters on this blog who just might be “all in” on the Governor’s declaration. (Stir, stir, stir.) 😂 PS– They know who they are.
OT,
Leaked Policy Exposes Fox News Stances on Woke Ideology
https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/05/22/exclusive-leaked-policy-exposes-fox-news-stances-on-woke-ideology/
Go woke, go broke?
After Carlson was fired, it was noted Fox News saw a decline in viewership.
My children are out of school and on their own.
But if they were still in K-12, I would vote for school choice and even home school.
Agreed. “Choice” should not be restricted to only those who can afford to pay “twice”.
I’ve already sa ved 10 minutes today by skipping the first 10 of the expected 200 comments of Svelaz. Whenever you see Svelaz just know that the diatribe will be 100% opposite of WHATEVER Professor Turley is opining on. It is a contrarian thing that must be a blast for any “friends” and family members of this guy.
Having said the above, in my daily attempt to get Svelaz to shut the heck up for a few minutes in order to allow others to comment without the obligatory “debate”, let me say regarding the issue that the teacher’s unions have brought this on themselves with their fascist approach to Covid, their unending desire to indoctrinate kids in their favored sex theories and their obvious lack of professionalism as shown in the many, many Tik Tok videos that these narcissists insist on showing to us all.
Teachers are the most overrated group of “professionals in our land. Sure there are some great teachers, probably even many great teachers, but they are the only “profession” that pats themselves on the back the way that movie and tv stars do. Ever see the bumper stickers saying to thank a teacher, or teacher this or teacher that? Odd that you never see a bumper sticker thanking the nurse that deals with burn patients or cancer patients??? We never see the host of Jeopardy say “thanks for your service” to a nurse the way they do to a 22 year old teacher of 5th grade students.
What we have seen of teachers through their union over the years is enlightening. In Turley’s own city of Chicago we had the big shot member of the teacher’s unions screaming that schools need to remain closed during the pandemic…AS SHE WAS ON A CARIBBEAN ISLAND. Randi Weingarten is the issue, she is the disease and she needs to be defunded by having more school choice.
This post has spurred the usual right vs left and ad hominem attacks among readers. I wonder how many of these who are certain of the root problems of our failing educaiton system have actually taught or set foot in a classroom. I have. What I see is a large and disturbingly complete abnegation of parents doing their jobs. It only takes a few rotten apples brought to the teacher to disrupt the learning environment. It appears parents are no longer socializing their children to acceptable social contract and behavioral standards. School administrations and the citizens of our communities refurse to hold these parents accountable and pick on educators as they are an easy target. Left with distressing situations, it is the tendency of humans to adjust the controls of what they actually have power over. As one British writer put it, these children are feral. The failing educaiton system needs to be placed at the door of poor parenting and societal breakdown. Public schools are expected to do everything and be everything. This may prevent or encourage parents to abandon their own responsiblities further. Based on what I see everyday in the classroom, I worry for the future of our country. Shades of Escape from New York or an amalgamation of that with Lord of the Flies is in our future. Those kinds of social environments breed toxic political ideologies and tyrants. If you really care about your future, you might want to consider volunteering in one of your local schools, instead of sitting on the sidelines of a blog and posting self-righteous cant.
+100
bug
I don’t understand Turley’s fascination with public education– saying it “plays a key role in our national identity and civics.” How is it any better at that than private schools? If anything, I thing private schools are better at that role, too. I attended both private and public schools. There is zero doubt that the smaller class-sizes and greater flexibility in the curriculum based on ability rather than age was far superior at the private school. For instance, in the 3rd grade I would got to the 5th grade class during math and the 6th grade class during what was then called Language Arts.
During my fourth grade year my mom’s financial circumstances changed and I had to go to public school. It should go without saying there was no accommodation for my advanced math and L.A. abilities and I floundered in abject boredom for a couple of years until my mom was able to send me back to private schools.
It’s especially absurd and detrimental to give into pressure to lower standards to accommodate Blacks who don’t perform as well, and to close down excellent gifted & talented programs because mostly Whites & Asians are in them. This hurts all students including Black students who are thereby essentially told they don’t have to work harder since the bar is lowered for everyone. Besides it’s not only Black students that matter.
As the NEA Counsel says, government teacher’s unions are about power.
In the state of Illinois there are 53 schools where not one student can do math, reading and writing at grade level. This should say it all.
Independent, if you haven’t already seen this video or read the transcript, this says it all. Thomas Sowell explains his book on charter schools and devastates the arguments against them. This page is for the transcript but about one page down, click for the video.
https://www.hoover.org/research/economist-looks-90-tom-sowell-charter-schools-and-their-enemies-1