“Stick to Prescribed Messaging”: Mayo Clinic Suspends Professor for Comments on Trans-Athletes

Notably, that is the view of many athletic organizations. For example, track and field competitions recently adopted restrictions based on similar conclusions.
The faculty was not happy when Joyner was widely quoted for telling the Times that “there are social aspects to sport, but physiology and biology underpin it… testosterone is the 800-pound gorilla.” As noted by Inside Higher Ed, the comments were picked up by various other media outlets as part of the ongoing controversy involving swimmer Lia Thomas.
The Mayo Clinic College of Medicine sent him a disciplinary letter that mandated that, in the future, he “vet each individual media request through Public Affairs including follow-up requests; allow them to do their job as they determine what topics are appropriate and are responsible for protecting Mayo Clinic’s brand and reputation… cease engagement in offline conversations with reporters,” and “discuss approved topics only and stick to prescribed messaging.”
Ordering faculty to ” stick to prescribed messaging” raises serious questions of academic freedom and free speech. Yet, while conservative sites have raised concerns, faculty members (including his colleagues at Mayo) are again conspicuously silent. The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) should be pursuing this matter with vigor. The 1915 AAUP Declaration called for the protection of both free speech and academic privilege. The Declaration stressed the guarantee of “unfettered discussion” free of the “prescribed inculcation of a particular opinion upon a controverted question.”
Likewise, the influential writer Roscoe Pound long ago objected to the idea that professors should “keep quiet or confine himself to classroom discussion on such subjects seems to me distinctly against the public interest.” He added:
“I do not see why the university professor should be restrained in any way in the discussion of any subject of public interest which comes within the scope of his studies . . . If he conducts his discussion as a scholar should, the fact that at the same time he makes a vigorous and possibly effective presentation of his views to the public ought not to be taken against him . . . In short, I think the scholars in this country have been altogether too meek.”
Mayo’s actions in this case are deeply troubling, and all professors should question the demand to adhere to “prescribed messaging” by an academic institution.
Here is the letter sent to Dr. Joyner.
13 thoughts on ““Stick to Prescribed Messaging”: Mayo Clinic Suspends Professor for Comments on Trans-Athletes”
Some other points to consider in the Trans discussion. From a previous cardiopulmonary physiologist.
A few points. Women’s lungs are about 10 % less than men in size for the same age and allowing for different size. Thats why you have to supply the sex, height, weight and sometimes race in someone who is having pulmonary function testing. All those factors apply. Much is genetic but some is cultural. Ie: don’t try to compare your lung size to a Pearl diver because you’ll lose.
Men’s hearts are larger, their coronary arteries are larger. Women have heart disease at about the same rate as men but generally about 10 years later. Since their coronary arteries are smaller, they are less amenable to intervention and tend to have higher death rates with heart attacks. Small arteries are more difficult to stent and keep open than large arteries. It’s all about flow through the arteries. And so on.
When ecg stress testing was first started years ago, it was noted that a positive stress test in a man was highly predictive of heart disease but very poor in women. Also Women’s symptoms were very different. A very positive stress ecg in a women would often reveal no heart disease at the time of a heart cath. Echocardiograms (sound wave pictures of the heart) were found to be far more predictive of heart disease in women and so for a time, you would do a stress echo on a women with possible heart disease and a stress ekg on a man. Eventually stress testing evolved to echocardiograms in both because it was more predictive in both sexes and you eliminated the sex discrepancy.
So yes, women are different but nearly all of us already know that.
“. . . responsible for protecting Mayo Clinic’s brand and reputation . . .”
I hear that Dylan Mulvaney is looking for a job. Maybe Mayo can hire it to protect its brand.
“[T]here are differences between biological males and females in sports . . .”
So for stating an obvious biological fact, the professor was punished.
So much for the Left being the “party of science.” It is the party of Lysenkoism.
Sam is exactly correct. We are now in the age of neo-Stalinist science. The triumph of totalitarian politics over scientific inquiry and debate will set back life sciences decades as it did in the USSR. The notion that a professor is punished for stating an obvious scientific fact demonstrates how demented our society has become in the last decade The west is doomed if this continues
As a physician, this is not a surprising statement to me. Medical School faculties and Large Medical Groups have to toe the line and have been required to do so for many years, lest you “embarrass” the school or Group with your pronouncements and behaviors. Almost all have “safeguards” against “abusive language” and “actions”. Most of these evolved over the decades because of behavior problems by physicians in and out of operating rooms as well as in front of patients, and treatment of staff. Physicians are not generally known to be “shrinking violets” and some have been boisterous and outrageous in their personal actions. Throwing things in the OR, screaming at nurses or assistants, threatening behavior around women employees (about 90% of medical employees are women) have all been things to deal with. Then there is drinking on the job and using drugs are also a problem. Having been on Clinic Boards, Hospital Boards, Chief of the medical staff in Hospitals and County medical society president , those are the major things they deal with. Aberrant behavior is less and less because of movements to reign in the most egregious offenders. Medical societies at state and local levels have wide ranging courses on intervening with senile, incompetent, abusive physicians. So the infrastructure is all there.
It appears this School is using that process, built for other problems, to stifle discussion and speech. They never actually say the professor is wrong, as far as I could tell. A lot of padding to say “don’t do that again or you’re fired”. You see similar types of suppression of disagreement in groups as the get larger and larger and get taken over by corporations, larger medical groups or medical schools (to maintain their referral base). They are less and less tolerant of individuals who speak out or say they are wrong or “I disagree”. “Insubordination” is a new term used more and more in medicine, to our detriment. A lot of this is due to the accreditation process of medical schools. The Liaison Committee on Medical Education accredits US medical schools and their policy is presently to push the Trans Agenda, and DEI agenda. You want change, then start there.
Those who are in a cult don’t know they are in a cult nor do they realize that they are brainwashed. They are plugged into the Matrix and unless they are “red pilled” they will continue to exist in their blissful delusions.
How dare anyone commit the the egregious act of thinking for themselves!! How dangerous!
E.M.
If you believe a biological man should be allowed to compete in women’s sports you just might be a cultist.
Or a leftist.
They are the same thing.
I listened to this argument/question recently.
– Do we teach physics to 2nd graders?
– No, it is too complex.
– And yet you feel fine in teaching something as complex as climate change with an almost infinite variable set to second graders.
– Well, climate change is important!
– And physics is not?
So you have to ask yourself, for what other reason than indoctrination and fear, would you push climate change to a 2nd grader.
This was supposed to be a reply to iowan2
These people are training our future doctors to not know there are differences between men and women. There are times when being a boomer is comforting.
Yes, this is the part that should scare us. As well as the ivy league schools that are pushing out lawyers who will become the next set of judges that don’t believe in our inalienable rights.
Again, facts are not protected speech. Fallacy is. Thus do empires crumble into dust.
Is this enough to finally admit climate change has nothing to do with science?