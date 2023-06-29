The Coup that Never Was: The Supreme Court Rebuffs “Power Grab” Theory

Below is my column in the Hill on the ruling this week in Moore v. Harper — and the coup that never happened. After months of dire predictions of a coup in the making, the Court overwhelmingly rejected the underlying “independent state legislature,” as some of us predicted. There was little discussion of the prior hysteria or attacks on the integrity of the conservative justices. Political and media pundits will simply move on to the next jump scare item on the docket.
Here is the column:
The fall of American democracy arrived yesterday morning with a thud.
For months, liberal law professors and pundits have filled the media with dire predictions that the Supreme Court was about to carry out a long-planned “coup” and “power grab” — one even wrote that the court could be on the brink of establishing “one-party rule” in the United States.
The dire warnings concerned a hearing of an appeal in Moore v. Harper, in which North Carolina legislators argued that state courts could not override state legislatures on federal election districts. The “independent state legislature” (ISL) theory has never garnered great support among constitutional experts, and many of us stated that we doubted that the Court would embrace the theory.
That did not stop liberal groups from raising the alarms — and more importantly the donations — off the case. Nothing fuels election fundraising like abject fear. Notably, many of the greatest alarmists were also pundits who previously called for packing the Court to install an instant liberal majority … to save democracy, of course.
Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe called for such a radical change after the Republicans won the 2016 election, declaring that “the time is overdue for a seriously considered plan of action from those of us who believe McConnell and Republicans, abetted by and abetting the Trump movement, have prioritized expansion of their own power.”
It does not matter that this term, as in prior terms, a majority of cases have been decided on a unanimous or near-unanimous basis. It does not even matter that the court, with its conservative majority, has delivered repeated victories for the Biden administration, including last week’s 8-1 ruling in favor of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.
Likewise, it will not matter that the conservative “coup” never came. Chief Justice John Roberts demolished the ISL theory as a barrier to judicial review.
From the prior coverage, one would expect an announcement that the three dissenters in the 6-3 decision — Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito — would be granted exile in Belarus after the failed coup. But actually, only Justices Thomas and Gorsuch embraced the theory. Alito only sided with the minority on the grounds that the case should have been thrown out as moot.
It turns out that there were no “right-wing justices making up law to create an outcome of one-party rule,” no “activist, conservative majority … untroubled by violating long-established precedents when they get in the way of achieving its substantive political ends.”
Dennis Aftergut had even warned readers that this was all part of a grand effort of the far right in pumping dark money into the courts: “You don’t need to read the tea leaves to see where the court’s far-right wing wants this to go. Just follow the money,” he wrote.
But the left’s use of dark money does not appear to be as much of a threat to our existence. Critics point to such groups as the Sixteen Thirty Fund, “a nonprofit incubator that provides its tax and legal status to nonprofits, which allows them to avoid filing publicly available tax forms. The Sixteen Thirty Fund is managed by the Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm Arabella Advisors, which oversees a large network that pulled in $715 million in secretive donations for left-wing groups and causes it houses in 2019 alone.”
Demand Justice, headed by former Hillary Clinton aide Brian Fallon, is tied to that dark money group and is leading the charge to pack the court. Fallon once responded to the disclosure of the Clinton campaign funding the infamous Steele Dossier by calling it “money well spent.”
Nothing says democracy like dark money and false conspiracy theories.
In fairness to some of the less bombastic critics, the acceptance of the independent state legislature theory would have produced a radical change in how elections are handled in the United States. However, Moore v. Harper quickly devolved into the latest example of hysteria over a conservative cabal on the court.
The fact is that the independent state legislature theory was based on a good-faith but clearly minority view of the meaning of one line from Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution, referring to the “Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives…prescribed…by the Legislature thereof.”
Many legitimately feared that barring judicial review would invite gerrymandering. Again, however, many of the loudest voices were the least compelling.
The court-sanctioned Marc Elias warned of the conservative plotting around Moore v. Harper but was himself accused of trying to rig elections for the Democrats. Elias, the former general counsel to the Clinton campaign, was a critical figure in pushing the Steele Dossier and false Alfa Bank allegations. He was also accused of lying to the media when asked if the campaign had funded the dossier. Elias was also involved in Democratic gerrymandering efforts and even made his own election machine conspiracy theories.
The grand conspiracy behind Moore v. Harper was explained by Quinta Jurecic in The Atlantic, that “any state-level effort to upend the 2024 presidential election on the basis of … the independent state legislature theory would depend, in part, on the fact that the theory is difficult for laypeople to understand — and therefore open to distortion.”
It was apparently equally difficult for the Supreme Court to understand.
The court will continue to issue some divided opinions along ideological lines. Indeed, we are waiting for cases that are likely to break along those lines this week. These justices hold consistent jurisprudential views that will continue to be manifested in their opinions. However, for every case with six conservatives voting together, there seems to be one with three conservatives voting together in dissent.
The liberal justices are rarely portrayed in the mainstream media as ideological robots or dark-money cutouts. After all, they are viewed as right on the law.
Fear not, however — the next Supreme Court coup conspiracy theory is likely already in the making.
Jonathan Turley is the J.B. & Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law George Washington University Law School.
41 thoughts on “The Coup that Never Was: The Supreme Court Rebuffs “Power Grab” Theory”
Professor Turley, perhaps you spoke too soon. Another 6-3 major decision along party lines in the college admissions case.
Your busy checking the politics, but studiously ignoring the constitutional basis for the opinion.
If I do that, I see a leftist block of radicals that ignore the constitution in order to advance their political philosophy.
Here’s a clue.
Clarence Thomas is what all judges and justices are required to be.
Only the Constitution matters.
That is the only valid consideration.
Made it as far as it took to get to your standard ‘D’s want to pack the court, Marc Elias bad’ turn, Jon.
What really happened in Moore v. Harper is that Roberts has scared himself. He didn’t think his contribution to gutting the Voting Rights Act would blow up as quickly as it did with sheer partisan gerrymandering on the right. And he’s completely aware of how public sentiment has turned against the court after Dobbs. He doesn’t want the court to be so hated that it loses all legitimacy…, and it’s nearing that point now.
So Federalist Society agenda is put on hold for the moment.
One thing that gets lost in this type of discussion: the ISL theory is actually the most consistent with the constitutional text, which says the state legislatures – the people’s elected representatives – draw the maps. It doesn’t say anything about judicial review or gubernatorial veto. The participation of those other two branches, while it may be desirable, requires layers of interpretation over the text.
The liberal justices are rarely portrayed in the mainstream media as ideological robots or dark-money cutouts.
They are viewed as quota fillers, and a few as idiots just like their apologists.
re: the womyn who cant define a woman
“I’m Not a Biologist”
– Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
re: Sonia Sotomayor
“I’m old enough to remember when a second-class intellect like Sotomayor got onto the Court because her Latinaness gave her insight into her soul.”
– University of Chicago Law Professor M. Todd Henderson
“I’ve read roughly about 30 of these opinions. She has a much larger library of opinions. But they are notable in one thing. And that is a lack of depth. There is nothing particularly profound in her past decisions. She’s been a judge a long time. That’s opposed to people like Judge [Diane] Wood on the Seventh Circuit — and she was viewed as a real intellectual powerhouse. You really can’t read the opinions of this nominee and say: “Oh yeah, this person is a natural choice for the Supreme Court……But in terms of long term satisfaction, she does not naturally suggest that she’s going to be the equal of [Antonin] Scalia. And I think that was the model for liberals. They wanted someone who would shape the intellectual foundations of the court.”
– He who shall remain nameless
Estovir,
I assume Justice Jackson also does not know what a tree is because she is not a botanist; or what a car is because she is not a mechanic; or what a house is because she is not a contractor. I can go on and on to demonstrate how ridiculous her answer was but we all know that. Her answer actually demonstrated cowardice, nothing more and nothing less.
Having that said, Justice Jackson is not a weak jurist like Sotomayor but quite competent as a matter of fact.
Democrats and their journalist puppies never seem to get a grip on reality. Like the weatherman, they are wrong more than 50% of the time. Part of the problem is that they concoct “reality” in their heads instead of getting out and observing real life. On everything from Biden’s mental problems to the war Ukraine is losing badly, Democrats have misjudged and misunderstood, leading to disastrous decisions. They are the poster children for how ideology trumps reality.
Here’s a question: can a state Supreme Court actually draw the congressional map as opposed to simply exercising judicial review over one drawn by the political branches? That has happened, I believe, in Colorado and Pennsylvania.
It depends on the individual state. Each state has its own rules on what it’s Supreme Court can do.
That may be true but my question is whether the federal Constitution allows that, since it says the maps are to be drawn by state legislatures.
It does. State legislatures can also delegate powers. Or state constitutions specifically require state Supreme Courts to draw districts in the event of a dispute.
When a legislature creates district maps in contradiction to their state constitution a court can intervene by requiring they redo the map and if that fails if the state constitution states the court shall draw the map then they can.
In North Carolina the Supreme Court appointed a commission to draw a new map. That authority is not granted anywhere to courts, neither in the US constitution or in NC constitution or laws.
“State courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints when legislatures act under the power conferred upon them by the Elections Clause,”
That authority is granted.
The Supreme Court should reject as unconstitutional the drawing of Congressional district lines so that certain races of people will be more likely to be elected.
An article on a point of law in a legal blog? What a refreshing development. And today is another SCOTUS opinion day. Some doozies will drop today or tomorrow (I doubt they’ll extend the term into July) . . . which hopefully will make for more articles on law rather than primarily on politics.
P.S. Darren – that’s a good one! vvv
According to polls, today about 20-30% of the Republican voters support the January 6 insurrection/coup attempt – a form of treason. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – if enforced – should prevent Trump (and his allies in Congress and state governments) from ever holding authority in the future.
That treason happened in 2021, so maybe those fears were legitimate and justified?
Blah blah blah
A strange interpretation of treason. First-no one has been convicted of treason from Jan 6 and 2-maybe you should read the Constitution’s definition of treason. It’s the only charge specifically laid out in the constitution and primarily because of the excessive use of “treason” by the British crown. Also one must have 2 actual witnesses to the treasonous act. Many constitutional concepts are written there because of the reaction to the excesses of the Crown and Parliament in charging and removing jurisdiction from the courts of the colonies and adjudicating them in London. Does not take an Attorney to know that. Maybe you were thinking of the Napoleonic Code, that other European System or the Soviet system of no conviction at all except for a bullet and the bill for the use of said bullet or all the psychiatric cases they sent to prison, excuse me, the “psychiatric hospital”.
Coup d’éNOT!
Yea, we cant have things decided by the words used and the intent of the authors.
Turley missed the point. The ISL theory got a lot of traction in a lot of Republican dominated states. It was a genuine concern since the theory relies heavily in originalism and strict textual interpretation of the constitution. Alito’s opinion was merely a technical agreement but he has supported the theory as Thomas does.
There was valid concern when the court took the case.
There is more to life than fear. Get out, enjoy the summer – the world and your neighbors are not scary.
Except when they open up on you with semi automatics.
If all Americans owned Glocks and AR-15s, violent crime would drop faster than you could pull a trigger. Well, that is figuratively because everyone knows you personally cant pull a trigger, because that would blow your mind, what little you have, that is
😜
Crime would increase. More people would be shooting others over paranoid assumptions. Like kids getting shot for making simple mistakes. Cops would be pulling guns on people more often since everyone would be presumed to be armed and untrained.
you come across worried, paranoid type, like you do bad things and are now trying to hide them. You should not worry though. Unless of course you have a history of doing bad things. Are you a troll on the internet?
🥸
are you looking for partners in your troll business, comrade?
Just pointing out a reality that’s clearly in evidence today.
Anonymous, you sound paranoid. Of course, you can have your opinion on the right to keep and bear arms and gun control, but you cannot have your own facts. What you say is simply not true. States with less gun control rules and easier access to weapons have lower crime rates.
They have higher crime rates.
Crime would increase. More people would be shooting others over paranoid assumptions.
yet again, you awake this morning, with zero history, cluttering up your opinion.
Radical dems have been telling us, things like shall issue, and constitutional carry will lead to blood in the streets.
But they are always wrong.
If you want less dead people, lock up those doing the killing
It’d probably behoove you to not underestimate my targeting eye, cap.
see me shake, you pussy
there’s a couple ways that could happen.
You really believe that?
If so, GOOD!
Keep thinking everyone around you has a gun and is just itching to shoot you.
Stay in your home.
Never go out.
Order all your food online and have it delivered to your door, never having to interact with anyone.
And dont forget, keep wearing your mask!
You miss the point. It makes it more dangerous for everyone else. You should be forever wondering what crazy individual will shoot you because you looked at them wrong or some careless Karen’s gun goes off and kills or injures someone.
Road rage incidents would regularly turn into gun fights in traffic. People get more aggressive and irrational when they have a sense of power that comes with owning a gun. This is a problem when zero training is required.
Road rage like those done by female who identify as males and are given gender affirming hormones? that roid rage? hmmmm, then those treatments need to be halted or else one those female might end up shooting a bunch of Christian adults and teachers
oh wait
Had those teachers been armed, the chick who thought she had a dik would have been dead in seconds
Reviewing school shootings with actual armed security present just illuminates your ignorance. Why doesn’t your simplistic ‘good guy with a gun’ schtick not make any sense? Look no further than Uvalde in the most recent sense…
Multiple cops feared the shooters weapon and knew it overmatched their own. Not to mention your obvious lack of knowledge of what it takes to teach children, all the responsibilities involved (of which the police in Uvalde had none)…
+100
Again, you talk nonsense. Fearmongering does not change facts. There are about a 100 million armed Americans and these crazy occurrences you are predicting seldom happen.