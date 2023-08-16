The Jackson Pollock School of Prosecution: Why The Latest Trump Indictment is Both Serious and Dangerous

Below is my column in the Daily Beast on the fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. While I have said that this indictment presents a serious threat to Trump, I am still troubled by the implications of the indictment for free speech and future election challenges.
Here is the column:
Welcome to the Jackson Pollock school of prosecution. The 98-page indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is the legal version of Pollock’s style of throwing paint splatters on canvas as artistic expression. It basically makes every telephone call, tweet, and meeting a separate conspiratorial act.
There are 161 separate acts. Not surprisingly, everyone then becomes part of the conspiracy. The indictment covers 19 people, including Trevian Kutti (the former publicist for R. Kelly and Kanye West). Willis wants them all thrown into a single trial and let the jury figure it out.
But for all the disparate acts that Willis says constitute a criminal conspiracy, part of this emerging picture should worry Trump.
Pollock once advised confused observers that they needed to stop looking for objective meaning. The same may be true with the fourth Trump indictment. Willis simply treats every statement as a knowing falsehood and conspiratorial effort.
The indictment, to many, reads like the type of unabashedly biased spin that’s typically seen on cable television shows.
For example, the indictment relies on calls like the controversial one Trump had with Georgia officials—a call long cited as indisputable evidence of an effort at voting fraud. In the call, Trump pushed his demand for a statewide recount. Trump had lost the state by less than 12,000 votes. When officials insisted that there was little likelihood that such a recount would make a difference, he stated, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”
The call is still cited as one of those 161 individual steps toward the criminal conspiracy. Even though the indictment effectively repackages the same claims as the federal prosecution, Willis insists that Trump should be effectively tried twice under these allegations.
It is easy to dismiss such a Pollock prosecution as political gamesmanship. The timing alone in bringing the case (which should have been brought two years ago) is enough for many to discount this prosecution. However, it does represent a serious threat to Trump. It has “legs” as an indictment that is not likely to be dismissed in its entirety before trial.
IT’S GOT LEGS
There are three reasons why this indictment could be the most perilous for Trump, as opposed to the Jan. 6 indictments, which present serious threshold constitutional questions.
First, the racketeering cases tend to be iron-plated before trial because challenges concern the interpretation of facts, which are traditionally questions left to the finder of fact (in this case a jury).
Willis is likely to argue successfully that she should be allowed to prove the case. In the course of that prosecution, Willis probably hopes that one or two of the 18 other defendants will flip and turn state’s evidence.
Second, in D.C., special counsel Smith is essentially trying to create new law, or at least stretch existing case law to the point of breaking down. Conversely, elections are left largely to the states, and state prosecutors routinely bring election-based prosecutions.
Willis may be stretching the evidence, but she is not stretching the law. Racketeering laws are routinely used far afield from their origins in combating criminal gangs.
Finally, as a state action, this is not a prosecution that can be ended prematurely with a presidential pardon. If Trump is elected, he could grant himself a self-pardon, even a preemptive pardon before trial. Various GOP presidential candidates have indicated that they will also consider a pardon. That could put an end to the Smith prosecutions before any trial if the special counsel cannot try the case before the election.
There is no federal pardon option for Georgia. Indeed, it is even hard to secure a state pardon, which is not issued by the governor but a pardon board.
None of this means that the indictment is justified. While the indictment contains a litany of calls and meetings, there is now clear evidence that Trump did not believe that the results of the election could be flipped through these challenges. The concern is that the indictment criminalizes challenges to elections.
In covering decades of presidential elections for CBS, NBC, BBC, and Fox, every election has produced challenges, including many with little support. This coverage included multiple challenges by Democratic lawmakers to the certification of Republican presidents in Congress.
It has also included challenges to voting machines.
For example, Marc Elias, who served as Hillary Clinton’s campaign general counsel and played a role in the funding of the infamous Steele dossier on Russian collusion, has challenged past elections on such grounds. After the 2020 election, he challenged one New York election by claiming that “there is reason to believe that voting tabulation machines misread hundreds if not thousands of valid votes as undervotes, and that these tabulation machine errors disproportionately affected [the Democrat].”
That was no crime. Elias had every right to seek judicial review even though the claim was quickly rejected as unfounded.
Many of us disagreed with Trump after the election and publicly rejected the claims of systemic voting fraud. However, Trump had a right to not only challenge the election but to be wrong.
That is why the Willis indictment is a serious threat to Trump but also to our system of democratic process. Pollock once said that “when I am in my painting, I’m not aware of what I’m doing.” Unlike painters, prosecutors do not have the same luxury. What Willis is doing here is excessive and it is dangerous.
If they really want to know about the phone call why don’t they ask Harrison Deal. Oh wait they can’t. Because, like Bill Gates said about Jeffery Epstein, “He’s dead so
…” Wake up people the system has been weaponized against not only Trump, but all of us. Sit down and shut up now like good little sheep and let them do as thou wilst.
In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.
How is it not unconstitutional to indict Trump in one place and try him in another? The Fifth amendment says nothing about a grand jury indicting in one place and trial in another? Is this not violation of due process?
“Now let us turn to the Fifth Amendment requiring a grand jury indictment. It does not state one district v another because the Constitution under Article III only created the Supreme Court – NOT the distinct Courts. They are all the creation of Congress by statute, and Congress has no power to shut down the Supreme Court or really to even regulate it. Therefore, the Grand Jury Clause did not consider multiple districts, for there were none at that time. The indictment was to be where the crime was to be charged. Any other interpretation would be a constructive amendment of the Constitution which cannot be done by any prosecutor and not even Congress without the complete Amendment Process of the states.”
This from Armstrong Economics. Where are the attorneys looking at this?
Trump either didn’t really believe he won Georgia in which case he was illegally performing the part of the aggrieved would-be-king or he really is dumb enough to think he won Georgia in which case he led a team down a very dangerous anti-democratic rabbit hole. He and his team deserver whatever they get. Sure, the DA is throwing everything at Trump. But he invited it. Possibly on purpose to stay relevant.
The whole sorry saga arose from paranoia in Trump’s mind that he had been cheated by nefarious conspirators.
His mindset clings tightly to “they’re out to get me”, what we normally see as infantile emotional reaction to being denied what a child demands. A 77-year-old can regress into these childish coping strategies — it’s the most primal, unsophisticated form of defense.
I’m glad to see “the plot” to remain in office being treated as a corrupt enterprise. That’s a concise, objective summary of what occurred. Pat Cippolini and Hershmann (WH lawyers) warned Rudy and Meadows that they were veering into criminal territory, yet they went ahead with the plan.
There have to be serious consequences. In no way does this case impede post-election challenges by the losing candidate — so long as they are pursued within the legal processes. Generally, this means using courts, where factual evidence prevails over lies and misconceptions, there is a neutral referee, and evidence may be subpoena’d and challenged.
Trump pursued his grievance OUTSIDE these constraints, knowing he didn’t have the factual evidence required to succeed within it. That’s the basis for the RICO charge.
Jonathan: You claim DA Fani Willis’ indictment is “excessive and it is dangerous” and “Willis simply treats every statement as a knowing falsehood and conspiratorial effort”. On Fox yesterday, in an attempt to mislead viewers, you said “Every tweet, every speech seems to be a separate act”.
You are misstating the law of conspiracy under Georgia’s RICO statute. To prove a criminal conspiracy you need at least two “overt acts”. Willis’ indictment includes 161 such acts. The reason criminal conspiracy requires “overt acts” is to prevent criminalizing speech. For example, Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jena Ellis are sitting in a hotel room in Fulton County and Powell says: “Why don’t we see if we can get access to an election office and change the vote count”. Powell and Ellis respond: “Great idea!” Those statements are not crimes. What happened next were “over acts” in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy. Powell hired a forensic firm, Sullivan & Strickler. Then on Jan. 7 two election officials, who supporter DJT, allowed Powell’s agents to illegally get access to the Coffee County elections office and break into the stored computer election data. As Willis’ indictment says: “This was a overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy” (See “Act 33” and Acts 142-155). Aspirational statements alone are not crimes. “Over acts” cross the legal barrier.
Then, you use an analogy to try to claim what DJT and his 18 co-conspirators were just engaged in legal challenges to the 2020 election. The case of Marc Elias you cite is quite different. He filed a lawsuit claiming the NY voting machines were flawed. DJT did the same thing after the 2020 election. He filed over 60 legal challenges to the election results and lost all of them. The legal challenges by Elias and DJT were not crimes. But when DJT and his co-conspirators then engaged in an illegal scheme to change the vote count by putting together fake DJT electors that is when it turned into a criminal conspiracy. See the difference?
I have other things to say about your false and misleading claims about the Wills indictment but we’ll save that for another comment.
I hold no brief for the foolish and reckless Donald Trump, but DA thugs like Willis and Bragg if given the opportunity would turn America ‘s justice system into one on the par that is overseen by the ANC in SA. And thugs like Smith and Garland would govern a justice system like East Germany. These so called prosecutors are nothing but authoritarian thugs who with the collusion of the DoJ, leftist media, and academic Marxists are destroying every vestige of a constitutional republic. The commentary of Turley, Dershowitz and other defenders of freedom sadly are of little potency against a growing authoritarian if not totalitarian regime. Once Trump is eliminated, they will get to work on DeSantis, Scott, Christie or whoever fulfills his place. I can only hope that someone prevails and if they obtain power of the the Presidency carry our severe retribution against these thugs, And I mean a massive purge including raids on everyone involved from the traitor Myorkas to the criminal consigliere Garland
Rules for Radicals: First we criminalize contesting elections, and then we commence to surreptitiously rig them. Not even Saul Alinsky thought of that one.
No, contesting elections by using fraudulent means to do so is the issue. The fake electors issue is criminal. The conspiracy to enable that scheme is a crime.
Ignorance of the evidence is no excuse.
It is not criminal to put together a slate of alternative electors whose votes could only count if Congress determined they were valid. It
Happened at least twice before, in 1960 and 1876.
Whether it is or isn’t criminal will depend on the specifics, not simply the existence of alternate slates of electors. Here’s one discussion of the difference in specifics with 1876: https://www.justsecurity.org/82233/a-historical-perspective-on-alternate-electors-lessons-from-hayes-tiden/
Excellent observation, Ron.
“there is now clear evidence that Trump did not believe that the results of the election could be flipped through these challenges”
Flipping is not the standard. Whether or not Trump had an opinion about how many votes were invalid and whom they were for is irrelevant. He swore an oath to ensure legitimate elections for Federal offices.
Cleta Mitchell has the receipts.
https://www.tiktok.com/@red_pilled_rising/video/7267625631448419615?_r=1&_t=8escHm0x5JO
“ While I have said that this indictment presents a serious threat to Trump, I am still troubled by the implications of the indictment for free speech and future election challenges.”
This has nothing to do with free speech. Future election challenges will still be around. As long as those challenges come with credible evidence and standing.
Turley’s continued limp attempts to make this about free speech is simply embarrassing. Why don’t we wait for the full evidence and trials to find out exactly why these charges would apply.
And as long as there is a DOJ that will act upon “credible evidence.”
Turley’s article is the Jackson Pollack response in hopes of convincing most here that Trump was wronged. This indictment is dangerous because it only needs two underlying crimes to prove a conspiracy. Racketeering charges used to be Rudy Guiliani’s wheelhouse, now he’s ensnared. Two crimes, like when Trump lawyers illegally copied Coffee County election records and software. Maybe they were invited, but it the bank manager invites thieves in to steal, it’s still a crime. Tampering with witnesses. What provoked an Illinois pastor to come to Atlanta and bang on a poll worker’s door. Didn’t Guiliani and Trump threaten the same worker publicly. Guiliani admitted he was lying. I pray this trial is televised. Good news for Turley, he can go on tv every night on Fox and tell us we didn’t see what we saw.
“None of this means that the indictment is justified.” Professor, the next step is to dismiss all charges and at the minimum, sanction the prosecution and have their taxpayer-paid pensions forfeited and split among all who’ve been maliciously accused. Maybe, just maybe, with the threat of losing one’s retirement pension for similar prosecutorial misconduct, this nonsense of ‘show me the man, I’ll find a crime’-cases will cease.
Such a mistake Trump narrowly failed to pardon Assange and Snowden, out of fear of impeachment. It would have changed everything.
Thanks to the Democrat party, the number of working-class Americans who support Trump is increasing every day. For the last two and a half years, Democrat leaders have made it dramatically harder to make ends meet, made it unsafe to walk down the street, spied on law-abiding people, censored free speech, encouraged school kids to get their body parts cut off by Godless doctors, spent taxpayer dollars like a drunken sailor, and got us involved in a damn war. Now these Democrat leaders are turning Donald Trump, the only politician who truly cares about regular people, into a larger-than-life example of the injustice that permeates America. Go Trump.
Trump doesn’t care about anyone except himself.
During his first term in the White House, in the face of attacks from the left and his own party, Donald Trump achieved gasoline prices under $2 a gallon, record low unemployment, inflation under 2%, rising real wages for working-class Americans, a dramatic reduction in illegal immigration, the end of NAFTA, better trade agreements with Mexico and Canada, higher tariffs on products from Communist China, lower taxes on American corporations and small businesses, less government regulation of American manufacturing and energy production, withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords, American energy independence, a significant increase in American military spending, a significant increase in military spending by the other NATO allies, the creation of the United States Space Force, no new wars, reduced missile testing by North Korea, cancellation of the Obama nuclear weapons agreement with Iran, recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the brokering of historic trade agreements between Israel and its Arab neighbors, restoration of quality medical care for veterans at the VA, elimination of the Obamacare mandate to buy health insurance, the right of terminally ill patients to try experimental treatment, the appointment of more than 230 federal judges who believe in following the Constitution, the appointment of three Supreme Court justices who believe in following the Constitution, and a welcoming environment in the Republican Party for good and decent Americans of all races and classes. Seventeen months after Trump left office, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade with a 6-3 vote. Thirty months after Trump left office, the Supreme Court overturned race-based college admissions with a 6-3 vote. Go Trump.
Good list. But on the negative side he increased the government deficit, sent lethal arms to Ukraine for the first time (reversing a sensible Obama policy that had European support) and introduced unprecedented lockdowns and compensating massive spending financed by money printing in response to a respiratory virus of limited lethality mainly targeting the very old and very sick.
Congress has the power to tax and spend.
Trump had no concerns about government deficits. And Republicans controlled both the House and Senate in his first two years.
Then blame them.
You don’t think a President has any responsibility for what his party in control of both houses of Congress passes into law and he signs?
Don’t forget the First Step Act.
I was better off under the pre-COVID Trump admin then I have been under the Biden admin.
The NAACP wants a state emergency for Oakland CA as crime has run rampant, hitting the East Oakland black community the hardest.
The soft on crime, Soros backed DA, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is facing recall due to her, again, soft on crime stance.
San Fran is losing businesses due to soft on crime city council.
Portland is also seeing businesses and people leaving due to the same soft on crime issues.
Everyone that Biden claimed he was gonna help, was better off then. Everyone whom he and AOC claimed would pay, is better off now.
Biden sent $200M to the Ukraine the same day he sent to the wildfire victims of the Hawaiian island Maui one time payment of $700 for housing assistance, i.e. hotel room.
That comes out to $1.8M to Americans.
The difference is stark: MAGA or America last.
Examples please or shut the hell up.
“ Thanks to the Democrat party, the number of working-class Americans who support Trump is increasing every day.”
Lol! No, it’s not increasing. It remains the same. That’s always been Trump’s problem. His “base” is quite small. They are loud, but still small. Don’t confuse being loud with being a large majority.
Mountain, there is a shift going on in this country. The dims are now the big money party. They have become the party of global elitist. They are the party of David.