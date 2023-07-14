Turley Testifies in House Judiciary Committee on FISA Abuses and Reforms

This morning I will be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance on “Fixing FISA.” The hearing will start at 9:15 am at 2141 Rayburn House Office Building. The specific focus will be the reauthorization of Section 702, one of the most controversial and most abused sections of the Act.

I will be joined on the panel with a distinguished group of experts:

Phil Kiko, Principal, Williams & Jensen; former Chief of Staff and General Counsel, House Judiciary Committee; former Chief Administrative Officer, House of Representatives

Gene Schaerr, General Counsel, Project for Privacy and Surveillance Accountability

Elizabeth Goitein, Senior Director, Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law

Here is my testimony: Turley.Testimony.FISA.6.14.23

