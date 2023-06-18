Harvard Poll: 55 Percent of the Public View the Trump Indictment as “Politically Motivated”

A Harvard/Harris poll is bad news for Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department. The poll shows that 55% of Americans believe Trump’s indictment is politically motivated and 56% believe that it constitutes election interference. The poll captures the level of distrust for the Justice Department and further demonstrates what I described yesterday as the failure of Merrick Garland at the midpoint of his tenure as Attorney General.
The view of the case appears to be worsening. Now there is less than a majority viewing the indictment as well-founded and justified. The poll shows that 83% of Republicans and 55% of Independents view the indictment as a political exercise. Not only do 56 percent view it as election interference but only 44 percent see it as “the fair application of the law”:
By his own measure, Garland has failed to restore the credibility and trust in the Justice Department. It now appears worse than when his predecessor, Bill Barr, was in office.
It is also an indictment of the media. After years of “advocacy journalism” and biased reporting, the public now tunes out the media. This is a strong indictment with troubling allegations and evidence. Yet, it does not matter because the media long ago lost much of the country with one-sided, unrelenting coverage.
It also means that this case could conceivably never see a jury unless Special Counsel Jack Smith succeeds in pushing for a speedy trial before the election. A majority of the public now supports a pardon for Trump if he is convicted. With these polls, the pressure of other Republican candidates to pledge a pardon is likely to increase. Indeed, as suggested in another column, Biden may want to consider a pledge to commute any sentence to try to defang this building election issue.
One can simultaneously believe that Trump is guilty of committing crimes AND that the indictictment and looming prosecution are politically motivated. The more I learn about Merrick Garland, the more that I realize that preventing him from joining the Supreme Court was the absolutely correct thing to do. His politicization of the Department of Justice has been an abomination. But I also believe that, if the facts laid out in the indictment are even partly true, Donald Trump has broken the law and should face the consequences.
You choose to ignore the last 7 years of conduct? You are going to ignore, Biden and Obama got regular Briefings from the FBI/DoJ updating them, in person, at the White House, of the spying on the Trump Campaign, and Transition Team, and the Office of Presiden. Those briefings including all the fake intel being used to support their crimes….
Every single President has taken documents from the White House, Every single one negotiated in good faith to voluntarily give
some of the documents back to the People. NEVER has a past President been raided in his home. This is an engineered persecution.
Like the letter from the National association of School Boards, White House staff went out and found someone to start the ball rolling, to fake a predicate, to involve the DoJ/FBI.
In short, you are still being lied to.
June of 2015 is now exactly 8 years ago —- that’s when the Donald and Melania came down the escalator at Trump Tower……and the announcement that Trump was putting his name in the hat seeking the GOP nomination for presidential candidate for the Nov. 2016 was ‘official.’
If anyone has proven he can overcome the obstacles thrust in front of him by the opposition, and the Deep State as well, it is without doubt Donald Trump — I keep telling my wife to not be so sure Trump is going to be convicted, and put behind bars.
How many indictments can one man take?
“I described yesterday as the failure of Merrick Garland at the midpoint of his tenure as Attorney General. [1]”
As this column is much more enlighten as this shortcut, I wounder why you didn’t copy paste the piece you wrote for “The Hill”.
Professor, I don’t think you need to consult polls to see that with any legal intervention, President Trump’s base (to the chagrin of GOP leadership) doesn’t shrink.
Lately, Alain Dershowitz has spread these sentiments:
1. “There are many level of truth!”
2. A group called “The 65 projects” [2] targets Trump lawyers livelihoods, which is a no-go!
3. It’s wrong, picking the man and then let prosecutors extensively search the law books to find the crime It is here that law enforcement becomes personal. (referencing AG Robert Jackson, 4/1940)
No one should be surprised if the MAGA grassroots don’t want to recognize the gravity of the accusations and refer to Hillary Clinton (which puts Whoopi Goldberg in fury).
“What difference does it make if these pieces of paper rests in a storage, ballroom, bathroom, shower or elsewhere for months. They are protected by the Secret Service and didn’t harm anybody” is a common phrase by “Trumpers”. And it won’t get any better if voices are raised again that want to disqualify Trump from re-running after an insurrection indictment (in 7/23).
“Garland has failed to restore the credibility and trust in the Justice Department. It now appears worse than when his predecessor, Bill Barr, was in office.”
Some believe that Garland is only nominally AG (he plays more the role of a spokesperson) and in fact Monaco runs the business.
Barr who was never a Trumpist is seen by #45 entourage as a double dealer who didn’t appoint a Special Master investigating Hillary Clinton, Joe & Hunter Biden and those federal employees who claimed the Senators Grassley & Johnson’s investigation “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The impact of U.S Government policy and related issues” are based on “Russia disinformation”.
“This case could conceivably never see a jury unless Special Counsel Jack Smith succeeds in pushing for a speedy trial before the election.”
He was falsely accused of Espionage by the DOJ once. It was proven false. Now during a Presidential election they’re again accusing him of Espionage when its clear at best he’s guilty of mishandling some documents which all Presidents have done to one degree or another.
My question is how is that NOT politically motivated? Worse how is that not the current administration (not just Biden, I doubt Biden has a single coherent thought for more than 30 seconds in any given day) leveraging law enforcement to arrest and imprison their political opponents?
Like Hitler did….
Jonathan: It’s pretty clear now. From here until the election next year you will be paid to attack the DOJ under the leadership of AG Garland. It will all be about “political bias” by the DOJ in it’s criminal indictment of Donald Trump: “Garland could have taken steps to assure the public that there is not a two-tiered system of justice but repeatedly refused to do so”.
This is also going to be the mantra by the GOP. “What about Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden?” You claim that Garland will do nothing about the “report that could detail the scope of the Biden family’s alleged influence peddling and foreign contacts”. What “report”? Neither James Comer nor Jim Jordan, who are leading the GOP House investigation of the Bidens, have come up with any evidence to support your long-standing allegations. Comer just admitted that all his Biden informants have gone “missing”.
And now you bizarrely claim Jack Smith has failed to reach a decision on his other mandate–the Jan. insurrection. As if Smith can’t walk and chew gum at the same time. You claim “Trump’s controversial speech was constitutionally protected”. That’s a straw man! Smith’s DOJ team is investigating Trump because he organized a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election through violence. Any charging decisions will have nothing to do with protected speech. Perhaps you think Smith should have simultaneously charged Trump for both the Mar-a-Lago docs and Jan. 6. When/if Smith reaches a decision on the latter it will be based on a thorough and methodical investigation. There will be no rush to judgment.
I hate to repeat myself but the DOJ doesn’t base charging decisions on the polls. As an experienced attorney you know that. So why keep citing polls? It serves a political purpose. To try to sow doubt in the DOJ’s indictment of Trump as the campaign intensifies next year. Trump wants to taint all the jury pools in the cases he faces and convince potential juries that the state and federal prosecutors are led by what he calls “misfits, mutants marxists and communists”. The fact that you have joined that campaign to undermine our criminal justice system speaks volumes about how you have been converted from someone who pledged to uphold the rule of law into justice the opposite!
You always reach the same conclusion, but you never Challenged a single fact Turle has gotten wrong.
Turley is not attacking the DoJ…He is documenting the Politization of the DoJ, and the constant double standard.
Challenge the FACTS Turley presents or go out to play with 5th graders, Adults are talking here.
It is a sad day that “polls’ should play an important roll in the indictment or conviction of ANY citizen for ANY alleged crime.
If you are reading this, you are quite capable of reading the Presidential Records Act (PRA) of 1978 and the Espionage Act of 1917 (18 U.S. Code § 793e) yourself and making your own decision. And I strongly encourage you to do so.
As you read those Acts, keep in mind the following and make your own informed decision:
-Prior to 1978, the records of the President were considered, like it or not, HIS records. That is why the PRA was created so as to address the public interest regarding Presidential records.
-Note, there is NO CRIMINAL PENALTY in the PRA.
-The 1917 Espionage Act was created by Democrats and used by President Wilson against his political foes. Read up on union man Eugene Debs to see how the Espionage Act was used against a political enemy (and a union man to boot).
-The Espionage Act of 1917 (18 U.S. Code § 793e) begins with “Whoever having unauthorized possession of, access to, or control over any document…). Does that statement apply to a President? If you say yes, that suggests there are likely 46 other presidents who have violated the Espionage Act (Biden had such records as a senator and VP) including, in spirit, those before the Act was written.
Here is a poll about running for prez:
Take your pick of polls…
The poll is too early. Once the trial starts and additional evidence is brought up. Those numbers can change real quick.
Turley also forgot to mention that another poll found 55% of Americans think Trump should drop out of the race. Polls are useless when all the evidence hasn’t been presented.
And the majority of Democrats dont want Biden either.
In 2016, before the election, the FBI created the false narrative that Trump colluded with the Russians.
In 2020, before the election, federal intelligence agencies created the false narrative that the Hunter Biden Laptop did not belong to Hunter Biden.
Now, after seven years of non-stop federal investigations that were focused on arresting Trump, costing tens of millions of taxpayer dollars, the DOJ has decided to indict Trump just in time for the 2024 election season, representing the third election in a row that the federal government has engaged in election interference against Trump.
The United States Constitution requires equal protection under the law for all Americans. The selective investigation or prosecution of any American is prohibited.
A non-corrupt judge would dismiss all charges.
I’m just glad this rodent never made it to SCOTUS.
FBI Groomed Developmentally Challenged 16-Year-Old To Become A Terrorist, Then Arrested Him
Courts under equal protection case law would apply the rational basis test (as opposed to strict scrutiny or intermediate scrutiny) to a claim of selective investigation and prosecution of Trump and the rational test has been an easy standard for the government to meet for the government in prior equal protection cases.
Hopefully, the courts would view the 2023 indictments for what they are, the culmination of a seven-year effort by law enforcement and non-law enforcement officials at the highest levels of the federal government, cutting across multiple agencies and at least two branches of government, who attempted to prevent the election of a targeted individual to the presidency of the United States in three elections and attempted to remove the same individual from the presidency the one time he was elected.
DoJ needs to be cleaned out. no one should join the Federal government until they have spent a minimum of 5 years in the private sector working at a real job
Sure, but don't conclude the obvious: That the whole bloody charade is politically motivated. And that this corrupt administration has created the specter of political "criminals" — in America.