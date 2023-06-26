Who is Lying? Merrick Garland or the Whistleblowers?

Below is my column in the Hill on the growing controversy surrounding the investigation of Hunter Biden. I previously wrote on the failure of Attorney General Merrick Garland to restore public trust in his department. This is far more serious. Someone is lying. The allegations raised against the Department now have potentially criminal and impeachable elements. As such, the authority of Congress to investigate is at its apex. If U.S. Attorney General David Weiss was denied the ability to bring charges in two other jurisdictions and was denied a request for special counsel status, Garland’s past statements to Congress stand contradicted. Alternatively, these whistleblowers (who offered detailed accounts, including the names of other witnesses) have lied to Congress. Even if past statements are untrue or misleading, Garland may not be aware of contradictions given his seemingly shrinking presence at Justice. Despite the unanimous vote opposition of Democratic members on the Committee, the House must move forward and demand answers from Garland, Weiss, and others. It should also finally call in Hunter Biden, if necessary under compulsion, to end the obfuscation over these messages. The solution to what I have called the “seven-percent solution” is a congressional subpoena.
Here is the column:
“I’m not the deciding official.”
Those five words, allegedly from Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, shocked IRS and FBI investigators in a meeting on October 22, 2022. This is because, in refusing to appoint a special counsel, Attorney Garland Merrick Garland had repeatedly assured the public and Congress that Weiss had total authority over his investigation.
IRS supervisory agent Gary A. Shapley Jr. told Congress he was so dismayed by Weiss’s statement and other admissions that he memorialized them in a communication to other team members.
Shapley and another whistleblower detail what they describe as a pattern of interference with their investigation of Hunter Biden, including the denial of searches, lines of questioning, and even attempted indictments.
The only thing abundantly clear is that someone is lying. Either these whistleblowers are lying to Congress, or these Justice Department officials (including Garland) are lying.
The response from both Hunter Biden’s counsel and the attorney general himself only deepened the concerns.
Christopher Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, responded to a shocking Whatsapp message that the president’s son had allegedly sent to a Chinese official with foreign intelligence contacts who was funneling millions to him.
“I am sitting here with my father,” the younger Biden wrote, “and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”
President Biden has repeatedly told the public that he had no knowledge or involvement in his son’s dealings. He maintained the denial despite audiotapes of him referring to business dealings, photos and meetings with his son’s business associates, as well as an eyewitness account of an in-person meeting.
Clark did not deny that the above-quoted message had been sent. He only said that it was “illegal” to release the text (he did not explain why) and then added that “[a]ny verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”
Most of us expected a simple denial. Yet, after five years, Hunter has never even denied that the laptop was his. His team has continued with the same non-denial denials.
The transcript also details how investigators wanted to confirm the authenticity of the Whatsapp message through the company. The Justice Department reportedly shut down that effort.
If Hunter Biden was evasive, Garland was irate. He denounced the allegations as “an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy, and essential to the safety of the American people.”
The statement bordered on delusion. Polls show that a majority of the public now views the Justice Department as politically compromised and even engaged in election interference. The level of trust in the department under Garland is now lower than it was under his predecessor, Bill Barr.
These questions are not an attack on the institution, but on what some are doing with it. Garland’s reaction is akin to doctors responding to malpractice lawsuits as attacks on medicine itself.
As in the past, Garland continued to insist that the public must trust him and his department, because “You’ve all heard me say many times that we make our cases based on the facts and the law.” Once again, he reminded citizens that “these are not just words. These are what we live by.”
For those us who once supported Garland’s nomination as Attorney General, it was another maddening moment. Garland has done little to change the view of his department or to address the political bias that has plagued it and the FBI for years. That record has resulted in blistering reports from the Inspector General and most recently Special Counsel John Durham.
Garland does have a motto. Yet, as these allegations pile up it is becoming more and more of a meaningless mantra.
The attorney general has a growing problem. For years, many of us have criticized him for his inexplicable refusal to appoint a Special Counsel on the Biden influence peddling scandal. Indeed, I have written over a dozen columns on why such an appointment seemed unavoidable, given the references to the president under various code names as a possible recipient of money and other benefits from foreign deals.
Even after a respected FBI source detailed allegations of a bribery scheme involving Ukrainian figures, Garland still refused to make the appointment. Such an appointment would not only expose Joe Biden to high-risk interviews, but would also allow the Special Counsel to issue a report on influence peddling by his family.
Garland was willing to appoint a Special Counsel to look into classified records found in Biden’s various offices, yet he continues to bar an appointment on major corruption allegations implicating the president.
It was impossible to investigate these matters without tripping over the president and other family members. The whistleblowers detailed repeated occasions in which they were told to back off.
Even the narrow tax issues addressed in Hunter’s recent plea bargain relate to those broader issues, given the source of these funds. Influence peddling may be lawful, but it is also corrupt. Indeed, it is the favorite form of corruption in Washington and a virtual family legacy of the Bidens.
It is the concealment of the corruption that often results in crimes, from false statements to tax evasion to unlawful financial transactions to unlawful work as an unregistered foreign agent.
The whistleblowers allege that the Justice Department consistently cut them off in seeking searches or answers related to President Biden. However, the line that stood out the most was this: “U.S. Attorney Weiss stated that he subsequently asked for special counsel authority from Main DOJ at that time and was denied that authority.”
If true, that means that Garland was not just hearing from experts and members of Congress calling for an appointment, but that Weiss himself also saw the need for such an appointment. Moreover, the report indicates that others in the investigation believed that there was a need to create such separation from the Justice Department in light of what they viewed as the special treatment given the president’s son.
These accounts could explain why the Justice Department took five years to secure a guilty plea to two misdemeanors that could have been established in the first month of the investigation.
It would explain why there is no evidence of serious investigation into the influence peddling or a charge under FARA. It would explain why Hunter’s lawyer cannot recall ever being asked about the laptop.
It would explain why the problem is not the Justice Department’s motto, but the man who is tasked with fulfilling it.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law for George Washington University.
Who is Lying? Merrick Garland or the Whistleblowers?
So, on Sunday House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said they are ready for a impeachment inquiry for AG Garland.
In light of the testimony presented by the whistleblowers and the evidence they have, what is Garland to do?
If he denies all wrong doing, then an investigation is likely.
Unless the Biden admin tries to stop it. Then that move will be on full display.
Investigation goes forward, what are Garland’s options?
I am thinking he is between a rock and a hard place. Not a good place to be. I actually feel for the man.
Of course he could flip on the Bidens in exchange for immunity and a lot of his problems go away.
Time to impeach Joe. He is unfit mentally and morally.
“So, on Sunday House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said they are ready for a impeachment inquiry for AG Garland.”
This was his tweet [1]:
“We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities. U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee.
If the whistleblowers’ allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland’s weaponization of DOJ.”
1) Though Weiss’ still ongoing “sportsman” investigation covers a much broader spectrum, the two IRS agent talked only about tax evasion part. They also admitted, that there was a healthy tension between investigators and prosecutors.
2) In 12/19 FBI informed IRS that “Laptop from Hell” likely contained evidence of tax crimes (p 12.)
3) In 3/20, it was planed to seek approval for search warrant in AR, CA, DC, and NY. DOJ slow-walked case (p 13).
4) In 8/20,IRS obtained the legendary “I am sitting here with my father” WhatsApp message fron 7/30/17 (!!). “Communications like these made it clear we needed to search the guest house at the Bidens’ Delaware residence where Hunter Biden stayed for a time.” (p 14) AUSA Wolf: “there is no way we will get that approved.” (p 15)
5) In 12/20 “FBI agent tried to get Rob Walker in AR to talk about the “ten held by H” email while not directly contradicting AUSA Wolf’s direction not to ask about the “big guy”. – Walker: “I certainly never was thinking at any time the VP was a part of anything we were doing.” Walker shared his impression that Hunter orchestrated the personal appearance of former VP at a CEFC meeting to bolster the business. Inexpertly, FBI agent changed subject (p 19-20)
6) 5/3/21 memo from Sharpley: ” “This investigation has been hampered and slowed by claims of potential election meddling. Through interviews and review of evidence obtained, it appears there may be campaign finance criminal violations. (p 22) The agent shared is sentiments that AUSA Wolf opposed the investigation (“on 10/21/21 she told us it will get us into hot water if we interview the President’s grandchildren”)
7) From 3/22 through 10/7/22, Sharpley was under the impression that, based on AG Garland’s testimony before Congress and statements by U.S. Attorney Weiss
and prosecutors, that they were still deciding whether to charge 2014 and 2015 tax violations (p 25)
8) “Oversight” had identified a bunch of LLC that was linked to Hunter, the IRS agents testified that most of them were under investigation (p 49-52)
9) IRS agents were not aware of “1023” (p 52)
10) 9/3/20: Memorandum of Conversation (Exhibit 7, after p 109)
11) Of 12 witnesses IRS agents remembered Kathleen Buhle, Joan Mayer, Kevin Morris, Eric Schwerin, and Rob Walker (p 118-119)
12) On 12/3/20 in Weiss’ office AUSA Wolf didn’t allow questions about “the big guy” (p 119). Interview with Rob Walker on 12/8/20 (Exhibit 8, after p 120).
13) Two main controversies occurred [see Exhibit 10 (after p 148)]:
* The statute of limitations of ’14 and ’15 taxes caused by investigative breakdowns and disputes of competence.
* The personal disappointment that Weiss communicated on 10/7/22 that he “is not the deciding person on whether charges are filed”, which was seen as “inconsistent with DOJs public position and AGs testimony”.
* If “Oversight” wants to clear this up, then an interview with Weiss seems appropriate first. Whether they are doing him a favor is difficult to judge from a distance. However, Weiss doesn’t seem to have brought any particular vigor to the process, rather the path of “muddling through”.
[1] https://waysandmeans.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Whistleblower-1-Transcript_Redacted.pdf
Just in: “Either Weiss lied to his top investigators, or Weiss and Garland deceived Congress. There’s no other way around it.”
[1] https://thefederalist.com/2023/06/26/irs-whistleblower-emails-suggest-david-weiss-misled-congress-in-letter-claiming-charging-authority/
What about Lisa Monaco – Obama and Biden’s legal dirt bagger?
The Big Media interfered with the election. Not reporting Hunter’s crimes, and not investigating/covering them as the result of conspiring together with their news cohorts, and with the Bidens, has done more damage to the free election status and integrity of our nation than any/every attempt by a foreign country combined and for that they should face the most severe sanctions and other penalties.
It just never ends, does it, Turley? Let’s see, now, we have a malignant narcissist who cheated his way into office by enlising the help of Russian hackers who stragegically spread lies about his opponent so he could “win” the Electoral College but still lose the popular vote. This person is someone who cannot even manage to turn a profit from running a casino without help from his father, and who, after his father’s funds were encumbered by a guardian due to dementia, started filing bankruptcies–six of them to date–but still maintains he’s a “self-made” “very stable genius”. The US fared poorly under his “leadership”, resulting in a pandemic out of control with unncessary deaths due to lying about the seriousness of the risk of COVID and pushing fake cures, a trade war with China, started after he couldn’t bully them, resulting in shortages of computer chips and consumer goods, an economy in the toilet, with unemployment over 10%, a deep recession, and he never even captured a 50% approval rating in 4 years’ time. Consistent with all polls, he lost “re-election” (he was never validly elected in the first place–cheating shouldn’t count). With a massive ego that cannot handle the truth that most Amercans see him for the loud, braggadocious liar and failure that he really is, he begins lying, even before Election Day, that his “landslide victory” would be “stolen by a rigged election”. Turley has yet to comment on the breadth and extent of damage this lie has caused to America, and not just the physical damage to the Capitol building and persons injured in the ensuing insurrection resulting form his lying, but causing citizens to question the integrity of elections and the integrity of the FBI and DOJ, all without anything resembling proof. Not only that, but Turley uses whatever credibility he has to help in the effort to sow doubt about the integrity of the DOJ and FBI–based mostly on what? The “Hunter Biden Scandal”–but, there’s still NO proof of any wrongdoing by JOE Biden, and Turley knows that.
To top it all off, this person deliberately stole classified documents so he could still pretend he was a big shot, privy to our most-precious secrets, and/or to possibly leverage the information financially, resisted efforts to return them, lied about returning them, kept them in unsecure locations, discussed the contents with people without security clearances, and has been charged criminally. He also lost a civil suit in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman and then defaming her. What to do? Let’s go after the Justice Department–yeah, that’ll work–get the disciples to fall for the “deep state conspiracy” by accusing them of not going after Hunter Biden as aggressively as his employer does. This person once occupied our White House (never mind the fact that it was contrary to the wishes and votes of most Americans), so he is entitled to be treated differently from any other ordinary citizen who wrongfully possesses classified documents, refuses multiple polite requests to return them. Therefore, any criminal prosecution MUST BE politically motivated–a message pounded daily by alt-right media, including Turley’s employer. So now, Turley has the temerity to not only suggest that Merrick Garland has done a terrible job of restoring trust in the DOJ, but today, that he “may” be lying, based on disgruntled former employees. And, based on comments, the disciples are buying it.
What is the end game for all of this, Turley? To try to get the worst POTUS in recent history back into power, so that he can put us in a FULL depression next time, totally alienate ALL of our allies, help Putin kill more Ukrainians by withdrawing aid, clearing the way for Putin to go after Poland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, which will start WWIII. How about completely eliminating taxes for the wealthiest, outlawing teaching about US slavery, banning all abortions, and persecuting LGBTQ people–none of which is supported by the majority of the American people? THAT’s what’s at stake here–but, that’s not all–with there being no prospect of getting re-elected, plus his promise of exacting vengeance on his perceived enemies, plus the plan to DEMAND personal fealty to him–the damage to our country will be incalculable. .
JT states: “The solution to what I have called the “seven-percent solution” is a congressional subpoena.”
Main story has never been about Hunter Biden’s darkness, depravity, tax crimes.
It’s about where associated money came from, for what, who it flowed to, how it compromises the POTUS in dealings with every major adversary — and therefore our survival.
Then come the cover-ups @bhweingarten
Watergate was so tame.
These denials and obfuscations will continue, without any accountability, because the 3 letter agencies have been compromised, the Democrats have united to oppose investigations, and there’s another presidential election on the horizon.
I don’t see why they would “come for Turley,” he is fighting a rearguard action in defense of Garland:
“Even if past statements are untrue or misleading, Garland may not be aware of contradictions given his seemingly shrinking presence at Justice.”
“Merrick Garland is a person with unimpeachable ethics and integrity.” (8/16/22)
This country has never had a sitting president more deserving of being impeached, convicted and sent to prison than Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
We know that won’t happen.
So impeach Garland.
Impeach Wray.
Impeach Mayorkas.
Just freakin’ impeach somebody already, you lame a$$ Republicans.
“He denounced the allegations as ‘an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy, and essential to the safety of the American people.’” This sounds like the rhetoric of a political zealot rather than an experienced, former judge. I suspect it comes from the White House.