“Domestic Abuse is a Severe Crime”: British Parents Could Be Prosecuted for Refusing to Pay for Transgender Treatments

As the debate rages in the United States over parental notification and authority in cases involving transgender children, the United Kingdom is embroiled in a controversy over a law that would not only limit parental authority in such cases but affirmatively require parents to pay for such transitioning. Under the interpretation put forward by police, parents who refuse to use the alternative pronouns for their children or refuse to pay for their transitioning could be criminally prosecuted.
According to the UK’s Code for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), abusive conduct now includes “withholding money for transitioning [and] refusing to use their preferred name or pronoun.” So a parent with familial or religious objections to the transitioning of a child would be required under the law to fund operations or treatments.
According to the guidance material, this is not even “an exhausted list,” but some of the first “examples” of potentially criminal conduct that comes to mind.
The guideline would suggest that parents with deep-seated religious convictions against transgender status would either have to fund an operation that they consider immoral or face arrest for failing to do so.
To potentially prosecute a parent for refusing to use an adopted pronoun of their child is chilling and wrong. Nevertheless, a CPS spokesperson doubled down with a comment to Fox News that “domestic abuse is a severe crime and leaves victims with a lasting impact . . . This assists prosecutors to ensure that any victim, regardless of who they are, can get justice for the abuse they have faced.”
This follows the erosion of free speech and religious rights in Britain, including English courts upholding the criminalization “toxic ideologies.”
It was Sir Edward Coke in The Institutes of the Laws of England, 1628 who declared “For a man’s house is his castle, et domus sua cuique est tutissimum refugium [and each man’s home is his safest refuge].” William Pitt, the first Earl of Chatham later added:
“The poorest man may in his cottage bid defiance to all the forces of the crown. It may be frail – its roof may shake – the wind may blow through it – the storm may enter – the rain may enter – but the King of England cannot enter.”
That no longer appears the case when misusing pronouns or failing to write a check for a child’s transitioning, which will now be treated as the same as physical child abuse. As the definition of abuse is broadened, the state derives greater control and direction over family affairs and relations. Moreover, leaving enforcement to the discretion of police in this “nonexhaustive” list only further undermines this long-standing protection over internal family matters. The question is what the limiting principle will be as the state defines a wider array of conduct to be child abuse. The default assumption of Pitt appears to have flipped in the United Kingdom.
Who are we to look down on the UK’s handling of the transgender issue, considering the state of affairs in the United States? How many of us say we are concerned but vote for people who do nothing?
Years from now when the minors who were subjected to chemicals and reassignment surgeries suddenly say “what did they do to me”?
How large will the legal awards be and who will pay?
Margot….it’s heartbreaking to even think about!
Also out of the UK, Bonus Holes.. So not only is the PIC now openly pushing to traffic children away from their parents, they are creating language they will use to market these mutilated children in their sex slave trade.
https://youtu.be/_qqjmRbIcNY
Some of these trans gender treatments make me think of Joseph Mengele.
Only rules for prosecutors and not a law. But since this is the CPS and the UK government, they can break you financially even if you end up with a “Win”. If not removed immediately I would pack up and leave. California and Minnesota are trying to develop similar laws.
Sorry to be gone for the week. Was in yellowstone for a week and had a close encounter with a bull Bison on the outside of my car. So big the car ahead could not be seen. Definitely a him. No they/them . All Bull. Did not care about outside world for the week. Such Bliss.
I have no skin in this game. I have four adult children who were educated prior to the onslaught of the current degeneracy. Therefore I can observe all these proceedings with an amused amazement, just to see how far it all will go. Each time I think it has hit bottom, another whole is dug.
I find it mystifying that the Left continues to find new ways to eliminate itself. Promoting lifestyles that seem to ensure fewer Leftists in the future is not a viable business plan. And now it hysterically defends the right to neuter those fortunate children who escape the womb with their lives. For such reasons, the unending supply of new, imported voters is critical to their success.
And yet the Left’s frenzied embrace of these preposterous new notions has already begun to disenchant the very immigrants they rely upon for their survival, as well as former stalwarts: old-school feminists are realizing that the Right may be grudging in it’s acceptance of them, but at least it’s not trying to replace them with smirking, mocking counterfeits. And classic Liberals already see that the censorship/suppresion regime is insupportable.
The Left is slowly but surely “Bud-Lighting” itself, and completely unaware that it is happening.
It’s no coincidence that the pedo-industrial-complex (PIC) is openly grooming governments worldwide, at the same time Angel Studios was working on a project to blow wide open the child sex trafficking industry.
Now that the Sound of Freedom has been released, we have a real-world cause to blow up the PIC. This will show people worldwide the evil coming for their children has many forms.
Jonathan: Frequently you turn to Great Britain when you want to make a point–and then misstate the law. But as Oliver Reeder, a UK citizen, has pointed out in his comment a possible prosecution for refusing to pay for transgender treatments is not the law but simply CPS guidance. Any prosecution would no doubt get the attention of Parliament. But you think CPS guidance violates the old English principle that a “man’s house is his castle” and “further undermines this long-standing protection over internal family matters”.
The problem is that in discussing British affairs you ignore what is going on right under your nose. FL GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law back in May putting new restrictions on gender affirming treatments for minors, drag shows, bathroom usage and which pronouns that can be used in schools. Under the transgender portion of the legislation (SB254) it prohibits minors from receiving gender-affirming treatment and a court can remove a minor from the home because such treatment is deemed “child abuse”. The law also provides for criminal penalties for health care providers who give gender-affirming care.
So from doctors’ offices, school classrooms and what goes on inside the home, DeSantis is demonizing the LGBTQ+ community. It’s an essential part of his right-wing presidential campaign. Removing a minor from his/her home simply because parents are providing gender-affirming care is a clear violation of the English principle that a “man’s house is his castle” and what you call the “long-standing protection over internal family matters”–not to mention core US constitutional principles–like the right to privacy and equal protection. When it comes to core British and American legal principles Florida is just not on your radar. Why is that?
“Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law back in May putting new restrictions on gender affirming treatments for minors . . .”
Good for him.
Whether done by a Muslim with a shard of glass or a Western “doctor” with a scalpel — the genital mutilation of a *child* is barbaric. Any parent who approves it should lose custody. Any “doctor” who performs it should lose his license and his freedom.
Dennis wants to make it illegal to not allow a parent to bring a child to a strip club.
-The left will not allow a student to get an aspirin, but will allow a child to get an abortion.
-The left wants to ease penalties on 17 year olds that murder or rape because their brains aren’t developed, but wants to force parents to cut of their genitals when they think they are the “wrong sex”.
-The left wants to allow children to be shipped to CA in order to get mutilated on a whim, but won’t let them buy a pack of smokes until they are 21.
-The left forces Target to not sell Abigail Shirer’s books and tries to eliminate Mark Levin’s book from their shelves, but they scream “book banning” when a school removes a book on male to male oral sex from the library of a elementary school.
-The left, under Governor Newsome, forces businesses to close, forces the arrest of people AT THE BEACH, bulldozes playgrounds, bans visitors to hospitals, tries to ban To Kill a Mockingbird…and then flies to Florida to screech that the governor there is a fascist.
-The left make Jim Acosta famous for being a complete AH and a rude bore at WH briefings and yet the press yells at the reporter from Africa trying to ask a question as they call him rude.
-The left said Trump using money to build the Wall was unconstitutional, while yelling at the Court for not allowing Biden to spend 100 times as much on the student loan fiasco.
-The left calls Larry Elder a white supremacists, Asians white supremacists, Hispanics white supremacists and they call trabs men “birthing people”.
OK, we can see the advanced state of the mental disease afflicting Europe at this time and spreading to North America like a plague. We must disinfect our nation and culture quickly before it does as much damage to us as the black death did to Europe 700+ years ago.
Reminds me of why the Pilgrims left England – religious persecution. We should open our doors wide for those fleeing this oppression.
Meanwhile in other parts of LaLa Land and virtue signaling there was also the weird 4th of July tweet from Ben and Jerry’s.
Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation, which is descended from the nation that once controlled parts of modern-day Vermont said that he was interested in Ben and Jerry’s offer to return stolen indigenous land, especially where their headquarters now sits. He stated that he has not yet been approached nor any members of the tribe.
Crickets….
This is bizarre stuff. Sweden and Finland are dramatically backing off transgender surgery for minors, but leftwing witchdoctors in the Anglosphere are pushing it. This is the most insane social experiment since Margaret Sanger pushed eugenics.
It’s also true that Sweden avoided many of the big mistakes the CDC made during the pandemic. MSNBC is still pushing masks and vaccines for children–with the CDC’s blessing.
And Sweden is getting tough on immigration while Biden is still flooding the country.
All this just proves what I’ve said before: American liberals are far, far stupider and more destructive than the Swedish people. The Swedes have made some terrible mistakes, but the thing that I have always admired about them is that they learn from their mistakes. The Democrat Party and its Deep-State numb nuts are just a bunch of freaks and juveniles by comparison.
Woe is America. I hope this nightmare ends.
What’s next ! Parade parents with dunces hats.