The New Authoritarians: How Professors Are Now Calling for Biden to Simply Defy the Supreme Court

“I shall resist any illegal federal court order.”
When “the Court’s interpretation of the Constitution is egregiously wrong,” the president should refuse to follow it.
Those two statements were made roughly 60 years apart. The first is from segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace (D). The second was made by two liberal professors this month.
In one of the most chilling developments in our history, the left has come to embrace the authoritarian language and logic of segregationists in calling for defiance and radical measures against the Supreme Court.
In a recent open letter, Harvard law professor Mark Tushnet and San Francisco State University political scientist Aaron Belkin called upon President Joe Biden to defy rulings of the Supreme Court that he considers “mistaken” in the name of “popular constitutionalism.” Thus, in light of the court’s bar on the use of race in college admissions, they argue that Biden should just continue to follow his own constitutional interpretation.
The use of the affirmative action case is ironic, since polls have consistently shown that the majority of the public does not support the use of race in college admissions. Indeed, even in the most liberal states, such as California, voters have repeatedly rejected affirmative action in college admissions. Polls further show that a majority support the Supreme Court’s recent decisions.
So despite referenda and polls showing majority support for barring race in admissions, academics are pushing to impose their own values, regardless of the views of the public or of the courts.
However, even if these measures were popular, it would not make them right. It is precisely what segregationists such as Sen. James Eastland (D-Miss.) argued, that “all the people of the South are in favor of segregation. And Supreme Court or no Supreme Court, we are going to maintain segregated schools.”
Tushnet and Belkin cite with approval Biden’s declaration that this is “not a normal Supreme Court.” Biden’s view of normalcy appears to be a court that agrees with his fluid view of constitutional law, by which he can forgive roughly a half of trillion dollars in loans or impose a national eviction moratorium without a vote of Congress.
Tushnet and Belkin know their audience. Biden has previously evinced little respect for the Constitution or the courts. Take the eviction case. In an earlier decision, a majority of justices had declared that Biden’s actions were unconstitutional, confirming what many of us had said for months.
Even after the majority declared it unconstitutional, Biden wanted to reissue the national moratorium. White House counsel and most scholars told him the move would be blatantly unconstitutional and defy the express ruling of the court. Instead, he consulted the only law professor willing to tell him what he wanted to hear and did it anyway. It was quickly again declared unconstitutional.
Other commentators and academics have gone from implied to open contempt for our constitutional norms.
Georgetown University Law School Professor Rosa Brooks was celebrated for her appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” after declaring that Americans are “slaves” to the U.S. Constitution and that the Constitution itself is now the problem for the country.
MSNBC commentator Elie Mystal called the U.S. Constitution “trash” and argued that we should simply just dump it.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has questioned the need for a Supreme Court.
In a New York Times column, “The Constitution Is Broken and Should Not Be Reclaimed,” law professors Ryan D. Doerfler of Harvard and Samuel Moyn of Yale called for the Constitution to be “radically altered” to “reclaim America from constitutionalism.”
So the danger is now “constitutionalism,” as opposed to what Tushnet and Belkin call “popular constitutionalism.”
Many have called for the court to be packed with liberal appointees to bring it back to what Biden views as “normal.” Some of these calls before Biden’s Supreme Court commission echoed the same views as Tushnet and Belkin. Indeed, they cite Harvard professor Nikolas Bowie, who rejected the notion that “the constitutional interpretation held by a majority of Supreme Court justices should be ‘superior’ to the interpretations held by majorities of the other branches.”
The Framers saw the Supreme Court as playing a counter-majoritarian role when it is necessary to protect individual rights and constitutional norms. The alternative is what the Framers viewed as a tyranny of the majority, where popularity rather than principle prevails. For that reason, the Court has often stood with the least popular in our society and, since Marbury v. Madison, has had the final word on what the Constitution means.
Justice Robert Jackson once observed that he and his colleagues “are not final because we are infallible, we are infallible because we are final.”
That finality has been essential to the stability of our system for generations. While presidents such as Andrew Jackson taunted the court for its inability to enforce its rulings without an army, it has never needed one. Respect for the court is in our DNA. No matter our disagreements with a given decision, Americans will not tolerate defiance of the institution and the rule of law. That is why, despite the support for court packing by many law professors (including Tushnet, Belkin and Bowie), the public remains staunchly opposed to it.
What is most striking about these professors is how they continue to claim they are defenders of democracy, yet seek to use unilateral executive authority to defy the courts and, in cases like the tuition forgiveness and affirmative action, the majority of the public. They remain the privileged elite of academia, declaring their values as transcending both constitutional and democratic processes.
The problem is indeed “constitutionalism,” and their view of “popular constitutionalism” is a euphemism for “popular justice.”
Tushnet and Belkin show the release that comes with rejecting constitutionalism. They declare that it is not enough merely to pack the court: “The threat that MAGA justices pose is so extreme that reforms that do not require congressional approval are needed at this time, and advocates and experts should encourage President Biden to take immediate action to limit the damage.”
In other words, they are calling for Biden to declare himself the final arbiter of what the Constitution means and to exercise unilateral executive power without congressional approval. He is to become a government unto himself.
No doubt a new variation of “popular constitutionalism” would then be crafted if a Republican were ever elected and proceeded to mete out an alternative view of justice.
This is what Tushnet has advocated in “taking the Constitution away from the courts.” Once the courts are removed from constitutionalism, however, we will be left where we began centuries ago: with the fleeting satisfaction of popular justice.
Here are the rulings inspiring these so-called “law professors” to advocate that POTUS overthrow the American system of government: (1) the Equal Protection Clause actually does outlaw racial discrimination; (2) the Constitution, which allocates lawmaking power to Congress, does not allocate it to the executive branch; (3) the First Amendment’s guarantee of free expression means the state cannot coerce artists to express ideas they disagree with; and of course (4) the Constitution, which says nothing about abortion either express or implied, leaves that issue to the states.
Wow . . . so radical, the Court is actually reading and applying the Constitution as it is written! In today’s twisted age, that apparently is what counts as “not a normal court.”
Tushnet, Belkin, AOC, and everyone else trashing the Supreme Court are the real insurrectionists here. They keep yelling they are “saving democracy” so voters will by their BS. Who knows. Maybe with the 24/7 help of the mainstream media it might work ??? Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
And these learned lights of liberality and progressivism called the January 6 rioters “insurrectionists”. Basically what they are spouting is treason. The Supreme Court , until FDR, was a very conservative, non interventionist court. It did however make mistakes, primarily in Plessy v Ferguson, and Dredd Scott and a few others. Then FDR replaced, over 12 years, 7 of 9 of the Supreme Court justices and with Truman and then JFK / LBJ it became activist and meddled in every facet of American life. Some acts such as Brown v Bd of Education and others needed in civil rights were appropriate but it could not constrain itself and went off the reservation into almost everything in American life and created rights and actions not seen before and tried to become a super unelected legislature. It argued for almost total submission of the people to the administrative state and rules when congress sat on its ass and abrogated its responsibility to legislate. Leading to the monstrosity sized federal government we have now. These liberal progressive groups cannot fathom “limits” and it is beyond them that we have a designed government of limits.
These people are almost like the Bolsheviks and when they don’t get their way, they preach a coup. Which is exactly how the minor fraction of Bolshevik’s took power in post Tsar Russia. Followed by a long and bloody civil war, leading to the succession of Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and a close call in Ukraine. Do these liberal lights have any concept of what they would unleash and what they would not likely survive.
“popular constitutionalism.”
Isn’t that clever.
Translated into English, that means: Let’s have mob rule. With us as the Voice of the mob.
Turley’s partisanship is showing. He left out Alabama Republicans completely defying the Supreme Court’s ruling. If he’s going to complain about authoritarian actions he should include those of the republicans as well.
He also ignores the unconstitutional attempts at overturning the election by using suspect “theories” from law “experts” like John Eastman.
“If [Turley’s] going to complain about . . .”
If you’re going to complain about Joe committing arson, you should also complain about Susie committing arson. Otherwise, you’re just a “partisan,” and your complaints about arson should be ignored.
God help us if that is what passes for an argument.
Your whataboutism, while pathetic on normal days, is especially pathetic today when he highlighted George Wallace. What, you think he is somehow duty-bound to mention every other example in history? Of course, that is all your side has – a lame attempt at deflection. So typical, and so pathetic.
overturning the election by using suspect “theories” from law “experts”
The EXACT same theories used by Democrats when Trump, Bush 41, and Bush 43 were elected?
-AUDIT- Them. Of the two this article mentions, Harvard (Mark Tushnet) and San Francisco State University (Aaron Belkin).
Audit the University’s Classes that these two Professors are responsible for to establish the Value and Merit of that Claims:
What Students actually showed up for Class,
What Students were required to take the class,
How many Students took the class as an elective,
What percentage of Clauses did the Students attend,
What percentage of classes did the Professors attend,
What was the Ethnic demography of the Students attending class,
What was the Ethnic demography of the Collage.
Based upon that data:
If there is a ‘value’ in not compiling with the SCOTUS then present the findings and defy the Order.
If there is not a ‘value’ in compiling then de-fund the Collage for defying the Order.
The Professors may have valid Claim for their intended actions, from Their perspective.
Audit it and find the Truth of the matter, the Value.
So now that the court is no longer reliably Leftist, the disloyal Left has come out full bore for a dictatorship, in the hands of the emptiest suit that ever occupied the White House.
The Left has always been the fascists. Now the Democrat party and these profs are just tools of it. Here’s the description of fascism/Democrats:
– Centralization of authority under a tyrannical/extra-Constitutional executive (as these professors want)
– Who uses a centralised government to make a capitalist economy subject to stringent governmental controls (covid shutdowns/excessive regulation/federal agency rulings)
– And implements violent suppression of the opposition (Anti-Fa riots/ CLimate hysterics gluing themselves to tarmacs/ Maxine Waters and Dems saying Rep’s should be harassed/ Schumer screaming “you have released the whirlwinds and will pay the price”)
– While using the government agencies (FBI, FISA, IRS, Federal Courts) to stop all political opposition – no examples required because it’s just too obvious!
I dare any liberal to show me any different.
Another nice summary of Democrat values in today’s US that nicely align with Fascism:
• Destroy religion and the traditional family
• Confiscates Guns from law-abiding citizens
• ID’s its political enemies and persecutes them
• Controls mass media and communication – like the 92% of US Press that votes Democrat
• Disdains individual rights in favor of the needs of the state
• Uses the schools to indoctrinate children
• Attacks free speech
• Controls and manipulates elections
This may have some temporary “surprise” value but that’s all. The core of this country’s ethos is toward following our revered constitution, the secular bible that underpins our faith in our country and its fundamental goodness. Just as there are renegade sects that design their own bibles to support their own proclivities, we will have those from time to time who can think they should do the same with our constitution. They will pass into the dustbin of history with nothing but a brief flash of controversy. The coming tsunami of corruption charges against President Biden and his family once again will surprise, shock, and alarm us but also will provide an opportunity to cleanse the body politic of these occasional distractions.
time to end all federal aid and loans to colleges…they have become Democrat indoctrination centers.
Also time to tax all non-profits where anyone gets $100k…like Colleges…which pay millions to coaches.
Let colleges GO BACK TO TEACHING…not funding people like Biden and other Democrat staffers(eg Huma Abedin) with Millions for NO-SHOW jobs!
We may need a Supreme Court, but not this one. The members in its majority are corrupt. Its majority is illegitimate, moreover, given the Garland situation. So yes, at this point it represents a distinct majority view in this country by a combination of happenstance and corruption.
I realize the situation is what it is but that is only because we let it be so. In Israel, the people are revolting over their court and changes are being made.
Please tell us which decisions would have been different with a “non-corrupt” SCOTUS.
Look, a SCOTUS majority decision does not include Sotomayor and kenji simply means that it is the correct Constitutional choice, not the political one. How anyone cannot see that is laughable.
when the obamas come out of one of their mansions to decry a decision, you know that racism was not enforced or some other discriminatory policy was shot-down.
Feel free to revolt here over not becoming an apartheid state here, like obamma and tribe and the rest of the racists in the dem party want.
The left is up in arms over the supposed corruption going on at SCOTUS (no evidence to support the claims of corruption), but left wingers are not troubled at all by all this Biden family corruption – millions in payoffs being paid to Biden family members to get Joe to do “favors” for the people paying Biden’s son, brothers, grandchildren, in-laws, etc. etc.
This is precisely the Supreme Court this country needs – one that reads and applies the Constitution according to what it actually says, not according to what left-wing ideologues wish it said. Contrary to your assertion, this is the most legitimate SCOTUS has been in 60 years.
The California professor, who is upset if the US Supreme Court sounds like a real bright light. He may not be aware that his own California constitution prohibits affirmative action, and this incidentally, was passed through a vote of the people of California!!!
Dems HUNGER for Drugs, Insanity, Suicide, Illegals, crime and Fascism! Against Free Speech!
USSR Redshirts,
German Brownshirts,
Italy Blackshirts,
China Redshirts,
Globalists/US Democrats Rainbowshirts
SAME FASCISM!
Germans were GOOD people…well till..you know!
Democrats are fascists, using government and business…to destroy opponents and America!!!
GOP gives them the money to do it
Time to CUT DC’s power…cut 50% of Federal Spending and move 75% of government OUT OF DC!
A whole article about people without power discussing defying the Supreme Court with no mention of the Alabama legislature actually doing it by refusing to redraw their districts as directed. Partisan much?
you are comparing some leftist 3 judge panel to the supreme court?
The actual Supreme Court left the ruling in place, that was a decision.
The Supreme Court threw out the most powerful part of the Voting Rights Act in 2013, the requirement in the Voting Rights Act that all or parts of 15 states with a history of discrimination in voting get the federal government’s approval before changing the way they hold elections?
I agree with a part of thatb decision. It wasn’t fair to only hold several states and jurisdictions accountable when the whole country is biased. Preclearance should be required everywhere, rather than states like Alabama, Texas, Florida, Wisconsin, and Mississippi putting unconstitutional laws in place and it taking several years to wind through the courts to get overturned.
I’m amazed when people try to spring basic facts on me like I have no idea. How about the Casual Killing Act of 1669 if you need something to think about.
The Alabama Constitution requires the Legislature draw the legislative districts. Does the Alabama Constitution provide for federal court approval?
More whataboutism deflection. Why don’t you discuss the actual issue at hand? Pathetic.
And yet, those same people called TRUMP a dictator.