Hunter Biden’s 7% Solution: Using Addiction to Excuse Corruption

Below is my column in the Messenger on the use of Hunter Biden’s addiction as the final line of defense to corruption allegations. This week, President Joe Biden is continuing to deny that he had any knowledge of his son’s business dealing despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. In the meantime, pundits are insisting that this is really not a story of millions of dollars being sent to the Biden family from foreign sources or the direct use of Joe Biden to shake down (apparently successfully) a Chinese official with ties to foreign intelligence. Rather, it is now portrayed as “a story of a father’s love for his son.” In other words, it is just like “On Golden Pond” if the father and child were working together to extract millions in actual gold from the pond.
In Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1890 story, The Sign of the Four, there is a scene in which Sherlock Holmes prepares to give himself an injection of cocaine in front of a curious Dr. Watson. Holmes explained: “It is cocaine, a seven-per-cent solution. Would you care to try it?” Watson wisely demurred — but the 7% solution has not lost its appeal to others as a diversion.
Last year, I wrote a column suggesting that there was a notable shift among Biden associates and some media figures in addressing the Hunter Biden scandal. In the wake of the release of new evidence of Hunter Biden’s alleged influence-peddling efforts, the Biden team has fully retreated to what I called the “Seven-Percent Solution” to the scandal.
In 2022, I wrote:
“The president and the press have been shifting to a new defense. As the father recently insisted of his son, ‘He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it.’
“The family and the media have been cultivating the angle for months as they anticipated possible criminal charges. … With possible criminal conduct exposed, all that’s left is the addiction defense.”
One of the most vocal with this recent rollout was former U.S. senator Claire McCaskill (D.-Mo.), who became irate on MSNBC and declared that “Everybody needs to back off!” because Hunter was an addict and “suffering from these diseases.” Of course, such suffering did not prevent him from allegedly shaking down foreign figures for millions of dollars in exchange for access to his father.
The Biden defense team invoked much the same explanation when confronted with a story about a WhatsApp message that purportedly showed Hunter threatening a Chinese businessman with ties to China’s Communist Party if he did not send Biden millions of dollars. He repeatedly referenced the fact that his father was sitting next to him, and suggested his father would be involved in the threatened response if the money was not transferred.
According to testimony made public last week, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told the House Ways and Means Committee in May: “[W]e obtained a July 30th, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, where Hunter Biden wrote: ‘I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.’”
This past weekend, there were reports that, after the threatening WhatsApp message was sent, two payments totaling $5.1 million were sent to a law firm and another firm associated with Hunter Biden.
The response from Hunter Biden’s defense team seems telling with its conspicuous absence of an outright denial that Hunter sent the message. His lawyer, Chris Clark, first insisted that the release of the messages “are not only irresponsible, they are illegal.” (He did not explain why a message legally acquired by the government from the cloud account of his client would be illegal to include in the report of a congressional investigatory committee.)
He then added that any “verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”
The 7% solution: It worked for Holmes, and it now appears to be working for Hunter.
The problem with this line of defense, however, is that it runs into some glaring contradictions.
In the first few years of the scandal, Biden associates — and Hunter himself — emphasized that he was a highly educated lawyer with executive-level experience to offer these companies. Back then, he was insulted by the notion that he was unqualified to sit on boards for companies like Burisma. He told ABC News reporter Amy Robach to “say it nicer” when she raised the subject of allegedly using his connections to his father.
Another problem is that Hunter did not appear to have any chemical-based challenge in allegedly maintaining what has been described by accusers as a global, multimillion-dollar influence-peddling scheme. As I noted last year, the fact is you can be an addict or an alcoholic and still be capable (or culpable).
Even more troubling is how members of the Biden family apparently continued to work with him on these deals despite his reported addiction. Before becoming the designated defendant of the Biden family, he was the conduit for millions in revenue, including alleged transfers to other Biden family members.
The Justice Department also appears to have latched on to the 7% solution. Rather than prosecuting Hunter Biden for a felony in lying on a federal gun form, it is sending him into a diversion program due to an addiction that he says he was able to break years ago.
Now, however, he is portrayed as a junkie emailing threatening messages to foreign figures, demanding (and apparently receiving) millions of dollars. It is little more than an elite version of an addict panhandling in Times Square — except that Hunter apparently panhandled effectively in different countries for almost a decade, reportedly using a web of more than 20 LLC corporations and banking accounts.
Hunter Biden’s 7% solution won’t do much to help the public resolve what really happened here — but it may help those in Washington who prefer to discuss addiction instead of corruption.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
Two wrongs make a right
I see something of a parallel here. When V.P. Biden was trying pressure the Ukraine leader into getting rid of Shokin, a prosecutor who was zeroing in on Burisma, the leader at first said Obama would not agree. Biden, if you don’t fire him, I’m going to get Obama on the phone.
In the Whats App case, Hunter keeps repeating that Joe Biden is sitting next to him and still has immense power in Washington, so send the damn money.
The evidence to date that shadows the Bidens is enough to warrant a DOJ assessment of the allegations followed by a preliminary investigation based upon the credibility of the allegations. With sufficient facts thus obtained in the preliminary investigation, then would follow a full investigation to uncover all the facts. Such has always been DOJ procedure up to now. Turley and others concerned for the Republic and the rule of law are absolutely encouraged to continue hammering the matter until Merrick Garland recovers his integrity and appoints a special counsel.
Proof the Biden DOJ is racist.
“Rather than prosecuting Hunter Biden for a felony in lying on a federal gun form, it is sending him into a diversion program due to an addiction that he says he was able to break years ago.”
Hunter Biden (cocaine) goes into a “diversion program” for lying on a federal gun form while a black woman (marijuana) goes to jail for 2 years for lying on the same form. Both Deja and Hunter plead guilty, were druggies and careless with their weapons. But only Deja gets hard time for lying on the federal form. But then again, her daddy did not appoint the prosecutor’s boss.
https://www.reuters.com/legal/mother-6-year-old-boy-who-shot-teacher-pleads-guilty-federal-charges-2023-06-12/
Wake up people of color and read Steve Biko. Are you really thinking that DEI and similar applies to the Democrat leadership or their families? This game ain’t new or complicated. It is just another con.
Her gun was used in a crime. The two situations aren’t analogous.
Right complexion, right connection.
All crooked roads lead to Obama as the shot caller in all of this during his administration. Hunter and “Dad” were the errand boys for Obama. The Bidens had a domestic criminal racket that Obama sanctioned for them to take international. He approved all the travel and the strong arm tactics of the Biden family, as “Dad” clearly stated in his recounting of message to UKR of his authority to withhold loan money if things didn’t go his way – down to a single prosecutor.
The media collectively need to have their press passes pulled. Their shifting this narrative to soliciting sympathy for poor drug addicted Hunter is a new low and quite insulting to “us”. Next they will revive the sad story of how his mother was tragically killed by a drunk truck driver… etc etc bring out the violins. Of course they will fail to mention that it was actually his mother who caused the fatal accident. And the driver’s life, (who was cleared of any fault) was tarnished for the rest of his life. It’s all so disgraceful .
The Biden’s are lower than whale poop. Same composition, too.
What is Hunter’s role other than a Foil? He reminds one of a gang’s use of a juvenile to sell their wares to avoid direct involvement in a crime. The downside: he took on a greater persona as the leader and became a liability to the syndicate, exposing all the other members to scrutiny. His slip shod behavior and bravado opened up pathways to breech the syndicates operations to review by authorities, and possible legal consequences. We are now seeing that Paul really does have to pay for Peters actions.
How deep the involvement of others besides the syndicates’ members this goes could now become the question. Do others outside the syndicate members have to worry they may become entangled in an investigation? Bankers, politicians, investors, accountants, contributors, bureaucrats and others should be concerned now that the syndicate has been breached. The crimes could not have gone un-noticed without the support of others outside of the syndicate.
The conclusion of this drama and the rolling nature of evidence may not happen in a timely manner, but it will be concluded with many heads hoisted on their own petard!
Yes, the name that cannot be mention, even though it was under his administration that the Bidens took their criminal racket Intl with his knowledge and support of, is Obama. When all the media talk about Ol “Dad”s time as VP and (some media) all the criminal shenanigans that ensued they never say his name, Obama.