Friendly Fire: Dan Goldman Demolishes the Biden Defense in Whistleblower Hearing

Below is my column in the New York Post on one of the most damaging moments in yesterday’s hearing on the IRS whistleblowers alleging special treatment for Hunter Biden in their criminal investigation. What was most remarkable was not just the content but the cause of the incriminating statement. Rep. Dan Goldman’s friendly fire incident produced Dresden-level damage for the Biden defense.
One of the most basic lessons that we teach law students is that you should “never ask a question you don’t know the answer to.”
The peril of the poorly crafted question was on display in Wednesday’s hearing with two whistleblowers on political interference in the Hunter Biden investigation.
Most Democrats avoided any questions on the substance of the allegations, focusing instead on everything from systemic racism to the use of the term “two-tiered system of justice” and, of course, Donald Trump.
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) often goes where wiser members fear to tread. On this occasion, Goldman may have delivered one of the most damaging moments for the Democrats.
In the course of just a few minutes, the freshman New York congressman seemed to demolish the defense of President Biden.
Goldman was trying to get the witnesses to say that there is no evidence that President Biden was personally involved in the alleged felonies of his son.
He raised the shocking WhatsApp message that Hunter had allegedly sent to a Chinese official with foreign intelligence contacts. In the message, Hunter wrote:
“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”
Most Democrats have avoided the message, which is incredibly damaging and seems to contradict the President’s long denial of any knowledge or involvement in his son’s dealings.
Goldman pressed veteran IRS investigator Gary Shapley about his suggestion that Joe Biden discussed the foreign dealing with his son. Shapley eagerly said that he would be happy to explain but Goldman cut him off and said that he did not have time for such explanations.
At this point, most lawyers would have reversed engines out of troubled waters, but Goldman plowed full speed ahead. He said that the references to Joe sitting next to his son does not mean that they actually discussed his business.
Goldman then went even further and raised a “lunch where Joe Biden came to say hello at the Four Season’s hotel to a lunch that he was having with CEFC executives.” He then reads from the record in how Biden associate Rob Walker described the origins of the meeting with the Chinese officials to get his dad to stop by: “Hunter told his Dad that ‘I may be trying to start a company or try to do something with these guys.’ “
Goldman then pounced and said slyly “Now let me ask you something, that doesn’t sound much like Joe Biden was involved in whatever Hunter was doing with the CEFC if Hunter Biden is telling him that he is trying to do business with them, does it?”
That is when Shapley stated the obvious: “No, but it does show that he told his father that he was trying to do business and . . . ”
Goldman finally hears the train whistle and tries to get off the track: “OK, well that is true that Hunter Biden does try to do business, that is correct.”
Too late. Goldman was citing the testimony of Walker that Joe Biden not only came to a lunch on Hunter’s foreign dealings, but did so after being told that Hunter wanted to lay the foundation for such a deal.
This is the same Joe Biden who has repeatedly told the American people that he never discussed any of Hunter’s deals and had no knowledge of such deals. He has maintained that denial as evidence has mounted contradicting him. Even when he flew his son to China where Hunter cut lucrative deals, he insists that they never mentioned that deal.
There are also repeated references to President Biden as the “Big Guy” in emails who was to receive a 10 percent cut on a deal with the Chinese as well as other benefits. There are other references to Hunter Biden paying portions of his father’s expenses and taxes.
People apparently were told to avoid directly referring to President Biden. In one email, Hunter’s business associate Tony Bobulinski was instructed by Biden associate James Gilliar not to speak of the former veep’s connection to any transactions: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u [sic] are face to face, I know u [sic] know that but they are paranoid.” Bobulinski gave testimony that he met with Joe Biden and discussed these deals with him.
There are also the disclosures that Biden met with at least 14 of Hunter’s business associates from the US, Mexico, Ukraine, China and Kazakhstan over the course of his vice presidency.
Then there is the audiotape message from President Biden for Hunter that specifically discussed coverage of those dealings.
Finally, there is another audiotape of his uncle, Jim Biden, telling Hunter that he and his father had discussed his collapsing financial position and could arrange a “safe harbor.”
The culmination of this evidence was Goldman matter-of-factly eliciting testimony on how Joe Biden came to a lunch with Chinese businessmen after being expressly told it was meant to cut new business deals with them. His son was even thinking of creating a corporation with the Chinese despite a glaring lack of expertise for such a venture.
The meeting was previously described by witnesses and discussed by these whistleblowers, but Goldman brought it all together at the end of the hearing.
Unfortunately, that is when Goldman’s time ran out.
A few more minutes and we might have had an open-and-shut case for the appointment of a special counsel.
Preamble: “Rep. Dan Goldman’s friendly fire incident PRODUCED Dresden-level damage for the Biden defense.” (Emphasis added)
Body of article: “…SEEMED to demolish the defense of President Biden.” (Emphasis added)
Which is it? One is a definitive statement the other uses a qualifier: might or might not have demolished. I’ll go with the second version only because it SEEMS that crickets follow every blockbuster moment in this saga. Gary Hart paid a bigger price in his political career for the misdeed of having a woman other than his wife sitting on his lap. Pity Biden was able to recover from the plagiarism incident that should have ended his political career. Nixon resigned following the coverup of less serious behavior. Still cannot believe what I am seeing.
Dan Goldman proves that the “other affirmative action” , legacy admissions, is just as bad as racial AA. This rich moron got into the top schools based on his family’s wealth and as a product of legacy type of admissions and it showed up yesterday as well as many other times that he has spoken in public.
Nepotism has probably done more damage since it is less easy to spot, that is until the moronic family member really steps in it – but (like hunter biden) their are plenty of paved avenues available to save the sorry *ss and place him/her in some other innocuous but lucrative position.
This issue presents a good opportunity to take a nostalgic stroll down memory lane. Remember ABSCAM, an FBI sting in the late 1970s and early 1980s focused on politicians and in which undercover FBI agents bribed various members of congress who, in turn, backed private immigration bill to allow entry of fictitious Arab sheiks who, in turn, were alleged to be interested in investing in various enterprises in the various districts of the members of congress. The concept for ABSCAM began with an FBI confidential human source named Mel Weinberg, a convicted swindler and international con artist. The FBI used him to create a phony business that became a magnet for attracting greedy politicians to the undercover scheme. In the end, seven members of congress, six of whom were Democrats, were arrested by the FBI. Another four state-level politicians, all Democrats, also were arrested, as was a high-ranking INS official.
Congress got even with the FBI by enacting laws that in various ways controlled investigations of politicians. To appease Congress, several successive Attorneys General beginning with Benjamin Civiletti in 1981, constructed “guidelines” to govern FBI activities.
Fast forward to yesterday’s hearing on the Hill, which is the subject of Turley’s column today. We saw a brief video of a potential FBI confidential human source named Gal Luft, an Israeli professor, who in 2019 volunteered to tell the FBI about Hunter Biden and his and Hunter’s contacts with CEFC, a CCP-owned power company in China. A secret meeting between the FBI and Luft occurred in Brussels in 2019.
Just think of how easy it would have been if the FBI had used Luft to introduce undercover agents to Hunter and his Chinese CCP friends in an ABSCAM-like scenario. It would have been much easier and more productive than the bungled undercover case engineered by the same FBI against George Papadopoulos and it would have had real, not bogus, connections to national security. This, however, never happened. Instead, the FBI and Department of Justice colleagues who heard Luft’s story firsthand in 2019 in Brussels buried it and decided, instead, to indict the confidential human source, thus closing off whatever opportunity there was to investigate the alleged infiltration of the CCP – past and present – in American politics .
One might wonder if today’s corrupt and inept FBI, in effect, reflects the “revenge” of the “hapless seven” – those members of congress snared by an FBI sting more than fifty years ago?
JJC,
I was much to young to remember ABSCAM but thank you for that interesting comment.
I will go look it up later.