The Berkeley Files: Faculty Applicants Were Ranked on Their Support for DEI Policies and Practices

After years of resisting demands under the Public Records Act (including alleged violations), UC Berkeley has finally turned over documents to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) on its hiring criteria. The files show that Berkeley has been grading faculty on their commitment to DEI, including viewpoints that should be protected by free speech or academic privileges.
In 2018, Berkeley’s life sciences departments launched an initiative to advance faculty diversity that included requiring candidates to submit statements on their “contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion,” including information about their “understanding of these topics,” “record of activities to date,” and “specific plans and goals for advancing equity and inclusion.”
I have no problem with candidates being asked about diversity values and other university priorities. Indeed, I believe that candidates should be asked about their tolerance for opposing views and commitment to free speech. Diversity, free speech, and other values are important elements for higher education.
However, Berkeley went beyond that inquiry and graded candidates on their espousing specific viewpoints that many academics may disagree with for intellectual or ideological reasons.
The long withheld documents indicate that candidates would be given lower scores if they “discount the importance of diversity.” The concern is not that candidates should support the principle of diversity, but whether they were expected to support specific practices that some view as inimical to higher education or racial and gender diversity goals.
The scoring document mandates lower scores for those who do not “feel any personal responsibility for helping to eliminate barriers. For example, may state that it’s better not to have outreach or affinity groups aimed at underrepresented individuals because it keeps them separate from everyone else, or will make them feel less valued.”
The concern is that the rubric could be used to enforce an ideological litmus test. Faculty may favor diversity on a faculty but still have qualms about specific approaches that separate or segregate faculty. My greatest concern with the rubric is that it offers no express accommodation or consideration for possible ideological or intellectual disagreement with DEI priorities or practices.
We have discussed controversies involving faculty who oppose special accommodations of faculty in terms of benefits or advancement.
For example, it is likely that Princeton professor Joshua Katz would be marked down on this rubric. Katz drew the ire of faculty and students by questioning a proposed anti-racism program of benefits for minority faculty. Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber called on the university board to fire Katz in a move being denounced as a transparent effort to circumvent free speech and academic freedom protections over his prior public stance. (Eisgruber has also been criticized for his tepid support for free speech at Princeton).
The Berkeley rubric requires candidates to voice and demonstrate commitments to DEI measures that some may find personally or intellectually problematic. For example, affinity groups have long raised concern that universities are effectively recreating segregated spaces and rolling back on efforts from the 1960s to remove racial and other classifications from university life. That is now considered reactionary by many today, but a candidate could have legitimate non-racist, non-sexist objections to creating programs separating faculty or students by race or gender.
There is an interesting comparison to the Harvard and North Carolina cases before the Supreme Court on affirmative action in college admissions. We are awaiting the opinions in those cases. However, the schools were accused of using different rubrics for interviews with student applicants to conceal the use of race. Asian students were allegedly given lower scores on personality considerations that lowered their admission rates.
The use of such rubrics can create subtle preferences on the basis of ideological or other considerations. That is why the long refusal of Berkeley to turn over these documents is a concern. Harvard and North Carolina were also accused of such delay and obstruction. Here, Berkeley made the decision to obstruct the legitimate document request of FIRE for years as it employed this rubric to select faculty members. That should be a matter for separate inquiry but it is doubtful that there will be action from the California legislature.
14 thoughts on “The Berkeley Files: Faculty Applicants Were Ranked on Their Support for DEI Policies and Practices”
Turley says he has “no problem” with universities quizzing professors about their commitment to diversity and free speech. Can you imagine how any such inquiry would not be used by a university as an ideological litmus test?
Ask Ron DeSantis in Florida who has demanded information about political views of professors and students.
Imagine trying to get the University to go from 99 percent liberal to only 90 percent liberal?
It boggles the mind that seemingly so few realize the future we are creating. One would think, if parents were paying attention, they’d realize that some day the ignorant and unskilled we are graduating and sending into the workforce will be the recipients of the gears of society. I have already gotten to the point where a healthcare professional needs to be at least my age or I refuse to work with them due to these issues, and it is trickling down into every aspect of life. Gen Z in particular seem to be irreversibly stuck in toddlerhood. I don’t want them making me a sandwich, let alone representing me or passing laws. We are all in deep doo-doo if we do not snap out of this madness and complacency soon; the enlightenment has all but been erased.
“the enlightenment has all but been erased.”
Of course it has. It’s all about being “future ready”. Who needs dusty old ideas when we’re boldly hurling ourselves into the future?
“if parents were paying attention, they’d realize that some day the ignorant and unskilled we are graduating”
They aren’t paying attention to the content of the kids’ education. They see decent grades, decent test scores, and the kids get accepted at decent universities.
They don’t see what the kids aren’t learning. Where are the Great Works, Great Ideas, a broad liberal-arts education? It’s all about STEAM and STEAM won’t sufficiently prepare students for self-governance.
Life sciences? You mean like medicine? I don’t want a surgeon with a diversity degree. Let’s talk about the middle school kid who wore a shirt that says there are only two genders and an Obama appointed judge said that’s not free speech. We are literally at the point where facts are not protected speech but fantasy is. And by the way that’s relevant to this case as well. Political correctness is not a whitewashed version of the truth. It’s the opposite of the truth. In other words, it’s a lie. So if the life science department’s core value is not facts, but rather some kind of kumbaya nonsense, what are the students going to be learning anyway? You have participation trophy students learning made up nonsense and that’s our future doctors and nurses. What could go possibly go wrong? The funny thing is that one day, when the people pushing this ridiculousness actually experience the consequences, they’re not going to like it. But by then it’s going to be a lot too late.
