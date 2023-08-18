Washington’s ‘Whoo-Hoo’ Moment: Trump Indictment Coverage Borders on the Indecent

Below is my column in The Messenger on the celebrations after the fourth indictment of former president Donald Trump — and the dismissal of any concerns over the implications of these prosecutions for free speech. Some Democrats are warning that they need to avoid the public displays of joy. The danger is that Democrats just might conga their way into another 2016 backlash against the establishment.
Here is the column:
The great novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote that “there is something awe-inspiring in one who has lost all inhibitions.” Fitzgerald’s observation came back to me in watching the media coverage of the latest Trump indictment. As I myself covered the indictment as a legal analyst for Fox, I once again felt a certain longing for the abandon shown by some of my counterparts who dismissed any concern over what are now roughly 100 criminal charges against former President Donald Trump in four different indictments. It was like watching a party through a window that you could not join.
I cannot say that I have ever been much of a party animal. However, there are times when being a legal analyst is like being the designated driver at a rave party. Everyone seems to have lampshades on their heads as you furiously google-map the safest route home.
At MSNBC, host Rachel Maddow interviewed Hillary Clinton in a segment that began with the two liberal figures laughing joyfully. Clinton then regained her composure and solemnly declared her “profound sadness” at this moment. The scene captured the dilemma for press and pundits in attempting to control emotions that seemed at times like the open ecstasy of a thrill kill.
Former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki had earlier pushed book clubs to adopt the indictments for collective reading, and others had suggested that families should read “every word” so as not to miss even a syllable of satisfaction. Nothing allows a Democratic child to sleep more contently at night than the predicate offenses to a Trump racketeering charge.
Former Democratic Senator and MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill (who previously warned everyone to “back off” Hunter Biden) was in open rapture. She proclaimed “the good news is we finally have Rudy Giuliani indicted. Whoo-hoo! That makes me very happy.”
For her part, MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell took a moment to celebrate a “strong black woman standing up to Donald Trump,” adding a race element to the celebratory charging moment.
The celebration got to the point that a leading democratic adviser suggested others should tamp down the public displays.
It did little good. If you watched the last few days of cable programming, you would think that Porn Hub was about to introduce a new fetish category for “Trump Indictments.”
These “Whoo-hoo” moments are not shared by many who fear that these indictments are criminalizing political speech and chilling future challenges to elections. For many, it is hard to get to beyond the name on the caption to consider the downstream implications of these sweeping indictments.
It’s not hard to see the implications: Many of the over 160 individual acts described in the Georgia indictment are political speech ranging from actual speeches to tweets to telephone calls. Some of these crimes could as easily apply to Democrats in past challenges.
Hillary Clinton maintained for years that the 2016 election was stolen by Donald Trump who was an illegitimate president. Her campaign hid the funding of the infamous Steele Dossier and lied to media in denying the funding. It then pushed false claims of Russian collusion.
Stacey Abrams in Georgia refused to concede the election and alleged widespread voter suppression and election irregularities.
Clinton’s former general counsel, Marc Elias, challenged an election in New York on the basis for voting machines changing votes. Sound familiar?
In January 2005, then-Sen. Barbara Boxer joined former Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones to challenge George W. Bush’s victory over Democratic challenger John Kerry in the state of Ohio. Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Boxer’s challenge as “witnessing Democracy at work … fundamental to our democracy.”
House Jan. 6 Committee chairman, Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), supported the challenge to the certification of the 2004 election results. His fellow committee member, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), sought to challenge Trump’s certification in 2016.
In both the indictments by Special Counsel Jack Smith and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the prosecutors simply declare that Trump and his team knew that there was no voting fraud and therefore can be jailed for contesting the election of Joe Biden. No one suggested that the challenges in 2004 and 2016 had merit, but they were celebrated not prosecuted.
As politicians and pundits conga-line around this story, there is little concern over the growing anger and divisions in the country. A recent poll shows the country divided in half on the charges. Among the 53 percent favoring the charges are 85% of Democrats. Less than half of independents and only 16% of Republicans favor the charges. Other polls show 55 percent of the public viewed the earlier indictments as “politically motivated.”
The indictment (let alone the quadruple indictment) of the leading candidate for the presidency should not occur on novel or attenuated claims. That is what is happening in Atlanta, New York, and Washington. (I have previously written that the documents prosecution in Florida is a much stronger case.) As someone who criticized Trump on his election claims as well as his Jan. 6 speech, I find many of these allegations to be legitimately disturbing and deplorable. Yet, that does not justify the criminalization of the claims. It does not excuse the cost to the Constitution or the country in pursuing these cases.
Many pundits are fully aware of the impact these cases (and the public celebrations) are likely to have on the Republican base. They hope that it will secure the nomination for Trump, thereby securing an easy opponent for the general election. Yet, they are also playing a dangerous political game if they overplay (or over-celebrate) this moment.
Trump was swept into power on an anti-establishment movement that took Washington by surprise. The establishment has now given Trump an even greater appeal as a statement of defiance, particularly if Democratic prosecutors seek to jail him. It is the same feeling that I wrote about before the 2016 election. A significant number of those who oppose the indictments in polling are also expressing opposition to Trump as a candidate. That can easily change if the 2024 election becomes another vote against the establishment as opposed to a vote for Donald Trump.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
127 thoughts on “Washington’s ‘Whoo-Hoo’ Moment: Trump Indictment Coverage Borders on the Indecent”
With everything Democrats are throwing at influencing the 2024 election, perhaps that’s an indication they haven’t “yet” figured out a foolproof strategy to rig the outcome.
True Olly. Biden was essentially an unkown commodity to those who don’t watch the news everyday and who’s minds can still be swayed. Now, what he is capable of (and incapable of) has been on display (not full display because they do a really good job of hiding him). And that scares the crap out of them, because he won’t step aside (probably his fear of ending up right where Trump is).
It’s Your THINKING.
Some of you are Thinking ‘Inside the Box’
Some of you are Thinking ‘Outside the Box’
But you are Thinking ‘Inside the Cover Up’.
For the past 10 years They have been ‘Pulling the wool over Someone’s eyes’ and continue to get away with it.
This/The Era-of-Guise is Epic.
Everyone is horrified by the feckless “insurrection” on January 6. What about the total disregard for the rule of law and the democratic process we’re seeing in Virginia now? Perhaps it’s time for Virginia, like many states, to split between the left and the right. The citizens of Loudon and Fairfax counties have more in common with the disastrous Beltway politicos than the do with the rest of Virginia. Same goes for Oregon, Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Arizona, California, Colorado and so on. The densely populated regions (usually deep blue) are outvoting the rest of the states.
Attitudes to the indictment depend largely on how people answer the following:
1. Is it a crime to make false statements when trying to persuade officials and legislators that the recorded election results are wrong and accordingly that they should investigate or take action based on that?;
2. Is it a crime to ask officials and legislators to reconsider the appointment of one set of electors and to appoint another instead?;
3. Is it a crime for Trump electors to state that they are the duly appointed electors so that their claim can be considered and if a determination is later made that this is correct their votes can be counted?; and
4. Is it a crime to propose to the VP certain actions based on a weak legal theory?
Leaving aside discrete allegations of witness intimidation and data theft, these are the allegations that form the core of the charges. I do not think they should be considered crimes.
It’s generally a crime to knowingly and willfully make materially false statements (i.e., material lies) to the government:
18 U.S. Code § 1001 – Statements or entries generally
(a) Except as otherwise provided in this section, whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully—
(1) falsifies, conceals, or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact;
(2) makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation; or
(3) makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry;
shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 5 years or, if the offense involves international or domestic terrorism (as defined in section 2331), imprisoned not more than 8 years, or both. If the matter relates to an offense under chapter 109A, 109B, 110, or 117, or section 1591, then the term of imprisonment imposed under this section shall be not more than 8 years.
Gee Smeagol
Thanks you so much for that law lesson of the day.
You must be the smartest person you know.
We are so blessed to have you here. Turley is a hack and you know it all!
That’s why he has his own website and you have…well, you have Wally!!
You can cover your eyes back now. Good Boy.
Daniel:
1. When Trump and Meadows called Raffensberger–the results had been checked 3 times (one of which was a hand recount) and a court challenge had already failed. Yet, they kept trying to hammer him to “find” votes–to do something, anything, to deliver a “win” for Trump. He kept refusing. And, directly contacting the SOS AFTER the votes had been recounted and a court challenge failed, is exactly how Trump works–behind the scenes, off the record–pound and bully until you get what you want. But, Raffensberger couldn’t be persuaded. So your premise is faulty–there were no grounds to believe that recorded election results were wrong, and every reason to believe they were true.
2. Electors swear, under oath, that they truly represent the actual vote of the citizens of that state. No one was asking for the appointment of true electors to be “reconsidered”–Team Trump was demanding fake electors falsify Electoral College documents, which was part of the scheme to get Raffensberger and other Secretaries of State to “find” votes for him. See, with a “reconsidered” vote count and fake electors–Trump wins Georgia, even though he lost. If this doesn’t bother you, you should reconsider your values. .
3. Yes–see #2. And, just HOW was there going to be a later determination, after 3 recounts, including one hand recount?
4. It wasn’t a “weak legal theory”–Pence had no discretion–the duty to tabulate the results is ministerial–not discretionary.
Whatever you think should or shouldn’t be considered crimes is irrelevant–Trump did everything possible to subvert the will of the American people who chose Biden over him by attempting to get Secretaries of State to falsify election results and to get fake electors to falsify Electoral College documents, which are executed under oath.
Gimme a break. The different personalities presented in this article themselves demonstrate the duplicity of the situation and if they represent a “Whoo-Hoo” moment we should all be afraid.
1. Hillary Clinton (without authorization or Executive Privilege) maintained and destroyed government documents on a private server AND the Obama DOJ did NOT pursue violation of the Espionage Act.
2. Rachel Maddow pushed the Russia conspiracy hoax against a sitting president.
3. Claire McCaskill, a former prosecutor (?), warned people to “back off” Hunter Biden, a known druggie, an admitted tax evader, an admitted falsifier of government documents, a probable FARA offender, a probable interstate user of prostitutes and a probable bag-man for an influence pedaling operation.
4. Stacey Abrams, without proof (one wonders if she knew it was a lie) for years claimed an election was stolen from her.
5. Jen Psaki, a blatant partisan to the point that even her providing the time of day should be suspect.
6. Marc Elias, apparently deeply involved in the discredited Steele Dossier and in BLM, carried out efforts to challenge elections.
8. Bennie Thompson and Jamie Raskin were both on the J6 Committee that wasted government resources, came to no conclusions (after years of work) and apparently destroyed documents related to that Committee (how Hillary Clintonish can you get?). And they voted to impeach a sitting president without hearings?
9. Andrea Mitchell has been nothing more than a Hiilary Clinton groupie for many years and as such provides nothing more than a biased and usually irrelevant view.
“… Hunter Biden, a known druggie, an admitted tax evader, an admitted falsifier of government documents, a probable FARA offender, a probable interstate user of prostitutes and a probable bag-man for an influence pedaling operation.”
Upvote — and yeah, it looks bad, but on the positive side, Hunter also shacked up with his dead brother’s grieving widow and denied the paternity of his own child with another woman, forcing the mother to go to court and require DNA testing to prove that which a decent human would have simply acknowledged.
When it comes to moral character, Hunter Biden is what Archie Bunker referred to as “a chimp off the old block.”
You guys stop picking on Hunter. After all, his loving dad used him at the heights of his drug addiction to bag millions of dollars for himself. He watched for years as his dad successfully abused his position for personal gain, what did you expect him to learn?
Hunter is the smartest person Joe knows.
Kamala is the smartest person she knows.
Which is more dangerous?
JT writes: “If you watched the last few days of cable programming, you would think that Porn Hub was about to introduce a new fetish category for ‘Trump Indictments.’ ”
That fetish has been evident in the comments on this blog for quite some time.
We are now in a post Constitutional Republic. The only question is how far down the road to a totalitarian one-party regime will we travel unless there is a true uprising of the masses against these fascist elites. Sadly they are too engrossed in the Barbie movie to comprehend what is happening.
Honestly, why does what Trump actually thought even matter? Furthermore, let’s say there actually was voter fraud.
A case can easily be made that despite that – the law/courts ruled against him. His only recourse is to keep fighting LEGALLY (which by my perspective is not happening).
Over the centuries, we have seen people ruled against unfairly- but you still have to accept the outcome and can’t circumvent the law despite it. Now, sometimes these people eventually do get vindication BUT you can’t break the law in the interim.
In Trump’s specific case, we know the plan was to declare victory from the start – we see this documented. Where Trump made his mistake was to continue the plan of staying in power throughout the entire period from Nov 3 thru Jan 6 – despite being turned away at every legal challenge. That was his mistake. Once he was out of legal options – he continued on and that’s where he got himself in trouble hence the indictments.
The defense that Trump really believed it and was thus allowed to go to extreme circumstances will not hold up in court IMO. But, they do realize they just need one juror to agree.
Having said that, Trump is IMO is lying and simply can’t admit he lost. Or, he’s actually indeed deranged. Either way – it’s not a good look for the former President.
“Having said that, Trump is IMO is lying and simply can’t admit he lost. Or, he’s actually indeed deranged.”
Thanks for your unbiased opinion, Hillary, but this is what VOTER GA says happened, and they have the receipts to prove it:
WHAT WE FOUND IN GEORGIA
Six sworn affidavits of Fulton counterfeit ballots; (10s of thousands est.)
17,724 more votes than in person recount ballot images required to tabulate votes in Fulton
Drop box video surveillance representing 181,507 ballots destroyed in 102 counties
Improper Chain of Custody forms for 107,000 ballots statewide
Estimated Chain of Custody forms missing for 355,000 ballots statewide (Georgia Star)
86,860 voters in 2020 have false registration date prior to 2017 but were not on 2017 history file
Over 1.7 million original ballot images are lost or destroyed in 70 counties despite state, federal law
https://voterga.org/
Agreed – The cure would be to limit the Presidency to 1-Term only. That would eliminate Candidate’s focusing on a 2-Term Presidency from the on-set (as Trump and all the Others before him have done) . The 2-Party system is the bigger problem because it induces Multi-Term Presidencies.
This thread was a tough slog to read. I can’t believe that the national tantrum over Donald Trump has now gone on eight years without any moderation. My thinking is that no group of people can maintain a tantrum at fever pitch for eight years without becoming permanently unbalanced.
Much of the fighting here results from people swearing absolute knowledge of things they cannot possibly know, or that they are objectively wrong about. For example, a character who posted excessively many comments on the WSJ site eight years ago maintained adamantly that the FBI was originally constructed to be, and had to be, independent of the Executive branch because they may be called upon to investigate the President — i.e. the FBI was conceived as a force to police the Presidency.
A lot of evil in the world is perpetrated by people who are convinced they know the truth of something that is either unknowable, such as what is in the mind of someone else or what is in the minds of some group of people, or are utterly wrong in their claim, like the person who would post inanities about the Constitution at the WSJ. Every tyrant I know of exhibits these dangerous congitive infirmaties — excessive certainty.
Kevin T Kilty,
Well said.
We see how Trump broke so many here on the good professor’s blog on a daily basis.
Pointing out their belief in their own certainty is spot on.
“Excessive certainty” is the danger of mixing criminal law with politics, because the demand of criminal law is to find guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt” — aka locating “excessive certainty” in a world where even moderate certainty is in very short supply — even less so in the political world.
Dear Prof Turley,
Nirvana – My blue-check coastal elite friends have positively died and gone to heaven over this latest ‘shock and awe’ 4th indictment. Dancing in the streets.
This is it. The Big one. RICO. And to be honest, I’ve long thought both the Democrat and Republican political organizations operate like criminal gangs. .. witness the latest RNC ‘loyalty pledge’ they’re pushing on the Trump monkey Apostle to participate in the debates. pfft.
(note. it would be a cold day in hell before I would sign a loyalty pledge to either of these criminal organizations.)
It better be it. MSNBC is running out of things to charge Trump with. Espionage, treason, RICO and talking out of the side of his mouth on X. .. what’s left to charge Trump with?
*it wouldn’t surprise me if 51 top intelligence officials, including the last five CIA directors, write another letter to the editor. ..
Turley’s unceasing need to voice his OFF-TOPIC distaste for Trump while “defending” him has gotten, in my opinion, BEYOND the point of annoying. I would hate to be a defendant facing a stacked deck of bogus criminal charges dealt from the bottom of the deck by some slimey riverboat gambler posing as a prosecutor, and have a defense lawyer that felt compelled to unceasingly remind the jury that I’m an unrepentent scumbag who should not be allowed to live among civilized people — but that nonetheless my disgusting, antisocial conduct — while repugnant and contrary to basic human decency — doesn’t quite reach the level of criminality.
At this point — having heard this sentiment echo again and again and again throughout Turley’s Trump-related pieces for several years dating back to the Stormy Daniels years — I can only reasonably conclude that the George Washington University law school doesn’t produce a particularly auspicious crop of defense lawyers these days (let us pause in honor of renowned alumnus, Michael Avenatti — LOL), because something tells me that perpetual equivocation and a summation that falls just shy of pleading guilty isn’t likely to get the job done.
At this point, my impression is that GWU must base it’s coursework on the witness-stand dialog of the defendant from the WC Fields movie, Tillie & Gus:
“I’m a broad-minded man, gents,” says Fields, addressing the jury. “I don’t object to nine aces in one deck. But when a man lays down five aces in one hand…,” pausing to add, “and besides, I know what I dealt him!”
That sort of “defense” might play well in a comedy courtroom, however grim experience informs me that there’s a bit less humor in the real thing, especially when some crook is trying to railroad you on trumped up charges.
Turley isn’t Trump’s defense lawyer.
@ Anonymous .. . if that’s your real name.
Iirc, most of Trump’s defense lawyers are co-defendants in the latest Ga. RICO indictment.
*Trump, more than ever, urgently needs a spokesperson .. . and I nominate Turley.
… because Michael Avenatti isn’t available?
.. . because only a fool would have himself as a client.
*Turley would make a fine mediator for the president.
LOL LOL LOL!
None of the lawyer co-conspirators in the GA case have acted as defense lawyers for Trump. Simply being lawyers does not make them defense lawyers.
As I understand it, all of Trump’s lawyers are defensive .. . whether indicted or not.
You misunderstand what it means for a lawyer to be a defense lawyer.
On the contrary, I think you misunderstand what it means to be a Trump lawyer.
*afaict, Trump lawyers down in Mar a largo have to have a TS/TSC ‘Eyes Only’ security clearance just to see the evidence against Trump .. . and only then in a SCIF room.
Trump’s lawyers in the MaL documents case *are* defense lawyers, and yes, they unsurprisingly have to have a security clearance to view classified material and need to view it in a SCIF. (They do not need a security clearance or a SCIF to view unclassified evidence against Trump.)
But Trump lawyers like Ken Chesebro, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, and Rudy Giuliani are not defense lawyers for Trump.
But Turley IS pretending in large measure to defend the courts and a legal process that appears to have been devised by Lavrentiy Pavlovich Beria. What passes for legal commentary here sometimes looks like notes scavenged out of a waste-paper basket at Lawfare.
@ Ralph de MinimisF .. . if that’s your real name.
Trump is a scurrilous, unprincipled, self-absorbed pollywig with a ‘greed is good’ Gordon Gekko complex .. . BUT
*you can’t rob a thief.