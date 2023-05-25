A League of Their Own: The Rollins Decision Follows a Troubling Pattern at the DOJ

Below is my column in The Messenger on the recent decision not to prosecute Rachael Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. The decision follows a pattern of DOJ refusing to charge its own. It is a league (and license) of their own.
Here is the column:
The Department of Justice’s special counsel, Jack Smith, is continuing his work toward possible criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. While I continue to doubt the viability of criminal charges based on Trump’s speech before the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill, I have repeatedly said that the Mar-a-Lago matter could present a serious threat for Trump.
However, a recent (and little-reported) decision by the DOJ may complicate the final decision in the case with new concerns over a double standard in charging decisions.
Last week, the Justice Department announced that it would not charge Rachael Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, despite a referral from the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG), which found evidence that she lied to investigators and may have improperly sought to influence an election. Rollins resigned from office on Friday.
The OIG released detailed findings against Rollins for allegedly seeking to influence a Suffolk County, Mass., district attorney election last year. She also was accused by the OIG of lying under oath during an investigation into the matter. The report states that “on December 16, 2022, pursuant to the Inspector General Act, 5 U.S.C. § 404(d), the OIG referred the false statements allegation to the Department for a prosecutive decision. On January 6, 2023, the Department informed the OIG that it declined prosecution.”
According to the OIG, Rollins sought to help Boston City Councilman Ricardo Arroyo in the Democratic primary for Suffolk’s district attorney by providing derogatory information to the Boston Globe and Boston Herald regarding his opponent, then-interim D.A. Kevin Hayden. The OIG said the information included “non-public, sensitive” DOJ material that Rollins acquired as a result of her federal position. The material suggested that Hayden was being investigated for public corruption.
The OIG further found that Rollins leaked more material after Arroyo lost to Hayden.
The OIG accused Rollins of violating a host of Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch, including Section 2635.702 (the use “of public office for private gain”) and Section 2635.703 (the use “of nonpublic information”).
The most serious charge was that Rollins “falsely testified under oath … when she denied” providing the non-public information to the Herald reporter.
The investigation also found an array of other violations, including disregarding ethical warnings on political activities and soliciting expensive sports tickets.
What is most striking about the OIG report is that Rollins took some of these steps after barely being confirmed by the U.S. Senate because questions were raised over her judgment and partisanship. Rollins was confirmed in 2021 after Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote due to all 50 Republican senators opposing her nomination. Every Democratic senator voted for her despite the concerns, including a video from January 2021 in which she threatened the arrest of reporters.
The DOJ’s declination of charges follows a similar pattern that suggests a higher threshold standard applied by prosecutors in charging one of their own.
Conversely, this is the same department that pursued figures like Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for false or misleading comments made to agents about a meeting with Russian diplomats. The media heralded that case, and legal experts clamored for prosecution.
Now, the Justice Department is considering charges against Trump for false statements given to investigators on classified material at Mar-a-Lago. (He also faces other possible legal action, of course, including potential state charges in Georgia for election law violations.)
With Rollins, after an investigation found that she lied to investigators, the DOJ refused to file any charges at all. It is unclear what the DOJ felt was lacking in those findings or the underlying evidence. However, as shown by prior declinations — in cases like the contempt referral against former Attorney General Eric Holder, or the determination that former FBI Director James Comey removed FBI material and, through a friend, leaked it to the media — the Justice Department often seems to find insurmountable problems when asked to charge a fellow prosecutor or investigator
The Rollins case could be raised by the Trump team with other declined criminal cases as evidence of selective prosecution, if Trump is indicted. Although some in the media will cry “whataboutism,” charging decisions are made in the context of other cases to ensure consistency and to avoid selective prosecution. While state and city prosecutors like Alvin Bragg and Letitia James may run for office on promises of selectively targeting Trump, federal prosecutors usually aspire to a higher standard.
The DOJ already has a full plate of previously declined prosecutions outside of the DOJ, from the Holder and Comey cases to the perjury allegations leveled against Obama national intelligence director James Clapper, and more. It also will face a reckoning over the classified documents found in President Biden’s various offices and residences; those documents were clearly divided and moved repeatedly, and Biden’s lawyers — like Trump’s — completed searches only to have more documents discovered in these locations.
If the past is any indication, most of the media would not delve too deeply into such contradictions if Trump is charged. And selective prosecution complaints are notoriously difficult to litigate. Even if the Justice Department did not secure a favorable judge for such a case, most judges are leery of adjudicating claims of motivation and bias.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has long maintained he is above politics and treats the DOJ’s targets equally without regard to political pressure. For some of us who supported his confirmation, he seemingly has shrunk in stature in office — but he has not disappeared. He will have to make the final decision in conjunction with any recommendation by special counsel Smith. Episodes like the Rollins case will only complicate that decision.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
32 thoughts on “A League of Their Own: The Rollins Decision Follows a Troubling Pattern at the DOJ”
Other Juicy News of the Non-Prosecutorial Type:
𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐝’𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐩 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠
By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: May 25, 2023 ~
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2023/05/new-evidence-emerges-that-the-investigation-of-the-feds-trading-scandal-by-the-inspector-general-has-been-a-coverup-from-the-beginning/
Just another day in Deoublestandardstan.
But not to worry, Lindsay Graham and other Republicans will write a strongly worded editorial for the NY Times.
Hullbobby, it’s not a double standard. It’s simply the nature of what prosecutorial discretion is. Just because a law of policy has been found in violation sometimes the context of the violation does not justify the time, effort, and resources to prosecute. Trump’s DOJ did this as well. What you don’t realize is how much power prosecutors have in deciding on whether to press charges or not. Does it seem unfair? Sure, absolutely. But unfortunately that’s how our Justice system works. That’s why we have plea deals and the ability to grant immunity in exchange for evidence to prosecute more serious crimes.
Police officers benefit from this discretion all the time. Is it unfair? Yes of course. It’s only unfair to those who are NOT benefiting from the discretion until it is. Then it’s very fair, right?
BTW this is post No. 3. I think. Are you keeping count Hullbobby?
I commend little Merrick Garland for fiercely defending the double standard of justice in Amerika. Solitary confinement for trespassing at the Capitol building and no prosecution of a State Attorney General for lying to investigators. Seems about right don’t you think ?. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Joe Lieberman has a piece in the WSJ that puts the anarchy of lawlessness into historical perspective dating back to Moses, the Jews as slaves in Egypt and western civilization.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/god-moses-and-the-rule-of-law-shavuot-ten-commandments-lawlessness-defund-the-police-courts-c1972f45
God, Moses and the Rule of Law
Attacks on the police, the Supreme Court and the 2020 election all violate the spirit of the Ten Commandments.
After the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, God led them to Sinai to receive the Ten Commandments, the system of laws that immediately and for millennia since governed and elevated human behavior and protected security and freedom. More than 80% of Americans believe in God, according to a 2022 Gallup survey. The next time anyone considers a movement to undercut the police, to threaten the lives of judges they disagree with, or to ignore a final judgment of our courts, they should recall the disorder that existed before the God in whom most Americans believe gave humanity the Ten Commandments on Mt. Sinai.
Mr. Lieberman was the Democratic vice-presidential nominee in 2000 and a U.S. senator from Connecticut, 1989-2013.
This is why there is prosecutorial discretion. From a Merrick Garland’s memorandum on the subject.
“Accordingly, in selecting the appropriate charges, prosecutors should consider whether the consequences ofthose charges for sentencing would yield a result that “is proportional to the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct, and whether the charge achieves such purposes of the criminal law as punishment, protection ofthe public, specific and general deterrence, and rehabilitation.” Janet Reno, Bluesheet on Charging and Plea Decisions, at 1-2 (May 1, 1994). Such decisions should be informed by an individualized assessment of all the facts and circumstances of each particular case. The goal in any prosecution is a sanction that is “sufficient, but not greater than necessary,” 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a), to satisfy these considerations.“
https://www.justice.gov/media/1265326/dl?inline#:~:text=Our%20justice%20system%20places%20enormous,and%20effective%20administration%20ofthose%20laws.
Even though the law states it’s punishable by fines or imprisonment. The prosecutor still has discretion on determining whether the offenses merit and justify the punishment. Rollins resigned and likely will never be considered for a position similar to her previous one again.
It’s similar to the idea that while a law against jaywalking may include prison time the circumstances and the nature of how the offense occurred may not warrant the time in prison the law states. Sometimes the prosecution of the offense is not valid enough to employ the full enforcement. That’s why prosecutors have broad discretion.
You make me laugh. I mean, seriously, you do. You shill for these people. Hunter gets rich profiting from influence peddling, and you cheer “Go team” from your keyboard. Is it really worth it?
The bottom line is that the DOJ, who prosecutes people for lying to it (on the basis of sometimes-doctored 302s), has no moral authority to prosecute anyone else for lying to it, And you defend this state of affairs. Go team go.
Sometimes people admit wrongdoing and resign from their government position to avoid criminal prosecution.
That seems to be what happened to this US Attorney. I have never seen Trump ever admit that he lied and he certainly did not resign from his government position. So I would say to date Trump has been treated far better than this woman.
Guy that pays $750 per year on supposedly hundreds of millions in income each year is always claiming to be the victim.
Did she resign pursuant to an agreement to to prosecute?
Edward. No. She resigned voluntarily. She did the right thing instead of deny the allegations against her.
Do you have any evidence of that?
Svelaz, so resigning after being caught lying under oath, AS AN ATTORNEY, is now “doing the right thing”? I notice that you have not one negative thing to say about this election interfering law enforcement official. Why is it that you can’t muster even one negative thing to say about this Soros backed, radical, criminal official? Is it because she is black? A woman? a leftist? or is it just that she is a Democrat and your masters won’t allow anything negative to be said about any Democrat?
Hullbobby – credibility is enhanced if one gives credit where credit is due, or acknowledges flaws where they are obvious. Evidently, Svelaz’s puppet masters are not sophisticated enough to realize that.
I have never seen Trump ever admit that he lied . . .
Did you have a particular lie in mind, that would have been actionable? Could you be a little more specific please?
“Guy that pays $750 per year on supposedly hundreds of millions in income each year is always claiming to be the victim.”
Blame income tax rules not the man. But along with not knowing who to blame, you apparently don’t understand finance and losses. That is the only explanation for your comment.
It really wasn’t that long ago that the FBI and DOJ used elaborate schemes to appear as though Lady Justice was blind. The selective non-prosecution of Hillary Clinton for using a private server to communicate classified information with President Obama was a turning point. After all, prosecuting Clinton would have exposed the President and we know how that turned out.
This was the start of a series of Justice Department shenanigans we would come to learn about: Cutting off key areas of inquiry; cutting inexplicable immunity deals; declining to use the grand jury to compel evidence; agreeing to limit searches of computers (in order to miss key time-frames when obstruction occurred); agreeing to destroy physical evidence (laptop computers); failing to charge and squeeze witnesses who made patently false statements; allowing subjects of the investigation to act as lawyers for other subjects of the investigation (in order to promote the charade that some evidence was off-limits due to the attorney-client privilege); and so on. There is a way – a notoriously aggressive way – that the Justice Department and FBI go about their business when they are trying to make a case. Here, they were trying to unmake a case.
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/not-comeys-decision-exonerate-hillary-obamas-decision/
Today, the FBI and DOJ aren’t even pretending Lady Justice is robed, let alone wearing a blindfold and holding scales. Since 2016, they have proven to be a political weapon for the Democratic party. They don’t need to hide it, because they have the state-run propaganda machine covering for them.
Sure, there is selective prosecution in the case involving Trump. Prosecutors much select amongst the many, many crimes Trump committed and is still committing; they really do not have time and resources to prosecute them all.
The OIG and DOJ use coded messages…Oink, oink.
“The report states that “on December 16, 2022, pursuant to the Inspector General Act, 5 U.S.C. § 404(d), the OIG referred the false statements allegation to the Department for a prosecutive decision. On January 6, 2023, the Department informed the OIG that it declined prosecution.”
Turley for some reason despite being an attorney doesn’t seem to understand what prosecutorial discretion is. Even police departments all over the country exercise this when it comes to their own when faced with possible prosecution by state AG’s. Plus, it’s still an allegation. Even Turley has no idea what Rollins allegedly lied about.
That Trump’s attorneys will use this in a possible defense against Smith’s charges in the document’s case is laughable. They are already too incompetent to mount what would barely be a credible defense. His own lawyers are quitting over the BS his defense will be if there is any.
President Biden and VP Pence’s document issues are irrelevant. For one simple reason. They cooperated immediately and did what they were supposed to do compared to Trump who constantly refused to turn over and deliberately hid documents that did NOT belong to him. Turley is right that this case is seriously bad for Trump, but is also seems he’s trying to ‘soften’ the seriousness of Trump’s legal problem by offering irrelevant excuses that have nothing to do with the fact that Trump did take and willfully withheld documents that did not belong to him. That’s not counting the fact that his lawyers lied to the FBI and are also facing possible jail time for aiding and abetting a crime of deliberately obstructing justice for Trump or at his behest.
The Rollins case will have zero impact on Jack Smith’s case. Turley is just looking for any excuse to minimize the seriousness of what Trump faces when Smith files charges and the mountain of evidence he will have on hand to present at trial.
tell us about your grandparents who defended Hitler killing Jews in concentration camps. They are very proud of your apologia for the Dims gaslighting Americans
Turley for some reason despite being an attorney doesn’t seem to understand what prosecutorial discretion is.
You have slid into retard range of stupid
Turley piece is a lengthy discussion of prosecutorial discretion. And what happens when it become a violation of equal protection.
You know what. The President of the United Stated can declassify anything he wants by any manner he can imagine. It is an enumerated power.
“You know what. The President of the United Stated can declassify anything he wants by any manner he can imagine. It is an enumerated power.”
LOL!!! Nope. It seems your ignorance is showing.
I order to declassify anything it STILL has to go through a process of declassification and be on record that whatever documents where declassified. They MUST be marked as declassified and record WHO declassified them. Merely saying they are is not enough or proves they have been.
Turley’s piece is a gripe on a double standard he believes occurred. He was not talking about prosecutorial discretion. Obviously you are not reading for comprehension. Try again.
More ignorance.
>”They cooperated immediately and did what they were supposed to do compared to Trump who constantly refused to turn over and deliberately hid documents that did NOT belong to him.”
As I understand it (sic), a sitting president has the constitutional authority to declassify anything whatsoever. Otherwise, one would have to rely on the National Archives and Obama EO 15552 with over 2000+ classification ‘authorities’. *note. whether or not Trump declassified the documents in his possession is another matter.
I disagree with Turley about classified documents being Trump’s greatest legal risk. .. and look forward to this going straight to the SCOTUS for adjudication.
*note. whether or not Trump declassified the documents in his possession is another matter.
It is an issue for the DoJ. Because there is no entity that has the power to over rule the Presidents assertion.
I’m sure it is an issue the DoJ is considering. Bill Barr says Trump’s declaration that he declassified the documents ‘probably won’t fly’ .. . but I’m not so sure.
In any case, it ‘all belongs to the people’ imo and if president Trump did declassify them .. . I haven’t seen any published?
*for obvious reasons, I think long past due and Extremely important that we figure out, asap, exactly who can, and who can not, classify information.
Biden “cooperated immediately.”? He held on to and moved and left unguarded dozens of documents he never had the right to possess. He was not “cooperating” with the law.
Svelaz, you miss all the points of law, and instead insert garbage into your discussion. Are you keeping up with the news? It doesn’t seem so.
Trump had the right to hold and declassify information. Biden who left scattered confidential documents on his garage floor and elsewhere had no such right. That you are unable to understand the difference must have to do with your inability to tell right from wrong.
garland is an activist. He acts, he does not think. He will prosecute. I can’t fathom why you think the little guy retains any stature.
“For my friends, everything. For my enemies, the law.”
Oscar Benevides, former President of Peru
“Too many Fish to Fry” “Other Fish to Fry” “Bigger Fish to Fry”
I am getting very weary of learning more and more about a system in which we lost confidence years ago. If Benghazzi wasn’t enough to convince one of the stench of agenda driven ideology functioning at fever pitch inside our bureaucracy then the biden crime family and the Russian Hoax would offer no more surprise. My only question is this: just what will it take to engender enough revulsion in the population to do what we did in 1776 and throw off this tainted and corrupt tyranny under which we now live.