Biden’s Break-The-Glass Option: Pardon Hunter and Withdraw from the 2024 Election

Below is my column in The Messenger on what I called Biden’s “break-the-glass” option after the disaster in Delaware. After the column ran, Fox News asked White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre about the possibility of a pardon. Jean-Pierre cut him off and responded unequivocally “no.” I hope that proves to be true but it would have been more assuring to come from someone who did not clearly misrepresent the President’s earlier denial just a day earlier and change his long-standing position. The President previously denied a series of facts that have been proven, including the fact that his son did make money in China and President Biden did have knowledge of (and interact with) his son’s business dealings. The real question is whether the fix in this case will fail and leave the President with the pardon option behind the glass.
The collapse of the Hunter Biden plea bargain has left many in Washington shocked. After all, this is a city that knows how to fix a fight. After five years, the Biden corruption scandal was supposed to die with a vacuous plea bargain and no jail time. Most everyone was in on the fix, from members of Congress to the media to the prosecutors. The problem was the one notable omission: Judge Maryellen Noreika of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.
The sentencing hearing was a moment that made the Hindenburg disaster look like a seamless landing. Noreika asked a basic question on the implications of the agreement, and the entire deal immediately collapsed.
Now the Justice Department is in a bind. It could not admit in the hearing that Hunter Biden could escape future liability for a host of uncharged crimes. Yet, when a defendant backs out of a generous plea deal, federal prosecutors ordinarily will pursue all of the available charges — and jail time.
While President Joe Biden once declared, in more colorful terms, that no one messes with a Biden, the Justice Department may now find it has no choice. It could be forced to actually treat Hunter like an ordinary citizen.
The debacle in Delaware still could result in a plea deal. The parties have a month to “work things out,” and most judges sign off on deals, given the discretion afforded to the executive branch on criminal charging decisions. They just need to be clear about the terms, and clarity is something neither side seemed eager to establish publicly during Wednesday’s hearing. However, an agreement would require prosecutors either to fight to preserve a sweetheart deal — one without additional future charges — or to proceed, as they would in most cases, with a full prosecution.
That would include obvious potential charges under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Noreika forced the Justice Department to admit that it still could charge Biden as an unregistered foreign agent. That was the charge used against onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the similarities between the cases are striking. It took little time for the Justice Department to use the charge against Manafort. Yet, in the Hunter Biden investigation, five years have passed, and the Justice Department seemed mired in doubt over applying the same standard to the president’s son.
A FARA charge could further expose Hunter’s alleged influence-peddling operations, with what House GOP investigators say were millions in foreign payments from a virtual rogue’s gallery of foreign officials. The Justice Department also would face pressure to seek the same long jail sentence given to Manafort; he was sentenced to 73 months of imprisonment, which included the statutory maximum 60 months for a conspiracy to violate FARA. (That same year, political consultant W. Samuel Patten pleaded guilty to lobbying and consulting on behalf of the Opposition Bloc, a Ukrainian political party, and received 36 months of probation.)
That is not even including potential felony charges for the original gun violation, money laundering, or other crimes. If the Justice Department were to show the same aggressive effort toward Hunter Biden that was shown to figures like Manafort, Hunter could be looking at a real possibility of years in jail.
There is, however, the ultimate “break-the-glass” option that I raised previously if the Bidens and their supporters could not rig the process: Joe Biden could pardon his son and then announce that he will not run for reelection.
Facing an impeachment inquiry, low public support, and a son in the legal dock, Biden could use the case to close out his political career. Of course, a pardon would be what I consider another abuse of the pardon power for personal benefit. President Bill Clinton waited until the end of his second term to pardon his half-brother. Biden could do the same by acknowledging that the pardoning of his son is a form of raw self-dealing. However, as he has said throughout the scandal, he loves his son and blames his crimes on his struggle with addiction and grieving.
With that, Biden could bow out of the election without admitting (as many on both sides are saying) that old age has taken its toll on his mental and physical capacity. He would end his political career with an act as a father, which some would condemn but most would understand. That would clear the way for a new generation of Democratic candidates who would have a better chance of defeating Donald Trump or another Republican presidential candidate.
President Biden could even give Hunter a preemptive or prospective pardon. That would effectively end any federal investigation, although the pardon would need to cover the waterfront of possible charges. By resigning and becoming a lame-duck president, Biden also would undermine congressional Republicans’ impeachment calls. And it would allow his own allies to declare the scandal over, with Biden taking responsibility by giving up a second term in office.
Of course, there is no guarantee that the congressional investigation would end. Even if such a move dampened the demand for an impeachment inquiry, it would not likely stop Republicans from pursuing answers about the official handling of this investigation and claims of political interference.
Yet, any damage would be contained by Biden offering himself up as a sin-eater for his family. Democratic candidates would not likely face backlash for their opposition to investigating the scandal; their chances of retaking the House could be substantially increased. Likewise, the media would not have to face the mounting evidence that it has steadfastly ignored for years.
The pardon-and-apology approach might appeal to Biden not only as an effort to convert vice into virtue but to justify his withdrawal from the election as a selfless act.
Everyone in Washington would win — except, of course, the public: The Bidens would keep alleged millions in influence-peddling profits; Hunter would not even have to pay his full taxes; members of Congress and the media could avoid taking responsibility for burying the reports of corruption.
That is what is called a “happy ending” in Washington.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
This is clearly the cleanest and easiest way to go for joe and hunter. But what about the rest of his crime family – brother jim, daughter, sister, in-laws, outlaws, etc. etc? Perhaps a general absolution for anyone who’s been to the White House or the same Delaware beach, or …
It’s kinda messy.
What is going on with Hunter is called Obstruction of Justice. How many times did we hear this term used against the Trump admin. Beyond time to start using it.
I am guessing that Turley will also call for Trump to pull out of the race because he has been indited on multiple state and federal felony counts. Actions that no one (sane) doubts that he did. The Biden “scandal” is a report from a guy who heard an ambiguous off hand comment from someone else.
Dear Prof Turley,
You going to have to cut some bait to catch any fish for the ‘good of the country’ .. . but this is a nice try.
The ‘friends with benefits’ plea deal between DoJ and Hunter Biden is “Null and Void”. For the time being. The DoJ wanted what Hunter didn’t have, and Hunter wanted what DoJ couldn’t give.
The DoJ are looking to kiss and make up .. . but it appears Hunter is in the catbirds seat. (it wouldn’t surprise me if Hunter had ‘tapes’ and other evidence of DoJ infidelity.)
Which begs the question, for what, and to who[m], any prospective and preemptive crimes and misdemeanors could president Biden pardon? It’s not Hunter Biden’s fault the DoJ is a philandering promiscuous whore.
>” President Biden could even give Hunter a preemptive or prospective pardon. That would effectively end any federal investigation, although the pardon would need to cover the waterfront of possible charges. By resigning and becoming a lame-duck president, Biden also would undermine congressional Republicans’ impeachment calls. And it would allow his own allies to declare the scandal over, with Biden taking responsibility by giving up a second term in office.”
I suppose if president Biden can declare Victory in Ukraine .. . anything is possible.
*the anarchy inherent in U.S. hegemony is moving to a climax . ..
If all of us were being honest, most Americans want a president to protect the nation within their Oath of Office – even if a president breaks the law. For example: a legitimate national emergency, none of us want a president hamstringed from protecting us.
There is little risk to any president if breaking laws for legitimate national emergencies but none of us want a president breaking the law for political or self-serving reasons.
Some issues aren’t always clear in the heat of the moment – like Bush detaining mostly innocent suspects after 9/11. When a good leader (and good people) makes those honest mistakes – they apologize to their crime victims and make then whole. Most American leaders never apologize or admit mistakes – that’s just plain evil.
Bush Republicans, in my view, are quite evil and ungodly NOT for making honest mistakes, but 20 years later never having any remorse for destroying and punishing the wrong people – which makes all of us less safe! Republicans the Law & Order Party and Party of GOD – simply let innocent Guantánamo inmates be destroyed and die in jail in 2023. That’s an evil this voter will never support.
Both parties do it, but what system do we want to have in the future for children and grandchildren to inherit? At minimum America needs “systematic” reforms to correct these systems.
Joe will withdraw from the campaign hiding behind the fig leaf of an exaggerated physical ailment unrelated to his never-to-be acknowledged cognitive impairment. At that point, without breaking stride, the Democrat thugocracy will focus its $2 billion on getting Gavin Newsome elected. The Democrats don’t care who runs as long as it is someone they can control.
I prophesied a few weeks back that Newsome will be the next president (not that I want that). The dems and libs control everything and will make it happen. The last “election” showed that they can steal it. By the time Newsome is done, you will probably be able to kiss the first and second amendments goodbye and then it’s over folks.
The Professor is wrong…..a Father acting in the best interests and love for a Son would have put a stop to the misconduct of the Son by applying tough love that worked to punish the misconduct.
Loving Joe Biden did none of that and has plainly defended, supported, been involved with, and benefitted from that misconduct.
When your Son continues to be a drug and alcohol addict, enters into a sexual relationship with his dead Brother’s Wife, fathers and illegitimate child, cavorts with hookers, and commits multiple felony crimes…..there is no explaining all of that by denying repeatedly that it is the Devil that made the Son do it. Perhaps the Devil did….but Daddy went along with the Devil.
My Daddy explained to me early in my life that upon getting myself into trouble I should also be prepared to get my own self out of that trouble or accept the fact I would have to pay the consequences.
That is not what Joe Biden has done…..but should have.
Joe Biden is complicit in Hunter’s criminal acts and has his very own problems and Sins to answer for.
re: Ralph Chappell
Joe Biden has much in common with another father – H.W. Bush (Senior) – with a son very similar to Hunter. George W. Bush that also abused drugs and alcohol.
Daddy Bush even got his son into the National Guard to avoid combat duty.
The question is who’s running the country, Biden, Fetterman, Feinstein, O’Connell, Nancy, Nadler, Hank Johnson? Seriously the nations in a tailspin who’s the real pilot/s?
Water-boarding Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, James Biden, would be a good start to get some semblance of the unvarnished true facts.
That would hurt our climate crisis. Top / bottom surgery would be more than reasonable to address their “toxic masculinity”
Dear professor Turley, I don’t want to be mean but your naïvete is showing. For Hunter’s entire life, his father has treated him as the sacrificial lamb. The current mess is due in a large part to Hunter’s actions on behalf of his father. Joe Biden, or whoever that is, is perfectly happy to let Hunter go down in flames to save his own sorry hide. If Hunter goes to jail, or worse, oh well. The important thing is that the Big Guy rides off into the sunset on his motorized shopping cart. I understand that professor Turley and other sane democrats would love a scenario in which this whole nightmare, which they voted for, would just go away. They want to be spared having to choose between the Biden Titanic and the Trump lifeboat. But it doesn’t work that way. None of us are going to get out of this mess until democrats admit they made a mistake and take steps to rectify it. And I don’t see that happening anytime soon.
Professor Turley writes, “Joe Biden could pardon his son and then announce that he will not run for reelection.”
Gov. Sununu suspects something similar might happen. Specifically, he forecasts Joe running in the primaries and then ceding his delegates to whomever he chooses at the convention.
In these scenarios, there remains the thorny question of Kamala and the black vote. Dissing her might suppress the black vote on election day. Nominating her would definitely suppress the sane vote on election day.
Governors Whitmer, Pritzker, and Nuisance are insufficiently black. Reparations can only fix that problem by poisoning everything else.
Roger Stone believes Michelle Obama will be given the nomination, thus solving the black problem, but Michelle is a completely unknown quantity as a candidate. The Democrats might elect Senator Sasquatch in Pennsylvania, but running an empty pantsuit nationwide is really rolling the dice–especially if she doesn’t like the job.
Finally, there’s just sticking with ol’ Joe, but that gets shakier by the news cycle. The Deep State is running out of shovels.
The Democrats can’t win the election like this, but they can still make sure the GOP loses it. The irony is that the Democrats claim Trump is “Orange Hitler,” but they’re still desperate to get Hitler the GOP nomination, even if it means subverting the justice system. That’s either reckless stupidity or shameless gaslighting. Why can’t it be both??
Of course, they could always just cheat…
An interesting but far from surprising analysis.
Other factors to consider:
1. The Democrats have demonstrated that a president can be impeached and sent for trial even on the verge of and after leaving office. And, even more shamefully, without hearings.
2. There is MUCH more at stake than removing Biden from office. The investigation into these circumstances serve also to determine the extent and identification of ALL players in the Biden corruption scandal so that remedial action can be taken to prevent such events in the future.
3. There are national security issues at stake. To expect to have a pardon and resignation sweep those issues away is not an optimistic approach, it is a ‘bury your head in the concrete’ approach. It potentially places the US in a very compromised situation. Did we learn nothing from the Afghanistan exit debacle?
4 The “he loves his son and blames his crimes on his struggle with addiction and grieving.” defense might be used to justify pardons and resignation, but it does not in any way preclude investigation of those matters. There is likely criminal activity involved in the Biden activities AND cover-up. The likelihood of other actors participating is high. Any attempt to thwart investigations must be viewed as attempt to cover-up.
The statement “Democratic candidates would not likely face backlash for their opposition to investigating the scandal; their chances of retaking the House could be substantially increased.” can and should NOT be accepted at face value. What and where (outside of the beltway) is the exact basis for such a claim? Any Democrat in a tight race that takes such a position does so at high risk. And using “grieving” as a cover? All of us have grieved, but almost none of us have behaved like the Bidens.
Consider the ‘historic factor’. Joe has indicated he wants to be a ‘president among presidents’ in terms of history remembering him. His pardoning numerous family members and himself (Hunter alone will not spare his family other investigations) with broadly interpreted pardons followed by his resignation may be expeditious in the short run, but Biden will have earned himself easily ‘the most disgraced president in history’ award. The ‘Biden Burisma’ scandal will easily replace ‘Teapot Dome’ in the lexicon and the Biden organization will rival that of Tammany Hall in terms of infamy.
The biggest factor of all that Biden has to contend with should he decide to ‘pardon and run’: he would immediately lose any control over those now supporting him. And predicting the way startled rats run can be remarkably difficult. Life might even get harder for his family; they would be marked as pariahs.
It would also end Hunter’s career as an artist.
But, in the hearts and minds of true patriotic American citizens it would just reinforce our growing opinion of the cesspool of DC and the corrupt nature of politicians and, most importantly, government bureaucrats and that system that has no oversite.
Just think about it. You committed a crime and you agree to a plead guilty to a deal deal that makes you immune from prosecution for any other known or unknown crime you may have committed. If that’s not a sweetheart deal I don’t know what is. The judge has given them thirty days to work it out. The question is how is the defense going to work out a protection for any criminal activity committed by Hunter in the past? Their attempt at a blanket immunity for any and all misdeeds by Hunter has collapsed. Another burning question is how did the defense think that they could get away with something that is entirely unprecedented. Hubris is always present when a criminal thinks the fix is in. Now the squealing in fear has begun.