Have You Seen This Man? Biden Special Counsel Robert Hur Appears to Have Vanished

Below is my column in the Messenger on the ongoing (but still largely unknown) efforts of Special Counsel Robert Hur. In fairness, Hur could be doing what Jack Smith and his predecessors failed to do: run a leakless investigation. However, for the roughly half of Americans who view the Trump impeachment as “politically motivated,” the lack of any indication of an equally aggressive investigation is concerning. People should not view this as a competition between “our” and “their” special counsels. However, the public wants to see a balance of effort. Those citizens are asking if you have seen this man because they want their special counsel back.
With the arraignment of Donald Trump in Miami, Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith is pushing forward with a historic criminal prosecution that could result in a terminal prison sentence for the 76-year-old former president and, at least for now, the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 election.
This also is the six-month anniversary of the appointment of another special counsel … Robert Hur. In the company of better-known appointees like Robert Mueller, John Durham and Smith, Hur is the prosecutorial version of the missing Beatle. He was appointed on Jan. 12 and then seemingly vanished.
Unlike the apparent leaks and speculation about the Smith investigation or the breathless accounts of Trump grand jury testimony, Hur’s investigation of classified documents allegedly found to be improperly in Biden’s possession appears to have all but disappeared.
The lack of leaks is, in one sense, a good thing; prosecutors should do their work without public comment. Moreover, Hur is well short of the multiyear investigations of special counsels Robert Mueller or John Durham. However, even with the Durham investigation, there still were indicators of action, from subpoenas confirmed by recipients to grand jury appearances.
Hur is clearly going to face heightened comparative scrutiny. The concern in many minds is that, once again, there may be a stark difference in how the Justice Department pursues Trump versus his opponents.
With then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her possession of classified documents on private email servers, the Justice Department was so accommodating that it seemed to send requests in gift baskets rather than as subpoenas. As State Department investigators worked to determine the potential compromising of classified information, she and some members of her staff did not fully cooperate initially and refused to turn over her emails and other evidence; Clinton declined to speak to the State Department’s inspector general. Ultimately, the FBI cut deals with her close aides to secure their cooperation. Later, additional classified material was found on the laptop of former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.), who was married to top Clinton aide Huma Abedin — 49,000 emails, potentially relevant to the Clinton investigation.
A majority of the public at the time believed Clinton should have been charged in that case, and nearly half of Americans have come to view the FBI as politically compromised or untrustworthy.
Hur may answer all of these questions eventually, but he will be asked not simply whether there will be charges against President Biden but how he investigated the allegations.
With Trump, the FBI followed the familiar no-holds-barred approach to pursuing him, including a raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago.
To be clear, there are significant differences between the Trump and Biden cases. The Trump indictment details alleged efforts to conceal documents, obstruct the investigation and lie to the government. For two years, I have written that Mar-a-Lago was the greatest threat to Trump, and it has proven to be precisely that.
We obviously do not have an indictment on Biden and, thus, do not know the full extent of any evidence in that controversy. Yet when the Trump documents were found, Biden famously declared his revulsion with anyone possessing classified material. As he responded to a question from CBS’s Scott Pelley: “How that could possibly happen, how one, anyone, could be that irresponsible.”
Hur is now, presumably, trying to answer that question with regard to Biden himself. However, what is clear is that what President Biden has said publicly on the matter makes no sense.
Classified documents have been discovered in Biden’s possession at several locations, hundreds of miles apart, ranging from a prior office in Washington, D.C., to his home and his garage in Delaware. We also have learned that Biden may have removed documents from a SCIF while he was a senator and kept those documents.
Biden has publicly declared that he has “no regrets” and assured Americans that the special counsel investigation would soon peter out when it determined that “there is no ‘there’ there.”
Yet, his claim that these documents were inadvertently removed from the Senate and the White House strain credulity. You do not just inadvertently remove classified documents from a SCIF and then retain them for almost two decades.
Moreover, the documents from the period of the Obama administration were not just removed but were then divided and repeatedly moved to different locations. One document reportedly ended up in Biden’s personal library. The movement and division of the documents suggest purpose and knowledge.
That brings us back to special counsel Hur. Given a suspect who is offering an implausible explanation for potentially criminal conduct, most prosecutors would want to secure a statement on the record. Lying to investigators is itself a federal crime — removing any questions over statutes of limitation.
In the case of Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, then-FBI Director James Comey later bragged that he “probably wouldn’t have … gotten away with it” in other administrations but that he sent “a couple guys over” to White House offices to question Flynn. Comey broke protocols and sent the agents, who were able to get a statement that was later used to prosecute Flynn for misleading the FBI.
The question today is whether Hur has asked to speak to Biden or asked for a statement from Biden. The best time for such a demand was six months ago, before Biden might learn of countervailing evidence.
Biden has repeatedly insisted that he would fully cooperate with the investigation. That would seem like an invitation for an interview or a written statement back in January. If Biden has refused such a statement, it would appear that he is following a Clintonesque view of cooperation. But that, of course, depends on whether Hur actually asked for an interview or statement.
Smith used a flurry of subpoenas to pursue Trump over his documents. Smith was all over the place in pressuring Trump World figures, from low-level aides to Trump’s own lawyers — even compelling Trump counsel to testify against their client.
After six months, it may be a tad early to put Robert Hur’s face on milk cartons with a “Have you seen this man…” plea. However, after six months, it would be reassuring to see some proof of life in the investigation of President Biden’s classified documents.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
16 thoughts on “Have You Seen This Man? Biden Special Counsel Robert Hur Appears to Have Vanished”
What JT graciously fails to tell us is that the time-tested way to get the results that you want in government is the colossal power of appointment. It goes something like this: If you want an idiotic result, appoint an idiot to do it. If you want an ideological result, appoint an ideologue to do it. If you want to look good, appoint an obsequious lackey to do it. If you want a fair even-handed result … oh never mind … that never happens.
Not sure which one Been Hur is but I’m laying odds it’s no. 1.
Special Counsel Robert Hur is doing a command performance of the now-famous Biden slow walk. Upon completion of his hard-nosed investigation, he will be nominated by President Biden for the Presidential Medal of Freedom for “saving democracy”. Sound about right ???
Or it could just mean so far not much has been discovered besides what is already known.
Hur may just be starting or may be more disciplined than expected. What is more concerning is this need to have something, anything, to use as a distraction against Trump’s growing list of problems. He can’t find a qualified lawyer, none want to work with him. The indictment is just a fraction of the evidence against him. More is sure to follow at trial.
This is a need for something they can use for petty whataboutism.
“Or it could just mean so far not much has been
discoveredinvestigated, besides what is already known.”
Won’t find what you don’t look for. The non-investigation will be sealed. My bet, no interveiws of any of Bidens staff, or breaking client lawyer protection, claiming the crime fraud exception.
so Durham finds(after 4 years) that the DOJ and FBI are corrupt…but…well…Nothing? They impeach Trump in a weekend….and do entrapment after entrapment against Trump! I guess when Republican leaders who are obvious Democrats like Romney, McConnell, Graham, McCarthy, heck George Bush is best friends with OBama….who Crucified him, etc….you shouldn’t expect anything less!
Durham didn’t find anything that the FBI hasn’t already fixed. He didn’t even recommend much in terms of serious reforms.
Durham’s report is just a rehash if the inspector general’s report.
Balance? You are kidding…right?
The Democrat Corruption is plain as the nose on your face. And if a Democrat leaders to make a couple million….Harvard, UPenn, NYC, etc are there with millions for cornies?
Time to END all federal aid loans to colleges, non-profits, hospitals….if anyone gets $100k. The system is very Broken and corrupt
The DOJ needs to be broken up and 90% moved out of DC…
We are living in a Fascist State….where “show me the Man, I will find the Crime” is truly happening!
Flynn, Trump, on and on….while Obvious crimes up and down the Democrat ranks….go un-indicted. Amazing how each Democrat leaders ends up with $100 Million….as they finish office?
The fact that the media have displayed a “dereliction of duty” in reporting around ANY issue that hurts Democrats while actually lying about ANY issue about Republicans should scare all Americans. Republicans have a sense of fairness, equality, and “equity” that Democrats lack entirely. Trump’s administration did not pursue prosecution of Hilary’s clear mishandling of classified information that resulted in foreign sources hacking it, nor did they pursue her and her team’s clearly illegal destruction of documents. Though he may have said he would pursue her, HE DID NOT, out of respect for common decency, of which Democrats do not possess. BUT REPUBLICANS/CONSERVATIVES NOW KNOW THAT DEMOCRATS/LIBERALS REALLY ARE a fascist, dictatorial, uni-party that will destroy anyone or anything in the way of their power and wealth. We will not forget and need to start playing by Democrat rules.
A five year old could figure this one out. It is called corruption. This administration is deeply corrupt and dishonest as are the many professional politicians and agencies who are on the take and the largest part of traditional media corporations are complicit and untrustworthy.
The fox is guarding the henhouse.
Nothing Biden says makes sense but the reasons vary
One thing Hur must remember is the one statement that applies to investigating Biden for same crimes as Trump….”No body messes with a Biden!”.
Remember the Prosecutor in Ukraine that was going after Burisma for Fraud….with two Board Members who were close associates of Joe Biden….his Son (the smartest guy Biden knows) young Hunter, and Devon Archer who got tagged for several hundred Millions of fraud in this Country.
They say where there is smoke there is fire……and the DOJ seeing smoke akin to that Canadian Smoke from raging forest fires….cannot seem to find the source of all that smoke when it comes to a Democrat.
They can throw a smoke grenade to create the impression of a fire (think Russia Collusion Hoax) and go after Trump for years….but the Biden Crime family…… crickets!
In Hur’s situation one of two things is going on….either he is doing nothing and hoping the heat from outside goes away…..or the heat from inside has gotten him and he really is “missing’.
A side note….recently the Uni-Bomber and the FBI Counter-Intelligence Agent who spied for the Russians both died in Federal Prison while serving their Life Sentences for their crimes.
Has anything Trump done actually compare with killing people by homemade bombs or actively spying for a foreign power who killed three of their people that were compromised by the FBI Agent?
I don’t know what evidence the Feds have on either Biden or Trump but I do know one thing….the Feds have gone after Trump like a pack of stray hounds going after a meat market and have avoided going after the Biden family, nay….any Democrat….like the Democrats are Typhoid Mary and the Crew of the Ship “St. Peters” all rolled into one.
The Left loves to say “no one is above the law”….until it is one of them and then they band together like a British Army Square.
Hur is either a good company man that can be trusted to come up empty handed or he is going to wind up on the Professor’s virtual Milk Carton.
Or….there is really not a lot he can use as evidence to prove the allegations.
“doing what Jack Smith and his predecessors failed to do: run a leakless investigation. ”
Your memory does not match mine. Constant leaks from people close the investigation.
We also have the warrant and the later indictment, that are full of narrative and absent facts.
“However, after six months, it would be reassuring to see some proof of life in the investigation of President Biden’s classified documents.”
Don’t hold your breath until that happens Professor. We all know what is going on. And if asked, they will say they can’t comment on an ongoing investigation. See how that works?
The Biden case seems a lot closer factually to the Pence case than the Trump case. Both were Veeps who left office, inadvertently had some documents and fully cooperated with efforts to return everything they had.
Pence’s investigation has already been completed without charges and Turley has no problem with that, because Pence is a Republican. Biden’s should also be promptly completed without charges.
Both were Veeps who left office, inadvertently had some documents and fully cooperated with efforts to return everything they had.
Pence maybe.
Biden has classified documents from his time as Senator, and VP. Also, Biden moved document at least once, of not multiple times. The Penn Biden Center did not exist when Biden moved out of DC. So classified documents were moved from someplace to the Penn Biden Center.
When Biden decided to clear out of his “office” at Penn Biden, he sent a team of lawyers. (Two guys and Truck, have always offered this service), The Penn Biden center is Funded by the Chinese govt. Its just a coincidence, that the same Chinese that funneled $ millions to the Biden crime family, had full access to Bidens office, full of classified documents. No one is making a claim the Trump allowed foreign agents access to anything. While at the same time, Biden hand delivered documents to the Chinese.
Biden only allowed the FBI in after all was thoroughly vetted by Biden lawyers. Not a lot of cooperation. Both Biden and Hilllary were allowed to have their lawyers go through all the information, before allowing the FBI access.
Iowan2 yep…a coincidence, like Hunter riding on Air Force 2 with VP daddy to Collect Millions from the Chinese? Tony Bobulinski told us Joe Biden Lied about knowing Hunter Business and….the son of the VP doing DEALS with foreign government to GIVE access to our government. Must be just a coincidence, the man/child thrown out of the army, failure his whole life…just became a mining expert in Ukraine….just a coincidence his DADDY was IN CHARGE of GIVING Billions to Ukraine? The FACT that the Bidens co-mingled expenses…from revenue FROM foreign sources, yep Coincidence.
Yes like the DOJ and FBI spying on Trump and doing a 4 year spying, entrapment, massive LEAK of Trump working with the Russians… just a Coincidence that McCabe, Strzok, Paige, etc had a backup plan….and were fired…not ARRESTED…and then REWARDED with MILLIONS?
You know that Fascism doesn’t work out well….see USSR, Germany and Italy 1930-40’s, China under Mao…. It is clear Democrats ARE TRAINING young Americans…for this Future!