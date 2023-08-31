Giuliani Loses Defamation Case By Default

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani lost a defamation lawsuit by default Wednesday in Washington, D.C. In a 57-page ruling, United States District Judge Beryl Howell shredded Giuliani for not producing evidence in the case filed by election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. She then ordered a default and the payment of the plaintiffs’ attorneys fees totaling tens of thousands of dollars as well as punitive damages.
Giuliani insisted that his failure was due to the fact that the government seized all of his files in an earlier raid. That clearly did not convince Judge Howell. The court ordered trial proceedings solely on the amount of damages.
The fact is that the lawsuit was quite strong on the merits, so the default may not have altered the outcome. Freeman and Moss were called out publicly by Trump and others as engaged in voting fraud. There was no such evidence but Freeman and Moss were relentlessly attacked and abused. These were not opinions, but false factual allegations made against them after the election.
It was clear that Giuliani was not seriously contesting the claims given a two-page statement filed earlier in the case. He stated that he “does not contest” that his statements were “false” and “carry meaning that is defamatory.”
The lawsuit is an important victory for those who find themselves pulled into the vortex of this age of rage. These were workers who were suddenly placed into the national spotlight and found their lives disrupted by what were clearly false allegations.
Thus is essentially the basic truth behind Trump’s BS. It’s been the one constant that underpins every claim Trump and his toadies claim. Evidence.
Trump lost 60 court cases because he had no evidence. Judges couldn’t make any decisions or plaintiffs had no standing because they presented no evidence.
This is why Fox News lost their case against Dominion. No evidence to back up their BS.
Have you seen the Police BodyCam footageL
Another lie from the keyboard diarrhea gang. Fox did not “lose their case”. They settled. You’re free to make of that what you will, but characterizing it with those exact words makes you a LIAR, just like Dennis and Gigi. Sorry law dog, you don’t get your own reality here.
They’re completely removed from reality and, thanks to our Propaganda Media, even Turley is unaware of the verified facts here. I wonder if Team Fani and their echo chamber even knows. I’m sure defense will help open their eyes finally! Silver linings are a blessing!
Nope, they lost. They knew they already lost when they saw the evidence against them. Settling is essentially an admission that they were wrong. $787 million is not chump change saying they didn’t lose. You can’t claim you won by losing that much money. Color it any way you want. They lost long before they chose to settle.
Well there it is
“I reject your reality and substitute my own.”—Anonymous
Why should we expect anything different.
Tom, no corporation settles for $750 million if they think they have a winnable case. Fox knew the facts were devastating to them.
Tom, In any reality, paying out $787 million because your on-air personalities and guests repeatedly lied cannot be characterized as a victory. It’s fair to characterize that as a loss, whether you’re able to admit it or not. I see an even bigger loss in the upcoming suit by Smartmatic. You’ll be right there to claim it wasn’t really loss, just negative cash flow.
The comments on this Board should be used as evidence in the damages phase of this trial of the great damage Giuliani’s lies have done to these women. No matter what, because of Giuliani’s and Trump’s falsehoods all these people still believe these women are guilty to this day; and nothing can ever unring that bell for them.
Except our Laws wont allow that. But, evidence a Court can hear is police body cam footage & witness testimony:
I think you meant to link to the Georgia Record, no? True the Vote has their full investigative findings up with the police bodycam tapes of Ruby Freeman confessions, as well. All was censored before, but platforms are hesitant to remove anymore especially where official police bodycam, affidavits, etc. are involved. YouTube & Google are still trying to hide them, I believe.
https://www.georgiarecord.com/elections/2022/12/25/ruby-freeman-body-cam-admissions-revealed-in-the-georgia-ballot-scanning-scandal/
It is encouraging that Professor Turley recognizes that election workers were indeed subjected to vicious harassment by proxies for Donald Trump.
However these women in Georgia are just two of many election workers around the country whose lives were upended by Trump’s false election claims.
What was done with those ballots that night might or might now have been falsified ballots. We will never know. And that is a problem.
Anyone familiar with ordinary accounting and auditing processes realizes there stringent procedures that must be followed to ensure security, whether money is involved, or votes. A set of procedures referred to as “internal accounting control” must be applied if one is to safeguard either money or votes being handled by personnel. In all cases, specific accounting procedures are required to ensure that items (money, invoices, checks, documents, etc.) legitimate, properly counted, balanced, labeled, and protected against destruction or defalcation. Everyone is suspect.
The most important question from Georgia is why that room was cleared before counting those ballots without proper observers in place? Why not count those ballots in real time just like the others? As ballots come in containers should be numbered and logged, and all counts should occur in a proper order and with partisan observers in place. This didn’t happen.
No matter what, this can never be fixed. It is forever suspect, and should be. No credible argument can ever be made claiming there was no improper ballot handling. It simply cannot be shown as true.
There was no systematic voting fraud in the 2020 election. The majority of people being prosecuted for voter fraud are republicans.
Really? How many out of how many?
It was clear that Giuliani was not seriously contesting the claims given a two-page statement filed earlier in the case. He stated that he “does not contest” that his statements were “false” and “carry meaning that is defamatory.”
“The GA Gov. allies himself with the African, radical, extremist daughter of a Black Panther, the Fulton County, GA, DA, who indicted the political opponent of her president.”
George, I read this without looking at who wrote this but I soon knew it was you. If you’ll indulge me a few questions.
1. How is she an “African” after being born in California? I was born in Minneapolis so I’m probably an African as well.
2. What does being the daughter of a Black Panther mean? That he probably helped feed hids in a free breakfast program.
3. How is she extremist? She’s a successful attorney, which is what her Black Panther father became. I’m wondering what your criteria is?
“… found their lives disrupted by what were clearly false allegations.”
Translation: Don’t believe your lying eyes. They didn’t really pull suitcases full of “ballots” out from under a table after everyone was sent home due to a “water pipe breaking” at the OTHER END OF THE BUILDING. And they didn’t really run the same stacks of “ballots” repeatedly through the vote-counting machine(s) over and over and over. It merely looked like that’s what they were doing — maybe because that’s what they were doing?
This article is more than a little thin on — what’s the legal word? — Oh, yeah — FACTS — along with being top-heavy with naked assertions.
Your bias is showing, Professor Avenatti-I-mean-Turley.
On the flipside: Whatever skills Giuliani had as a prosecutor clearly don’t translate into skills as a defense lawyer.
Unlike our lefty friends, I wont pretend to have knowledge of that which i do not and cannot. I only have a couple of questions.
Were there R observers present when these votes were removed from their envelopes and being fed into the machines for counting? If not, why?
Tom has the same difficulty that every Trump supporter has. Providing evidence. Saying they have evidence without being able to provide it (lying). Is not evidence. Giuliani tried that in court. Obviously it was BS and it’s still BS.
Just one of many coming losses for Team Trump. These folks will all dread the day they hitched their wagons to this con. The entire debacle surrounding the attempted overturning of the 2020 presidential election is at a head. Lots of folks going down for that idiocy. And they ALL should have known better. This isn’t a game show. This is all very real.
They all knew what they were doing; they all knew they were spreading lies; but they all thought there would be no consequences to them.
Actually, WH lawyers Pat Cippolini and Hershman told Rudy and Mark Meadows that they’d be needing good criminal defense lawyers if they continued down the road to overturn the election. Their problem is zealotry — zealots are closed-minded to any suggestion of dialing things back.
The evidence of election corruption is huge. The outcome of all this may very well be the opposite of what you believe:
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/bombshells-belie-big-lie-21-confirmed-illegalities-irregularities-2020
The one’s posting above your name don’t look at the real data. They live in a phony world. They never debate facts and when the facts are thrown at them, they pretend not to receive them.
I think the media are largely to blame for this screwup by Rudy. Like millions of other Americans, I watched over and over the video recordings of the two officials in Atlanta counting ballots on the night of the election. We watched as they withdrew suitcases of documents from under a table and began processing them. We were told that what they were doing was unusual and that the Republican “observers” had been sent home earlier and that there was a report of a water main break that actually turned out to be a clogged urinal. And like millions of others, I expected the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other relvant law enforment authorities to look into these matters and provide a public report within hours or days at the latest. Well, those reports never arrived or if they did, they never made it into the media. Perhaps Rudy had insiders info that debunked the nefarious actions we all viewed that evening and perhaps he then fraudulently continued preaching them. If so, he deserves whatever the court decides is appropriate. But I and many others have never had a full accounting of what really transpired in this videos that evening and that is why I think the media are just as responsible as Rudy may be for the defamation of these election workers.
You blame the media for the lies the Rudy spread? How? He was part of the group feeding the media (FOX and OAN) the lies. If you want to put some blame on the media, put it on FOX and OAN where it belongs.
Sammy: Because as I said, if Rudy was working off the same info you and I had on the night of the election, it would be hard to come to a different conclusion than the one he arrived at. Where was the media in staying on the story and explaining the next vday or day after what happened. It didn’t do this and allowed the video evidence to tell the story of that night. Unless Rudy had inside info that you and I didn’t have, he’s off the hook here. He may be guilty of other infractions for withhodi8ng evidence supoenaed by the court and that’s a separate matter entirely. FOX and OAN didn’t do anything to clarify what happened that night. It was, after all, the job of the police and election officials and as far as I can tell, they didn’t do their job.
This judgment means nothing.
You can’t register a foreign judgment in New York state if it’s a default.
This is not a a foreign judgment.
He’ll appeal. They will settle it confidentially for an undisclosed amount.
He’ll appeal. And lose.
And yes they will settle, which always happens in cases like this. But he will pay.
I wonder how this also hurts Guliani in his GA case. Does this evidence of him lying about election fraud something the prosecutors can use in that case?
Why would the plaintiffs settle a suit they already won?
They’ll settle the next case where they determine the money. They’ve already won (I assume Guliani can appeal).
He cannot appeal the facts found in the merits case, nor can he introduce new facts upon appeal. This is what happens when a smarty-pants lawyer decides to defend himself.
The plaintiffs lawyer said on NewsNation that they’ll be demanding tens of millions in punitive and compensatory damages. Giuliani will be a pauper living on social security.
Rudy’s downfall is an object lesson in zealotry. Zealots usually overplay their hand, because they won’t willingly accept limits on their power and impact.
These women are on camera pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under a table and inserting them into voting machines. We have all seen the film.
Spare us your crocodile tears for these “poor victims.” Giuliani is the real victim, of a partisan judge in a corrupt system.
I thought there was proof that what you say is true. Why didn’t Giuliani show the proof?
Bob: Unfortunately you will never convince these Trumpsters that there was no election changing fraud. They saw something on TV that looked suspicious. The fact that Trump and Rudi have had numerous chances to prove that there was fraud and have been unable to means not nothing to them. They have their story and they will stick with it until they die no matter what the evidence. They don’t get how similar they are to the Leftist who insist what took place on January 6 was an insurrection. The evidence is that it was a riot by a portion of the pro-Trump protesters, but the Left also has its preferred fantasy and will never abandon it.
Perhaps you can explain why all the observers were told the counting was over for the night and sent home. This was on the news and is corroborated by journalists from all media outlets that were present. Then when there were no partisan observers to watch, they resumed counting. There is only one plausible explanation for this. They were cheating. Everyone knows it, but many deny it because they don’t care about the cheating, only about winning by any possible means.
“Everyone knows it…”
No, “Everyone” does not know it. Only trump sycophants “know” it. Stop using the BS language that trump uses. Everyone does not know things that trump says are true. Mainly because trump lies so much he can’t even tell the difference anymore. But you have a mind of your own, look into it, what happened in Georgia with these two women is a travesty, They were not part of a plan to put suitcases of votes for Biden.
Why did Giuliani not provide any evidence? His two sentence response says essentially that I know what I said was not true but what the hey, I can say anything and now I have to pay for spouting lies.
trump is 77 years old. Do you really think he weighs 215 lbs and is 6’3″. BS. That is a top athlete body and trump is nothing close to a top athlete. Do you really think trump had a 67 score on his golf game? Perhaps if he started each hole with the ball 10 feet outside the green I might believe he got that score. Stop believing anything trump says. Giuliani is paying the price as are a thousand of Capitol rioters, and how many lawyers that have been sanctioned?
If what trump says is true, why has he brought no, zero, nada, zip, evidence into a courtroom?
“Mainly because trump lies so much he can’t even tell the difference anymore. “
But bob is unable to state those significant lies and then defend them. Who is full of BS? Bob is.
And we all thought we were ridiculing lefties who needed video of the crime in order for there to be “proof”. Apparently, thats not enough either.
One can only guess, but it might be less expensive to appeal the ruling in a better setting and then settle or win.
I would add that what happened to these women is pretty typical of how Guiliani and Trump operate. They really do not care about the truth or whether they are defaming people – any conspiracy theory that makes them look good is good enough for them.
The age of rage is fueled by the MAGA-world blatant and repeated falsehoods. Holding them to account for these falsehoods is a first step in curing the divide in this country.