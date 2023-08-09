“And the Horse You Rode In On”: The Cancel Culture Comes for Robert E. Lee’s Horse

Yesterday, I posted a critical tweet about Washington and Lee University removing a plaque referring to the horse of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Traveler is one of the more famous horses in military history, an iconic animal associated with the Civil War. My tweet led to a few people objecting that Traveler had to go due to his association with the confederacy.
For years, a controversy has raged over the removal of historic statues and memorials from figures ranging from Lee to Columbus to Lincoln. Back in 2018, I was part of a discussion at the National Archives on the issue. Yet, there is little tolerance for any debate on campuses or even the suggestion that it is possible to preserve controversial historical pieces while learning from them. The same controversy has raged in other countries. Other universities from University of North Carolina to Notre Dame to Wisconsin have faced protests. The ever lengthening list covers pioneer figures to William McKinley to Mission Bells.
I am not an absolutist on the question and have supported the removal of some statues. However, I admit that my natural default is to preserve controversial memorials with the option of adding material to put the displays in a historical context.
Perhaps this small squabble over a marker to a horse can offer an opportunity for a civil and substantive debate. Indeed, it would have been an educational opportunity for Washington & Lee University to hold a discussion or debate with a broader array of voices before ordering the changes.
In this case, the University (which is partially named for Robert E. Lee) removed a plaque to Traveler, who is buried on campus. The plaque read: The last home of Traveller. Through war and peace the faithful, devoted and beloved horse of General Robert Lee. Placed by the Virginia Division, United Daughters of the Confederacy.”
The Civil War is a major part of our history and Washington & Lee University is a prominent part of that history. The preserving of such memorials allows for the public to see the full historical continuum, including the painful chapters in that history.
For the public, and particularly for Civil War buffs, visiting such sites can offer a sense of authenticity and continuity to history. Universities have the added burden to not just preserve as much of this history as possible, but to place that history in a proper context. It can never be forgotten that Lee fought for the South in a struggle against slavery. The stain of slavery in our history is indelible and painful for all of us.
However, we can reflect that contextual history and preserve the history . . . and spare the horse.
12 thoughts on ““And the Horse You Rode In On”: The Cancel Culture Comes for Robert E. Lee’s Horse”
In this, they are entitled to the back end of the horse only . It’s all they deserve. Make it so!!
We need De Santis policies on what tax payer funded colleges can do or not do.
“Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” George Orwell
Perhaps leave Traveler but accurately quantify exactly the context he lived in? To not represent his exact role allows him to be a dog whistle for those looking for a metaphor to express their support for slavery without actually having to say they support slavery. You know…, just like many of the magat zombie apocalypse that frequent this blog?
LOL LOL LOL — because there’s such a large segment of America that supports slavery? You shouldn’t just our society by the people you hang out with.
I know, right? I probably shouldn’t just our society about anything. Or something.
Dumbest comment in recent memory. Why not argue about the Battle of Hastings and pretend that it has relevance because there are so many Americans arguing about it today?
*judge, not just
Re-litigating the Civil War in 2024 is among the stupidest issues ever invented by morons and the moron media.
Have these people so little to do – no jobs, no family or friends to spend time with, that their idleness leads to the mischief of erasing an animal from history? Will they next dig up Traveller’s bones to hang him for his “crimes?”
I guess their hobbies are finding anything and everything historical and destroying it to the extent possible.
They’re kind of like the Taliban, of course, tearing down cultural artfiacts to suit their anorexically narrow minds’ limited compass.
Erasing history so that no one can learn from it. Here is a modest idea: Do away with the Democrat Party, the party of slavery, Jim Crow, the KKK, etc.
Nice Article . Thanks.