FISA Report: FBI Continues to Violate FISA and Improperly Sought Information on Senator and Judge

In my recent testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, I warned that, if Congress reauthorized Section 702 without major changes, we have “become a nation of chumps.” The FBI is once again before Congress after years of systemic and massive abuses of FISA and only a nation of chumps would give them the same authority. With each renewal, the FBI has pledged that it has learned its lesson and would stop its abuses . . . only to continue to abuse the authority. Now, a FISA order indicates that the FBI searched the data of a U.S. Senator, a state senator, and a judge.
Notably, in his recent testimony, FBI Director Christopher Wray tried to blame his predecessor James Comey for the abuses, a claim that was recently undermined in the targeting of Republican staff members. Now, it is equally clear that the abuses have continued on his watch.
FBI employees searched foreign surveillance data for the last names of a U.S. senator and a state senator. It also searched the Social Security number of a state judge who alleged civil rights violations by a municipal chief of police, according to the opinion by the chief judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
The problem is that Wray has continued to refuse to answer the most basic questions about the FISA abuses, including a baffling denial that he even knew what “parallel construction” means in his testimony before this Committee this week. It was akin to the head of the CDC saying that she did not know what “gain-of-function” research means.
“Parallel construction” has long been a complaint of civil libertarians and defense counsel. It avoids “poisonous tree” problems by replanting the seeds of the evidence to claim independent acquisition. It hides the true origins of evidence from courts and in some cases, Congress. While defendants are supposed to receive notice of Section 702 evidence, parallel construction can be used to evade that obligation. Yet, Wray insists that he has no idea what it means.
The choice is ours: we can be informed citizens or a nation of chumps.
43 thoughts on “FISA Report: FBI Continues to Violate FISA and Improperly Sought Information on Senator and Judge”
The FBI is now the East German Stasi.
One last comment and quoting Eric Hoffer with a modification,
“If a society is to preserve stability and a degree of continuity, it must learn how to keep its (adolescents) [lawless leftists] from imposing their tastes, values, and fantasies on everyday life.”
There have been many statements today and passed posts about moving various departments out of the DC Swamp. This sounds like a perfect solution to remove advantages for the demigods’ (Crocodiles) who twist and turn to destroy their pray. Bolivia is a fine example of separation of authority, La Paz being the administrative location and Sucre the Constitutional location. Though Bolivia has had their fair share of troubles the government structure has had a calming effect. Moving the Supreme Court may be a great start, but the court system and its composition is troubling when considering Supreme, Appeals, District, Tax Court, International, Trade, Claims, Veterans, Military. The most troubling aspect as I see it is how the Supreme decides which cases to take on. I do not believe they are beyond political persuasions. So would moving this arm of the government be any different than what exists? Moving the department of Justice could be the answer, but how would the structure serve the various parts; Solicitors’, Disputes, Inspector General, FBI and a host of other sub-parts of Justice and removing the influence of politics? Can we actually say the FBI would be any less influenced by partisan efforts if moved to Pueblo Colorado, Wichita, Kansas or for that matter Wichita Falls, Texas? President Trump relocated the headquarter of the Bureau of Land Management to Grand Junction, Colorado in 2020, give or take e few months, a year later, the headquarters were moved back to DC (aka-the swamp). Reason given by Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland “… to ensure that it has access to the policy-budget, and decision-making levers to best carry out its mission…”. With the considerations above I’d say moving any agency headquarters out of the swamp would be a wasted effort, but it’s not to say that is the end all. The agencies (all of them) must be held accountable. This will require having the stamina and will power of the legislative representatives, the presidential where with all, and the public’s demand to reform the government located in the DC Swamp. FDR had it right in 1937 when he said “all government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining as usually understood cannot be transplanted into the public service.” Additionally the laws MUST be enforced for those who disregard them, without law and order there is no need for a government. We are on a road to tyranny and an uncivilized society similar to the Old West, where laws were either non-existed or ignored. Again I repeat without equal laws and speedy justice, this great Country, The United States of America is doomed. May God Help us All.
I wondered what the connection between Chris Christi and Wray was, then I see Christi’s personal attorney was Wray in BridgeGate.
Given how many people vote for Trump, the answer is “chumps”.
“The choice is ours: we can be informed citizens or a nation of chumps.”
I guess I thought the jury came in with that verdict more than 20 years ago, when the vast majority of Americans — including a strong majority of Congress — got sold on the evidence-free idea that Saddam had “weapons of mass destruction” requiring the senseless and counterproductive invasion of Iraq.
Still waiting for Bush/Cheney to do time for crimes against humanity (among other charges) for destablizing a significant portion of the world and causing yet-uncounted deaths, sometimes estimated in the hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions, along with the rise of Al-Qaeda AND ISIS, in a chain reaction that’s still happening.
And I thought you were going to be the Patriot Act.
No, but he and Sammy would love to meet a couple of alpha male patriots