Federal Court Declares Trump a Flight Risk in Secret Subpoena Decision

The disclosure of a subpoena of Twitter by Special Counsel Jack Smith was surprising in a number of respects, including the hefty $350,000 fine imposed by U.S. District Court Beryl Howell (left) for a three-day delay as the company sought to address the demand. However, the two most surprising, and concerning, elements were that the subpoena was secret and Howell justified it, in part, on Trump being a flight risk. Neither seems warranted in this case even assuming that the subpoena was in other respects warranted.
Special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed and obtained a search warrant related to former President Trump’s account on Twitter, now X. However, he also sought the information with a nondisclosure order that prohibited X from disclosing the existence or contents of the search warrant to Trump or anyone else. However, Trump already knew he was under investigation, so why was there a need for nondisclosure?
The court found that Trump might change his course of conduct but that seems unlikely. If anything Trump has been most consistent in his social media practices. Indeed, while some of us have criticized him for his posting, he has remained entirely undeterred.
The lower court stated that “The district court found that there were ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ that disclosing the warrant to former President Trump ‘would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ by giving him ‘an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, [or] notify confederates.'”
It is not clear how Trump would destroy the evidence in possession of Twitter, particularly after the company is informed that it must preserve and disclose the meta data.
Then there was the added rational that was tucked into footnote 2 of the D.C. Circuit opinion: Trump might flee.
Judge Howell actually agreed that the former President was a flight risk.
Process that for a second. Trump has 24/7 security. So Howell agreed that he might shake his sizable security detail, evade them, and go on the lam. He is one of the most recognized figures in the world. He would have to go to Mars to live incognito.
It is facially absurd. Trump has been sued and criminally charged across the country. He has never made a break for it. Where would he go? Cuba?
The finding of a flight risk undermines the credibility of the court’s order. This is not to question the ability to force the release of the information. However, the need for secrecy is far from evident. Rather it succeeded in preventing any challenge.
Here is the D.C. Circuit opinion: Trump-Twitter Opinion
170 thoughts on “Federal Court Declares Trump a Flight Risk in Secret Subpoena Decision”
Jonathan: DJT has a plan. In all this threats against Pres. Biden, Jack Smith and the other prosecutors arrayed against him DJT wants his supporters to respond–like they did on Jan. 6. One MAGA follower of DJT on Truth Social got the message loud and clear.
On Tuesday, a Utah man, Craig Robertson, was shot and killed in a confrontation at his home by FBI agents when they attempted to execute a search warrant. The reason for the search warrant was a series of posts by Robertson on Truth Social–saying he was MAGA supporter and was “cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle” Robertson also said “The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe, then Kamala”. These posts were just hours before Pres. Biden was due to land in Utah for an event. Robertson also posted threats against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, AG Garland and NY AG Letitia James.
The Q is why DJT would allow such direct death threats on his platform? Unless DJT is encouraging them. DJT is acting like a Mob boss by encouraging his MAGA supporters to “whack a mole” to defend and protect him from prosecution. The other Q is what it will take before the supporters of DJT on this blog will finally conclude their leader is a direct threat to law and order and our Democracy?
“It is facially absurd.”
Best pun of the day!
Judge Howell is one of the Taylor-Swift style judges who swoon whenever a groupie DOJ teenybopper darkeners her door. So glad to accomodate, she engages in absurdities to placate the government who invariably leaves her out to dry. Most women grow out of the middle school mentality but some obviously don’t.
It isn’t Trump or the Republicans who are busily destroying evidence, left and right; the January 6th committee, the Mueller lawyers and their spontaneous wiping of all data from their government phones, Hillary and her bleaching and breaking of the notorious Blackberry with top secret information, Pelosi and her destruction of the notes and communiques of what really wehnt down on January 6. These are the actions of Communists; Trump has done nothing but flap his jaws. Which set of actions are REALLY those of tyrants?
The cabal of Dems are not communists. They are capitalists, corruptly flouting due process.
Jonathan: The just released redacted opinion by the DC Court of Appeals re the search warrant of DJT’s Twitter account records is revealing in many ways and shows how you have distorted the record.
It is interesting that when the government initially tried to serve the search warrant they found Twitter’s legal website “inoperative”. No doubt because when Elon Musk took over Twitter (now “Z”) he gutted many of Twitter’s important functions–like its legal department. So there was nobody around to respond to the subpoena for DJT’s account records. When the government followed up a Twitter lawyer said she didn’t even know about the search warrant. A telling comment on Musk’s management style!
The search warrant Judge Howell approved included a non-disclosure order because Jack Smith was concerned that if DJT was told by Musk about it, DJT might try to delete or alter his account records. Considering that DJT was hiding top secret docs at Mar-a-Lago and trying to destroy surveillance video tapes Smith’s concerns were justified. In addition, it’s pretty clear Musk is sympathetic to DJT. This was confirmed when Musk filed an objection to Judge Howell’s order based non-sensical 1st Amendment grounds. Eventually, Twitter did comply by turning over some of DJT’s records but was it was three days late and the records were incomplete. That’s why Judge Howell imposed the $350,000 sanction. Twitter then appealed Judge Howell’s order and sanction to the DC Court of Appeals. On 7/18 the Court upheld both the non-disclosure order and the sanction. A redacted version of the DC Circuit Court’s opinion was unsealed yesterday. The Court shot down Twitter’s claim it had a 1st Amendment right not to disclose DJT’s account records. The 1st Amendment does not include the right of third parties to refuse to comply with a lawful search warrant.
The Q is why you would intentionally misstate the DC Circuit opinion? The full text of footnote 2 reads as follows: “The district court also found reason to believe that the former President would ‘flee from prosecution’. The government later acknowledged, however, that it had ‘errantly included flight from prosecution as a predicate’ in its application. The district court did not rely on risk of flight in it’s ultimate analysis” (at p. 5). It’s pretty clear from Judge Howell’s analysis that she based her order (which you quote) that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that disclosing the search warrant to DJT “would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation” by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior [or] notify confederates”. So “flight risk” was not included in Howell’s ultimate order.
What is “facially absurd” (your words) is you would distort the clear Court opinion and falsely claim “Howell agreed that he [DJT might shake his sizable security detail, evade them, and go on the lam”. That was NOT in Howell’s order. I can only conclude you believe your role is to defend DJT’s actions and attempts to evade accountability. That’s the pattern we will see in your columns throughout this and next year. I just thought it was important to set the record straight on your latest false claim.
The fbi called: your second dose of TDS is available anytime…
Copy and paste from CNN.
You’ve gotta be kidding! How would Trump be able to delete information on Twitter, now called X? Not Z.
Trump has been an open book and the judicial system has literally stepped on his constitutional rights.
Professor Turley’s disingenuousness is not surprising. The growing futility of defending Trump’s legal issues is creating an unsustainable need to rely on mischaracterization and dishonest narratives.
It is clear that the Judge is corrupt as to allow a warrant to Twitter to take all of Trump’s Twitter remarks and make them “secret” is just harassment as what we write is speech and should be covered under the First Amendment. She is not assigned to the case in DC or Florida so she should not be doing anything with either case. To say Trump is a Flight Risk is dumb since he has Secret Service people around him constantly.
“However, the two most surprising, and concerning, elements were that the subpoena was secret and Howell justified it, in part, on Trump being a flight risk.”
Come on Doc, you didn’t just fall off the DC turnip truck. You live and work there. You know “The SySTeM” there. How could you possibly surprised by either parties actions regarding this warrant request?
JAFO,
I think they are just throwing things out there to see what sticks.
Or, raises the leftists hysteria.
Just read all the ‘Anonymous’ comments between the good professor’s two columns today, if you can stomach it. You can almost smell their desperation.
They are laying the legal ground work to throw Trump in jail.
They want him in an orange jumpsuit and they will not stop until they get it.
How does Trump always get a democrat HACK judge? Aint no way these picks are random.
Always? Umm… no. He got judge Cannon in Florida, twice. One of his own appointed judges.
He got her twice—-but concerning the same (one) case! NOT “unusual” at all.
Seriously??? The next president of the United States is a flight risk?
IF Trump goes to jail, they will kill him.
That’s an unfortunate consequence of breaking the law and being found guilty. If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime, right?
Found guilty? Are you really that stupid?
When Joe, Hunter, Jimmy Biden (at the very least) get prosecuted & do time in the slammer for their crimes, then, and only then, will any faith in our corrupt judicial and justice system begin to be restored.
You like to pleasure yourself to that little fantasy, don’t you?
100%
Trump indicted.
Bolsonaro banned.
Nigel Farage de-banked.
Imran Khan jailed.
Right wing Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shot and killed at a political rally.
Populist & right-wing figures are being removed.
Here comes global dictatorship. (@emeraldrobinson)
They’re coming after Trump supporters too:
J Michael Waller
@JMichaelWaller
“Report in Utah: *Courageous @FBI agents* use vehicle-mounted ram to smash into elderly man’s house, and shoot the man to death. The apparent reason: A threatening Facebook post.”
[*note the sarcasm]
If Trump goes to jail, which he will not (remember this is theatre), he will have the support of all of the in prison affiliations, read gangs. You are more at risk in your house than Trump would be in prison.
Was Epstein killed?
epsteinjustice.com
Trump is rich, has his own plane, facing years of prison, and zero ethics. He is a flight risk. The Secret Service is there to protect him, not police him.
The one with zero ethics is you!
A head ought to be used for more than mere decoration.
Unfortunately, yours is not.
Think much?
That’s ridiculous and you know it’s ridiculous! TDS trolls are okay with the destruction of the integrity of the justice system in order to “get Trump.” Pathetic!
Yep. He’ll just jump into his 757 at KEWR and fly to Moscow at tree-top level to stay under the radar (without filing an IFR flight plan or talking to ATC). Happens all the time.
Can you say with any degree of authority that the SS would aid and abet him in flight from the US?
Or are you just spewing out garbage again with no real merit?
Such an As.s, Sammy had no problem letting violent people out of jail with no bail, some of who committed homicide when they were released.
When Sammy is in the discussion, we are at the bottom of the barrel.
This has to be the most idiotic statement I’ve read all day! Well done.
Are you a Chinese spy?
Title: “Biden has appointed 105 federal judges, outpacing Trump, Obama and Bush-Democrats want to change the demographic makeup of the courts.”
Source: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-appointed-105-federal-judges-outpacing-trump-obama/story?id=97200133
Excerpt: “Since the Trump administration, confirming judges has been a major focus of the Senate’s Democratic majority — who can now move even more quickly with an outright majority on the Judiciary Committee — and Biden’s choices will alter the demographic and professional makeup of the judiciary branch.”
Lin, this is pretty misleading. Also from the same article:
“While Biden is currently pacing ahead of his three immediate predecessors — and tied with Reagan for the fastest first-year confirmations in four decades — he is not on track to outpace President Trump’s overall rate. Trump confirmed 234 federal judges by the end of his term. And both he and former President Obama appointed multiple Supreme Court justices — Trump, three; Obama, two — though Obama also sought to appoint a third justice but was blocked by Senate Republicans in the final year of his term, drawing outcry from Democrats.
In other words, he would need to more than double the appointments he has made to surpass Trump by the end of his term.
Dear Green Anonymous: You stepped on your own foot—with your own quote from the article!
Here’s what you quote as contradictory: “While Biden is currently PACING (emphasis mine) ahead of his three immediate predecessors…”.
That is completely in lockstep with the title of the article that I cited, ““Biden has appointed 105 federal judges, OUTPACING (emphasis mine) Trump, Obama and Bush.”
NO one is talking about cumulative totals at the end of each’s presidency (except maybe you).
Aren’t you the one who was just talking about “reading comprehension?”
Thanks anyway, your truly, lin.
The judge is an Obama appointee, of course.