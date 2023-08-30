Fani Willis Fights for a Mass Trial As the Georgia Defendants Scatter

Below is my column in The Messenger on the early struggle of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to preserve her strategy of holding a mass 19-person trial over the 2020 election case involving former president Donald Trump. Not only are defendants scattering, but some are seeking to go to federal court where the trial would not likely be televised, as the Georgia prosecutors reportedly want. The hearing on the removal gave a glimpse into the case. Regardless of the ruling of the court, it is likely to be appealed.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears in federal court in Atlanta today to fight for the ability to try her massive racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants in a state court in Fulton County, Ga. Trump’s final White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has filed to remove the case to federal court due to his prior federal office and duties. There are good arguments on both sides of the motion.
However, more is at stake for Willis than a change of courtrooms.
Willis used a sweeping racketeering theory to snare Trump and others in an alleged conspiracy that is the aggregation of more than 160 insular acts, ranging from tweets to speeches to specific actions. Some of these individuals face tough charges involving alleged access to voting machines and other specific crimes. However, Willis is trying to hold together a case to try them en masse and in state court. As her defendants try to scatter, Willis will be running between federal and state courts to herd them back into one collective trial.
Trying 19 people in one case is never easy. It is like a potato-sack race with 38 legs and everyone moving at different paces. While linked in this alleged conspiracy, these defendants are loosely grouped together. Large racketeering cases are nothing new, but they generally are linked by more sturdy connections, such as an organized crime syndicate, or other more conventional criminal elements.
For some of the defendants, the framing of the case may be a greater threat than the alleged crimes. Collective prosecution can encourage a jury to mete out collective punishment. Willis clearly wants to paint all of the defendants with the same brush. That is more difficult if they are tried separately or in small groups.
Willis already faces two challenges.
First is the desire of defendants like Meadows and Trump to remove the case to federal court. Here, the political character of their alleged actions works in Willis’ favor. In his brief, Meadows concedes that “all the substantive allegations in the Indictment concern unquestionably political activity.” That raises an obvious challenge that the Hatch Act bars many political activities by federal officials and thus moves them outside of the official duties of figures like Meadows. However, White House chiefs of staff have always addressed political issues, from Capitol Hill to state legislatures. For a person with that portfolio, what constitutes a campaign matter and what constitutes an official matter can become blurred. Moreover, Willis’s inclusion of a wide array of actions and statements makes it more likely that some arguably official duties may be raised at trial.
Second, some defendants are not keen on being tried in gross. They are willing to give up the time needed to prepare a defense in exchange for putting themselves on a different trial schedule. Defendants like attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro have demanded their constitutional right to a speedy trial, and Willis has proposed an October date. That is roughly five months before the proposed date for the mass trial.
The combination of defendants seeking speedy trials and those seeking removal to federal court could make Willis’s original strategy unwieldy, if not unworkable.
The division of the cases also could make the prosecution more fair for the defendants, since some of them could be prejudiced by a mass trial. Many are the type of low-hanging-fruit defendants that prosecutors often charge in the hope that they will cooperate to avoid financial ruin or potential incarceration. For example, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd and Trevian C. Kutti are charged with attempting to influence Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman’s testimony before the grand jury; Lee is specifically charged with traveling to Georgia and knocking on Freeman’s door in an attempt to influence her testimony. Likewise, other defendants like Scott Graham Hall are charged with seeking illegal access to voting machines.
The indictment does not establish particularly strong connections to such individual actions as part of this conspiracy. Yet trying them together allows the prosecution to give them a more sinister, conspiratorial patina.
Willis also faces the reality that, even if the federal district judge is sympathetic, the removal motions will need to be reviewed on appeal. They involve challenging questions over the scope of not just laws like the Hatch Act but the duties of federal officials like Meadows. That could place those cases on a different trajectory for months.
The trial courts will have to render decisions on major constitutional challenges, including free-speech claims, before trial. However, defendants are generally forced to go to trial before they receive a full appellate review of such questions; since they have not been convicted, it is often viewed as premature to render an appellate decision. These are certainly unprecedented cases that could prompt review, but the defendants cannot count on such an intervention. Yet, while the appellate courts may allow the criminal cases to proceed to verdicts, these severance and removal motions could result in more narrow reviews on the appellate level.
Of course, Willis is not the only person with a challenging calendar. It remains controversial that Willis waited more than two years to bring this prosecution just before the next presidential election. Trump potentially faces four major prosecutions in the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia and New York before the 2024 election. Some trials are scheduled for just before major Republican Party primaries. In Washington, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has already indicated that the court will not treat Trump differently because he is running for office.
However, there is a separate due process question raised by the daisy-chained trial schedule. Even without a national political campaign, any defendant would be hard-pressed to prepare for all of these trials before the general election — and that is not even counting the civil cases pending against him. In one federal case alone, the government has 11 million pages of evidence that will have to be shown to the defense team.
It is often fun to debate whether someone would rather fight one horse-sized duck or a hundred duck-sized horses. However, the almost 100 counts now facing Trump in four different criminal cases are all horse-sized charges, and he has comparatively little time to fight them all in rapid succession.
Trump and his co-defendants must stand trial for these allegations, but criminal cases are supposed to be tests of evidence, not of endurance or exposure. Something has to give in this schedule — not in the interest of Trump, but in the interest of justice.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
Professor,
Great article.
I like how you point out both sides having their pros and cons in the situation.
Thank you.
I think the country has something to say about this massive attempt to nail Trump, while the President responsible for the murders of a million innocents (no SOL) remains free to pursue his lustful desires all expenses paid.
How is it acceptable in a democracy that the most heinous criminal in America was given a hundred million dollars for putting in print his role as a filthy lying scum/president and is out of jail, presently, far from the maddening crush of a rabid mob of anti-American fools
Dear Prof Turley
On the contrary, I suspect before this case is done (burp) someone is going to have to take a load off Fani And Expand the RICO racketeering charges to include the entire Republican and Democrat criminal political syndicates.
It’s the only way to be sure .. . root hog or die.
*”Large racketeering cases are nothing new, but they generally are linked by more sturdy connections, such as an organized crime syndicate, or other more conventional criminal elements.” ~ Turley
I feel like Turley’s columns, however well-intentioned, lend credibility to this Theatre of the Absurd that the so-called justice system has become. This whole thing is a travesty. Debating how many defendants can dance on the head of a pin is counter-productive. Turley must decide whether he is on the side of justice or on the side of his party affiliation, and post accordingly. There is no sitting on the fence when it comes to a show trial in the United States of America, particularly when the “crimes” in question are thought and speech crimes.
How bizarre! Her abuse of power is breathtaking and purely political. It is now a race to the bottom.
Let Fani’s Follies begin !!!
“Regardless of the ruling of the court, it is likely to be appealed.”
Turley knows Meadows case is weak. Especially after his appearance on the stand. Clearly he has no confidence that Meadows will prevail. That’s why he keeps saying he is likely to appeal.
Turley keeps harping about Fani Willis taking two years. At least she got indictments while Hunter Biden’s case took 5 years to just get a few misdemeanors and diversion.
RICO was created specifically with the ability to try multiple people at the same time. The accused are trying to “scatter” but it’s already likely that they will not succeed. They all have weak arguments and Turley knows it. He doesn’t want to disappoint his gullible readers that there’s…hope.
“The accused are trying to “scatter” but it’s already likely that they will not succeed. They all have weak arguments and Turley knows it. He doesn’t want to disappoint his gullible readers that there’s…hope.”
I saved this one for later revival.
Democrats love show trials in kangaroo courts! They are Fascists!
Fani seems to think this is the Nuremberg trials and she is chief prosecutor for all the Allies. She thinks they are the top Nazi’s in the US and this is her chance to achieve history. Just a small problem is they have killed no one, her party is the anti-Semitic group, and they were contesting an elections as they are allowed to do. What she fails to realize is that her persecutor status is more akin to the chief prosecutor during the Reign of Terror, or even better yet she may be considered akin to the prosecutors who accused Alfred Dreyfus and tried to silence him because he was the wrong religion and they wanted to protect the real spy (who was a favorite of the governments) who spilled the beans to the Germans.
Talk about lack of self awareness, Fani is thy name.
C’mon man
Joe’s list of most intelligent people:
1.Hunter Biden
2. Ketanji Brown Jackson
3.Kamala Harris
4.Fani Willis
5.Dennis
Comrade Garland
Fani is a good Fascist…. She is doing ZERO of the work. Ask Marc Elias how it is really done!
“It remains controversial that Willis waited more than two years to bring this prosecution just before the next presidential election.”
This is the biggest lie repeated by Republicans and Fox News. It took this long because witnesses fought tooth and nail before appearing before the grand jury and because of Georgia’s two grand jury requirement. Think of what it took to get Lindsey Graham to testify who appealed to the Supreme Court before being forced in to speak. Republican delays is what caused the timeframe.
The other big lie is that Judge Chutkin in DC planned to start her trial just before Super Tuesday. There is no date that wouldn’t be near some special date on the political calendar. Whatever date was chosen would elicit an uproar from those claiming the date was selected to persecute Trump, otherthan 2026 that is.
And why would you have a problem with 2026? Was the 6th Amendment speedy trial clause written to protect you, or Fani?
If Trump was a rapist (oh wait, he is) would you expect his victim to wait five years for the hope of justice? The entire country was victimized by Trump’s crimes, you’ll never read in a Florida schoolbook that “Justice delayed is justice denied.”
That you believe the nonsense that Trump raped anyone, and no cases were filed for 30 years, until Trump got into politics, shows your level of intelligence.
There is more than one complaint that has been filed including one from a then 13-year-old. I have no trouble believing Trump raped someone because he thinks he can, and a jury agreed.
“I have no trouble believing Trump raped someone because he thinks he can, and a jury agreed.”
What jury would that be?? Now you don’t want to be just wrong, you want to be a liar as well?
https://apnews.com/article/trump-rape-trial-columnist-carroll-4974ef026f3da61bc6f1b7ddda3ad10e
WTF is that? A link to an article about a case that proves you’re a liar?
Nice job!
So you think this jury doesn’t think he’s a rapist? He lost $5 million this time and is facing judgment for up to another $10 million because he can’t stop lying.
“So you think this jury doesn’t think he’s a rapist?”
Think??? I know.
If they did, the would have found him liable for the rape. Duh
go here and see for yourself, instead of reading some hack job of a news article about what some judge had to say about what the jury meant. Jeezus Christ dude, do you say this crap out loud…it might help.
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/09/jury-verdict-form-e-jean-carroll-defamation-trial-00096059
The first question on the jury report:
Q. “Did Ms Carroll prove, by a preponderance of the evidence that Mr. Trump raped Ms Carroll?”
A. NO
“If Trump was a rapist (oh wait, he is)”
Having not been convicted, or even charged, of any such crime, wecan all see your version of justice on display.
“would you expect his victim to wait five years for the hope of justice?”
I would expect to wait a lot longer than that if I was a black woman raped by a black man in Fulton County
Why is that? What source are you citing? If the rapist was known, I don’t believe it would take five years to come to trial, why do you?
How about NEVER come to trial. I know the woman, big mouth.
If you’re talking about a specific instance, what are the reasons it never went to trial? I might be just as upset as you are. Why did you inject race into this conversation, I didn’t?
I’m not going to discuss that here due to privacy concerns. She may yet have her day.
Only you are allowed to inject race???
I mentioned that because she is convinced that if she were white, she would have already had her day in court. I don’t know.
I do know this, black men in NYC, who domestically assault black women, are waaaaay less likely to be charged and prosecuted than white men who assault white women. I will try to find the study, but I also have first hand knowledge of this.
I’m not disagreeing with you about unequal justice, I’m trying to understand what point you’re making in this conversation about Trump?
Enigma, do you have any inkling, at all, that you have been lied to and freakin’ brainwashed by the media you listen to?
Because you got the super deluxe brainwash, with added wax.
As the saying goes, there is a whole lot you think you know, that just isn’t true.
You must be one of those in the poll that said they trusted Trump over their pastors, teachers, etc. You can’t believe Trump and complain someone else has been brainwashed.
The Georgia state law concerning speedy trials requires a defendant be tried no later than the end of the succeeding court session.
LMAO, OK Wally, I see now why you typically go with superfluous questions about air conditioning and such. You might want to stick with that approach and leave the real conversation to the adults.
Irony is never recognized by the left, is it?
“These things take time”—-The state
“We need to do this right away”—-The state
You aren’t arguing the fact that Republicans and Trump dragged this out. Maybe you can’t handle the truth?
No I don’t argue that. It’s their right. As is their right to due process, which includes time to prepare a proper defense. Nice try straw man.
It was their right, but how can they then complain the prosecutors delayed the trial to coincide with the election season. This process began well before Trump announced.
I said nothing about their complaints about the length of time it took Fani to get off her fanny, straw man. I took issue with your insinuation that 2026 was too long.
And I asked you to justify that. Instead of doing it in terms of how long it might take for 19 defendants to prepare for a trial with millions of documents and hundres of witnesses, you brought up some BS analogy about a hypothetical rape case in which the suspect is known. Straw man arguments are easily assailed. You might want to try a different tactic.
I did say something about Turley complaining about the timing of the investigation, it was my primary point and I called Turley a liar for making it. If you want to change the subjecty, say so.
When you make superflous comments, that have no basis in logic, expect to be called out for them.
I don’t disagree that the complaints about Fani’s timing are unfounded.
However, she doesn’t make her case that it’s not political, by insisting on an unreasonable trial date.
Willis didn’t set a date until forced to according to Georgia law when one of the defendants requested a speedy trial. In the DC case, Trump lawyers showed no interest in suggesting a reasonable date after being given several opportunities. They are in the unenviable position of having to please their client (and hope they get paid) instead of doing the best they can for their client. They could have had input into the date but chose not to. The constant attacks on the judge by their client isn’t helping them, he was told to STFU or face an earlier date which is what he’s getting.
So it looks like the lawyers are doing their job. Cutting Fani off at the knees, some requesting speedy trials and some rightly arguing that they need more time. I guess that RICO plan wasn’t so brilliant after all?
We’ll have to see how this plays out. I think the early trials will produce a steady flow of information about Trump’s efforts to upend the GA election well before Trump goes to trial. If an early trial of Sidney Powell proves the conspiracy, how will that help Trump?
Again, obfuscating instead of answering the question, which was to justify your insinuation that 2026 was too long. My last divorce took 2 freaking years. Do you suspect it was more complex than this, or that there was more at stake??
Hint-one defendant demanding his 6th amendment rights does not “trump” another defendants 6th amendment rights. It’s quite frankly a clever tactic that poor Fani never saw coming. RICO!!!!
What makes you think Fani didn’t anticipate all of this? She’s done RICO cases before, she responded immediately to the first request for a speedy trial and said bring it. I see the latest filing as an attempt to get everyone on the record instead of waiting weeks/months to make a request and cause delays. It’s the defendants right to want to delay (because the facts won'[t clear them) but it’s her right to speed things up.
“The entire country was victimized by Trump’s crimes”.
Really, why don’t you explain to us how it directly impacted your life (you poor little victim)?
Show of hands
Who here feels they were “victimized by Trumps crimes”?
Let me see here,
First what crime?
Secondly, during the Trump admin, he did not start any wars or proxy wars.
Third, my 401k was doing well.
Fourth, my over all economic status was doing much better as he put more money into my pocket with his tax cuts. A good friend of ours in a higher tax bracket with no dependents or other tax havens had to pay out.
Fifth, up until COVID life was pretty good.
Sixth, recall when Congressman Tom Cotton wrote an op-ed in the WaPo calling for the deployment of NG troops to reinstate law and order during the 2020 fiery but mostly peaceful Summer of Love? The left lost their $hit. The WaPo editor got fired for “allowing” the op-ed to be published. A few weeks ago the DC city council wanted to declare an emergency in order to get NG troops deployed to restore law and order. No wonder so many first time buyers of firearms are minorities and women. Good for them! This trend of increased crime and lawlessness is a result of soft on crime DAs, no cash bail and Democrat policies in Blue cities.
Seventh, inflation. Went up in July. According to the USDA food prices are expected to continue to go up through 2024. Food prices went up 4.9% Y-o-Y. That is a silent tax on the lower 90%.
Am I victimized? Economically, yes. But it was not by anything Trump did.
And reading news about some calling for to reinstate mask mandates, social distancing, vaccines, I would call that a greater victimization of the nation than anything else. Fortunately, We The People are pushing back.
In the words of the late, great Robbie Robertson, “Take a load off, Fani!!”
No doubt the aggregation of charges, spread out over 4 different prosecutions, creates a legitimate excuse for the former president to demand the time necessary to mount a defense — on top of which there are those civil cases —
He’s a billionaire, he has the resources to prepare. He just wants to delay delay delay hoping he will get elected so he supposedly can pardon himself.
Problem is if he loses he will be in prison for sure.
How can Willis have a show trial if she can’t get to parade the hollow eyed Trotskyites before the cameras every day?
Ti317…..thumbs up
Are all Georgia state prisons air conditioned? Asking for a friend.
I guess you figure by now everyone’s forgotten your previous ignorant statement that they were not. Tell your friend not to worry, Fani has been hard at work emptying them. She’s not much good at adding occupants.
“That Fani gonna show ’em how it’s done down heah in Jawja”—Dennis
LMAO