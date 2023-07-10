The Smiling Face of Censorship: Welcome to Zuckerberg’s Vision of Internet “Kindness”

Meta CEO Zuckerberg is continuing to market his new text-based app Threads with the pitch that he is “definitely focusing on kindness and making this a friendly place.” This has been picked up by an eager media as a “Twitter killer” where “Friendly Threads Collides with an Unfriendly Internet.” However, what is not discussed is what makes Threads “friendly.” Zuckerberg appears to be promising the friendly confines of a censored site. Likewise, Instagram head Adam Mosseri says that politics and hard news are not worth the “incremental engagement or revenue.” It is all part of Threads’s promise for a “sane” and “kind” alternative to Twitter where greater free speech is now allowed to run rampant. It is precisely what Facebook tried to sell years ago in a pro-censorship commercial campaign.
Below is my column in the Hill on achieving “kindness” through corporate censorship:
“Sanity” has returned to the internet.
That is the message of not only Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, but also a host of gleeful pundits heralding the arrival of the “Twitter killing” text-based app Threads — the Twitter knock-off meant to destroy Elon Musk’s platform.
This is not just a cage fight between the two billionaires. Many are more interested in whether Zuckerberg can choke out free speech than in whether he can beat Musk.
Many critics opposed Musk’s dismantling of Twitter’s massive censorship system. Zuckerberg now promises a “sane” alternative that will place consumers under the watchful eye of Meta censors.
On the first day of the rollout, millions signed up, thanks in large part to Zuckerberg linking the new platform to Instagram. The censors also got to work right away. When people tried to follow Donald Trump Jr., they were met with a warning label: “Are you sure you want to follow donaldjtrumpjr? This account has repeatedly posted false information that was reviewed by independent fact-checkers or went against our Community Guidelines.”
Later, the company backed down after an outcry. But it was a telling moment. Andy Stone, who heads communications for Meta, wrote: “This was an error and shouldn’t have happened. It’s been fixed.”
But this was clearly a pre-established warning system, to be used to flag accounts disfavored by the company. It was “an error” that would likely not have been “fixed,” if not for the objections voiced on the first day of the rollout.
The controversy itself was a warning that the company has activated its signature censorship system to influence or regulate viewpoints.
Facebook has long been accused of targeting conservatives and dissenting viewpoints. Indeed, Zuckerberg’s pitch for “sane” management seemed like an appeal to those on the left who objected to the more tolerant free speech policies on Twitter after Musk’s purchase.
While there have been controversies at Musk’s Twitter over critics being banned or posts being removed, it is a fraction of the level of censorship that has long characterized Facebook and other competitors. Indeed, most of Musk’s critics attack him for reducing the “content moderation” on Twitter.
Threads’s rollout coincides with a court ruling that the government’s interventions to censor people on social media represented “the most massive attack against free speech in United States history.” Now, Facebook is offering an alternative to Twitter, with the assurance that users will be protected against any thoughts that Meta’s staff finds problematic. While free speech on Twitter is portrayed as harmful, the company has promised to “prioritize kindness.”
That sounds eerily familiar to some of us as a way to deprioritize free speech. Recently, former Twitter executive Anika Collier Navaroli testified on how she and her staff would remove anything they considered “dog whistles” and “coded” messaging. Rather than using “kindness,” Twitter used undefined standards of “safety” to cancel free speech. Navaroli declared that they were unwilling to allow the safety of others “to go to the winds so that people can speak freely.”
Facebook has long tried to get the public to embrace its role as some kind of speech overlord. Years ago, Facebook rolled out an Orwellian commercial campaign to get the public to embrace censorship. The commercials showed young people heralding how they grew up on the internet and how the world was changing, creating a need for censorship under the guise of “content moderation.” Facebook, they promised, was offering the “blending of the real world and the internet world.”
Facebook is not alone in trying to get people to accept censorship. Recently, after the court ruling, various figures assured the public that they are better off letting corporate and government censors protect them from harmful thoughts. On CNN, Chief White House Correspondent Phil Mattingly went so far as to state that it simply “makes sense” for tech companies to go along with government censorship demands.
After this week’s decision, the New York Times immediately issued a panicky tweet that the resulting outbreak of free speech could “curtail efforts to combat disinformation.”
For his part, Zuckerberg prefers to just offer “kindness” and “sanity” with few details. Of course, there is a very simple way for Zuckerberg to show that he is committed to free speech: He can release the Facebook Files.
One of the reasons many of us in the free-speech community still support Musk is that he transformed the debate over government censorship by releasing the Twitter Files. For years, politicians and pundits dismissed objections from some of us to government-corporate coordination of censorship as unproven. In Congress, Democratic members attacked witnesses for supposedly lacking proof of censorship, even as they fought to block any investigation that might uncover that evidence.
Musk changed all that by showing the public an extensive network of government interventions to support censorship and blacklisting of private citizens. Much of what we know today is derived from the Twitter Files, but surely there is more to learn.
When I testified in Congress on the censorship operations, I noted that, as massive as this effort has been, Twitter is only the 14th largest social media company, according to some estimates. That means that this is only a fraction of the evidence that might be out there.
Facebook is the largest platform in the world, but so far it has steadfastly refused to offer the transparency of Twitter. If Zuckerberg is truly proud of his “sane” approach to social media, he should not fear the release of information on the past coordination with federal and congressional offices.
We assume that Facebook had the same backchannels that were established at Twitter, but the company has left the public entirely in the blind. That approach has made Meta one of the least transparent companies in the world on the scope and standards of censorship.
House committees will hopefully force Facebook to disclose some of these details. However, as Zuckerberg sells a promise of the “saneness’ and “kindness” of his platforms, he should be willing to show precisely what that means for consumers — and at what cost. After all, he has appealed to many of those consumers with the promise of a censored platform.
If Zuckerberg is so proud of his “content moderation,” he should take a victory lap and release the Facebook Files.
Jonathan Turley is the J.B. & Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law George Washington University Law School.
Professor Turley is being quite hypocritical. His own blog practices what other social media sites do on a daily basis.
Threads gained over 30 million members since its launch. Many conservatives flocked to the site only to find themselves complaining of being censored because they couldn’t post what they posted on Twitter. Many were upset and accuse Threads of censoring conservatives. What is truly funny is that the reason they flicked to threads was because Twitter has not been meeting their needs and expectations.
Notice that even Turley’s twitter posts are no longer being shown. “Nothing to see here yet”. Did anyone notice that?
Threads is of course a private company and they can censor or moderate their site any way they please.
To those who complain about threads censoring conservatives, you agreed to their terms and conditions. Clearly they didn’t bother reading them and stupidly agreed to their terms. Just as they did with twitter.
The professor is upset that Twitter may have a new competitor and it’s proving to be a success so far.
I guess it makes sense. Zuckerjerk has never had an original idea. Myspace.
In the 1930’s and 40’s, the major corporations in Germany were all in bed with the nazis.
Lol anytime Turley (disingenuously) talks about free speech, seeing as how he’s such a fan of censorship in reality…
Also, Threads won’t ruin Twitter. Musk has been hard at work on the job since he paid too much for it. Just because he let’s Nazis speak more freely doesn’t mean he’s for free speech.
Little Markie Zuckerberg. So proud to be the FBI’s little media snitch. Mr. Sniffer Whiffer has probably nominated Little Markie for the Presidential Medal of Freedom for “saving democracy”. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
If there are two parks, one is nice and clean and filled with people having normal conversations, and the other is filled with graffiti, hobos, loud punk music, and people screaming wild BS, which one would most go to?
This is free market economics. People are choosing what level of content moderation they want. Not at all a free speech issue.
Fine, then Facebook should lose it’s special protection (section 230) from the govt. since they are being an editor.
And yor anaology is stupid since nothing is preventing you from having a normal conversation in the second park. Also what park would you rather go to, one that if you look or say the wrong thing (defined by some other being) you get removed, arrested and not allowed to return or one where you are allowed to be yourself?
So you’re saying that a private company could create an area where they could keep out people who act ways they do not like or think things they do not like or like things they do not like?
Like could Facebook buy East Baltimore and clear-out all the people it doesn’t like and only allow people it does? What if Mark Zuckerberg bought Germany and cleared out all the undesirables there?
“This is not just a cage fight between the two billionaires. Many are more interested in whether Zuckerberg can choke out free speech than in whether he can beat Musk.”
Performative? Symbolic?
Mid-life crisis?
“However, as Zuckerberg sells a promise of the “saneness’ and “kindness” of his platforms, he should be willing to show precisely what that means for consumers — and at what a cost.”
Like the spooky Meta commercial using the Rousseau painting? You know, the painting featuring the tiger attacking the water buffalo but somehow in the commercial they’re buddies or something and all the people looking at it eem to be hypnotized.
The spooky Meta commercial.
Friendly can be another way of saying civil.
Turley has his own civility rules regarding conduct on his blog. Threads is entitled to the same. Strangely, he’s complaining about something he does with his own blog.
Zuckerberg is the typical scumbag Harvard brat, such as Schiff, and others of that ilk, for colluding with the FBI et al. History, his heritage and their suffering, should have taught him better. But NO!! He is lost on the cautions expressed by George Santayana and Martin Niemoller. When they come for Zuckerberg, there’ll be no one left to protest.