The Trump Prosecution by the Numbers: 90, 70, 12, 1

Below is my column in USA Today on crunching the numbers of the prosecution of former President Donald Trump. The most important may be the number one. In this case (as Three Dog Night warned), one “is the saddest experience you’ll ever know.”
Here is the column:
The arraignment of Donald Trump is a historic moment as a former president stands in the dock to plead not guilty to a federal crime. It may foreshadow an equally historic trial in the Florida courthouse.
A few key numbers could ultimately determine whether the case is history in the making or much ado about nothing. Those numbers are 90, 70, 12 and 1.
90: Prosecutors are on the clock
Now that the Justice Department is on the docket, the countdown begins. There is a reason why special counsel Jack Smith dedicated one of his few public lines after the indictment to declare that the Justice Department is intent on pursuing “a speedy trial.” Smith’s greatest problem is not Trump, but time.
The Justice Department has long followed a rule that it should not take actions that could influence elections. While there are ambiguities around the meaning of this policy, many legal observers read this rule as kicking in 90 days before an election.
The first primary elections are scheduled for the first week of next February. That places the redline for prosecutors in the first week of November.
Since the Justice Department has generally followed this rule, a departure for Trump would reinforce the view of almost half of Americans that the charges are politically motivated.
However, a failure to try the case before November could mean pushing the trial until after the election.
Republican contenders are already suggesting that they may pardon Trump if elected, and Trump might even be able to issue himself a pardon if he is the winner. It could mean that Smith might never see a jury seated in this case, let alone a guilty verdict.
70: Trump trial could start as early as August
That is why Smith is invoking the constitutional right to a speedy trial − a right that protects the defendant, not the prosecutors. A speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment − and a federal statute − would set the case for trial within 70 days. That would put the trial before the end of August.
However, criminal defendants routinely waive the right to a speedy trial because it does not allow them to fully prepare for trial. The Trump team would be legally insane not to waive.
After a waiver, the Trump team can then delay matters further by filing a series of challenges on threshold issues − ranging from the use of the Espionage Act to relying on the compelled testimony of Trump’s former counsel. After a period of briefing before the trial court, appellate courts could delay the matter for months depending on whether they expedite review.
12: Selecting an impartial jury will be a daunting task
This case will require a particularly demanding jury selection process to find 12 jurors (plus alternates). Jurors are no longer expected to have no knowledge of a controversial case. Indeed, I do not think we would want a juror who has lived in such seclusion as to have avoided any knowledge of Trump, Mar-a-Lago or this fight over documents.
However, few people seem undecided on these charges. Indeed, this might be the most talked about and least read indictment in history. People seem content that the case confirmed either a pattern of Trump consistently flouting the law or the Justice Department unrelentingly targeting Trump. Identifying such bias will be a challenge for the court and counsel.
1: Neither the Defense nor the Prosecution Can Lose One
The last number is probably the most important for both sides.
For Trump, his team must run the table on all of the 37 counts. As a man who will turn 77 years old on Wednesday, Trump cannot allow for a single count to survive because the charges come with a potential of 10-12 years in prison. It would ordinarily be unlikely for a first offender in such cases to receive prison time, but this is no ordinary case.
Even half of the time served on one of these counts could be a terminal sentence for a man of Trump’s age. I am the founder of the Project for Older Prisoners, and I can attest to how prison ages people, particularly those with no prior experience with incarceration.
There are cases going both ways on sentencing. Egregious cases such as the one involving President Bill Clinton’s former national security adviser, Sandy Berger, resulted in a light plea. Berger, who stuffed classified documents in his clothes to remove them from a secure facility, was allowed to plead to a misdemeanor, received two years’ probation and was given only a three-year suspension – not a permanent revocation – of his security clearance.
Yet, Asia Janay Lavarello, a former civilian employee of the Defense Department, was recently sentenced to three months in prison. That was on on one count of mishandling such material, and Laverello pleaded guilty.
The number 1 also is looming for Jack Smith. Just as Donald Trump cannot lose a single count, Smith cannot lose a single juror without facing a hung jury.
That’s the Trump prosecution by the numbers, and they add up to far more uncertainty than either side seems willing to acknowledge.
Jonathan Turley, a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors, is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley
60 thoughts on “The Trump Prosecution by the Numbers: 90, 70, 12, 1”
Daily I question: WHEN DID THE DEMOCRATIC’s LOOSEN THE SCREW in their brains. They have drifted so far astray for righteousness’, lawfulness and sanity they have become frightful to the average citizen. Their pursuit of some Utopian Paradise at all costs has become the pathway to Tyranny with a dystopian discipline of warring those that oppose their idealist views. They act like children out of control, stomping their feet and crying ME, ME, ME! These foolish dopes must be shown the exit from any leadership or validation before it becomes too late, if it’s not already.
Let’s look at this straight on. The ‘Presidential Records Act, ‘ completely left out of the indictment, MUST come in and replace the ‘Espionage Act’, which does not apply… Trump did NOT take ‘Classified Docs (which he said he unclassified with his Pres. Power before leaving Office.) ..to sell or give secrets or info to anyone, esp. to a Foreign Govt. Like Every President, all Docs were taken to support his Books, Library and the years of ongoing research and books re: his Presidency…If there were materials the Archives wanted back, the DOJ lawyers should have come and negotiated all of that with Trump’s lawyers… not raided his house and staged photos.. which now includes photos of where the GSA movers deposited ALL of the Boxes in his heavily guarded home, with and without Class. Docs… We do not know if the overflow of Boxes that were stacked in the spare Bathroom even contained any never de-classified Classified Docs… This kind of ‘staging’ was Out of Context purely Political.. exactly like the J6 Cmte. ‘staging,’ which (one example here..) showed a video clip of Sen. Hawley running out of the Capitol, done in a way that showed him as a scared rabbit running out the back door by himself .. when indeed the entire ‘big picture’ (the entire video shown In Context..) showed a large group of Senators/Congressmen being pushed out together, running out in a long stream, being ordered by the Capitol Police.. and Hawley just happened to be the last man out, lagging behind the rest.. Staging vis-a-vis the Truth. We are dealing with that here.
Although some of the Democrat prosecutors going after Trump are very smart, they are not being driven by thoughtful analysis. Instead, they are being driven by their lust for power and their hatred of Trump.
Due to lightweight nature of the prosecution’s case, Trump will absolutely win, either at this stage or on appeal. It will not be close.
At the same time, millions of Americans who were previously apolitical or supporting Democrats or supporting RINOS are coming over to Trump.
Just in time for the 2024 election.
The day of reckoning for the uniparty has arrived.
Why haven’t we heard from special counsel Robert Hur? Remember that he was appointed to investigate Pres. Biden for violating federal law. So why have they not finished the Biden investigation and explained the results like they have for Trump? This glaring disparity exposes the corruption of the Justice Department. They can’t exonerate Biden at this point without losing the Trump case in the court of public opinion. Yet they can’t charge Biden without diminishing their case against Trump in federal court. The result: The investigation of Pres. Biden will disappear just like the Hunter Biden investigation. Merrick Garland and the JD have become the police arm of the Democratic party.
The DOJ redacted the information about Biden’s bribe tapes when they submitted their documents to Congress. For ‘reasons’ no doubt. DOJ = EVIL
https://notthebee.com/article/fbi-deputy-director-admits-that-the-agency-redacted-mentions-of-the-audio-recording-of-joe-and-hunter-biden-in-documents-given-to-republicans
To the best of my knowledge, there is only one legal constitutional way to prevent Trump from ever running for future government office and this ain’t it. Trump can still run and win from prison.
Although unprecedented, Congress or a private plaintiff harmed (ie: Capitol Police Officer, member of Congress or staff harmed on the January 6 Coup Attempt/Insurrection) could go to court to invoke “Section 3 of the 14th Amendment”.
Since Trump gave aid & comfort to “domestic enemies to the U.S. Constitution” and swore an Oath of Office not to be disloyal, he could be banned from future governing authority for life under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment (Disqualification Clause).
This solution would also help deter a tit-for-tat war between political parties in the future (similar to third world banana republics) and what has historically made America different from despotic regimes.
I believe I no longer need to look at DOJ allegations or indictments any more than I need to examine claims made by North Korea or Iran.
Waste of time.
The rot is too deep and too thorough.
If they speak they lie.
About half the country is likely thinking the same. DOJ = Evil
@Young
I certainly am someone you describe. The Biden admin has not uttered a single true thing for the entirety of its term so far. Not a single one. Nancy Pelosi’s House was similar prior to that. I am doubtful that the agencies beholden to these people can be reformed *at all*.
James: “I am doubtful that the agencies beholden to these people can be reformed *at all*.”
+++
I agree. The House needs to starve them for cash.
Young, I agree with you and James. We’ve arrived at that point where the DOJ and FBI leadership no longer hides their total disdain for the majority of our citizens. They shattered their credibility with Hillary’s classified document scandal, Crossfire Hurricane and finally the Hunter Biden laptop. They and the Democrats have built a solid reputation for projecting the corruption and impeachable offenses they are doing onto Republicans and conservatives. From insurrections in Portland, Minneapolis and throughout the country in 2020, to Biden’s quid pro quo in Ukraine, to Biden’s handling of classified documents, and of course the Biden Crime Family. All get projected to the conservative insurrection at the Capitol, Trump’s quid pro quo, impeachments and Trump’s indictment in Miami. It’s often said the American people are not stupid. But they can be ignorant. All it takes is to deploy a state run media to deluge them with disinformation. But even that enterprise if failing, Which leads right back to my first point. The DOJ and FBI are simply giving the American people the middle finger and daring them to do something about it. Okay, challenge accepted.