HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY!!!

The Fourth is one of my favorite holidays as an opportunity for all of us to celebrate our common article of faith in the independence of a nation committed to freedom and individual rights. This country remains the greatest hope for freedom in the world and these protests reaffirm those rights. We celebrate the ideals of the people we strive to be — and the millions who came before us. With the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, the Framers placed themselves and their families at the greatest peril for the principles of self determination and democratic rule. The American Republic was always meant to be a work in progress. Yet, our Constitution created the most successful and stable constitutional system in the history of the world.
This is a great day for family and food and fun. It is also a day to remember and to celebrate what we have accomplished in the protection of liberty. We have the ability to change our society but our constitutional system remains the greatest vehicle of justice and equality in the world. There is more that unites us than divides us and this holiday is a reminder of that transcendent fact. Many of us will join today to celebrate these United States and its history and values.
I truly love this holiday because it ideally celebrates what we have in common as opposed to what divides us. For all of our faults and failures, we have triumphed over great evils from without and within. The Framers gave us a system that has withstood it all through the test of time and turmoil. It will withstand these days and we will find a course forward as a nation.
Once again, as a Madisonian scholar, you will have to forgive my quoting James Madison from Essays for the National Gazette, 1792:
“In Europe, charters of liberty have been granted by power. America has set the example … of charters of power granted by liberty. This revolution in the practice of the world, may, with an honest praise, be pronounced the most triumphant epoch of its history, and the most consoling presage of its happiness.”
Happy Fourth, everyone.
68 thoughts on “HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY!!!”
Happy Fourth Dr. Turley! Happy Birthday, America!
It’s a pet peeve of mine when people wish a happy 4th of July. The holiday is Independence Day. You wouldn’t wish someone a happy December 25th, would you? Young folks should know why we’re celebrating. “Happy 4th of July” conveys nothing.
❤️🥇🇺🇸
Inspiring Independence Day essay penned by a Cuban immigrant:
https://www.thefp.com/p/all-immigrants-are-born-on-the-fourth-of-july
“I am well aware of the toil and blood and treasure it will cost us to maintain this declaration, and support and defend these states. Yet through all the gloom I see the rays of ravishing light and glory. I can see that the end is worth all the means. This is our day of deliverance.” – John Adams
Happy Fourth, everyone! 😊😊
Happy July 4th all and a specia l4th to Hunter.
Substance found in White House library tests positive for cocaine
The “unknown item” that forced a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night and drew a Hazmat team from Washington, DC, Fire and EMS to the executive mansion initially tested positive for cocaine, according to a dispatch call made that evening. “We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride,” a DC firefighter stated in a radio communication at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday. “Bag it up and take it out,” the firefighter told the Hazmat team.
The white powdery substance was found in the residence’s library, according to the dispatch call.
S. Meyer– Upon further testing, I suspect the “unknown item” will transform itself magically from cocaine to baby powder. Nothing to see here. Even so, Happy Independence Day!
“will transform itself magically from cocaine to baby powder”
🙂
Happy 4th.
This most likely means that the guy that is hanging around with the president and went to a state dinner with him is meeting up with drug dealers while being watched by our Secret Service.
Of course another aspect of this is that the major media will ignore it.
The Institution of the United States has proven to be an; enlighten, productive, and marvelous Social Contract.
Given the parlance of Our time, I would like to see the Executive Branch move to a Seven (7) member Presidential Council,
such as the Swiss have instituted. The Swiss Federal Council serves as the collective head of state and government of Switzerland.
Its seven members are all regarded as Equals and one is ‘The President of the Confederation’ as ‘primus inter pares’ – first among equals – for one year, but with the office there still comes a whole series of traditional duties and tasks.
AS Jonathan has pointed out “… The American Republic was always meant to be a work in progress. …”
The 2024 Election cycle has begun, and as always the Candidates are making promises of “Change” “For Our Future”.
With today’s Population of 330 million, it is time for a Constitutional Structural Change. The U.S. Presidency has become a single-point venerability, which becomes obvious every 4 Years (Election Year). It has also succumb to a 2-Party Political system whom’s politics to some believe acts as a Uni-Party.
Harnessing ‘Diversity’ has always been a key strength of Our nation. The Executive Branch needs to exemplify this quality, rather than singularly creating divisiveness, if in only caused by the Structure of the Executive Branch.
The time has come for this to evolve with what America has become.
Happy 247th Birthday America 🇺🇸
Swiss Federal Presidency 🇨🇭
https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/federal-presidency/tasks-federal-presidency.html
List of U.S. presidential campaign slogans
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._presidential_campaign_slogans
re:
Obama’s campaign used the slogan “Change we can believe in”
Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign adopting it as the official slogan, though often used alongside “Make America Great Again”.
Hillary Clinton campaign slogans, “Ready for change, ready to lead” “Working for Change, Working for You,” and “The strength and experience to make change happen.”
Despite our flaws, every American needs to be reminded of what an amazing country this is. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article and giving us this timely reminder on the 4th of July.
The greatest “hope” for freedom, and free stuff.
And immorality for all.
No morals, no freedom.
Free stuff, no freedom.
Big government, tiny citizen.
No bravery, tyranny.
Year’s following our nation’s independence, George Washington warned of the dangers of “political parties”. Political parties were never designed into the American system.
Although the Framers didn’t ban political parties, Washington warned that if Americans place their political party over the interests of the nation and factionalism (tribalism) would tear the nation apart.
Now we have politics in the “non-political” judicial branch [courts], the only real check & balance on political parties and political branches of government.
Our form of government also requires constant vigilance and nurturing if we want our children and grandchildren to inherit this great system!
Unforced Errors writes, “Now we have politics in the “non-political” judicial branch [courts], the only real check & balance on political parties and political branches of government.”
So do you think the Warren Court was not overly politicized?
re: Diogenes
The Warren court was enforcing the post-civil war constitutional amendments (13th, 14th & 15th Amendments) that stated newly freed African-Americans were “equal” citizens to white citizens.
Following the Civil War, instead of executing or imprisoning former confederates, America essentially granted amnesty to former confederates.
After the war, former confederates could be police officers, sheriffs, mayors, legislators, military, FBI agents, members of Congress or even president – with one condition!
That condition was the former confederates had to swear supreme loyalty (in their job authority) to the newly amended U.S. Constitution (which included the 13th, 14th & 15th Amendments) making African-Americans equal citizens.
Jim Crow abuses by local sheriffs and local officials are those oath-sworn officials reneging on that amnesty agreement, betraying their oath of office. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was designed to ban those disloyal officials from ever holding governing again.
Section 3 will likely be used to ban Trump (and friends) from future authority for life, since he gave aid & comfort to coup plotters on January 6. A highly disloyal act for any oath sworn official.
The Warren court was checking & balancing those disloyal Jim Crow era officials. Mostly constitutional law, not politics!
See oldmanfromkansas at 10:33 AM. IMHO, he got it right.
The present court enforces the Constitution. That means some of the purely politically-based decisions of the past have to be narrowed in scope or disapproved. For the Left, disapproving of earlier politically-based decisions constitutes “politics in the court.” Why? Because the Left exists in opposite world – where racism is called “anti-racism,” fascism is called “anti-fascism,” and election integrity laws are called a threat to “our democracy.”
Happy 4th everybody.
Jonathan, you should know better than Madison. The “the most triumphant epoch” in history was during the Athenian Democracy, 507c – 338 BCE. The Athenians enjoyed the freedoms & liberty we could only dream about. They had no lawyers, no judges other then themselves, no terms in office longer than 1 year, no taxes, no limits on freedom of speech & thought, etc. The human race, including America, went sharply downhill ever since the Macedonian Phillip II conquered Athens in 338 BCE, and ended the only true democracy in history.
I’ve waited 2,400 years just to hear you say that!
Diogenes….You look FABULOUS for your age! What is your beauty secret, Grecian Formula?
LOL!!! 😉
Ouzo, Cindy. I’m basically embalmed 😉
I am not as well-versed in Athenian history as I should be, but I recollect the criteria for voting in its democracy.
Maybe 1/3 of the population was citizens, where only about half met the qualifications, and only about 10% voted at any time.
“In a democracy, there is, first, that most splendid of virtues, equality before the law.” __Herodotus
Democracy is splendid, but our founders recognized the difficulty with direct democracy and provided us with a republic.
It makes me wonder how much of the population needs to vote to hear the voice of the people. I also remember 30 years as the age to be a judge. They had good reason. I can see good reasons behind that age, yet they could vote at 18. Were the 18-year-olds away from the assembly due to military obligations and unable to vote in large numbers?
The present failure of our Republic is linked to poor choices by many uneducated people. Equality under the law is not dependent on the number of people who vote.
Happy Fourth. This country is grand and, despite its faults, should be loved.
Robert, I agree wholeheartedly with your comment, but Socrates would like a word.
Ah yes, the Athenian democracy that oppressed the smaller city states of the Greek civilisation, extorting money “for mutual defence” that ended up funding the beautification of Athens. Agreed however regarding Madison, the genius who started an unwinnable second war with Britain that the young USA only barely survived because Britain had better things to do, such as ridding Europe of the tyrant Bonaparte…
“. . . no terms in office longer than 1 year, no taxes . . .”
Huh?
Pericles was the elected head of Athens for some 30 years.
There were direct and indirect taxes on everything from imports and exports, to houses and wine.
“. . . no limits on freedom of speech & thought, etc.”
Unless your name happened to be Socrates.
“They had no lawyers, no judges other then themselves . . .”
They used “orators” and “magistrates” — the prototypes for professional attorneys and judges.
Where do people come up with this garbage?