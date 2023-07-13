My Wray or the Hard Wray: New Twitter Files Contradict FBI Director’s Testimony

Yesterday’s hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray was another maddening experience of faux contrition and open evasion. Wray apologized for violations that have already been established by courts or Congress (often over the best efforts of the FBI). However, on ample public evidence of new violations, Wray continued to use his favorite testimonial trilogy to dismiss any questions: expressing (1) lack of knowledge, (2) ongoing investigations, and (3) promises of later answers or briefings. He did, however, hold forth in detail after Rep. Eric Swalwell asked him about FBI Family Day. Despite the near total lack of substance, Wray did make one surprising denial. He insisted that the FBI does not engage in censorship efforts, focuses only on “foreign disinformation,” and does not pressure companies to censor others. Those denials are not only directly contradicted by the recent 155-page opinion of a federal court and the Twitter Files, but a new release from the Twitter Files and journalist Matt Taibbi.
Wray said that “…The FBI is not in the business of moderating content, or causing any social media company to suppress or censor.” He then added that these companies are not under any pressure in making their own decisions whether to censor people or groups flagged by the FBI.
The statement is obviously false. The FBI maintained a large operation of agents actively seeking the censorship of thousands, as discussed in my prior testimony.
Taibbi, however, has released another example of how aggressive the FBI was with social media companies. In the latest Twitter Files release, there is one email exchange where Twitter “immediately” suspended accounts flagged by the FBI without investigation.
Taibbi explained:
“In one shot, you can see the FBI asks to remove three accounts, that gets forwarded to Twitter, Twitter immediately suspends them, the accounts. But more importantly, when there’s a glitch, and the accounts remain up, the FBI immediately writes back and says, what’s the deal? We just wrote to you, why is it still up? So, that shows the nature of the relationship basically that it’s not really a collaboration. It’s much more like somebody reporting to an authority.
… [W]hat happens in these instances in the ones that I was showing, they’re just forwarding names of accounts that they say are associated with foreign threat actors. It’s very vague. And Twitter is taking them down before they even investigate. In this case, they later determined that they couldn’t find anything connecting them to any bad actors. In fact, one of them was from Canada. And so, that’s the problem. If it’s not connected with a crime, they’re just asking to take accounts down because they don’t like the profile of them.”
We also have hundreds of emails that show the FBI and other agencies targeting individuals for a wide array of disinformation, misinformation, and malinformation. The latter category is truly Orwellian. It covers true statements that can be used for a misleading purpose.
The latest email does not suggest that the FBI was the passive, helpful agency portrayed by the Director. For most people reading the email, it sounds like it is my Wray or the hard Wray.
Professor Turley is simply in denial. Citing a federal judge who is clearly wrong and by Turley’s own admission faces a serious challenge on appeal is hardly confirmation that the FBI engaged in what the republicans allege.
Flagging content is not censorship. It’s still up to social media companies to decide. When they do decide or agree with what the FBI points out it’s still not a free speech violation.
https://www.racket.news/p/meet-the-censored-me
“When we got into the Files, we were caught off guard. The content-policing system was more elaborate and organized than any of us imagined. A communications highway had been built linking the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence with Twitter, Facebook, Google, and a slew of other platforms. Among other things this looked more like a cartel than a competitive media landscape, and I had an uneasy feeling early on that publicizing this arrangement might create a host of unanticipated problems for everyone involved. ”
Director Wray demonstrated extraordinary competence in double speak, double think, and avoidance of giving truthful, direct and substantive answers. Ta-da! Good for him. Give him an A+ for his performance. However, he did absolutely nothing to instill confidence in the tarnished reputation of the FBI’s leadership and the institution as a whole. One could argue that he further advanced the perception that the agency no longer trustworthy.
Chris “Slow Walk” Wray lies like a pumpkin pie. He smiles for the cameras because he knows that the Democrats in the Senate have his back. Like Biden, he is totally protected and I’m betting is our next Biden nominee for the Presidential Medal of Freedom for “saving democracy”. Museum grade or Platinum Grade BS. Take your pick…..
Wray claimed that the FBI “focuses only on ‘foreign disinformation’ . . .”
Which means that:
Joe, a U.S. citizen, once had an online exchange with @russia007. That makes Joe a potential peddler of “disinformation.” (We, of course, have no idea what that word means. But it sounds nefarious, doesn’t it?)
Since we now have a plausible pretext, the FBI will monitor Joe’s opinions. And “request” that any be stricken that could maybe, possibly be interpreted (by someone) as disinformation. As a super-precaution, we’ll “request” his phone and bank activities. (After all — Putin.)
(For you conspiracy theorists: The FBI’s monitoring of Joe has *nothing* to do with his criticisms of the Administration’s policies.)
He then added that these companies are not under any pressure in making their own decisions whether the censor people or groups flagged by the FBI.
The next question to Wray should have been.
Director Wray, Under what enumerated constitutional power do you send send such requests flagging accounts?
Even the Republicans aren’t bright enough to pin Wray down on his Constitutional authority. I would love to have someone like Dershowitz drill down hard on the FBI’s enumerated power.
This bull of hiding behind ‘request’, needs to be put down once and for all.
The FBI is not a suggestion box. It’s a law enforcement agency.
In reality, that “request” means: The government wants you to disappear.
Flagging an account or content is not illegal, even for the FBI. The constitution does not prohibit them from doing that.
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
The Federal Government operates ONLY under the enumerated powers delegated to the Federal govt, by the People, or the States.
It can only take actions enumerated in the Constitution.
” When we got into the Files, we were caught off guard. The content-policing system was more elaborate and organized than any of us imagined. A communications highway had been built linking the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence with Twitter, Facebook, Google, and a slew of other platforms. Among other things this looked more like a cartel than a competitive media landscape, and I had an uneasy feeling early on that publicizing this arrangement might create a host of unanticipated problems for everyone involved. ”
https://www.racket.news/p/meet-the-censored-me
The Twitter Files, completely blocked by mainstream media, I’m certain director wray has no idea what the twitter files means. If he does, there is an ongoing investigation so he cannot comment. Please inquire at the IRS who has been attacking the reporters who worked at Twitter exposing the secrets the FBI and company censors kept for many years.
Another government official lying to Congress and the American people. What else is new?
Just remember Wray’s denials and obfuscations were only performed in an effort to promote “our democracy ™”; and thus necessary and commendable.
And also remember that it isn’t democracy unless the “correct” result is obtained.
https://thefederalist.com/2023/07/11/desantis-problem-isnt-trump-its-that-dems-rigged-the-last-election/
https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
Democracy the g-d that failed…
As he showed so convincingly and clearly yesterday, Christopher Wray is nothing more than a celebrity place holder for what an FBI director is expected to look and sound like. The FBI needs a strong quarterback, not a cheerleader who, when trying to act like a law enforcement official, trips over his own pom-poms. The FBI needs a strong police executive, someone who knows the work of a law enforcement officer and understands the culture and organizational challenges of the profession. The public, in turn, expects as a director someone who does not hide behind self-imposed rules intended to cover up mistakes but, instead, expects a director that tells the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. That person for certain is not Christopher Wray, the man given to us by Chris Christi, his mentor. Both are exactly what they appear to be: empty suits (one a bit larger than the other).
