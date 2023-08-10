The Illusion of Scandal: How Washington is Attempting to Dismiss $20 Million as an Illusion

I previously wrote a column marveling at the success of the Bidens in pulling off one of the neatest tricks in political history. I analogized it to how Houdini used to make his 10,000-pound elephant Jennie disappear on a stage in front of a live audience. The media and political establishment is now striving to top that performance by declaring $20 million in payments to Biden family members as an “illusion” of influence. At the heart of this scandal is the BFF, the Biden Family Fund.
This week, President Joe Biden responded to calls for greater access to the media with a blockbuster interview with . . . the Weather Channel.
The interview immediately prompted critics to speculate that the president wanted to continue to talk about the weather — the same claim made after the disclosure of his participation in various dinners with his son’s foreign associates.
As the number of these dinners, meetings and outings increase, Joe Biden appears to have covered more meteorological subjects than Al Roker.
The problem is that conditions are worsening in Washington.
This week, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released a third report on the ongoing investigations into the Biden corruption scandal.
The latest bank records indicate the Biden family has received more than $20 million, including from corrupt Kazakh figures.
Some of this money provided Hunter Biden with extravagant toys. On April 22, 2014, Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev wired $142,300 to the Rosemont Seneca Bohai bank account.
That account then shows the exact same amount being wired to a New Jersey car dealership for a Fisker sports car for Hunter. Finding the Fisker unsuitable, Hunter traded it in for a Porsche.
Notably, these payments often coincided with dinners and meetings with Joe Biden.
Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, the widow of Moscow ex-Mayor Yury Luzhkov, wired $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton Feb. 14, 2014.
She later attended a dinner with Joe and Hunter Biden at Washington, DC, hotspot Café Milano.
For weeks, Joe Biden’s prior claims have been collapsing as his allies in the media and Congress struggle for an alternative spin on these new disclosures.
The president’s denials of any knowledge of his son’s foreign dealings finally have been exposed as a lie.
Even the Washington Post has acknowledged Biden lied when he insisted that Hunter never made any money in China.
It was always a boldfaced falsehood (and a confusing claim from a man who insisted that he had no knowledge of his son’s foreign dealings).
But the testimony of associate Devon Archer and new bank records forced the paper and others to recognize the falsehood.
There is also the confirmation that Biden’s long denials that he attended key dinners with Hunter’s business associates were false.
Most notably, the media are grudgingly admitting that Hunter was openly selling influence peddling and access to his father as part of what Archer called “selling the brand.”
The final line of defense is now that Hunter Biden was selling access to Joe Biden but it was an “illusion.” The reason, they claim, is there is no evidence of direct payments to Joe and Jill Biden.
There is, of course, nothing “illusionary” about tens of millions moving to Hunter and other family members.
But political spins are often built on illusions. The latest is that Joe Biden only benefits from these payments if they were directly deposited in his accounts.
For a family that Hunter explained was “the best” at this type of dealing, it is absurd to expect a deposit slip from a corrupt Ukrainian official to the account of Joe and Jill Biden, one of the most vulnerable accounts in the world to review and monitoring.
These claims, moreover, ignore emails discussing Hunter’s and his father’s use of joint accounts to pay for expenses, including how one account was used to pay Joe’s taxes. There is also Hunter’s complaint that he was using half of his earnings to support his father. Indeed, one trusted FBI informant said that, in planning a bribe, one foreign figure was told to avoid direct payments to Joe Biden. Today, that is as amateurish as an envelope of cash and the Bidens have been in the business of influence peddling for decades.
Responding to the new evidence, Washington Post columnist Phillip Bump led the charge in asking: Where’s the bribe?
In other words, as long as Hunter got the luxury car, Joe didn’t benefit or receive a bribe.
(Notably, Bump did not have the same high standards when he pushed the false claim over a photo op in Lafayette Park and later refused to concede with the rest of the media on the lack of Russian collusion with Donald Trump.)
Not even millions to Biden children and grandchildren would seem to satisfy Bump as an inducement for the then-vice president.
Yet the greatest illusion is the claim Joe Biden would only be motivated by a direct payment to one of his accounts.
Biden clearly benefited from millions going to the Biden Family Fund (BFF). Even grandchildren received some of the transfers funneled through a labyrinth of accounts.
Joe Biden is 80 years old. Despite holding only government jobs in his career, he is worth an estimated $8 million.
Forbes reported he earned $17.3 million over the four years he was out of office. He will never spend his fortune. Any additional money would have to pass to his descendants.
For most wealthy people in their final years, the challenge is not raising more money but getting that money to your children without heavy taxes or delays.
This money was going to his BFF. That is a benefit and probably of greater value to a man of Joe Biden’s age and wealth.
None of this has stopped politicians, press and pundits from insisting that absent a direct payment to the president’s account, there is no corruption or crime.
After all, $20 million going to a president’s family is like complaining about the weather in Washington.
Comer hasn’t got all the reciepts yet, but there is a bunch more money in off shore accounts. Before its all over, we are looking at $50 to $60 million
I forgot to add, must of this is US tax payer $, distributed as foreign aid, Then kicked back to the DC swamp dwellers.
TO:
Archivist of the United States ~ Colleen Joy Shogan [Assumed office May 17, 2023]
WHERE is the National Archives and Records Administration NOW !!!
𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐑𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐉𝐚𝐧 𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞 ‘𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬’
Former President Trump took to social media on Tuesday to blast the “January 5th Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs,” who “illegally destroyed their Records and Documents,” following comments by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who told Fox News that the 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.
By: Tyler Durden – Wednesday, Aug 09, 2023 – 11:25 AM
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-rages-after-jan-6th-committee-illegally-destroyed-records-and-documents
Please arrange an F.B.I. Raid of the Committee Member’s Homes to search for and retrieve these valuable ‘Confidential Documents’.
We would like these J6 Committee Records for the Trump Library.
https://www.trumplibrary.gov/
No, no, no. Don’t tell committee members that the FBI will be coming to their homes….You gotta do it by secret subpoena!
The only reason Biden’s approval numbers are as high as they are (and they are low!) is due to the corrupt fake news basically ignoring the Biden bribery scandal (or any of the many Biden scandals) and devoting its air time almost entirely to reporting negatively about Trump.
The press is not even asking challenging questions, let alone screaming about Biden refusing to answer ANY challenging questions.
The press is not even screaming about how dismissively they are being treated by both Biden and his smug, snide, condescending, LIAR of a press secretary.
The bias and corruption of the (state) news (propaganda) media is glaringly obvious.
If not for state media propping him up with its garbage propaganda, Biden’s approval numbers would be in the gutter and circling the drain.
Is history Fact, supposition of fact, notion of fact, desire of fact, modification of fact or something else not based on fact but a wish that modifies fact? Observation of fact by two or more individuals can document fact, but without observable document, history becomes contrived concepts of supposed fact. There is what we call Oral History, is it based on whole, partial, no fact, illusions or some other mystery. History runs into a problem when some outside force makes a modification to known facts to suit their individual preference to the interpretation of known facts to meet their desires. Removal of documents, honors, horrors of past facts to suit your desires modifies known knowledge and warps further understandings of positives and negatives of history. It seems only in America are we ashamed to confront our factual history straight-on, past history to some is frightful and needs removal; my senses cannot handle the truth. America’s founders became indentured servants to the Monarchies of George II and III and their armies, imposing tyrannical control until there was rebellion and the yokes were released. If the saying that history repeats, we should be very cautious of what we ignore or move to the waste bin! The lefts attempt to remove or modify the facts of the Biden syndicates nefarious actions may become the impetuous which casts the United States into a civil confrontation. Today, Justice Scales are weighted to the benefit of blind tyranny, casting a shadow of darkness, despair and division among the nation’s citizens and pushing our country into chaos. The left’s imperious actions must be brought to a halt. May God help us ALL.
George W,
Well said.
We can see the lefts attempts to grossly pervert history with the claims of things that are supposedly not happening like pornography in elementary schools, to changing definitions of what sexes are, calling the mutilation of children as ‘gender affirming care,’ the grift and corruption by the BCF is okay and more.
It is not lost on the majority of Americans who when polled say the country is heading in the wrong direction.
Will the wokeist insanity drive the US into a civil confrontation? I fear so.
And it might surprise some here but I do not see Trump as a savior (he is a deeply flawed man) nor am a conservative but do appreciate how he moved the Overton window. Ordinary people in mid America
(normies, if you will) are now beginning to discover how much the left despises them and their culture. And the feeling is mutual.
S@@tlibs, hate to break it to you but we aren’t going back to the era of Jeb Bush and ‘conservatives’ who conserve nothing. Trump is only the beginning.
antonio
“Trump is only the beginning.”
Antonio,
Well said.
This “normie” sees it.
The Black and Hispanic communities see it too as they look at some of the woke leftists agenda and want no part of that insanity.
The left despises Trump for the same reasons you see him as a deeply flawed man. The left sees the “normies” supporting Trump and really cannot see how any reasonable person could, so they consider such people unreasonable, particularly as they are preparing to support this deeply flawed man for a third time. Trump brings out the worst in people, particularly amongst his followers and his most vehement supporters in Congress. Maybe if these people did not support a deeply flawed man the country could get along better.
Just today, Jake Tapper, a famous “right wing newsman” asked Sen. Warren if she is at all bothered by the millions and millions Joe Biden and his family have reaped while in office and she said something along the lines of “well, I don’t like money in politics and that is why I am so against Supreme Court Justices getting gifts”. Laughable, shameless, juvenile, partisan, corrupt and just pathetic.
PS. The left never had an issue with RBG getting free stuff, but of course she was the Messiah…until she hung on too long.
I would respect s@@tlibs more if they just came out and admitted, “We don’t really care with Joe or Hunter may have done, we support his policies” instead of the moralizing or ignoring it. In their minds, the left is building a better world and saving us from the evil of MAGA and Trump.
Of course, I do not expect this to happen, they’ll just call me a ‘nazi’ or something similar.
I do not want to understand, dialogue or reconcile with these people, I want a divorce.
antonio
Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the woke leftist. Not to be confused with sane Democrats like Bill Maher, Elon Musk, RFK Jr. and of course, the good professor.
OT slightly – Democrats constantly try to cast the Hunter Biden drug scandal as a personal matter. It is not. The cocaine drug traffic ruins the lives of thousands of people in Latin America and the United States. Yesterday’s assassination of Fernando Villavicencioa, an anti-corruption candidate for President in Ecuador, has been attributed to a cocaine smuggling gang:
“A break-away faction from the Los Choneros gang, Los Lobos is believed to have links to the Mexico-based Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), for which it traffics cocaine.
Suspicion for the killing had first fallen on Los Choneros, which had threatened Mr Villavicencio last week, but Los Lobos claimed responsibility in a video in which gang members wearing balaclavas flashed gang signs and waved their weapons.
Ecuador has historically been a relatively safe and stable country in Latin America, but crime has shot up in recent years, fuelled by the growing presence of Colombian and Mexican drug cartels, which have infiltrated local criminal gangs.”
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-66457472
Actually agreed with the myriad of delusions that go along with a cocaine habit. No way getting around the origins how the drug originates, is processed, and marketed.
At this rate, we will still be talking about the Ukraine war in 2029. Is that what you want? NATO should be more involved, pulverizing the hell out of those trenches with its own weapons and equipment.
If NATO is so eager to have Ukraine as a member, then it would hasten the war’s conclusion itself, which it very well could do.
What I want is for the Ukraine and Russia to meet at the peace table, call for a immediate cease fire to stop the death and destruction. And then hammer out a truce. It has been reported Putin did put forth a outline for such a truce that included Russia pulling back to pre-war lines in exchange for the Ukraine being neutral.
I see what you leave out in your view of involvement is actual NATO and US troops on the ground, fighting.
So, tell us, when are you going to get down to the recruitment center to enlist in a combat MOS? If not you, your children or grandchildren?
BTW, it was announced over last weekend the first batch of US Abrams main battle tanks have been approved for shipment to the Ukraine. Not expected to arrive till the fall.
UpstateFarmer, this war could have been avoided by implementing Minsk II and agreeing to a neutral Ukraine. Biden refused Russia’s call to negotiate about this in December 2021. The war also could have been suspended in April 2022 based on the Istanbul agreement, which both Ukraine’s and Russia’s negotiators initialed pending final approval. Ukraine rejected it, seemingly at the urging of the US and UK.
Russia has now annexed four regions, in addition to Crimea. They are unlikely to give them back. Unless Ukraine and the US make significant concessions, including territory, the war will continue and Ukraine will be reduced to a non-viable rump state, its population dramatically reduced and its economic prospects ruined. This is a price Biden and his team seem willing to pay in their misguided effort to weaken Russia.
Zelensky has led Ukraine to destruction, with US encouragement. Read John Mearsheimer’s substack for a deep explanation of what is likely to ensue.
Daniel,
Well said.
You are correct about Minsk II, and the Istanbul Agreement. Could not recall where it was.
The US wanting this war, imagine that. Seems those without skin in the game, namely themselves or their family, are the ones who call to war the loudest.
If black Democrats are criticized, CNN considers it racism. But if CNN criticizes Clarence Thomas, it’s not racism??? Not very consistent.
The difference is Justice Thomas is not liberal but conservative. The same treatment is given other conservative Blacks, e.g., Larry Elder whom the Left absurdly labeled as a white supremacist. Thomas and Elder don’t think the way the Left insists that all African Americans must think. Now – how is that not racist?
There is nothing conservative or moral about lying on tax and disclosure forms. Thomas has used his position and professional conduct of a judge to such extremes, that it cannot be ignored. It has nothing to do with what color he is or political party they are members off. He has brought the light on himself through actions of his own making. And being conservative used to be what it meant, being responsible for your own actions.
Unlike Biden, Thomas didn’t lie on a tax form. Unlike Biden, Thomas didn’t fail to disclose what he is legally required to disclose. Of course Fish for Brains has no issue with the Sec of Energy making 10 million on areas she covers, Pelosi making tens of millions, Ro Khanna making 10 million, er, sorry, his 14 year old kids made 10 million. But Thomas got a free trip and Fish for Brains wants to impeach him.
Thomas should be impeached strictly for his actions while being a member of the court.
It’s kind of pathetic to say something like that when you’re too lazy to even say what actions you have in mind, let alone why they’re impeachable offenses.
Check out the grifting, gifting and mooching off millionaires by Joe Biden. How many billionaire “friends” luxury vacation homes has Biden, Inc. staying in? For free?
Thomas did fail to disclose his lavish gifts on his annual disclosures.
What “lavish gifts”? The Super Bowl ring which was a replica and thus not of significant value?
If Joe and Hunter Biden just said they had the power to influence American foreign policy the Chinese, Romanians and Ukrainians might not have believed them. It was the threat of withholding a billion dollars of Ukraine aid that put the teeth in what the Bidens with power were capable of. Hey Mr. Chinese Party boss did you see what we did in Ukraine? We had the power to effect the oil industry in Ukraine and we have the power to help you with your energy investments around the world. Here’s the number of the account that you should wire the millions to. By the way, thanks for the $83,000 dollar diamond that you sent to the boy. I’m glad that you got my drift. Best regards, Joe Biden.
Joe claims he never spoke with Hunter about Hunter’s “business”. Joe neglects to say that he himself WAS Hunter’s “business”. Demanding big bucks for “protection” is the Mafia trademark. The Bidens plagiarized it. An open and shut extortion racket.
I’m not so certain that Joe Biden was motivated by monetary greed, -as much as he was by the idea of being president.
He found a way to do it.
Looking back on his legacy, I see a very insecure man constantly looking in the mirror, -constantly beefing up his credentials, his smartness ( -starting with plagiarizing someone else’s work while still a student in law school), lying about his achievements, his ability to accomplish things; wholly creating stories from his imagination; taking credit for things not of his doing; breaking out into his big flashy smile,- all for effect ……..
Virtually all of his entire public life has been plagued with the “illusion” of himself that he alone created/orchestrated.
He got what he wanted (the presidency), but methinks he will go down in history with the kind of legacy he did not want (or was too cerebrally-lacking to anticipate).
lin says:
“I see a very insecure man constantly looking in the mirror…” Biden sees The Joker of Batman fame after his transformative face lift, nose job and hair plugs.
“I see a very insecure man constantly looking in the mirror, -constantly beefing up his credentials, his smartness ( -starting with plagiarizing someone else’s work while still a student in law school), lying about his achievements, his ability to accomplish things; wholly creating stories from his imagination; taking credit for things not of his doing; breaking out into his big flashy smile,- all for effect ……..”
You’re describing Trump, literally. It’s what he’s been all this time.
(In the marketing world, there is a difference between product sales-puffery (Trump) and the outright creation of a product that doesn’t exist (Biden).)
Lin,
And one was rich prior to getting into politics.
The other made money while in politics, as we have seen from wire transfers, shell companies, gifts etc.
Trump has built $’s assets in his lifetime.
Name something Joe has done.
If its politics, be careful, Every thing he has done as a Politician has been wrong.
You just can’t help yourself. Prof. Turley does an excellent job detailing in a succinct way the web of corruption that has been woven by the BCF. Admit that you don’t give a ratz patootie about the country as long as Trump is locked up. Sad.