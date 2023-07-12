Notre Dame Professor Sues Student Newspaper Over Her Pro-Abortion Advocacy

A University of Notre Dame sociology professor, Tamara Kay, is suing a college newspaper for defamation after the students wrote articles on her advocacy for abortion rights. The Irish Rover is an independent, conservative publication and the students are standing by their coverage.
A review of the complaint raises more questions than answers on the basis for this rare lawsuit against student journalists. Indeed, the editors have doubled down and this week they ran a column declaring “Professor Kay’s allegations against the Rover are entirely false.” Their lawyers are reportedly preparing an anti-SLAPP motion to dismiss, claiming that Kay is seeking to intimidate student journalists. These motions are used by media because, as the Reporters Committee on the Freedom of the Press explained, “SLAPPs have become an all-too-common tool for intimidating and silencing criticism through expensive, baseless legal proceedings.” Yet, it is rare to see an academic accused of such harassing lawsuits.
Professor Kay has every right to protect her reputation through defamation actions and such lawsuits can protect against harassment and abuse by the media. The problem is that Kay is alleging statements as false that other journalists have found to be true or matters of interpretation. The complaint does not appear particularly compelling.
The complaint focuses on two Rover articles, including one that quoted Kay’s comments at a panel and a second article on comments Kay made at an event hosted by the Notre Dame College Democrats in March. However, National Review reviewed audio and other evidence and confirmed much of what the student journalists alleged with slight (but hardly defamatory) differences.
For example, the complaint raises an October 2022 article written by student editor Joe DeReuil titled “Keough School Professor Offers Abortion Access to Students.” However, the complaint fails to cite any specific examples of false statements included in the piece. A headline, however, can be the basis for a defamation action.
The panel event itself was “Post-Roe America: Making Intersectional Feminist Sense of Abortion Bans,” the participants discussed how Indiana’s new pro-life law, S.B. 1, would be harmful to “marginalized groups.”
Kay is quoted as telling the Rover that “For me, abortion is a policy issue. And yes, my view runs afoul of Church teaching, but in other areas, my positions are perfectly aligned [with the Church].” However, Kay responded to the Rover by accusing the students of lying and insisting there was “absolutely no interview” with the Rover. However, DeReuil then produced a recording in which he reportedly clearly identifies himself as the editor of the Rover before asking her several questions.
Kay also advocated abortion services through her Twitter account on which she identified herself as “Dr. Tamara Kay — Notre Dame abortion rights expert.” She also offered to “help as a private citizen if you have issues w access or cost. DM me [sic].”
She also reportedly posted a sign on her office door on campus that said, “This is a SAFE SPACE to get help and information on ALL Healthcare issues and access — confidentially with care and compassion.” The National Review reported that Kay’s non-Notre Dame email included information on how to reach her and told students to look for “a letter ‘J'” as a signal for helping with abortions: “Look for the ‘J’, Spread the word to students!”
Notably, the National Review reported that, after the Rover article, Kay changed her Twitter display name and “removed the signs from her office door and deleted her tweets about helping students access abortion.”
The lawsuit raises allegedly false statements made in a March 2023 article from the Rover written by student journalist Luke Thompson: “Tamara Kay Explains Herself to Notre Dame Democrats.”
Kay objects that she was falsely accused of “posting offers to procure abortion pills on her office door.” However, the National Review quotes a Notre Dame spokesman stating that in the case of the sign
“a reasonable person could understand Professor Kay to be giving medical advice (on becoming ‘unpregnant’ by taking abortion pills without knowing any details about an individual student’s health). This seemed unwise from both the perspective of faculty members and students.”
The recordings and media coverage also show that Kay made statements that seemed to track the views alleged by the student journalists even if there was some variation on the words.
It seems rather thin soup to sustain a defamation lawsuit against students or to support the claim that they are liable for her alleged “suffer[ing] mentally and emotionally and experienced and continues to experience mental anguish and fear for her safety.” She is also seeking punitive damages.
Notably, New York magazine did a full report on the controversy in an article in The Cut titled “The Holy War Against One Pro-Abortion-Rights Professor: Tamara Kay has endured a vicious harassment campaign that she says Notre Dame won’t help curb.” The story features a sign with the J featured on her door. The article declares that the newspaper “falsely claimed Kay was working ‘to bring abortion to Notre Dame students’ and distorted her comments at the September panel.”
I understand that Dr. Kay objects to the interpretation given her remarks and the headline “Keough School Professor Offers Abortion Access to Students.” However, the question is whether it goes beyond interpretation and warrants a defamation action. That will soon be the issue before the court as the student journalists seek a dismissal as an abusive effort to harass their newspaper.
Here is the complaint: Kay v. The Irish Rover
15 thoughts on “Notre Dame Professor Sues Student Newspaper Over Her Pro-Abortion Advocacy”
Reproductive HEALTH? There is nothing healthy about an abortion. It is the violent death of an unborn child (especially late term) and the maiming of a woman’s body.
“Another key element of human ecology is the inviolability of human life, especially at its beginning and its end. …. the first and most fundamental of all human rights is the right to life, and that when this right is denied all other rights are threatened. …. A society will be judged on the basis of how it treats its weakest members; and among the most vulnerable are surely the unborn and the dying. A materialistic view of the human person will concede little value and dignity to either.”
– Pope John Paul II
https://www.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/speeches/2000/apr-jun/documents/hf_jp-ii_spe_20000525_ambassador-new-zealand.html
The Left see individuals as widgets, props, talking points to use and discard, once they have been granted the power for which they lusted. To wit….Professor Tamara Kay’s website proves the aforementioned:
This is not and has never been about me. It is about the safety and dignity of the brilliant women students on this campus, who deserve to thrive and flourish here. My commitment to them, and to our Black, indigenous, LGBTQI+ and students of color is unshakeable, at the core of how I try to live my deep faith every day, and cannot be undermined by threats, abuse and harassment.”
– tamarakay.org
The Left see little value nor dignity in individuals, e.g. Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joseph Biden many comments on millions of Americans as being “vast right wing conspiracy”, “bitter clingers”, “deplorables”, “Maga zealots”, “QAnon disciples”, “terrorists”, “election deniers”, etc.
Why is it leftist just don’t own their political positions? I have no beef with Catholics. But you either believe or you don’t. That’s for you to work out.
The WHO evening drive guy, posited an analogy. The holocost happened because the Nazis convinced the people, those taken to the camps, were not human. That made the atrocity palatable. Today the same has happened here. Babies are not humans. (dont know what they think they are…just not a human being snuffed out, so you can make partner.)
The word to describe her is a Cafeteria Catholic. She’ll only choose those Church tenets that suit.
I didn’t see anything that indicated that she’s catholic.
Odd isn’t it…..a pro-abortion Professor at a Catholic University gets her nose out of joint (there’s a “J” for you….when the Student Newspaper reports on her actions, writings, and speech in the furtherance of her pro-abortion agenda.
Then…decides to file a law suit and insist how evil the students were that clearly did their homework and turned it in for publication.
I hope the Students do like the Covington Kids did….and file a counter action and seek compensatory and punitive damages from the Professor.
If they do and win….it will not be “thin soup” it shall be a large meal of Crow on a very cold platter.
Were there ever a collective of more insufferable cry babies than the modern left? I still say: aristocracy on steroids. Typically the privileged left reminds me of pretty much any other ignorant, entitled fool I’ve known who had a trust fund. Boo hoo. Also love the hypocrisy of suing children because they hurt your feelings. There simply are no grown ups in that direction. Just none. Nada.
1L Torts: the plaintiff is a limited-purpose public figure, and/or was speaking on a matter of public concern. Therefore, there can be no liability absent proof of malice – that what the students said was false and they knew it was false or showed reckless disregard as to its truth or falsity.
When a girlfriend of one of the Rover editors becomes pregnant, they will send her to this professor for help.
Is that really the best you can do? Wow.
Not everyone is an irresponsible ghoul. But I can understand how thinking so may be comforting to irresponsible ghouls.
Like knocking up a stripper, then trying to get out of paying child support, denying the child’s use of your last name and your family tells aides not to mention or acknowledge the child?
That is ghoulish.
This is one circumstance where the selfish biden syndicate has inadvertently helped someone – That kid is way better-off being as distant as possible from those aholes.
Bingo!
Or maybe they won’t kill their own child, and instead care for it?