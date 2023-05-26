Smith College Drops Use of Word “Field” as Racially Insensitive

At USC, the school explained:
“Language can be powerful, and phrases such as ‘going into the field’ or ‘field work’ may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign…This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language.”
The school heralded its replacement of the word “field” as another triumph in the fight for “dismantling oppressive and discriminating systems.”
Neither Smith nor USC is saying that the word is racist. They are saying that some may be reminded that slaves worked in fields. It does not matter that the word is not being used in even a remotely racist way. Rather than expect students to understand how words are used, it is better to ban them.
We faced the same type of logic at George Washington University when the school dropped the long moniker of “The Colonials.” I have previously wrote about my opposition to the dropping of “The Colonials.” The university assembled a committee that seemed pre-disposed to drop the name after objections that, in my view, were historically and logically wrong. That followed an earlier panel that lacked any opposing views on the matter.
Now the school has adopted “The Revolutionaries” — a moniker that has greater appeal for many at the school but will likely be as usable in a sports context as the “Confectionaries.” Rather than expect students to know that our “Colonials” fought a war against an Empire and colonization, the school decided to drop the beloved moniker because some dismissed the actual reference and meaning. After all, a university can hardly be expected to stand on the meaning and history of language as an educational institution. The key is that when “The Revolutionaries” go to practice, they may want to avoid going to the “field” as opposed to “practicum place.”
It is that simple. The important thing is to believe . . . just like they said in the movie “Practicum of Dreams.”
54 thoughts on “Smith College Drops Use of Word “Field” as Racially Insensitive”
First Bud Light now Target.
—
Target market value drops $9 billion in a week amid boycott over pride offerings
https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/target-market-value-drops-9-billion-week-amid-boycott-over-pride-offerings?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
The School of Karl Marx, Aldous Huxley and George Orwell
An Unparalleled Institution of Higher Brainwashing
This is also consistent with the 2021 House of Representative’s Pelosi rule banning the use of “father”, “mother”, “son” or “daughter” because, in that case, they are “gender specific”.
I suppose that would mean replacing “man” or “woman” with “person” when referring the Chair of a Committee. I always preferred the old way – i.e., chairman or charwoman. :))
Brilliant. And yet 11 years later, no one apparently heeded his words.
The forerunner of the Defend Free Speech campaign was called “Reform Section 5”. This speech by Rowan Atkinson at the launch event in Parliament in 2012 should be heard by every politician, journalist and campaigner before they start calling for laws to silence those they regard as ‘extremists’.
“Extremists” now just means anyone to the right of Fidel Castro. In related news, DHS grants funding to an “anti-terror” program that lumps Christians and Republicans in with Nazis:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/university-program-linking-christians-republicans-nazis-granted-dhs-funds-part-anti-terror-initiative
“Extremists”
Oldman,
In certain usages, those are often referred to as scare quotes. That made me think of the context that DHS program is funding. That is any group identified as a threat to the current regimes “orthodoxy.” So it could look like this: Extre”orthodoxy”mists.
How did this whole issue crop up . . . oh sorry
What chain of events led to this decision . . . oh sorry
Are they out of their cotton-pickin’ minds . . . oh sorry
Trying to follow their reasoning is giving me whiplash . . . oh sorry
Resisting these people is a long row to hoe . . . oh sorry
Just when I thought I had mastered the woke language . . . oh sorry
👏 👏👏👏👏
What are the softball, soccer, and lacrosse fields to be called? What becomes of the outfield, the infield, outfielders, infielders, and midfielders? How is Track and Field to be handled?
Field= an open land area.
Slaves worked in the cotton fields, so let’s change the name to the Office of Polyester.
Polyester= characterized by inelegant or unsophisticated taste
Smith College, one of the best in the educational Field. Oops…
In 1920 the USSR admonished American Communists to start recruiting blacks. Certain blacks have been agitating ever since. It blew up in the 60s when Black Power advocates became openly communist, along with white student groups, particularly the SDS. They have taken over academia, not to mention the Democratic Party. Their goal is revolution and the establishment of a new world social order, the same goal Karl Marx and Fredrich Engels established in the 1840s. Joe McCarthy was right.
Great that this comes leaping across the United States from the west coast and the birthplace of the Looney Tunes and to the upper east coast to the home of Elizabeth Warren , the east coast Looney Tune. I would wonder if any of these people have ever actually seen a real field, much less worked in them.
The US and the American colonies were not built on the acts of slaves. They never exceeded 10-12 % of the population, almost entirely in the South making planters rich and some NY banks rich. It actually retarded the growth of industrialization in the south and evolution of its economy raising 2 cash crops that you could not eat, exhausted the soil (In the “Fields”), etc. This denigrates the non slaves who worked the “fields” in the northeast, and midwest, raised the crops that fed the nation and the world. The Union won the war because it had 2.5 times as many people, an evolved industrial and agricultural economy.
Frankly I think they’re take on working in the field to be non factual, denigrating, elitest, and just downright disgusting. “Field” work is hard, and requires thought on how to be efficient and productive , and rewarding to those who came figure out how it works. Breaking a sweat watching YouTube on your coach does not cut it.
Field work is where it happens, not in the Senior Professors office, even though they put their name first on all the papers. Now that smacks more of slavery.
My whole life was in the “field”. I loved it and the people I met there were most of the best I ever knew
Now is probably a good time to remember Dorothy Parker’s famous observation: “If the girls of Smith College were laid end to end, they could be.”
Holy,”just a cotton pick’in minute!!”,Batman!
So they are proactively eliminating words that they imagine will have the potential to cause emotional harm to as of yet non-existent victims? Oh
boy.
I suspect they aren’t finished rewriting the English language. Slaves also worked in houses, homes, kitchens, barns, bedrooms, ships, boats, etc. Yet for some reason, they can still use the words “slave” and “slavery” as long as they are used in the proper context.
I don’t know about anyone else, but to me, the “Woke” language is nearly unintelligible.
Cancel culture progresses with Diversity (i.e. color judgment, class-based bigotry) under the Pro-Choice ethical religion.
That said, diversity of individuals, minority of one. #HateLovesAbortion