Constitutional Cruelty: Democrats now Oppose a Democratic Process on Student Loans

Below is my column in the Hill on the curious position of Democratic members of Congress opposing the use of the democratic process to address the college loan forgiveness plan. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bizarrely condemned the Supreme Court for usurping congressional authority by supporting congressional authority in the student loan case. She renewed her calls for retaliation through subpoenas, court packing, and even impeachment. She previously said that she did not understand why we needed a Supreme Court. Like Sen. Chuck Schumer, she was outraged that the Court would require a president to go to Congress before giving away roughly half a trillion dollars in loan forgiveness.
Here is the column:
“Disappointing and cruel.” Those words from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) after the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness program may say more than the opinion itself.
The court’s “cruelty” was in supporting Congress’s core constitutional power of the purse. Schumer’s disappointment in having to address and vote on the forgiveness of hundreds of billions of dollars in loans speaks volumes about the collapse of our constitutional values.
The court’s decision on the merits of the case was hardly a surprise. President Biden was using the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act of 2003 to order the largest loan forgiveness program in U.S. history. The law is only a few pages long and was intended to assist military personnel deployed abroad in combat zones.
The idea of using that law in order to avoid getting congressional approval for such a massive expenditure was laughable. The Office of Legal Counsel considered the theory and issued a memo stating that it would be unconstitutional.
In his response to the court, Biden declared that “the hypocrisy is stunning” and that the court had “misinterpreted the Constitution.” However, during the last presidential campaign, Biden himself acknowledged that this effort would be unconstitutional.
Chief Justice John Roberts even cited former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the opinion for stating the obvious: “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”
Biden, however, knew that there was no way Congress would approve the loan forgiveness. Many citizens objected that they decided to learn a trade rather than go to college, and no one is suggesting that they should be forgiven their debts. Others paid their student loans back and felt like they were the victims of a bait-and-switch.
While many of us could not see any plausible way that this law could be used for such a clearly unintended purpose, University of California law professor Dalié Jiménez filed an amicus brief declaring that the HEROES Act “is as clear as sunlight” as a basis for forgiving federal student debt for nearly everyone.
The justices failed to see the light. Instead, a 6-3 majority again declared that Biden was violating the Constitution and had to go to Congress.
The same court that had just ruled overwhelmingly to support Biden’s immigration policies turned around and issued a devastating and detailed opinion as to why no such authority existed in this case.
Biden was undeterred after that ruling and promised, “I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver [the] relief.” Perhaps, but the Constitution has once again stopped him from becoming a government unto himself.
That brings us back to Schumer. James Madison designed a constitutional system with a frank understanding of the factional and petty impulses of politicians. Yet he believed that he had created a system of checks and balances that could rely on the institutional self-interest of members to jealously protect their powers under Article I. Madison believed that, despite party or ideological affiliations, “ambition must be made to counteract ambition.”
In all of his study of the ancient Greek and Roman states and contemporary politics, Madison never encountered the likes of Schumer and his colleagues. Their ambition runs elsewhere, and they view the support of their authority to be an act of constitutional “cruelty.” They are calling on a president to turn them into institutional nonentities — legislators who engage in a type of empty performance art as the president governs alone.
It is a curious position for those who have campaigned on protecting “democracy.” These same figures are now calling on a president to avoid presenting this major program to Congress because they know that the majority would oppose it.
Ever accommodating, Biden is now saying that he will attempt to accomplish the same loan forgiveness by taking a “new path.” That path, of course, is not to the co-equal branch just down the street from where his lives. It is rather through a different statute, the Higher Education Act of 1965. The HEA, however, could be used only for a far more limited number of debt holders, and even this would raise new legal questions. The HEA was rejected previously because the HEROES Act was still viewed as a better avenue for the administration.
In comparison to just going to Congress down the street, the “new path” is like going from D.C. to New York by way of Los Angeles.
All of this is meant to avoid the one option left to the president — going to Congress. After all, the last thing you want in the defense of democracy is to have an outbreak of democratic process.
What is left, to paraphrase Schumer, is a cruel joke. But the ultimate joke is on the American people. Half of their representatives in Congress are struggling to make themselves (and those they represent) entirely irrelevant at this key moment. That is a constitutional debt that should not be forgiven.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
28 thoughts on “Constitutional Cruelty: Democrats now Oppose a Democratic Process on Student Loans”
Jonathan: You learn more from your mistakes than your successes. Biden learned that hard lesson after his defeat in the SC over the student loan-relief controversy. But you use that to attack the Dems and unnecessarily try to create divisions over the issue: “Many citizens objected that they decided to learn a trade rather than go to college, and no one is suggesting that they should be forgiven their debts”. Creating class resentment does not contribute to a resolution of the problem. And the problem is that many young people, particularly those of color, who have the grades don’t attend college only because their families can’t afford it–and don’t want to incur further debt to pay for a quality education. So it’s a Hobson’s choice and students decide to give up their career goals for jobs at What-a-Burger that will contribute to the family income. In the richest country in the world this should not happen!
In her dissent Justice Kagan pointed out that the 6-3 conservative majority “substitutes itself for Congress and the Executive Branch in making national policy about student-loan forgiveness”. In an ideal world Congress would have resolved the issue long ago. But don’t expect the GOP controlled House to step up to the plate. They prefer the current “have and have-not” educational system where the opportunity for a college education is reserved for the wealthy and well connected. The GOP doesn’t really care about education–except to cut spending for programs addressing race and LGBTQ+ issues. And it gets a lot of campaign money from the banking and other predatory student loan institutions. So the grid-lock will continue. Maybe next year we will see a change if the Dems take back control of the House.
“[T]he court had ‘misinterpreted the Constitution.’”
Is there any concept or institution that the Left won’t pilfer, in its frenzy to satisfy a desire?
The fact is that there is no constitutional authority for a president to unilaterally wipe out a citizen’s debt. And, worse, to compel others to pay for that debt.
Both Congress and the Courts rejected the Democrat’s naked pandering to young voters, so one would think they’d finally give up but apparently . . . one would be wrong!
Well, the simplest “fix” would be to remove the exemption of student loans from bankruptcy proceedings.
After all, Joe Biden as senator was one of those who voted for 39A Higher Education Act of 1976, which is when that occurred. (Sure, there is a hardship provision which you have to file as well, though how successful that is I cannot determine.)
Sure, there would be some downsides, such as the deletion of useless majors and higher education might have some accountability…
We have a U.S. Supreme Court that believes that the Founding Fathers created the Bill of Rights – which includes 2nd Amendment gun rights – was created primarily for corporations “corporate citizens” (not humans) under the “Citizens United” ruling. In this interpretation humans have FEWER rights than “corporate citizens”. Apparently in the 1700’s King George of England was abusing corporations not American colonists, so the Bill of Rights were created primarily for corporations not human gun owners.
We have a high court that allowed Ronald Reagan’s Torture Treaty to be violated with impunity. This is the supreme law of the United States under Article VI of the Constitution and also federal law. DOJ simply renamed torture to “Enhanced Interrogation”. For over 200 years, lower courts were required to follow higher courts – except for torture, blacklisting and other cruel treatment. When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled detainees could challenge Habeas corpus rulings in court, the federal lower appeals courts simply refused to follow the higher court.
Today in 2023, first time in over 200 years, we have plaintiffs being granted “legal standing” to start court cases using “hypotheticals”. This same case, they cited the 14th Amendment which was created to counter institutional racism following the Civil War. Think of how that harms all future court cases.
Whatever this court is, it’s not conservative!
“. . . outraged that the Court would require a president to go to Congress . . .”
So when there’s a D in charge of the Oval Office, it’s an Imperial Presidency. When an R, a handcuffed presidency.
That’s not how a statesman thinks. That’s how a power-luster operates.
My Fellow Americans, particularly We Republicans.
WE have been fools, The Dems and Free Floaters have been right.
Our: Money, Spending, Balance, Political Difference, are all for not.
WE have been ‘conditioned’ to abide to these Fiscal and Monetary ‘constraints’.
It’s like wearing Underwear, No one told you to wear Underwear, It’s not mandated,
NO,No,no … We have been ‘Conditioned’ to wear them. The Dems are right, throw away the ‘proverbial ‘Fig Leaf’,
Let It All Hang Out, GO Commando!
Abolish the: IRS, The Central Banks, The Treasuries, Ownership, words like: Mine, Own, Ours, Private, Personal, …
Loan Forgiveness, Reparations, Limitless Debt Ceilings, Sovereignty, are just ‘mentally manufactured constraints’. The Numbers aren’t real, they just keep US focused on an imaginary line, and keep Us from killing each other.
Forgiveness the Love of Jesus and Allah. So let it go! Let the Spice of Life Flow, ALL IS FORGIVEN
Life is for Living Free, Free for All, Freedom, Free at Last
As was commented on yesterday, and again today.
Why has college gotten so expensive? Strange that in DC, a very expensive debating club. The question has been banned from polite, or not so polite conversation.
The dog that didn’t bark, again provides the answer to the riddle.
The fact that we have three justices on the court who think that what Biden did was fine with his actions on student loan forgiveness should be concerning. Our country, even though we dodged a bullet here, continues to careen out of control towards the abyss.
Randy, this is how close we are to a dictatorship.
“. . . close we are to a dictatorship.”
Yes. It’s a dictatorship of need. Others need debt relief, and you are merely a means to their ends.
Randy, the “little 3”, to paraphrase the NBA, will never vote against what they want in favor of what they know the Constitution demands.
If Kagan, the only possibility, had voted with the majority on the student loan case it would have been correct, but it would have denied the idiotic left (including Biden, who had previously spoken the truth on this issue, the ability to claim it was an illegitimate decision.
Hullbobby– “…will never vote against what they want in favor of what they know the Constitution demands.”
Excellent comment except that you assume the little 3 know what the Constitution demands. It is possible they simply don’t know, just as Justice Brown-Jackson did not know how to define “woman.” Many of the elite law schools have been churning out students well-trained in ideology, but lacking in Constitutional and statutory and even biological analytical skills, under the tutelage of such legal stalwarts as Lawrence Tribe. As the Professor points out, Professor Dalié Jiménezro of the formerly well-regarded University of California law school, saw no Constitutional issue with the President unilaterally erasing half a trillion dollars of student loan debt.
Democrats hate the Constitution, and Democracy. Every case, provides yet another example of Democrats seekin g power to control. Reading the dissents of the 3 ‘progressives’ exposes Justices seeking outcomes, doing the job the legislature refuses to do.
I do see this court attempting to breath life into federalism. 50 laboratories of democracy. They will not get everything right every time, but corrections will come much quicker. Like Roe, and Casey for example. If you are unsatisfied with your States Abortion policy, a new election 16 months away. The People will make the demands known. But that’s a bug not a feature to Dems. The seek authoritarian power. Have no stomach for the hard work of legislating.
Why is tuition so high? In large part because of the easy availability of student loans. Tuition inflation far outpaces CPI inflation, and you get administrative bloat, with administrators like DIE gurus getting obscene salaries, and multi-million dollar weight rooms for athletes. Then students have to take loans to afford college, and they end up in debt. If the government had stayed out of it in the first place, this wouldn’t have happened.
In addition to the above, Schumer and AOC represent the worst humanity has to offer.
My understanding is that the college loan game has turned into a scam. I went to school in the 80’s on scholarships and parent loans, which did need to be paid back. I also worked multiple jobs and graduated cum laude. Just saying. But back then, I seem to recall that college loans were a pretty good deal. Low interest rates etc. Somewhere along the line they turned into not such a good deal. So from my perspective, no I don’t want to pay for somebody else’s student loans. I also don’t want my super smart roofer friend whose parents were too cheap to pay for his college to pay for his friends’ loans. On the other hand if there was and is dirty work at the crossroads with the loans themselves, with the colleges scheming with banks to rip off students then that should be dealt with. So no forgiveness but perhaps refinancing. But at the end of the day, I was recruited by literally every Ivy League school. I went to a state school because I didn’t want to owe money. In a way, choosing a college is an IQ test in itself. If Johnny has no money and mediocre scores and wants to study English lit should Johnny a) take out a bunch of loans to go to Harvard b) take out smaller loans to go to a state school c) go to a community college d) learn a trade.
And then people in the mold of Dylan Mulvaney want to take out $50K in student loans to major in gender studies, and have blue-collar workers who never got that chance pay his debt.
Old man, now that’s fair.
AOC is just an astoundingly ignorant child, and nothing she thinks or says is worthy of consideration or comment – other than recognizing her magnificent insignificance. Schumer, on the other hand, knows better. My only thought is that he recognizes that the leftist lunatic fringe has taken over the party and his future is dependent on convincing them that he is as ignorant and looney as them.
Unfortunately, our woke university system has convinced millions of former students that they are neither responsible nor accountable for the loans they knowingly took, and that the government forcing taxpayers to assume that responsibility and accountability in their place makes perfect sense.
But then these same people seem convinced that men can become pregnant, and a man can become a women just by declaring it to be so, so perhaps we’re seeing the beginning of the end of rational thought.
On the positive side, SCOTUS reconfirming the unconstitutionality of compelled speech may make more people realize that they cannot be compelled to play the gender and pronoun lunacy game. No individual can be compelled to enable, validate or celebrate someone’s gender or pronoun dysphoria, confusion or fetish.
John, I remember when Schumer made this statement, the three branches of government are the house, the senate and the Whitehouse. He really should know better.
Re: ““Disappointing and cruel.” Those words from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) after the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness program may say more than the opinion itself.” It certainly does. It reflects pretty much what I’ve held for the political process. Take your caution from the electorate which raises the likes of a Schumer to high office. If the elected did not hold the intelligence of their constituencies in contempt, and were not justified in doing, so these scenarios might play out differently. It’s clear to him from which direction the wind is blowing in New York State, and he he knows just how to set his sails to keep his job.
Drop Chucky off at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana for un cafecito and see how locals handle him. What could ever go wrong?
I want to tell you Gorsuch and I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price…..You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions
It is astonishing he wasn’t wearing his Mao suit when he threatened SCOTUS Justices. Maybe Merrick Garland was wearing it?
Loan Forgiveness – Just in time for the next Election-2024
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/ee/fe/3b/eefe3bb991dbf3b9e7efd9ab75686e74.jpg
https://airbornpress.ca/arepeoplestupid/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/2CARROT-STICK.jpg
When do we get tax forgiveness?
Re :”Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bizarrely condemned the Supreme Court” Tales told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
This is an election year and the Democrats need every vote they can get because they’re about to nominate a dementia-ridden warmonger who can’t walk two feet without either falling down or getting lost. Democrats are losing blacks and Hispanics, so they’re counting on the one demographic that may or may not show up to vote: students. Offer them money (or debt relief) and they’ll vote for you, because American students aren’t all that smart and don’t give a toss about the Constitution.
It’s not just students. My nephew is 40 years old with three kids to support and still paying back student loans. Likewise, I was in my 40s before my loans were paid and I could begin saving for a down payment on my first house. There should be far more information given to young adults about the financial wisdom – or lack thereof – of taking out loans to finance a degree that may not be worth it. In any case, the Democrats know that they have a huge constituency of people from age 22 to mid 40s who are hoping for debt relief. But they have to balance that against working class voters who never went to college and may resent loan forgiveness. Personally, I wouldn’t begrudge some debt relief, even though I paid mine back with no help from anyone. I was the first in my family to go to college and didn’t have any guidance from anyone, but overall my college education has been a benefit because I studied business and accounting with the goal of being employable.
Personally, I wouldn’t begrudge some debt relief, even though I paid mine back with no help from anyone.